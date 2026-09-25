Keith's Week 3 NFL player props picks and anytime touchdown wagers. Get his best Week 3 NFL player prop bets with odds, expert analysis and predictions. Top weekly NFL prop bets and winning picks.
We are back for the Week 3 NFL Props article. The plays absolutely crushed last week, as we finished 5-2, with one of the losses following an injury to Jayden Daniels in the first half. Let's keep the momentum going.
The mission here is to uncover value on the top player props as the season unfolds. With Week 1 in the books, we have our first real sample of how teams are using their players, along with early clues about offensive schemes, player roles, and matchups to target. Of course, it's still a small sample, so we'll need to balance those initial results with what we already know about these players and teams.
Make sure you're following RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app for all your fantasy football and betting needs. Let’s dive into some of my favorite player props for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 3 Passing Prop Bets
Geno Smith OVER 220.5 Passing Yards (-115) Bet365 Sportsbook
Smith easily cashed his passing yards prop for us last week, even with the Jets taking the Packers to overtime. All 247 of his passing yards came in regulation, so the extra time wasn't necessary to get us in the green.
This week, he draws an even better matchup against a Lions defense that has allowed the second-most passing yards in the league through two weeks. They remain without their top two safeties, and their secondary has been a clear weakness. Tyler Shough torched them for 410 yards in Week 1, and Josh Allen got them for 248 yards in Week 2.
This game will be played indoors at Ford Field, a stadium that has hosted many shootouts in the recent past.
Drake Maye OVER 215.5 Passing Yards (-120) Fanatics Sportsbook
If you're looking at the box scores from the first two weeks, this might come as a tough sell. Maye threw for just 178 yards in Week 1 against a vicious Seattle defense, with three fourth-quarter interceptions. He followed that up with 208 yards against Pittsburgh, along with yet another interception.
However, this week's matchup against Jacksonville provides room for optimism. The Jaguars were a significant pass-funnel defense last season, allowing the fewest rushing yards in the league. This year, they have allowed 205 passing yards to Deshaun Watson and 288 yards to Bo Nix through their first two games.
Drake Maye.
The MVP is in there. pic.twitter.com/EqOyAgduSa
— Savage (@Savageboston) September 21, 2026
Last season, Maye averaged 258.5 passing yards per game, topping this line in 14 of 17 contests and finishing second in the MVP race. He should get back on track this week with a plus matchup in Jacksonville.
Week 3 Rushing Prop Bets
Ashton Jeanty OVER 66.5 Rushing Yards (-115) Bet365 Sportsbook
The Raiders are off to a surprising 2-0 start, and they have leaned heavily on their second-year running back to get there. Jeanty has handled 23 and 21 carries through the first two games, giving him 44 attempts on the season.
More importantly, he played 81% of the offensive snaps last week against the Chargers, and the Raiders kept relying on him even when he wasn't efficient. The Chargers were a stout run defense last season, allowing the ninth-fewest rushing yards to opposing backfields.
Jeanty gets a much more favorable matchup this week in New Orleans. The Saints allowed Jahmyr Gibbs to go off for 159 yards in Week 1, and while they were better against the Ravens in Week 2, Derrick Henry had 51 yards at the half and carried the ball just five times in the second half.
The Raiders offense should also see a boost with Brock Bowers expected to return this week, which should soften up the box for Jeanty. If he sees another 20-plus carries against a vulnerable defense, Jeanty should go over 66.5 rushing yards.
Emmett Johnson OVER 5.5 Rushing Attempts (-110) Bet365 Sportsbook
The successful return of Patrick Mahomes, the reinvigoration of Travis Kelce, and the massive production from offseason addition Kenneth Walker have been the main storylines out of Kansas City through two games. But another intriguing development exists in the background, as 5th-round rookie Emmett Johnson impressed throughout training camp and preseason.
Johnson earned the clear RB2 spot on the depth chart coming into the season, and the Chiefs have already shown a willingness to give him some touches despite Walker's massive early-season workload. The rookie carried the ball just twice last week in a tightly contested game against the Colts, but he received eight carries in the blowout opener against Denver.
