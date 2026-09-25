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DraftKings NFL DFS Picks - Week 3 Main Slate

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Josh Allen - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Doug's DraftKings NFL DFS Week 3 picks, value plays, DFS sleepers for the main slate (2026). His top DK plays and value picks for daily fantasy football lineups.

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DraftKings Quarterbacks - Week 3 DFS Picks
DraftKings Running Backs - Week 3 DFS Picks

The disparity between what we saw in Week 1 and what played out in Week 2 was ridiculous. Every team that got blown out the first week of the season ended up winning outright last weekend. Hopefully we can start developing consistent patterns now that we’ve entered the third week of the year.

Something to keep an eye on as we head into the weekend: a storm is expected on the East Coast that could bring high winds and rain, and we saw what that did in Chicago last weekend. This may not affect the Giants and Titans because they’re terrible anyways, but if the weather is poor in Washington, that would put a damper on our Seattle exposure.

Be sure to jump into our RotoBaller Discord! We have so many different channels devoted to whatever you're playing in fantasy football. We also have plenty of great NFL DFS articles and tools to help you win MORE this season! Good luck with your DraftKings DFS lineups -- let's dominate this Week 3 slate together!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

DraftKings Quarterbacks - Week 3 DFS Picks

TOP PLAY: Josh Allen, BUF vs LAC ($8,000)

It’s not hyperbole to say that Josh Allen has entered G.O.A.T. status as a fantasy player. Not only is Allen a top five quarterback based on his passing stats, but he’s also a top 10 running back based on his rushing stats. Some might call him the Shohei Ohtani of the NFL. 

That dual-threat ability makes him matchup-proof, and every week he could easily be written up as the top quarterback on the slate. I will try not to do that every week, but this week’s matchup is too good to pass up. He’s started the season scoring 38.7 and 40.8 DraftKings points, including multiple touchdowns through the air and on the ground in both games. He’s combined for 20 carries over the two games, so even if he doesn’t get into the end zone, he’s going to give you somewhat of a rushing floor. 

The Chargers just got rolled at home by both the Cardinals and Raiders, teams that are better than expected, but nowhere near the talent of the Buffalo Bills. The team allowed 26 points in both games, letting Kirk Cousins and Jacoby Brissett combine for over 500 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Given how well he’s playing and how poorly the Chargers are playing, it would not be a surprise to see Allen as the top quarterback scorer on the slate once again. Although he’s pricey, it’s not unreasonable to consider Allen as your cash game signal caller, and he’s a lock for tournaments in a stack with Dalton Kincaid (more on him below).

VALUE PLAY: Tyler Shough, NO vs LV ($5,400)

Last week, the Saints defensive coordinator referred to Tyler Shough as a “poor man’s Josh Allen”. Given how he started this season, Shough might actually be a middle-class man’s Josh Allen. Although he struggled in the first half of games, Shough has been one of the most productive second-half quarterbacks since he took over the starting job midway through last year. 

New Orleans is one of the most exciting teams in the league, and with Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele catching passes, Shough has the weapons to continue being a strong weekly starter. Shough’s legs are what vault him above other value options; he’s always a threat to run one in and should get you a floor of about 20 rushing yards. 

The Saints defense has been poor this year, meaning that the team has to throw to stay in games. I expect that to continue this week against a much-improved Raiders offense and Kirk Cousins. As for the Raiders defense, they’ve yet to be tested, facing the Chargers and Dolphins, two teams that have struggled out of the gate. At his price, Shough is a perfect cash game option to give you money to spend at receiver and running back. 

Other options - Dak Prescott, Patrick Mahomes, C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young

 

DraftKings Running Backs - Week 3 DFS Picks


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Christian Watson

Remains Highly Productive Despite the Packers' Loss
Matthew Golden

Hits the Century Mark, Leads Team in Targets
Drake London

Finds His Stride in Quarterback's Return
Bijan Robinson

Breaks Out for More Than 200 Scrimmage Yards
Jalen Brunson

Fully Cleared Ahead of Camp
Jakob Poeltl

Moving Well Ahead of Raptors Training Camp
Anthony Davis

"Focused and Ready" as Extension Talks Wait
New Orleans Pelicans

Julian Reese Lands Two-Way Deal with Pelicans
Alexandre Sarr

Expected to Be Ready for Opening Night
CFB

DJ Lagway Set to Return on Saturday
CFB

Hollywood Smothers Misses Practice Thursday
CFB

Gio Lopez Upgraded to Probable
CFB

DJ Vonnahme Questionable for Saturday
CFB

Kamari Moulton Questionable for Saturday
CFB

Chris Jones to Help Mississippi State Retain Kamario Taylor
Luis Arraez

Suffers Ankle Sprain on Thursday
Kaleb Johnson

to See More Opportunities On Thursday
Mike Evans

Misses Another Practice on Thursday
DeVonta Smith

Misses Practice With Hamstring Injury
Caleb Williams

Not Expected to Play on Monday Night
Jadarian Price

Looks Headed Towards Playing in Week 3
Puka Nacua

Missing Another Practice
Saquon Barkley

Says his "MRI Went Well"
Aaron Jones Sr.

