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Fantasy Football Drops Before Week 3 - Time To Say Goodbye? (2026)

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Kenny Gainwell - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Andy's top fantasy football drops to consider making before Week 3 of the 2026 fantasy football season. Time to say goodbye to players like Tyjae Spears, Rashid Shaheed, and more?

In This Article hide
Players to Consider Cutting for Week 3
Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 3?
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Waiver Wire Analysis

Hey RotoBallers! The opening game of the Week 3 slate is already behind us, but that doesn't mean we shouldn't still turn to the waiver wire to find any potential sleeper pickups. However, when adding a player, we have to say goodbye to a current member of our fantasy roster.

In this piece, we spotlight four widely rostered players whose fantasy value has dipped and decide whether to hold them into the third Sunday of the campaign.

Who should fantasy managers cut before the full Week 3 slate begins? Let's dive in!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Players to Consider Cutting for Week 3

Chris Rodriguez Jr., JAX - 42% Rostered

Chris Rodriguez has some sleeper appeal in the draft, as there was a path for him to potentially split the Jacksonville backfield alongside second-year option, Bhayshul Tuten. However, so far, the former Washington Commander has been deployed as the clear No. 2 option and has not delivered much fantasy value.

Through two games, Rodriguez has logged six carries in each game to a modest 3.0 YPC and has yet to find the back of the end zone. In Week 1, Rodriguez ran 12 routes but saw this number drop to just five in Week 2 as Tuten began to see a large role on passing downs.

While he logged a handful of red-zone carries in each contest, Tuten has doubled his workload in each game, suggesting he is the running back to roster on this team. While Rodriguez still holds value as a handcuff in deeper leagues, those in shallower formats can cut ties in favor of a handcuff with higher short-term upside like Tank Bigsby.

Kenny Gainwell, TB - 65% Rostered

Another running back who was projected to carve out a prominent role in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' backfield was Kenny Gainwell. Gainwell came off a dominant year in 2025, logging over 100 carries for the first time in his career (537 yards) and being elite in the passing game. Gainwell drew 85 targets and brought in 73 of them for another 486 yards and three touchdowns, all of which also marked career highs.

With him joining Bucky Irving, many expected him to retain the top role on third downs. However, so far, Irving has dominated the Tampa Bay backfield, with Gainwell taking just seven total carries and seeing only five targets. A recent report suggests the Buccaneers hope to monitor Irving's workload later in the season, but Gainwell's weekly upside is significantly capped.

While his upside as a handcuff is far greater than Rodriguez's, his low weekly floor does make him a worthy drop candidate in shallower 10-team leagues. Those in 12-team formats should continue to stash Gainwell as a premier handcuff in the event Irving misses time.

Quentin Johnston, LAC - 72% Rostered

One of the most disappointing players at the wide receiver position this season has been Los Angeles Chargers wideout Quentin Johnston. After posting his second-straight, eight-TD campaign in 2025, Johnston's fantasy stock is also on the rise in the summer with the addition of Mike McDaniel to the coaching staff. However, the Chargers offense has struggled so far.

The Chargers have scored just 14.0 points per game (third-lowest in the sport) and total just 185.0 passing yards per game. As a result, Johnston has been a non-factor, catching only three passes for 24 yards. While managers in deeper leagues should consider holding him (but keeping him on the bench), those in shallower formats looking for an upside option could consider cutting him.

Currently, many wide receivers have far more fantasy upside and are widely available, like Tre Tucker and Adonai Mitchell.

Baker Mayfield, TB - 50% Rostered

The final player we will spotlight is quarterback Baker Mayfield. After posting a career-high 41 passing scores back in 2024, Mayfield has yet to replicate similar fantasy production. In 2025, Mayfield showed glimpses, but he finished with only 26 passing scores and a much lower 3,693 passing yards, down from 4,500 the year prior.

His 2026 season has gotten off to an even more underwhelming start, as the former first overall pick has thrown for only 398 yards and one passing score. In Week 1, he threw for just 216 yards with no scores, and that dropped to 182 yards in Week 2. Like Gainwell and Johnston, there is still a path for Mayfield to provide fantasy value, but managers who started their season with two straight losses are running out of time.

Currently, there are quarterbacks with far more upside on the waiver wire, like Geno Smith, Jacoby Brissett, and even the returning Sam Darnold. Managers in standard one-QB leagues should feel comfortable parting ways with Mayfield ahead of Week 3.

 

Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 3?

Rank Player Pos. Ros. % Baller Move
1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST 72 Drop in All Leagues
2 Los Angeles Chargers DST 51 Drop in All Leagues
3 Demarcus Robinson WR 3 Drop in All Leagues
4 Isiah Pacheco RB 14 Drop in All Leagues
5 Dylan Sampson RB 10 Drop in All Leagues
6 Carson Wentz QB 6 Drop in All Leagues
7 Ja'Kobi Lane WR 10 Drop in Most Leagues
8 Chig Okonkwo TE 25 Drop in Most Leagues
9 San Francisco 49ers DST 71 Drop in Most Leagues
10 Cameron Dicker K 96 Drop in Most Leagues
11 Michael Mayer TE 21 Drop in Most Leagues
12 Kayshon Boutte WR 29 Drop in Most Leagues
13 Rashid Shaheed WR 40 Drop in Most Leagues
14 Baker Mayfield QB 56 Drop in Most Leagues
15 De'Zhaun Stribling WR 43 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
16 Caleb Douglas WR 40 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
17 Jordyn Tyson WR 53 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
18 Zach Charbonnet RB 51 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
19 Antonio Williams WR 14 Hold in 12-Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff
20 Woody Marks RB 50 Hold in 12-Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff
21 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 50 Hold in 12-Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff
22 Emmett Johnson RB 27 Hold in 12-Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff
23 Mike Washington Jr. RB 43 Hold in 12-Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff
24 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR 90 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
25 Keenan Allen WR 24 Hold in Deeper Leagues
26 Kenny Gainwell RB 74 Hold but Consider Benching
27 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 57 Hold but Consider Benching
28 Quentin Johnston WR 82 Hold but Consider Benching
29 Jordan Addison WR 78 Hold but Consider Benching
30 Jonathon Brooks RB 87 Hold / Injury Stash
31 Jayden Reed WR 76 Hold / Injury Stash
32 Alec Pierce WR 88 Hold / Injury Stash
33 Jayden Daniels QB 98 Hold / Injury Stash
34 Justin Herbert QB 96 Hold
35 J.K. Dobbins RB 87 Hold
36 Josh Jacobs RB 80 Hold