Eric Bieniemy on the Kenneth Walker/Emmett Johnson workload distribution:
“Emmett has done an outstanding job when given an opportunity to go out there and provide Kenneth the rest... I think Emmett's role will continue to grow as the season progresses.” pic.twitter.com/YgFsxrUwIK
— KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) September 24, 2026
The Chiefs enter Week 3 as double-digit favorites against the 0-2 Dolphins, which suggests a game script similar to what we saw in Week 1. At the same time, Walker is on pace for a workload far beyond anything he has handled in his career, and this is a natural opportunity to scale him back and get the rookie more involved.
Johnson has a great chance to see at least six carries in any game script, and if the Chiefs go up early, he should soar past the number.
Week 3 Receiving Prop Bets
Dalton Schultz OVER 5.5 Receptions (+106) FanDuel Sportsbook
With Nico Collins expected to be out again in Week 3, Schultz is in line for another massive workload. In Week 2 without Collins, Schultz ran 45 routes on 63 dropbacks, and led the team with a truly impressive 31% target share on his routes. He finished with 12 catches on 14 targets for 140 yards.
Clearly, there is a strong chance Houston's overall passing volume declines in Week 3, but the impressive target share for Schultz should remain. The Colts have been extremely vulnerable against tight ends since last season when they allowed the seventh-most receptions and second-most yards to the position. They have already allowed similar production to tight ends this season as well.
Even if there is a dip in dropbacks as expected, Schultz is in a great position to lead the team in targets again and clear 5.5 receptions.
Devaughn Vele OVER 4.5 Receptions (+128) Caesars Sportsbook
Vele cashed his over 3.5 receptions prop for us last week, and it's frankly surprising to see the line at plus money for over 4.5 this week. He has already racked up 12 receptions on 16 targets through two weeks, playing on more than 90% of the snaps in both games. The role should be locked in at least until rookie Jordyn Tyson returns from IR.
He gets a plus matchup at home against the Raiders this week, which sets him up to clear this line for the third straight game. Last season, the Raiders allowed the fourth-most receptions to opposing wide receivers. They have been much more stingy so far this season, but they have faced the anemic Dolphins offense and a completely broke Chargers unit.
The role is simply too good to ignore, and the plus money offers significant value in a solid home matchup.
Jalen Coker OVER 5.5 Receptions (+137) Caesars Sportsbook
Let's go right back to the well with one more prop this week, as the sportsbooks have been slow to adjust to the elite role Coker has held through 2 games. He has played on more than 82% of the Panthers' snaps this season, running a route on more than 81% of dropbacks. His 18 targets are tied for the team lead with Tetairoa McMillan.
Route participation and target share data suggest Coker is much closer to the WR1b next to McMillan than the clear WR2. He has also run more than 40% of his routes from the slot, where he will avoid elite cover cornerback Denzel Ward this week in Cleveland.
The plus money is too good a value to pass up given Coker's elite usage through two games.
Long Shot Props & Value Plays
Justin Herbert Most Passing Yards Sunday Games (+2500) DraftKings Sportsbook
Risk .1 Units to Win 2.5 Units
George Pickens Most Receiving Yards Sunday Games (+3500) DraftKings Sportsbook
Risk .1 Units to Win 3.5 Units
Week 3 Props Summary
Here's a quick, handy recap of all the props I recommended in this article in one place!
|Player
|Bet Type
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Geno Smith
|OVER 220.5 Passing Yards
|-115
|Bet365
|Drake Maye
|OVER 215.5 Passing Yards
|-120
|Fanatics
|Ashton Jeanty
|OVER 66.5 Rushing Yards
|-115
|Bet365
|Emmett Johnson
|OVER 5.5 Rushing Attempts
|-110
|Bet365
|Dalton Schultz
|OVER 5.5 Receptions
|+106
|FanDuel
|Devaughn Vele
|OVER 4.5 Receptions
|+128
|Caesars
|Jalen Coker
|OVER 5.5 Receptions
|+137
|Caesars
Thanks for reading, and make sure you check back again before Sunday for updated info and more betting content from RotoBaller!
More DFS Analysis and Lineup Picks
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!