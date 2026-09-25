Doug's DraftKings NFL DFS Week 3 picks, value plays, DFS sleepers for the main slate (2026). His top DK plays and value picks for daily fantasy football lineups.
The disparity between what we saw in Week 1 and what played out in Week 2 was ridiculous. Every team that got blown out the first week of the season ended up winning outright last weekend. Hopefully we can start developing consistent patterns now that we’ve entered the third week of the year.
Something to keep an eye on as we head into the weekend: a storm is expected on the East Coast that could bring high winds and rain, and we saw what that did in Chicago last weekend. This may not affect the Giants and Titans because they’re terrible anyways, but if the weather is poor in Washington, that would put a damper on our Seattle exposure.
Be sure to jump into our RotoBaller Discord! We have so many different channels devoted to whatever you're playing in fantasy football. We also have plenty of great NFL DFS articles and tools to help you win MORE this season! Good luck with your DraftKings DFS lineups -- let's dominate this Week 3 slate together!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
DraftKings Quarterbacks - Week 3 DFS Picks
TOP PLAY: Josh Allen, BUF vs LAC ($8,000)
It’s not hyperbole to say that Josh Allen has entered G.O.A.T. status as a fantasy player. Not only is Allen a top five quarterback based on his passing stats, but he’s also a top 10 running back based on his rushing stats. Some might call him the Shohei Ohtani of the NFL.
That dual-threat ability makes him matchup-proof, and every week he could easily be written up as the top quarterback on the slate. I will try not to do that every week, but this week’s matchup is too good to pass up. He’s started the season scoring 38.7 and 40.8 DraftKings points, including multiple touchdowns through the air and on the ground in both games. He’s combined for 20 carries over the two games, so even if he doesn’t get into the end zone, he’s going to give you somewhat of a rushing floor.
The Chargers just got rolled at home by both the Cardinals and Raiders, teams that are better than expected, but nowhere near the talent of the Buffalo Bills. The team allowed 26 points in both games, letting Kirk Cousins and Jacoby Brissett combine for over 500 passing yards and four touchdowns.
Given how well he’s playing and how poorly the Chargers are playing, it would not be a surprise to see Allen as the top quarterback scorer on the slate once again. Although he’s pricey, it’s not unreasonable to consider Allen as your cash game signal caller, and he’s a lock for tournaments in a stack with Dalton Kincaid (more on him below).
VALUE PLAY: Tyler Shough, NO vs LV ($5,400)
Last week, the Saints defensive coordinator referred to Tyler Shough as a “poor man’s Josh Allen”. Given how he started this season, Shough might actually be a middle-class man’s Josh Allen. Although he struggled in the first half of games, Shough has been one of the most productive second-half quarterbacks since he took over the starting job midway through last year.
New Orleans is one of the most exciting teams in the league, and with Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele catching passes, Shough has the weapons to continue being a strong weekly starter. Shough’s legs are what vault him above other value options; he’s always a threat to run one in and should get you a floor of about 20 rushing yards.
The Saints defense has been poor this year, meaning that the team has to throw to stay in games. I expect that to continue this week against a much-improved Raiders offense and Kirk Cousins. As for the Raiders defense, they’ve yet to be tested, facing the Chargers and Dolphins, two teams that have struggled out of the gate. At his price, Shough is a perfect cash game option to give you money to spend at receiver and running back.
Other options - Dak Prescott, Patrick Mahomes, C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young
DraftKings Running Backs - Week 3 DFS Picks
Gain full access to all of our NFL Premium content, tools, and picks, including Team Sync, the Lineup Optimizer, Cheat Sheet, Betting/DFS/Prop tools, and more...