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Jamie Calandro's Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top-3 Industry Accuracy Ranker

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Terrance Ferguson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Tight End Streamers

Fantasy football Week 3 rankings for RB, WR, TE, QB from the No. 3 most accurate ranker last year, Jamie Calandro. Read his 2026 fantasy rankings analysis and outlooks.

In This Article hide
Quarterback Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 3
Running Back Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 3
Wide Receiver Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 3
Tight End Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 3
More Fantasy Football Analysis

RotoBaller writer Jamie Calandro shares his Week 3 fantasy football lineup rankings for RB, WR, TE, and QB. Last year, Jamie finished as the third-most accurate ranker in the industry among hundreds of other industry experts! This rankings article also includes rankings analysis that will hopefully help you make some tough decisions when it comes to sit/start. Jamie is also on X @jac3600 and in our RotoBaller Discord channel, answering questions.

Regular starting options are included to highlight that some of your must-start players have a good chance of supplying winning totals. Much of the analysis helps fantasy players make the tough decisions between two or more similarly valued players.

The rankings are updated as news breaks until the full slate begins on Sunday. Following the positional advice below, you can consult the player rankings tables. The fantasy football lineup rankings analysis is based on half-PPR scoring rules.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Quarterback Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 3

Rank Name Team
1 Josh Allen BUF
2 Lamar Jackson BAL
3 Brock Purdy SF
4 Jalen Hurts PHI
5 Dak Prescott DAL
6 Jared Goff DET
7 Patrick Mahomes II KC
8 Drake Maye NE
9 Jordan Love GB
10 Joe Burrow CIN
11 Trevor Lawrence JAC
12 Kyler Murray MIN
13 Tyler Shough NO
14 Bo Nix DEN
15 Justin Herbert LAC
16 Matthew Stafford LAR
17 Bryce Young CAR
18 Sam Darnold SEA
19 C.J. Stroud HOU
20 Jameis Winston NYG
21 Baker Mayfield TB
22 Jacoby Brissett ARI
23 Daniel Jones IND
24 Deshaun Watson CLE
25 Aaron Rodgers PIT
26 Geno Smith NYJ
27 Malik Willis MIA
28 Kirk Cousins LV
29 Michael Penix Jr. ATL
30 Cam Ward TEN
31 Marcus Mariota WAS
32 Case Keenum CHI

Jared Goff is always a streaming prospect when he's home, as the Lions averaged 32.6 PPG there a season ago. The Jets rank in the bottom half of the league in both sack rate and pressure rate, despite drafting David Bailey and facing the Titans and Packers, who have bottom-five offensive lines. Start Goff with confidence.

Despite the Chiefs being run-heavy thanks to "now-superstar" Kenneth Walker III, Patrick Mahomes was still the QB9 and QB4 in the first two weeks. He has 576 passing yards and six TD passes so far, and Miami has no one remotely capable of stopping anyone on this offense. The Chiefs' implied total is 29.5 points, and I'm expecting them to go over.

Trevor Lawrence faces his toughest test so far in the New England defense, as they've allowed the third-fewest FPPG to QBs and the eighth-lowest passer rating. I'm not necessarily advocating sitting T-Law, but if you have someone more streamable, it might be worth taking a shot (like the above-mentioned Mahomes and Goff).

Kyler Murray and Tyler Shough are both fringe QB1s this week in excellent matchups against Tampa Bay and Las Vegas, respectively. Both have dual-threat ability and are facing teams in the bottom-10 in pressure rate. ... Jameis Winston should be better prepared after a week of practice, and the Titans defense poses no real threat. He's definitely a 2QB play this week, and is fine to stream if you were destroyed by the recent QB injuries.

