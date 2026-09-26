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Week 3 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates

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Patrick Mahomes - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS

RotoBaller's updated Week 3 quarterback (QB) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football QB rankings and win more.

In This Article hide
Week 3 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 3 Quarterback Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The 2026 NFL season continues to speed by as Week 3 is here. A few quarterback situations are worth watching, as the Bears could start veteran Case Keenum if Caleb Williams or Tyson Bagent can't play. Jameis Winston will draw the start for the Giants this week against the Titans with Jaxson Dart on injured reserve, while the Commanders will roll with Marcus Mariota vs. Seattle with Jayden Daniels ruled out. At RotoBaller HQ, we break down the quarterback position with our updated fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 3. Find out where key quarterbacks such as Patrick Mahomes, Trevor Lawrence, Tyler Shough, Geno Smith, Bryce Young, and Kirk Cousins are ranked below.

Our quarterback fantasy football rankings for Week 3 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 3 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

QB
Tier		 QB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos.
1 1 Josh Allen QB
1 2 Lamar Jackson QB
1 3 Jalen Hurts QB
2 4 Brock Purdy QB
2 5 Patrick Mahomes II QB
2 6 Jared Goff QB
2 7 Dak Prescott QB
3 8 Trevor Lawrence QB
3 9 Joe Burrow QB
3 10 Tyler Shough QB
3 11 Kyler Murray QB
3 12 Jordan Love QB
4 13 Drake Maye QB
4 14 Bryce Young QB
4 15 Matthew Stafford QB
4 16 Justin Herbert QB
4 17 Kirk Cousins QB
5 18 Geno Smith QB
5 19 Bo Nix QB
5 20 Sam Darnold QB
5 21 Malik Willis QB
5 22 Jacoby Brissett QB
5 23 Baker Mayfield QB
5 24 Marcus Mariota QB
6 25 C.J. Stroud QB
6 26 Daniel Jones QB
6 27 Deshaun Watson QB
6 28 Tyson Bagent QB
6 29 Cam Ward QB
6 30 Jameis Winston QB
6 31 Aaron Rodgers QB
6 32 Michael Penix Jr. QB
6 33 Case Keenum QB

 

Week 3 Quarterback Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Drake Maye, New England Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has been incredibly underwhelming in fantasy football so far this season, but he could have an opportunity to get back on track in a potential shootout against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This game features two teams with high-ceiling offenses that could make deep playoff runs this year. Maye has just one passing touchdown and four interceptions this season, but he has maintained a respectable 67% completion rate.

The biggest obstacle for Maye has been the loss of AJ Brown (hamstring), who was placed on injured reserve after Week 1. Still, Romeo Doubs stepped up in a big way last week, and Maye also has some very non-flashy but reliable options in DeMario Douglas, Hunter Henry, and Mack Hollins. Plus, his mobility should serve him well against a Jaguars defense that has allowed the seventh-most quarterback rushing attempts and the eighth-most quarterback rushing yards this season. Maye is still hanging on to his fringe QB1 status, ranking as RotoBaller's #13 quarterback for Week 3.

 

Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough completed 27-of-34 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown in last Sunday's 24-17 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Shough orchestrated the offense beautifully, adding an additional nine carries for 23 yards and another score. Through two weeks, Shough has a league-high 662 passing yards, four touchdowns, and a 68.9% completion rate, and comes in as QB5 in fantasy.

He faces a Raiders defense that has allowed the 9th-fewest points to opposing quarterbacks, including just one passing touchdown while forcing three interceptions through two games. Shough is playing with plenty of confidence, and the momentum he has gained to start the season lands him as QB10 on RotoBaller's rankings for Week 3.

 

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has been playing out of his mind to begin the season. That should continue in Week 3 against a Cleveland Browns defense that is not nearly as scary as it once was. Young has beaten up on two struggling defenses in the Falcons and Bears to begin the year, but he has looked very confident and in control during both games. He is passing the "eye test," which has led him to the No. 2 spot in passing yards to begin the season.

What is more, Young's weapons have been playing well. Wide receivers Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker (ankle) and running back Chuba Hubbard are all supporting the young quarterback in his breakout. The Browns' defense had a solid outing against the struggling Buccaneers' offense, but this unit was exposed against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1. Expect an outing more similar to the latter from the Panthers in Week 3. With injuries to quarterbacks Caleb Williams (hamstring), Jaxson Dart (knee), and Jayden Daniels (elbow), Young is a great plug-and-play option in Week 3.


Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road in Week 3. Burrow passed for 207 yards and two touchdowns in the 20-6 win over the Houston Texans last week and will try to build on that success this week. The Bengals star took a step back in terms of yardage, throwing 47 fewer passing yards, but his touchdown total increased, and he didn't throw any picks in his second game. Burrow will try to build on the touchdown success while increasing the yardage against a tough Steelers defense.

Through two games, Pittsburgh has allowed the sixth-fewest passing yards and the ninth-most rushing yards. If that trend continues, Burrow could be in for another low-yardage outing on Sunday. The Bengals have the skill players to overcome nearly every matchup, so Burrow has the potential to exceed expectations, but it will not be a cakewalk matchup. It should also be noted that Burrow was not listed on the Bengals injury report this week, signaling that the back issue is now behind him. Burrow is ranked QB9 in our RotoBaller Week 3 rankings, making him a low-end QB1 this Sunday. Fantasy managers should be encouraged by Burrow's upward trend in fantasy scoring, but may need to temper expectations against Pittsburgh.

 

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will take on the Miami Dolphins on the road in Week 3. Mahomes was listed on the injury report again with a knee injury, but it is the same injury he rehabbed all offseason, and he's practiced fully all week, so it appears to be nothing of concern. Mahomes is coming off a massive performance in the overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts last week. The Chiefs star passed for 382 yards and three touchdowns to lead Kansas City to a 33-30 victory. The veteran QB will look to build on that success in what should be a very easy matchup against Miami.

The Dolphins defense has allowed at least 27 points to opposing offenses in each of the first two games this season, so Mahomes and company should have no problem putting points on the board. The rejuvenated Chiefs offense, due in large part to the addition of Kenneth Walker and a viable run game, has revived the fantasy value of Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs playmakers. Mahomes is ranked QB5 in our RotoBaller Week 3 rankings, making him a strong QB1 to start on Sunday. Fantasy managers should be encouraged by what they've seen so far, it seems like the high-scoring Chiefs offense of recent memory has returned.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 3?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Patrick Mahomes, Trevor Lawrence, Tyler Shough, Geno Smith, Drake Maye, Joe Burrow, Bryce Young, and Kirk Cousins. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 3 for Patrick Mahomes, Trevor Lawrence, Tyler Shough, Geno Smith, Drake Maye, Joe Burrow, Bryce Young, and Kirk Cousins:

Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Brock Purdy
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jared Goff
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jalen Hurts
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Dak Prescott
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Lamar Jackson
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Josh Allen
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Joe Burrow
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Tyler Shough
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Kyler Murray
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jordan Love
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Drake Maye
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Bryce Young
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Matthew Stafford
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Justin Herbert
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Kirk Cousins
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Geno Smith
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Bo Nix
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Drew Lock
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Malik Willis
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Baker Mayfield
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Marcus Mariota
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
C.J. Stroud
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Daniel Jones
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Deshaun Watson
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Tyson Bagent
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Cam Ward
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jameis Winston
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Case Keenum
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Dak Prescott
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Joe Burrow
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jared Goff
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Tyler Shough
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Kyler Murray
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Brock Purdy
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jordan Love
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jalen Hurts
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Drake Maye
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Lamar Jackson
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Bryce Young
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Josh Allen
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Matthew Stafford
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Justin Herbert
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Kirk Cousins
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Geno Smith
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Bo Nix
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Drew Lock
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Malik Willis
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Baker Mayfield
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Marcus Mariota
Trevor Lawrence
vs
C.J. Stroud
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Daniel Jones
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Deshaun Watson
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Tyson Bagent
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Cam Ward
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jameis Winston
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Case Keenum
Tyler Shough
vs
Joe Burrow
Tyler Shough
vs
Kyler Murray
Tyler Shough
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Tyler Shough
vs
Jordan Love
Tyler Shough
vs
Dak Prescott
Tyler Shough
vs
Drake Maye
Tyler Shough
vs
Jared Goff
Tyler Shough
vs
Bryce Young
Tyler Shough
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Tyler Shough
vs
Matthew Stafford
Tyler Shough
vs
Brock Purdy
Tyler Shough
vs
Justin Herbert
Tyler Shough
vs
Jalen Hurts
Tyler Shough
vs
Kirk Cousins
Tyler Shough
vs
Lamar Jackson
Tyler Shough
vs
Geno Smith
Tyler Shough
vs
Josh Allen
Tyler Shough
vs
Bo Nix
Tyler Shough
vs
Drew Lock
Tyler Shough
vs
Malik Willis
Tyler Shough
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Tyler Shough
vs
Baker Mayfield
Tyler Shough
vs
Marcus Mariota
Tyler Shough
vs
C.J. Stroud
Tyler Shough
vs
Daniel Jones
Tyler Shough
vs
Deshaun Watson
Tyler Shough
vs
Tyson Bagent
Tyler Shough
vs
Cam Ward
Tyler Shough
vs
Jameis Winston
Tyler Shough
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Tyler Shough
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Tyler Shough
vs
Case Keenum
Geno Smith
vs
Kirk Cousins
Geno Smith
vs
Bo Nix
Geno Smith
vs
Justin Herbert
Geno Smith
vs
Drew Lock
Geno Smith
vs
Matthew Stafford
Geno Smith
vs
Malik Willis
Geno Smith
vs
Bryce Young
Geno Smith
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Geno Smith
vs
Drake Maye
Geno Smith
vs
Baker Mayfield
Geno Smith
vs
Jordan Love
Geno Smith
vs
Marcus Mariota
Geno Smith
vs
Kyler Murray
Geno Smith
vs
C.J. Stroud
Geno Smith
vs
Tyler Shough
Geno Smith
vs
Daniel Jones
Geno Smith
vs
Joe Burrow
Geno Smith
vs
Deshaun Watson
Geno Smith
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Geno Smith
vs
Tyson Bagent
Geno Smith
vs
Dak Prescott
Geno Smith
vs
Cam Ward
Geno Smith
vs
Jared Goff
Geno Smith
vs
Jameis Winston
Geno Smith
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Geno Smith
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Geno Smith
vs
Josh Allen
Geno Smith
vs
Lamar Jackson
Geno Smith
vs
Jalen Hurts
Geno Smith
vs
Brock Purdy
Geno Smith
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Geno Smith
vs
Case Keenum
Drake Maye
vs
Jordan Love
Drake Maye
vs
Bryce Young
Drake Maye
vs
Kyler Murray
Drake Maye
vs
Matthew Stafford
Drake Maye
vs
Tyler Shough
Drake Maye
vs
Justin Herbert
Drake Maye
vs
Joe Burrow
Drake Maye
vs
Kirk Cousins
Drake Maye
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Drake Maye
vs
Geno Smith
Drake Maye
vs
Dak Prescott
Drake Maye
vs
Bo Nix
Drake Maye
vs
Jared Goff
Drake Maye
vs
Drew Lock
Drake Maye
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Drake Maye
vs
Malik Willis
Drake Maye
vs
Brock Purdy
Drake Maye
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Drake Maye
vs
Jalen Hurts
Drake Maye
vs
Baker Mayfield
Drake Maye
vs
Lamar Jackson
Drake Maye
vs
Marcus Mariota
Drake Maye
vs
Josh Allen
Drake Maye
vs
C.J. Stroud
Drake Maye
vs
Daniel Jones
Drake Maye
vs
Deshaun Watson
Drake Maye
vs
Tyson Bagent
Drake Maye
vs
Cam Ward
Drake Maye
vs
Jameis Winston
Drake Maye
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Drake Maye
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Drake Maye
vs
Case Keenum
Joe Burrow
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Joe Burrow
vs
Tyler Shough
Joe Burrow
vs
Dak Prescott
Joe Burrow
vs
Kyler Murray
Joe Burrow
vs
Jared Goff
Joe Burrow
vs
Jordan Love
Joe Burrow
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Joe Burrow
vs
Drake Maye
Joe Burrow
vs
Brock Purdy
Joe Burrow
vs
Bryce Young
Joe Burrow
vs
Jalen Hurts
Joe Burrow
vs
Matthew Stafford
Joe Burrow
vs
Lamar Jackson
Joe Burrow
vs
Justin Herbert
Joe Burrow
vs
Josh Allen
Joe Burrow
vs
Kirk Cousins
Joe Burrow
vs
Geno Smith
Joe Burrow
vs
Bo Nix
Joe Burrow
vs
Drew Lock
Joe Burrow
vs
Malik Willis
Joe Burrow
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Joe Burrow
vs
Baker Mayfield
Joe Burrow
vs
Marcus Mariota
Joe Burrow
vs
C.J. Stroud
Joe Burrow
vs
Daniel Jones
Joe Burrow
vs
Deshaun Watson
Joe Burrow
vs
Tyson Bagent
Joe Burrow
vs
Cam Ward
Joe Burrow
vs
Jameis Winston
Joe Burrow
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Joe Burrow
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Joe Burrow
vs
Case Keenum
Bryce Young
vs
Drake Maye
Bryce Young
vs
Matthew Stafford
Bryce Young
vs
Jordan Love
Bryce Young
vs
Justin Herbert
Bryce Young
vs
Kyler Murray
Bryce Young
vs
Kirk Cousins
Bryce Young
vs
Tyler Shough
Bryce Young
vs
Geno Smith
Bryce Young
vs
Joe Burrow
Bryce Young
vs
Bo Nix
Bryce Young
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Bryce Young
vs
Drew Lock
Bryce Young
vs
Dak Prescott
Bryce Young
vs
Malik Willis
Bryce Young
vs
Jared Goff
Bryce Young
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Bryce Young
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Bryce Young
vs
Baker Mayfield
Bryce Young
vs
Brock Purdy
Bryce Young
vs
Marcus Mariota
Bryce Young
vs
Jalen Hurts
Bryce Young
vs
C.J. Stroud
Bryce Young
vs
Lamar Jackson
Bryce Young
vs
Daniel Jones
Bryce Young
vs
Josh Allen
Bryce Young
vs
Deshaun Watson
Bryce Young
vs
Tyson Bagent
Bryce Young
vs
Cam Ward
Bryce Young
vs
Jameis Winston
Bryce Young
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Bryce Young
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Bryce Young
vs
Case Keenum
Kirk Cousins
vs
Justin Herbert
Kirk Cousins
vs
Geno Smith
Kirk Cousins
vs
Matthew Stafford
Kirk Cousins
vs
Bo Nix
Kirk Cousins
vs
Bryce Young
Kirk Cousins
vs
Drew Lock
Kirk Cousins
vs
Drake Maye
Kirk Cousins
vs
Malik Willis
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jordan Love
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Kirk Cousins
vs
Kyler Murray
Kirk Cousins
vs
Baker Mayfield
Kirk Cousins
vs
Tyler Shough
Kirk Cousins
vs
Marcus Mariota
Kirk Cousins
vs
Joe Burrow
Kirk Cousins
vs
C.J. Stroud
Kirk Cousins
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Kirk Cousins
vs
Daniel Jones
Kirk Cousins
vs
Dak Prescott
Kirk Cousins
vs
Deshaun Watson
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jared Goff
Kirk Cousins
vs
Tyson Bagent
Kirk Cousins
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Kirk Cousins
vs
Cam Ward
Kirk Cousins
vs
Brock Purdy
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jameis Winston
Kirk Cousins
vs
Josh Allen
Kirk Cousins
vs
Lamar Jackson
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jalen Hurts
Kirk Cousins
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Kirk Cousins
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Kirk Cousins
vs
Case Keenum