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 3?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Denzel Boston, Adonai Mitchell, Emanuel Wilson, Tank Bigsby. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Denzel Boston, Adonai Mitchell, Emanuel Wilson, Tank Bigsby. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Denzel Boston, Adonai Mitchell, Emanuel Wilson, Tank Bigsby:

Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tre Tucker
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Romeo Doubs
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Devaughn Vele
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kaelon Black
Adonai Mitchell
vs
KC Concepcion Jr.
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Emmett Johnson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jonah Coleman
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tyjae Spears
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Rashod Bateman
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tank Bigsby
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Khalil Shakir
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Brenton Strange
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Braelon Allen
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Keenan Allen
Adonai Mitchell
vs
DeeJay Dallas
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Darren Waller
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Keon Coleman
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Malik Washington
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kalif Raymond
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Brian Robinson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Mack Hollins
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Makai Lemon
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Pat Bryant
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Adonai Mitchell
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Chris Bell
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Malachi Fields
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Demond Claiborne
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Zach Ertz
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Alvin Kamara
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Antonio Williams
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tyler Badie
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Joshua Palmer
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Germie Bernard
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Devin Singletary
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jaylin Noel
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Sione Vaki
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Seth McGowan
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Will Shipley
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Chris Brooks
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Emari Demercado
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Skyy Moore
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kaelon Black
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jonah Coleman
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tre Tucker
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Brenton Strange
Emanuel Wilson
vs
KC Concepcion Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Braelon Allen
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Keenan Allen
Emanuel Wilson
vs
DeeJay Dallas
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Darren Waller
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Keon Coleman
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Malik Washington
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kalif Raymond
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Brian Robinson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Mack Hollins
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Makai Lemon
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Pat Bryant
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Emanuel Wilson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chris Bell
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Malachi Fields
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Demond Claiborne
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Zach Ertz
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Antonio Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyler Badie
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Joshua Palmer
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Germie Bernard
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Devin Singletary
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jaylin Noel
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Sione Vaki
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Seth McGowan
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Will Shipley
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chris Brooks
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Emari Demercado
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Eli Heidenreich
Tank Bigsby
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tank Bigsby
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tank Bigsby
vs
Rashod Bateman
Tank Bigsby
vs
Brenton Strange
Tank Bigsby
vs
Tyjae Spears
Tank Bigsby
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Tank Bigsby
vs
Jonah Coleman
Tank Bigsby
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Tank Bigsby
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Tank Bigsby
vs
Braelon Allen
Tank Bigsby
vs
Kaelon Black
Tank Bigsby
vs
Keenan Allen
Tank Bigsby
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Tank Bigsby
vs
DeeJay Dallas
Tank Bigsby
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Tank Bigsby
vs
Darren Waller
Tank Bigsby
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Tank Bigsby
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tank Bigsby
vs
Tre Tucker
Tank Bigsby
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tank Bigsby
vs
Romeo Doubs
Tank Bigsby
vs
Keon Coleman
Tank Bigsby
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tank Bigsby
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Tank Bigsby
vs
KC Concepcion Jr.
Tank Bigsby
vs
Malik Washington
Tank Bigsby
vs
Emmett Johnson
Tank Bigsby
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Tank Bigsby
vs
Kalif Raymond
Tank Bigsby
vs
Brian Robinson
Tank Bigsby
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Tank Bigsby
vs
Mack Hollins
Tank Bigsby
vs
Makai Lemon
Tank Bigsby
vs
Pat Bryant
Tank Bigsby
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Tank Bigsby
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tank Bigsby
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tank Bigsby
vs
Chris Bell
Tank Bigsby
vs
Malachi Fields
Tank Bigsby
vs
Demond Claiborne
Tank Bigsby
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tank Bigsby
vs
Zach Ertz
Tank Bigsby
vs
Alvin Kamara
Tank Bigsby
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Tank Bigsby
vs
Antonio Williams
Tank Bigsby
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Tank Bigsby
vs
Tyler Badie
Tank Bigsby
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Tank Bigsby
vs
Joshua Palmer
Tank Bigsby
vs
Germie Bernard
Tank Bigsby
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Tank Bigsby
vs
Devin Singletary
Tank Bigsby
vs
Jaylin Noel
Tank Bigsby
vs
Sione Vaki
Tank Bigsby
vs
Seth McGowan
Tank Bigsby
vs
Will Shipley
Tank Bigsby
vs
Chris Brooks
Tank Bigsby
vs
Emari Demercado
Tank Bigsby
vs
Eli Heidenreich

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More Waiver Wire Analysis

Waiver Wire Watchlist - Breakout Candidates
Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays and Waiver Stashes
Sneaky Bench Stashes: Pre-Week 3
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 3


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