 

Running Back Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 3

Rank Name Team
1 Jahmyr Gibbs DET
2 Kenneth Walker III KC
3 Christian McCaffrey SF
4 Derrick Henry BAL
5 James Cook III BUF
6 Bijan Robinson ATL
7 Jonathan Taylor IND
8 Saquon Barkley PHI
9 Ashton Jeanty LV
10 De'Von Achane MIA
11 Chase Brown CIN
12 Breece Hall NYJ
13 Chuba Hubbard CAR
14 Javonte Williams DAL
15 Kyren Williams LAR
16 Omarion Hampton LAC
17 Quinshon Judkins CLE
18 Jaylen Warren PIT
19 Bhayshul Tuten JAC
20 D'Andre Swift CHI
21 Cam Skattebo NYG
22 Bucky Irving TB
23 Aaron Jones Sr. MIN
24 Jadarian Price SEA
25 Travis Etienne Jr. NO
26 David Montgomery HOU
27 Rhamondre Stevenson NE
28 TreVeyon Henderson NE
29 Jeremiyah Love ARI
30 Tony Pollard TEN
31 Blake Corum LAR
32 Jacory Croskey-Merritt WAS
33 J.K. Dobbins DEN
34 Rachaad White WAS
35 Woody Marks HOU
36 Tyler Allgeier ARI
37 Kyle Monangai CHI
38 MarShawn Lloyd GB
39 Kaelon Black SF
40 Jonah Coleman DEN
41 Tyjae Spears TEN
42 Braelon Allen NYJ
43 Kaleb Johnson GB
44 RJ Harvey DEN
45 Kenny Gainwell TB
46 Emmett Johnson KC
47 Emanuel Wilson SEA
48 Chris Rodriguez Jr. JAC
49 George Holani SEA
50 Chris Brooks GB
51 Keaton Mitchell LAC
52 Mike Washington Jr. LV
53 Tank Bigsby PHI
54 Devin Singletary NYG
55 Justice Hill BAL
56 Samaje Perine CIN
57 Brian Robinson Jr. ATL
58 Raheim Sanders CLE
59 Najee Harris NYG
60 Kimani Vidal LAC
61 Ray Davis BUF
62 Rico Dowdle PIT
63 Alvin Kamara NO
64 Will Shipley PHI
65 Demond Claiborne MIN
66 LeQuint Allen Jr. JAC
67 Emari Demercado DAL
68 Jacob Saylors DET
69 Jaylen Wright MIA
70 Kaytron Allen WAS
71 Sean Tucker TB
72 Tyrone Tracy Jr. NYG
73 Kyle Juszczyk SF
74 Ollie Gordon II MIA
75 Seth McGowan IND
76 Rasheen Ali BAL
77 Roschon Johnson CHI

With preseason darling Jonathan Brooks heading to IR, Chuba Hubbard now has the Carolina backfield all to himself. Even with Brooks present, Chuba is the current RB7 in fantasy and is having red zone plays drawn up specifically for him. The Browns have allowed 110 rushing YPG on 5.1 YPC this year. I have him flirting as a top-12 RB in Week 3.

Javonte Williams' game logs are concerning, but there's still no competition for touches in the Dallas backfield. Williams has an 87% opportunity share and already has eight red zone touches. It's another projected shootout with Baltimore, so keep starting Williams. ... This is the first week Quinshon Judkins looks like an exciting start. The line indicates the Browns will be in the game, and Carolina has already been trucked for the most FPPG and has allowed 6.3 YPC.

Rico Dowdle's status is big for Pittsburgh, as Jaylen Warren's role in the running game would increase dramatically. He's already got a significant passing floor with Aaron Rodgers at QB. ... Jadarian Price is a scary start since he seemingly comes right off the field in the red zone, and Washington has allowed the fewest FPPG to RBs. However, they're now really banged up on the front line, and Seattle has an implied total of 26.5. Price is a low-end RB2/FLEX.

Bhayshul Tuten looks like he could really take over as the Jags' lead back, and the coachspeak this week was encouraging, with the thought that they should get him more receptions out of the backfield. New England has been tough against the run so far, but Tuten outtouched Chris Rodriguez Jr. 15-6 in Week 2.

