Fantasy football Week 3 rankings for RB, WR, TE, QB from the No. 3 most accurate ranker last year, Jamie Calandro. Read his 2026 fantasy rankings analysis and outlooks.
RotoBaller writer Jamie Calandro shares his Week 3 fantasy football lineup rankings for RB, WR, TE, and QB. Last year, Jamie finished as the third-most accurate ranker in the industry among hundreds of other industry experts! This rankings article also includes rankings analysis that will hopefully help you make some tough decisions when it comes to sit/start. Jamie is also on X @jac3600 and in our RotoBaller Discord channel, answering questions.
Regular starting options are included to highlight that some of your must-start players have a good chance of supplying winning totals. Much of the analysis helps fantasy players make the tough decisions between two or more similarly valued players.
The rankings are updated as news breaks until the full slate begins on Sunday. Following the positional advice below, you can consult the player rankings tables. The fantasy football lineup rankings analysis is based on half-PPR scoring rules.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Quarterback Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 3
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|1
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|2
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|3
|Brock Purdy
|SF
|4
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|5
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|6
|Jared Goff
|DET
|7
|Patrick Mahomes II
|KC
|8
|Drake Maye
|NE
|9
|Jordan Love
|GB
|10
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|11
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAC
|12
|Kyler Murray
|MIN
|13
|Tyler Shough
|NO
|14
|Bo Nix
|DEN
|15
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|16
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|17
|Bryce Young
|CAR
|18
|Sam Darnold
|SEA
|19
|C.J. Stroud
|HOU
|20
|Jameis Winston
|NYG
|21
|Baker Mayfield
|TB
|22
|Jacoby Brissett
|ARI
|23
|Daniel Jones
|IND
|24
|Deshaun Watson
|CLE
|25
|Aaron Rodgers
|PIT
|26
|Geno Smith
|NYJ
|27
|Malik Willis
|MIA
|28
|Kirk Cousins
|LV
|29
|Michael Penix Jr.
|ATL
|30
|Cam Ward
|TEN
|31
|Marcus Mariota
|WAS
|32
|Case Keenum
|CHI
Jared Goff is always a streaming prospect when he's home, as the Lions averaged 32.6 PPG there a season ago. The Jets rank in the bottom half of the league in both sack rate and pressure rate, despite drafting David Bailey and facing the Titans and Packers, who have bottom-five offensive lines. Start Goff with confidence.
Despite the Chiefs being run-heavy thanks to "now-superstar" Kenneth Walker III, Patrick Mahomes was still the QB9 and QB4 in the first two weeks. He has 576 passing yards and six TD passes so far, and Miami has no one remotely capable of stopping anyone on this offense. The Chiefs' implied total is 29.5 points, and I'm expecting them to go over.
Trevor Lawrence faces his toughest test so far in the New England defense, as they've allowed the third-fewest FPPG to QBs and the eighth-lowest passer rating. I'm not necessarily advocating sitting T-Law, but if you have someone more streamable, it might be worth taking a shot (like the above-mentioned Mahomes and Goff).
Kyler Murray and Tyler Shough are both fringe QB1s this week in excellent matchups against Tampa Bay and Las Vegas, respectively. Both have dual-threat ability and are facing teams in the bottom-10 in pressure rate. ... Jameis Winston should be better prepared after a week of practice, and the Titans defense poses no real threat. He's definitely a 2QB play this week, and is fine to stream if you were destroyed by the recent QB injuries.
Running Back Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 3
With preseason darling Jonathan Brooks heading to IR, Chuba Hubbard now has the Carolina backfield all to himself. Even with Brooks present, Chuba is the current RB7 in fantasy and is having red zone plays drawn up specifically for him. The Browns have allowed 110 rushing YPG on 5.1 YPC this year. I have him flirting as a top-12 RB in Week 3.
Javonte Williams' game logs are concerning, but there's still no competition for touches in the Dallas backfield. Williams has an 87% opportunity share and already has eight red zone touches. It's another projected shootout with Baltimore, so keep starting Williams. ... This is the first week Quinshon Judkins looks like an exciting start. The line indicates the Browns will be in the game, and Carolina has already been trucked for the most FPPG and has allowed 6.3 YPC.
Rico Dowdle's status is big for Pittsburgh, as Jaylen Warren's role in the running game would increase dramatically. He's already got a significant passing floor with Aaron Rodgers at QB. ... Jadarian Price is a scary start since he seemingly comes right off the field in the red zone, and Washington has allowed the fewest FPPG to RBs. However, they're now really banged up on the front line, and Seattle has an implied total of 26.5. Price is a low-end RB2/FLEX.
Bhayshul Tuten looks like he could really take over as the Jags' lead back, and the coachspeak this week was encouraging, with the thought that they should get him more receptions out of the backfield. New England has been tough against the run so far, but Tuten outtouched Chris Rodriguez Jr. 15-6 in Week 2.