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

John Johnson's Bold Predictions for Week 3
Should I Drop Kenny Gainwell?
Jamie Calandro's Week 3 Ranks: Top-Accuracy
Week 3 Matchups: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
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to Miss Preseason with Hamstring Injury
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Could Return to Practice Next Week
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Returns to Practice on Friday
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to Wear Neck Collar on Monday Night
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Set to Play in Week 3
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a "Full Go" for Week 3
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Off the Injury Report, Good to Go for Week 3
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Officially Listed as Questionable for Week 3
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Questionable for Week 3
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Will be Active in Week 3
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Good to Go for Week 3
DJ Moore

Will be a Game-Time Decision in Week 3
CFB

Nate Frazier Expected to Play on Saturday
Puka Nacua

Doubtful to Play on Sunday Night
CFB

Hollywood Smothers a Game-Time Decision Against Tennessee
Jayden Daniels

Considered Week-to-Week After Meeting with Specialists
Jalen Coker

Expected to Play on Sunday
Nick Bosa

Expected to Miss Multiple Weeks With Calf Injury
Alex Bregman

Returns as DH on Friday
Nico Collins

"Very Much in Doubt" to Play Sunday
Mason Lohrei

Returns to Practice
Ivan Demidov

Expected to Return to the Ice Friday
PIT

Ben Kindel Considered Week-to-Week
Ajay Mitchell

Tabbed by Sam Presti for Bigger Role
TOR

Nicholas Paul Could Miss Opening Night
Jared McCain

Earns High Praise From GM Sam Presti
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Logs Full Practice
Gary Trent Jr.