Aaron Jones Sr. returned to practice in a limited basis on Thursday, so it looks like he might play. He's coming off a 23-carry game, so his workload should be safe. Just don't forget Vita Vea in the TB front, and the fact that Kyler Murray's scrambling ability may take some zing out of Jones' ceiling.

Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson may be the toughest time-share to figure out in football, as each brings a completely different dynamic to the Patriots' offense. Both are startable at FLEX, but each has a shaky floor if it's the other one that's used more on any given Sunday.

 

Wide Receiver Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 3

Rank Name Team
1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA
2 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET
3 Ja'Marr Chase CIN
4 CeeDee Lamb DAL
5 Davante Adams LAR
6 Justin Jefferson MIN
7 Chris Olave NO
8 Drake London ATL
9 George Pickens DAL
10 DeVonta Smith PHI
11 Christian Watson GB
12 Garrett Wilson NYJ
13 Parker Washington JAC
14 Malik Nabers NYG
15 Mike Evans SF
16 Jaylen Waddle DEN
17 Matthew Golden GB
18 Ladd McConkey LAC
19 DK Metcalf PIT
20 Tetairoa McMillan CAR
21 Rashee Rice KC
22 Tee Higgins CIN
23 Jameson Williams DET
24 Jalen Coker CAR
25 Rashod Bateman BAL
26 Josh Downs IND
27 Michael Wilson ARI
28 Deebo Samuel Sr. SF
29 Emeka Egbuka TB
30 Jordan Addison MIN
31 Luther Burden III CHI
32 Stefon Diggs WAS
33 Xavier Worthy KC
34 Terry McLaurin WAS
35 Malik Washington MIA
36 Courtland Sutton DEN
37 Romeo Doubs NE
38 Devaughn Vele NO
39 Jakobi Meyers JAC
40 KC Concepcion Jr. CLE
41 Adonai Mitchell NYJ
42 Dontayvion Wicks PHI
43 Khalil Shakir BUF
44 Carnell Tate TEN
45 Brian Thomas Jr. JAC
46 Xavier Hutchinson HOU
47 Chris Godwin Jr. TB
48 Rome Odunze CHI
49 Quentin Johnston LAC
50 Denzel Boston CLE
51 Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI
52 Tre Tucker LV
53 Kayshon Boutte HOU
54 Wan'Dale Robinson TEN
55 Kalif Raymond CHI
56 Rashid Shaheed SEA
57 Tre' Harris LAC
58 Jalen Nailor LV
59 Keenan Allen IND
60 Kendrick Bourne ARI
61 Antonio Williams WAS
62 Pat Bryant DEN
63 Makai Lemon PHI
64 Tyquan Thornton KC
65 Keon Coleman BUF
66 Ryan Flournoy DAL
67 Malachi Fields NYG
68 Joshua Palmer BUF
69 Germie Bernard PIT
70 Jack Bech LV
71 DJ Moore BUF
72 Chris Bell MIA
73 Ted Hurst III TB
74 Roman Wilson PIT
75 Cooper Kupp SEA
76 Calvin Ridley TEN
77 Darnell Mooney NYG
78 Elijah Sarratt BAL
79 Isaac TeSlaa DET
80 Jerry Jeudy CLE
81 Jaylin Noel HOU
82 Laquon Treadwell IND
83 Troy Franklin DEN
84 DeMario Douglas NE
85 Zachariah Branch ATL
86 Mack Hollins NE
87 Chris Moore BAL
88 Jahan Dotson ATL
89 Elic Ayomanor TEN
90 Jalen McMillan TB
91 Xavier Legette CAR
92 Kyle Williams NE
93 Brenen Thompson LAC
94 Bryce Lance NO
95 Chimere Dike TEN
96 Tutu Atwell LAR
97 KaVontae Turpin DAL
98 Travis Hunter JAC
99 Cyrus Allen KC
100 Jalen Tolbert MIA
101 Luke McCaffrey WAS
102 Puka Nacua LAR
103 Zay Flowers BAL

Rashee Rice is still a viable start, but he's regressed far below the top option in this Chiefs' offense. He's currently fourth in targets on a team that's centered around a run-first approach. If anything's going to get him there this week, it's the matchup against Miami, so fire away with Rice. Just be prepared for him not to live up to his draft capital.