Aaron Jones Sr. returned to practice in a limited basis on Thursday, so it looks like he might play. He's coming off a 23-carry game, so his workload should be safe. Just don't forget Vita Vea in the TB front, and the fact that Kyler Murray's scrambling ability may take some zing out of Jones' ceiling.
Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson may be the toughest time-share to figure out in football, as each brings a completely different dynamic to the Patriots' offense. Both are startable at FLEX, but each has a shaky floor if it's the other one that's used more on any given Sunday.
Wide Receiver Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 3
Rashee Rice is still a viable start, but he's regressed far below the top option in this Chiefs' offense. He's currently fourth in targets on a team that's centered around a run-first approach. If anything's going to get him there this week, it's the matchup against Miami, so fire away with Rice. Just be prepared for him not to live up to his draft capital.
On the flip side of the ball, Malik Washington looks like a fun streamer this week. Miami's offense is frighteningly inefficient, but Washington already leads the team in targets with 13. Caleb Douglas will miss Week 3, and Miami should have to throw the entire game. Volume alone could get Washington there this week.
As of Thursday, Zay Flowers has yet to practice in any capacity. Friday's practice report is critical to gauge Flowers' availability, but I'm not optimistic. In Flowers' absence, Rashod Bateman went off for a 7-88-1 line on nine targets and is in line for major work against a soft Dallas secondary.
Josh Downs has a difficult matchup against the Texans this week, but he should get all the volume he can handle with Alec Pierce out and Keenan Allen looking washed. I have Downs just outside the top-25. ... I'm sitting all Washington WRs this week, including both Stefon Diggs and Terry McLaurin. Seattle's defense is nails, and I expect Marcus Mariota and company to get nothing going on offense.
All Bears' WRs are also risky plays this week. It looks increasingly likely that Case Keenum will be the starter at QB, and will take on a tough Philadelphia pass rush on Monday night. Luther Burden III and Rome Odunze both have nonexistent floors in this one, and I'd sit them if you have other options.
Xavier Worthy's 13 targets through two weeks in, encouraging, and he has the dynamic upside to score from anywhere against this Dolphins' defense. He's firmly on the FLEX radar. ... Brian Thomas Jr. and Marvin Harrison Jr. are falling from grace in tandem despite being exciting first-round picks three years ago. Neither of them should be started until further notice.
Tight End Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 3
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|1
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|2
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|3
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|4
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|5
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|6
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|7
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|8
|George Kittle
|SF
|9
|Isaiah Likely
|NYG
|10
|Tyler Warren
|IND
|11
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|12
|Terrance Ferguson
|LAR
|13
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|14
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|ATL
|15
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|CLE
|16
|Colston Loveland
|CHI
|17
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|18
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|19
|Brenton Strange
|JAC
|20
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|21
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|22
|Oronde Gadsden II
|LAC
|23
|Colby Parkinson
|LAR
|24
|Darren Waller
|CAR
|25
|Cade Otton
|TB
|26
|Kenyon Sadiq
|NYJ
|27
|Michael Mayer
|LV
|28
|Mike Gesicki
|CIN
|29
|Evan Engram
|DEN
|30
|AJ Barner
|SEA
|31
|Gunnar Helm
|TEN
|32
|Greg Dulcich
|MIA
|33
|Darnell Washington
|PIT
|34
|Noah Gray
|KC
|35
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
Well, I have to start with the elephant in the room here, and his name is Colston Loveland. There is no player I beat the drum harder for during preseason, so his first two weeks are majorly upsetting. He's the current TE77 (yes, you're reading that right) and has one catch on five targets so far. It will (hopefully) get better, but it won't be this week against the Eagles with Case Keenum likely starting. Sit him.
Terrance Ferguson did everything his truthers called out during camp last week against the Giants. Even with Davante Adams going nuclear, Ferguson still went 6-54-1 on nine targets en route to a TE7 finish. If Puka Nacua sits again (which looks likely), Ferguson is a top-12 TE option.
Dalton Schultz went ballistic last weekend and should be able to do so again as he faces the Colts' defense. Indy has allowed the fourth-most FPPG to TEs, and just let Travis Kelce make them look foolish. Schultz is easily the Texans' first option with Nico Collins hurting, and I currently have him ranked as the TE7.
After a quiet TE9 finish in 2025, Juwan Johnson is having an equally quiet good season to start 2026. He's the current TE8 and is the second receiving option for New Orleans while Jordyn Tyson is out. The Raiders are an excellent matchup for the Saints' offense to thrive.
I'm not looking to start Oronde Gadsden II this week, despite him suddenly being the only TE option for the Chargers. The team looks hopelessly inefficient. He should definitely be owned and sat. ... Pat Freiermuth, Hunter Henry, and T.J. Hockenson are all streamers that can be used in a pinch.
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