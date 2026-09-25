👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Week 3 Fantasy Football Busts? Players Who May Disappoint (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Chase Brown - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Props Picks

Who should I start or sit for fantasy football in Week 3 of the 2026 season? Ryan's potential fantasy football busts to avoid in Week 3 fantasy football lineups.

After an absolutely wild and high-scoring opening week of the 2026 fantasy football season, Week 2 reminded us just how quickly things can change in fantasy football due to injuries and even weather. Some of the players who dominated in Week 1 came back to earth, while injuries and changing workloads have already created some difficult decisions. With two weeks of information available, we can start identifying which early-season trends could lead to a bust in Week 3.

This year's weekly bust list won't focus on the names you are likely not starting on your roster; we know players picked near the end of drafts belong on the bench in most cases. This is also not automatically a recommendation to sit a player. Look at the bust list as a way to manage expectations for players who might be on-the-fence decisions.

Below are my 10 fantasy football busts, or players that may disappoint, for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. Good luck in the opening week, RotoBallers! May all your lineup decisions be correct.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Chase Brown (RB, CIN) at Pittsburgh

There is absolutely nothing wrong with Chase Brown's workload so far. In fact, he has one of the best usage rates in the league so far, with at least 70% of snaps in two straight games. Brown handled 20 carries and five targets against Houston last week and is averaging 22 touches per game through the first two weeks. That's fantastic usage and keeps him firmly in the starting conversation.

The concern is what Brown will be able to do with those opportunities against a tough Pittsburgh team. The Steelers are a tough matchup for running backs, and Brown managed just two receiving yards on three catches last week. Brown's volume gives him a strong floor, but this looks more like a week where he could be an RB2 instead of a strong RB1 performance based on volume and efficiency.

 

Rhamondre Stevenson (RB, NE) at Jacksonville

TreVeyon Henderson's return immediately created a problem for Rhamondre Stevenson in Week 2. But he also caused problems for himself. Stevenson rushed six times for 43 yards and caught just one pass for three yards after handling 23 touches in the opener. But something that has happened far too often emerged; he lost another fumble. An issue that has plagued him throughout his career came back again.

New England responded by giving Henderson 60% of the offensive snaps and 16 carries, and he turned those opportunities into 76 yards and a touchdown. Maybe the Patriots go right back to Stevenson this week, but that's a lot of uncertainty for a running back who already has Henderson threatening his workload, and who is more explosive. Stevenson went from a potential RB2 after Week 1 to someone I will put in Flex for the time being until we see how his role shakes out.

 

Tony Pollard (RB, TEN) at New York Giants

Tony Pollard has yet to score a touchdown this season and has finished with only 35 and 64 rushing yards in his first two games. He has also caught just one pass in each game, meaning almost all the passing work from the backfield is going to teammate Tyjae Spears. He enters Week 3 ranked outside my top 25 running backs.

The matchup with the Giants isn't an especially tough one, but the Tennessee offense has given us very little reason to expect a lot of scoring opportunities. Pollard is also dealing with an ankle injury and missed Wednesday's practice and was limited on Thursday, so he might be limited or not 100% for this game. Pollard could certainly get enough touches to become a viable Flex option, but there hasn't been enough receiving work or touchdown opportunity to make us comfortable expecting much more.

 

DK Metcalf (WR, PIT) vs. Cincinnati

The hyped-up connection between DK Metcalf and Aaron Rodgers hasn't exactly been what fantasy managers hoped for since Metcalf landed in Pittsburgh. Through two games in 2026, Metcalf has caught eight passes for only 67 yards and has yet to find the end zone. He was held to four catches for 27 yards against New England in Week 2.

The target volume is encouraging, with Metcalf seeing 19 targets through two games, but the efficiency has been awful and we don't get fantasy points for targets or air yards. Until Rodgers and Metcalf start connecting more consistently, it's difficult to treat him as the weekly WR2 fantasy managers expected when they drafted him. Right now Metcalf looks much more like a boom-or-bust WR3 or Flex option, especially after the Bengals held the Texans out of the end zone last week.

 

Terry McLaurin (WR, WSH) vs. Seattle

It's been an ugly start for Terry McLaurin, and now we add an injury to the insult. Through two games, McLaurin has caught just four of 13 targets for 64 yards and hasn't scored, despite a couple of close calls. That leaves him averaging only 5.2 PPR fantasy points per game, without a top-24 finish at the position yet.

Now McLaurin gets a Seattle secondary that has been one of the toughest matchups for perimeter receivers through two weeks. The Seahawks have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points per target to wide receivers. Add in the fact that Jayden Daniels is going to miss time and Marcus Mariota will start, and it's hard to trust Washington wide receivers right now. Against Seattle? No thanks.

 

Chris Godwin Jr. (WR, TB) vs. Minnesota

Chris Godwin now has plenty of opportunity and snaps to be a fantasy-relevant wide receiver, but the fantasy points haven't followed. He has caught all seven of his targets through two games, but they have produced only 86 yards and no touchdowns. The bigger concern came last week when Godwin played 86% of Tampa Bay's offensive snaps but received just three targets despite Baker Mayfield attempting 34 passes. Mayfield is struggling with no Mike Evans around.