On the flip side of the ball, Malik Washington looks like a fun streamer this week. Miami's offense is frighteningly inefficient, but Washington already leads the team in targets with 13. Caleb Douglas will miss Week 3, and Miami should have to throw the entire game. Volume alone could get Washington there this week.

As of Thursday, Zay Flowers has yet to practice in any capacity. Friday's practice report is critical to gauge Flowers' availability, but I'm not optimistic. In Flowers' absence, Rashod Bateman went off for a 7-88-1 line on nine targets and is in line for major work against a soft Dallas secondary.

Josh Downs has a difficult matchup against the Texans this week, but he should get all the volume he can handle with Alec Pierce out and Keenan Allen looking washed. I have Downs just outside the top-25. ... I'm sitting all Washington WRs this week, including both Stefon Diggs and Terry McLaurin. Seattle's defense is nails, and I expect Marcus Mariota and company to get nothing going on offense.

All Bears' WRs are also risky plays this week. It looks increasingly likely that Case Keenum will be the starter at QB, and will take on a tough Philadelphia pass rush on Monday night. Luther Burden III and Rome Odunze both have nonexistent floors in this one, and I'd sit them if you have other options.

Xavier Worthy's 13 targets through two weeks in, encouraging, and he has the dynamic upside to score from anywhere against this Dolphins' defense. He's firmly on the FLEX radar. ... Brian Thomas Jr. and Marvin Harrison Jr. are falling from grace in tandem despite being exciting first-round picks three years ago. Neither of them should be started until further notice.

 

Tight End Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 3

Rank Name Team
1 Trey McBride ARI
2 Brock Bowers LV
3 Dalton Kincaid BUF
4 Mark Andrews BAL
5 Travis Kelce KC
6 Sam LaPorta DET
7 Dalton Schultz HOU
8 George Kittle SF
9 Isaiah Likely NYG
10 Tyler Warren IND
11 Tucker Kraft GB
12 Terrance Ferguson LAR
13 Juwan Johnson NO
14 Kyle Pitts Sr. ATL
15 Harold Fannin Jr. CLE
16 Colston Loveland CHI
17 Hunter Henry NE
18 Pat Freiermuth PIT
19 Brenton Strange JAC
20 T.J. Hockenson MIN
21 Jake Ferguson DAL
22 Oronde Gadsden II LAC
23 Colby Parkinson LAR
24 Darren Waller CAR
25 Cade Otton TB
26 Kenyon Sadiq NYJ
27 Michael Mayer LV
28 Mike Gesicki CIN
29 Evan Engram DEN
30 AJ Barner SEA
31 Gunnar Helm TEN
32 Greg Dulcich MIA
33 Darnell Washington PIT
34 Noah Gray KC
35 Tyler Higbee LAR

Well, I have to start with the elephant in the room here, and his name is Colston Loveland. There is no player I beat the drum harder for during preseason, so his first two weeks are majorly upsetting. He's the current TE77 (yes, you're reading that right) and has one catch on five targets so far. It will (hopefully) get better, but it won't be this week against the Eagles with Case Keenum likely starting. Sit him.

Terrance Ferguson did everything his truthers called out during camp last week against the Giants. Even with Davante Adams going nuclear, Ferguson still went 6-54-1 on nine targets en route to a TE7 finish. If Puka Nacua sits again (which looks likely), Ferguson is a top-12 TE option.

