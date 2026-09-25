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Fantasy Football Sleepers, Avoids: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Week 3 - RotoBaller Staff Roundtable

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Devaughn Vele - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire

RotoBaller staff's fantasy football sleepers, avoids, and start 'em sit 'em picks for Week 3 of 2026. Expert lineup advice from Andrew Ball, Brandon Murchison, and Thunder Dan Palyo.

It's time once again for our RotoBaller staff start-or-sit calls. Three of the industry's best analysts are here to break down potential sleepers and busts ahead of the remaining Week 3 games.

We do this every week! The goal is to give you the confidence that you need to make some tough calls, moving a player with a muddy projection in OR out of your starting lineup to get your optimal score for the week.

These fantasy football sleepers, avoids, and busts are from top RotoBaller contributors Andrew Ball, Brandon Murchison, and yours truly. Good luck in your Week 3 matchups, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 3 Fantasy Football Sleepers - Start 'Em Picks

Kaelon Black, RB - SF vs. ARI (Murchison)

Black just quietly piled up 90 yards on 21 carries through two weeks while splitting early-down work with CMC, and now he draws a Cardinals front that’s already given up 243 rushing yards and two scores in two games.

Shanahan has made it clear he wants the rookie involved to keep McCaffrey fresh, so even if the receiving work stays limited, you should still see 8-12 touches in a home game where the 49ers figure to lean on the ground. He’s still sitting there in under 40 percent of leagues as “just the handcuff,” which is exactly why he can sneak into flex territory if this offense keeps rolling.

Devaughn Vele, WR - NO vs. LV (Thunder Dan)

I am fully on board with starting guys like Vele and Dontayvion Wicks this week. Both guys are WR2s for their teams and have secured those roles with solid performances in both of the first two weeks of the season.

Vele is seeing a ton of volume in a pass-heavy Saints attack and is thriving. Our projections love him in this spot, and I'm firing him in multiple leagues with total confidence.

Denzel Boston, WR - CLE vs. CAR (Murchison)

Boston just ripped off back-to-back long touchdowns, 46 yards in Week 1 and a 55-yard spin-and-score last Sunday. He's now leading the Browns in routes, targets, and air yards while sitting there in barely half of Yahoo leagues.

Carolina’s defense looked lost against Chicago, then suddenly stingy against Atlanta, but they still give up enough chunk plays for a 6-4 rookie with Watson’s arm to eat. The volume is real now, not just splash-play luck, so if you’re looking for a high-upside flex who can actually separate, he’s the one you grab before the rest of the waiver wire wakes up.

Adonai Mitchell, WR - NYJ at DET (Ball)

Editor's Note: There is some concern about Mitchell's availability due to a finger injury - monitor his status closely!

Last season, the Jets receiving corps was Garrett Wilson and the Funky Bunch. The “Marky Mark” of the crew led the team in receiving, despite suiting up for just seven games.

It’s a little different this season. In his first full season with the Jets, Adonai Mitchell has more targets (15) than Wilson (14). He earned 12 of them in a rain-soaked Week 2 tilt.

Expect increased dropbacks from Geno Smith against a Detroit team that puts up points (31 per game) but hasn’t slowed opposing offenses down (35.5 points and 310.5 passing yards).

TreVeyon Henderson, RB - NE vs. JAX (Thunder Dan)

Henderson out-touched Rhamondre Stevenson last week and looked explosive, breaking off a long touchdown run. Rhambo isn't going away completely, but his fumbling issues have to concern the coaching staff.

This offense needs playmakers, and they can't really justify keeping Henderson off the field if they want to win this year, as the schedule is a lot tougher. The Jags are a tough matchup, but we saw the Broncos have some success on the ground against them last week. He's certainly worth considering as an RB2 or FLEX option this week.

Dontayvion Wicks, WR - PHI at CHI (Ball)

Makai Lemon’s training camp injury has contributed to his slow start, and veteran Dontayvion Wicks has taken full advantage.

The former Packer has exceeded 70 yards in both games this season and now draws a Chicago defense that allows 8.7 yards per attempt, even after a poor-passing Week 2 weather game.

There’s a slight concern that presumptive starter Case Keenum can’t lead the Bears to a competitive contest, but Wicks may have already done his damage by that point in the game.

 

Week 3 Fantasy Football Avoids - Sit 'Em Picks

Rashee Rice, WR - KC at MIA (Murchison)

Rice has just eight targets through two games while Kenneth Walker and Travis Kelce keep eating into the short-area work that used to be his bread and butter, and now the Chiefs are 11-point favorites in Miami where they’ll probably spend the second half running the ball.

Xavier Worthy and even Tyquan Thornton have been getting the downfield looks, so Rice’s route share already slipped last week and there’s no guarantee it snaps back just because the opponent is bad. If this turns into another ground-and-pound script, you’re looking at another 4-for-60 type of afternoon that won’t save your lineup.

Javonte Williams, RB - DAL vs. BAL (Ball)

Javonte Williams’ two-touchdown Week 1 is distracting us from what’s been an incredibly inefficient start to the 2026 season.

Without multi-time Pro Bowl guard Tyler Smith in the lineup, Williams is averaging three yards per carry. Those efforts came against two weaker fronts, the Giants and the Commanders.

Now, he draws the Ravens in Rio de Janeiro. Baltimore was already stout against the run and is poised to get Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike back in the lineup.

Aaron Jones Sr., RB - MIN at TB (Ball)

The Minnesota Vikings coaching staff learned an important lesson on Sunday: 31-year-old Aaron Jones Sr. can’t handle a full workload anymore. Head coach Kevin O’Connell hinted at that after a 23-touch victory.

Jones missed practice Wednesday but rejoined the team Thursday, a step in the right direction. But fantasy managers should expect opportunities in the wrong direction.

Reduced touches against a Tampa Bay front allowing just three yards per carry isn’t ideal. His best path to fantasy points is through the air, but the return of Kyler Murray means more scrambling and fewer dump-offs.

Omarion Hampton, RB - LAC at BUF (Murchison)

Hampton has already lost two fumbles in two games, and the Chargers are 0-2 with an offense that keeps stalling, so heading into Buffalo on the road feels like the exact spot where coaches start getting conservative with him.

The Bills’ front is built to stuff the run and force teams into obvious passing situations, which hasn’t been Hampton’s strength yet—he’s barely been involved as a receiver. If the script goes south early and they sprinkle in Keaton Mitchell more to protect the ball, you’re looking at a quiet 12-carry afternoon that doesn’t live up to the RB1 price tag.

Jameson Williams, WR - DET vs. NYJ (Thunder Dan)

I just don't know how we can trust rolling him out there until we see some actual production. He had nine targets in Week 1, but a lot of those were uncatchable and he still only finished with 4-45-0 in a game that was a shootout and went to overtime.

He was targeted only four times last week in another game where the Lions had to go pass-heavy. It's pretty clear that Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Sam LaPorta are all going to eat first in this offense, and Williams is going to be the same inconsistent, boom/bust option for now.

I think the Jets will play Detroit tough, too. Their defense is much improved this year, and this isn't the same kind of matchup that it has been in years prior.

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Fantasy Football Drops Before Week 3
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