Back at Practice on Thursday
Malik Nabers

Upgraded to Full Participation in Practice on Thursday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Back in Braves' Lineup on Thursday
Caleb Williams

a Non-Participant in Practice on Thursday
Saquon Barkley

Expects to Play Monday
Jalen Coker

Downgraded to DNP Thursday
Sam Darnold

Says He's Pushing to Play Sunday
Brock Bowers

Practices Again Thursday
Malik Nabers

Gets Encouraging News on Shoulder
Kyle Juszczyk

Fined by NFL for "Chugging Beer"
Sandy Alcantara

Will Not Start This Weekend
Josh Jacobs

Judge Denies Request to Seal Records in Josh Jacobs Case
CFB

Jordan Dwyer Listed As Questionable
CFB

Danny Scudero Ruled Out For Week 4
Mattias Samuelsson

Out Week-to-Week
Dante Fabbro

Could Miss Opening Night
Damon Severson

Questionable for Season Opener
Steven Adams

Still Working Back From Ankle Surgery
Jake Oettinger

Dealing With Lower-Body Issue
Clint Capela

Trims Down Ahead of Rockets Camp
Dylan Larkin

Joins Red Wings for Practice
Kevin Durant

Pushes Back on Rockets' Plan to Trim His Minutes
Dan Vladar

Avoids Major Injury
Anfernee Simons

Expected to Anchor Sixers' Second Unit
Brady Tkachuk

Considered Day-to-Day
Cade Cunningham

Aims to Build on MVP-Caliber Season
Kevin Gausman

Comes out of Wednesday's Start With Shoulder Soreness
Shane McClanahan

Will Not Pitch in ALDS
Aaron Judge

Plans to Play in AL Wild-Card Series
Jalen Suggs

Could Play More Off the Ball
Domantas Sabonis

Remains a Kings Trade Candidate
Dereck Lively II

Not Cleared for Mavericks Training Camp
CFB

David Stone an Unknown vs. Georgia
Brandon Ingram

Heel Status Unclear Ahead of Media Day
CFB

 Nate Frazier Questionable vs. Oklahoma
Karl-Anthony Towns

' Extension Talks with Knicks Stall Before Camp
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Hamstring Tightness
CFB

Hollywood Smothers' Status Up in the Air
Dylan Cease

Ends his Season on the Injured List
CFB

Eric Singleton Questionable Against Ole Miss
CFB

Kewan Lacy's Status Uncertain vs. Florida
Ryan Fox

to Compete in First Career President's Cup
CFB

Jamari Johnson "Likely to Play" Despite Questionable Tag
CFB

Trent Mosley Doubtful
CFB

Giovanni Lopez Questionable
Si Woo Kim

Looks to Lead International Team at Medinah
Justin Thomas

is Back to Lead Team USA in This Year's Cup Matches
Ceddanne Rafaela

Activated and Starting on Wednesday
Sam Burns

Set to Make Third President's Cup Appearance at Medinah
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

a Late Addition to Game 1 Lineup
CFB

Stephen Daley, Kellan Wyatt Regain Eligibility After Injunction
CFB

Koby Howard Out For Extended Period
CFB

Houston D/ST Has Elite Upside In Week 4
CFB

Kentucky D/ST a Must-Start In Week 4
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Suffers Wrist Injury on Tuesday
CFB

Clemson QB Christopher Vizzina Probable For Week 4
Olen Zellweger

Suffers Concussion in Preseason Game
Dan Vladar

Sustains Upper-Body Injury
Drew Helleson

Out for One Week
Klay Thompson

Emerges as Front-Runner to Start for Miami
Matt Duchene

Expected to Skate Wednesday
Denver Nuggets

Boopie Miller Set to Sign Exhibit 10 Deal with Denver
Alex Ovechkin

May Skip Preseason
Cale Makar

Returns to Full Practice
San Antonio Spurs

Miles Barnstable Joins Spurs on Training Camp Deal
James Johnson

Returns to Pacers on Exhibit 9 Deal
Sam Steel

Stars Sign Sam Steel to Four-Year Extension
Fred VanVleet

to Skip Back-to-Backs Early in Season
Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Russell Henley

Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Collin Morikawa

Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
Ceddanne Rafaela

Set to Return From Injured List on Wednesday
Blake Snell

Set to Start for the Dodgers on Saturday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits Early on Tuesday with Shin Contusion
Bez Mbeng

Heat Claim Bez Mbeng Off Waivers for Training Camp
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Return on Wednesday
New York Mets

Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
Cade Cavalli

Done for the Year
MLB

Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
Aaron Judge

Likely to Miss Wild-Card Series
Boston Red Sox

Chad Tracy Becomes Full-Time Manager, Lands Three-Year Contract
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Returning for Second Game of Doubleheader Tuesday
Joel Farabee

Set For Larger Role in Calgary
Morgan Frost

Working as Top-Line Center at Camp
Ivan Demidov

Impressing in Preseason
Matvei Michkov

Looking "Lighter and Stronger" at Camp
Evgeni Malkin

Not Ruling Out Returning for 22nd NHL Campaign
Gabriel Landeskog

Expecting to Take "Another Step"
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
Denny Hamlin

is One of the Top Anchor Picks for Bristol DFS Lineups
Christopher Bell

Is One of the Top Favorites to Win at Bristol
Chase Briscoe

is A Top DFS Option for All Formats at Bristol
Joey Logano

May be A Top Contrarian Option for Bristol DFS Lineups
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Bristol?
Chase Elliott

Carries Plenty of Upside for Bristol DFS Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Top-10 Contender for Bristol?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Compete for A Top-10 Finish at Bristol
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Bristol?
Kyle Larson

Could Absolutely Dominate the Bristol Night Race
Ryan Blaney

Starts Deep in the Field at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

is an Elite DFS Option at Bristol
Tyler Reddick

Has a Shaky History at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Can Carson Hocevar Contend at Bristol?
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