Dalton Schultz went ballistic last weekend and should be able to do so again as he faces the Colts' defense. Indy has allowed the fourth-most FPPG to TEs, and just let Travis Kelce make them look foolish. Schultz is easily the Texans' first option with Nico Collins hurting, and I currently have him ranked as the TE7.

After a quiet TE9 finish in 2025, Juwan Johnson is having an equally quiet good season to start 2026. He's the current TE8 and is the second receiving option for New Orleans while Jordyn Tyson is out. The Raiders are an excellent matchup for the Saints' offense to thrive.

I'm not looking to start Oronde Gadsden II this week, despite him suddenly being the only TE option for the Chargers. The team looks hopelessly inefficient. He should definitely be owned and sat. ... Pat Freiermuth, Hunter Henry, and T.J. Hockenson are all streamers that can be used in a pinch.

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Brock Bowers

Questionable to Make Season Debut in Week 3
Aaron Jones Sr.

Will be Active in Week 3
Travis Etienne Jr.

Good to Go for Week 3
DJ Moore

Will be a Game-Time Decision in Week 3
CFB

Nate Frazier Expected to Play on Saturday
Puka Nacua

Doubtful to Play on Sunday Night
CFB

Hollywood Smothers a Game-Time Decision Against Tennessee
Jayden Daniels

Considered Week-to-Week After Meeting with Specialists
Jalen Coker

Expected to Play on Sunday
Nick Bosa

Expected to Miss Multiple Weeks With Calf Injury
Alex Bregman

Returns as DH on Friday
Nico Collins

"Very Much in Doubt" to Play Sunday
Mason Lohrei

Returns to Practice
Ivan Demidov

Expected to Return to the Ice Friday
PIT

Ben Kindel Considered Week-to-Week
Ajay Mitchell

Tabbed by Sam Presti for Bigger Role
TOR

Nicholas Paul Could Miss Opening Night
Jared McCain

Earns High Praise From GM Sam Presti
Alex Ovechkin

Logs Full Practice
Gary Trent Jr.

Remains Under NBA Investigation
Jayden Daniels

Surgery Not an Option for Jayden Daniels, Quick Return Possible?
Oliver Moore

Blackhawks Sign Oliver Moore to Five-Year Extension
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Experiments with More Off-Ball Work
CFB

Hauss Hejny Doubtful For Saturday
Adam Fantilli

Agrees to Six-Year Extension With Blue Jackets
Tyrese Haliburton

Cleared for Pacers Training Camp
CFB

Three Schools Trying To Join American Conference
Christian Watson

Remains Highly Productive Despite the Packers' Loss
Matthew Golden

Hits the Century Mark, Leads Team in Targets
Drake London

Finds His Stride in Quarterback's Return
Bijan Robinson

Breaks Out for More Than 200 Scrimmage Yards
Jalen Brunson

Fully Cleared Ahead of Camp
Jakob Poeltl

Moving Well Ahead of Raptors Training Camp
Anthony Davis

"Focused and Ready" as Extension Talks Wait
Julian Reese

Lands Two-Way Deal with Pelicans
Alexandre Sarr

Expected to Be Ready for Opening Night
CFB

DJ Lagway Set to Return on Saturday
CFB

Hollywood Smothers Misses Practice Thursday
CFB

Gio Lopez Upgraded to Probable
CFB

DJ Vonnahme Questionable for Saturday
CFB

Kamari Moulton Questionable for Saturday
CFB

Chris Jones to Help Mississippi State Retain Kamario Taylor
Luis Arraez

Suffers Ankle Sprain on Thursday
Kaleb Johnson

to See More Opportunities On Thursday
Mike Evans

Misses Another Practice on Thursday
DeVonta Smith

Misses Practice With Hamstring Injury
Caleb Williams

Not Expected to Play on Monday Night
Jadarian Price

Looks Headed Towards Playing in Week 3
Puka Nacua

Missing Another Practice
Saquon Barkley

Says his "MRI Went Well"
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Back in Braves' Lineup on Thursday
Sandy Alcantara