Remains Under NBA Investigation
Oliver Moore

Blackhawks Sign Oliver Moore to Five-Year Extension
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Experiments with More Off-Ball Work
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Hauss Hejny Doubtful For Saturday
Adam Fantilli

Agrees to Six-Year Extension With Blue Jackets
Tyrese Haliburton

Cleared for Pacers Training Camp
CFB

Three Schools Trying To Join American Conference
Jalen Brunson

Fully Cleared Ahead of Camp
Jakob Poeltl

Moving Well Ahead of Raptors Training Camp
Anthony Davis

"Focused and Ready" as Extension Talks Wait
Julian Reese

Lands Two-Way Deal with Pelicans
Alexandre Sarr

Expected to Be Ready for Opening Night
CFB

DJ Lagway Set to Return on Saturday
CFB

Hollywood Smothers Misses Practice Thursday
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Gio Lopez Upgraded to Probable
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DJ Vonnahme Questionable for Saturday
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Kamari Moulton Questionable for Saturday
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Chris Jones to Help Mississippi State Retain Kamario Taylor
Luis Arraez

Suffers Ankle Sprain on Thursday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Back in Braves' Lineup on Thursday
Sandy Alcantara

Will Not Start This Weekend
CFB

Jordan Dwyer Listed As Questionable
CFB

Danny Scudero Ruled Out For Week 4
Mattias Samuelsson

Out Week-to-Week
Dante Fabbro

Could Miss Opening Night
Damon Severson

Questionable for Season Opener
Steven Adams

Still Working Back From Ankle Surgery
Jake Oettinger

Dealing With Lower-Body Issue
Clint Capela

Trims Down Ahead of Rockets Camp
Dylan Larkin

Joins Red Wings for Practice
Kevin Durant

Pushes Back on Rockets' Plan to Trim His Minutes
Dan Vladar

Avoids Major Injury
Anfernee Simons

Expected to Anchor Sixers' Second Unit
Brady Tkachuk

Considered Day-to-Day
Cade Cunningham

Aims to Build on MVP-Caliber Season
Kevin Gausman

Comes out of Wednesday's Start With Shoulder Soreness
Shane McClanahan

Will Not Pitch in ALDS
Aaron Judge

Plans to Play in AL Wild-Card Series
Jalen Suggs

Could Play More Off the Ball
CFB

David Stone an Unknown vs. Georgia
CFB

 Nate Frazier Questionable vs. Oklahoma
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Hamstring Tightness
CFB

Hollywood Smothers' Status Up in the Air
Dylan Cease

Ends his Season on the Injured List
CFB

Eric Singleton Questionable Against Ole Miss
CFB

Kewan Lacy's Status Uncertain vs. Florida
Ryan Fox

to Compete in First Career President's Cup
CFB

Jamari Johnson "Likely to Play" Despite Questionable Tag
CFB

Trent Mosley Doubtful
CFB

Giovanni Lopez Questionable
Si Woo Kim

Looks to Lead International Team at Medinah
Justin Thomas

is Back to Lead Team USA in This Year's Cup Matches
Ceddanne Rafaela

Activated and Starting on Wednesday
Sam Burns

Set to Make Third President's Cup Appearance at Medinah
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

a Late Addition to Game 1 Lineup
CFB

Stephen Daley, Kellan Wyatt Regain Eligibility After Injunction
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Suffers Wrist Injury on Tuesday
Olen Zellweger

Suffers Concussion in Preseason Game
Dan Vladar

Sustains Upper-Body Injury
Drew Helleson

Out for One Week
Matt Duchene

Expected to Skate Wednesday
Alex Ovechkin

May Skip Preseason
Cale Makar

Returns to Full Practice
Sam Steel

Stars Sign Sam Steel to Four-Year Extension
Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Russell Henley

Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Collin Morikawa

Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
Ceddanne Rafaela

Set to Return From Injured List on Wednesday
Blake Snell

Set to Start for the Dodgers on Saturday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits Early on Tuesday with Shin Contusion
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Return on Wednesday
New York Mets

Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
Cade Cavalli

Done for the Year
MLB

Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
Aaron Judge

Likely to Miss Wild-Card Series
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
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