Will Not Start This Weekend
CFB

Jordan Dwyer Listed As Questionable
CFB

Danny Scudero Ruled Out For Week 4
Mattias Samuelsson

Out Week-to-Week
Dante Fabbro

Could Miss Opening Night
Damon Severson

Questionable for Season Opener
Steven Adams

Still Working Back From Ankle Surgery
Jake Oettinger

Dealing With Lower-Body Issue
Clint Capela

Trims Down Ahead of Rockets Camp
Dylan Larkin

Joins Red Wings for Practice
Kevin Durant

Pushes Back on Rockets' Plan to Trim His Minutes
Dan Vladar

Avoids Major Injury
Anfernee Simons

Expected to Anchor Sixers' Second Unit
Brady Tkachuk

Considered Day-to-Day
Cade Cunningham

Aims to Build on MVP-Caliber Season
Kevin Gausman

Comes out of Wednesday's Start With Shoulder Soreness
Shane McClanahan

Will Not Pitch in ALDS
Aaron Judge

Plans to Play in AL Wild-Card Series
Jalen Suggs

Could Play More Off the Ball
Domantas Sabonis

Remains a Kings Trade Candidate
Dereck Lively II

Not Cleared for Mavericks Training Camp
CFB

David Stone an Unknown vs. Georgia
Brandon Ingram

Heel Status Unclear Ahead of Media Day
CFB

 Nate Frazier Questionable vs. Oklahoma
Karl-Anthony Towns

' Extension Talks with Knicks Stall Before Camp
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Hamstring Tightness
CFB

Hollywood Smothers' Status Up in the Air
Dylan Cease

Ends his Season on the Injured List
CFB

Eric Singleton Questionable Against Ole Miss
CFB

Kewan Lacy's Status Uncertain vs. Florida
Ryan Fox

to Compete in First Career President's Cup
CFB

Jamari Johnson "Likely to Play" Despite Questionable Tag
CFB

Trent Mosley Doubtful
CFB

Giovanni Lopez Questionable
Si Woo Kim

Looks to Lead International Team at Medinah
Justin Thomas

is Back to Lead Team USA in This Year's Cup Matches
Ceddanne Rafaela

Activated and Starting on Wednesday
Sam Burns

Set to Make Third President's Cup Appearance at Medinah
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

a Late Addition to Game 1 Lineup
CFB

Stephen Daley, Kellan Wyatt Regain Eligibility After Injunction
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Suffers Wrist Injury on Tuesday
Olen Zellweger

Suffers Concussion in Preseason Game
Dan Vladar

Sustains Upper-Body Injury
Drew Helleson

Out for One Week
Klay Thompson

Emerges as Front-Runner to Start for Miami
Matt Duchene

Expected to Skate Wednesday
Alex Ovechkin

May Skip Preseason
Cale Makar

Returns to Full Practice
Sam Steel

Stars Sign Sam Steel to Four-Year Extension
Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Russell Henley

Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Collin Morikawa

Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
Ceddanne Rafaela

Set to Return From Injured List on Wednesday
Blake Snell

Set to Start for the Dodgers on Saturday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits Early on Tuesday with Shin Contusion
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Return on Wednesday
New York Mets

Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
Cade Cavalli

Done for the Year
MLB

Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
Aaron Judge

Likely to Miss Wild-Card Series
Boston Red Sox

Chad Tracy Becomes Full-Time Manager, Lands Three-Year Contract
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
Denny Hamlin

is One of the Top Anchor Picks for Bristol DFS Lineups
Christopher Bell

Is One of the Top Favorites to Win at Bristol
Chase Briscoe

is A Top DFS Option for All Formats at Bristol
Joey Logano

May be A Top Contrarian Option for Bristol DFS Lineups
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Bristol?
Chase Elliott

Carries Plenty of Upside for Bristol DFS Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Top-10 Contender for Bristol?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Compete for A Top-10 Finish at Bristol
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Bristol?
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