Things don't get much easier against Minnesota. Godwin has an 11.3% target share and hasn't received a red-zone or deep target this season. Godwin is talented enough to eventually work his way back into a much larger role if Mayfield rights the (pirate) ship, but until Tampa Bay starts actively getting him the football, he's a risky WR3/Flex who could disappoint again in Week 3.

 

Jake Ferguson (TE, DAL) vs. Baltimore (in Brazil)

Jake Ferguson bounced back in Week 2 and finished as the TE4 overall, but there are some warning signs behind that fantasy big performance. His snap rate actually fell from 76% in Week 1 to 60% last week, and he received only four targets. Two of those targets came in the red zone, which helped save his fantasy day, but we won't always get that lucky.

Dallas has plenty of other places to go with the football, and a four-target game looks awful if Ferguson doesn't score. Baltimore has also allowed just 7.4 total fantasy points per game to the tight end position this year. Ferguson looks much more touchdown-dependent than his Week 2 suggests. He remains a decent starter because of the potential for lots of points in this one, but another top-five performance is far from guaranteed.

 

Colston Loveland (TE, CHI) vs. Philadelphia

Oh boy, things are starting to get really messy in Chicago. Can we keep putting Colston Loveland into our starting lineups with next to no production and now a third-string quarterback? The answer might be to look elsewhere, because there isn't much evidence that a breakout is coming like we all expected. Loveland has caught just one of five targets for three yards through two games.

The quarterback situation makes things even worse. Caleb Williams is dealing with a hamstring injury, Tyson Bagent entered the concussion protocol, and Case Keenum could potentially start Monday night. Philadelphia has also allowed just 10.2 total fantasy points to tight ends through two games, tied for the fewest in the league. Loveland is far too talented to remain this bad forever, but there are plenty of reasons to think about other options in Week 3.

 

Drake Maye (QB, NE) at Jacksonville

Drake Maye has been a huge disappointment through two weeks after being universally drafted as a top-five quarterback. He has thrown for 386 yards with just one touchdown and four interceptions, and his four picks are tied for the league lead. His rushing ability is still there and offers a nice floor, but the passing production simply hasn't been there.

The biggest problem, of course, is that Maye is operating without A.J. Brown. Eventually, Maye's rushing ability and talent should get him back into the QB1 conversation, but this looks like another week to wait or look to waivers for safer matchups with higher implied totals. There are enough streaming options available that fantasy managers shouldn't feel obligated to start him on the road in Jacksonville if there are better players available.

 

Trevor Lawrence (QB, JAX) vs. New England

Yes, I am putting Trevor Lawrence on the bust list for the second consecutive week. He gave us a perfect example of why he belongs here against Denver in Week 2. He completed just 58.6% of his passes for 189 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. After finishing as the QB5 in Week 1, Lawrence fell all the way to QB26 in Week 2.

Unfortunately, the schedule isn't giving Lawrence much of a break even as they head back home. New England has held opposing quarterbacks to 193.5 passing yards, 0.5 passing touchdowns, and just 8.8 fantasy points per game through two weeks. After Denver shut him down last week, I don't want to immediately send him back into my lineup against another defense that has been extremely difficult on quarterbacks so far.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Start/Sit Advice

10 Potential Busts - Fantasy Football Week 3
Week 3 Matchups: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Start/Sit Chart - All Week 3 Matchup Ratings
WR/CB Matchups to Target and Avoid



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Christian Watson

Remains Highly Productive Despite the Packers' Loss
Matthew Golden

Hits the Century Mark, Leads Team in Targets
Drake London

Finds His Stride in Quarterback's Return
Bijan Robinson

Breaks Out for More Than 200 Scrimmage Yards
Jalen Brunson

Fully Cleared Ahead of Camp
Jakob Poeltl

Moving Well Ahead of Raptors Training Camp
Anthony Davis

"Focused and Ready" as Extension Talks Wait
New Orleans Pelicans

Julian Reese Lands Two-Way Deal with Pelicans
Alexandre Sarr

Expected to Be Ready for Opening Night
CFB

DJ Lagway Set to Return on Saturday
CFB

Hollywood Smothers Misses Practice Thursday
CFB

Gio Lopez Upgraded to Probable
CFB

DJ Vonnahme Questionable for Saturday
CFB

Kamari Moulton Questionable for Saturday
CFB

Chris Jones to Help Mississippi State Retain Kamario Taylor
Luis Arraez

Suffers Ankle Sprain on Thursday
Kaleb Johnson

to See More Opportunities On Thursday
Mike Evans

Misses Another Practice on Thursday
DeVonta Smith

Misses Practice With Hamstring Injury
Caleb Williams

Not Expected to Play on Monday Night
Jadarian Price

Looks Headed Towards Playing in Week 3
Puka Nacua

Missing Another Practice
Saquon Barkley

Says his "MRI Went Well"
Aaron Jones Sr.

Back at Practice on Thursday
Malik Nabers

Upgraded to Full Participation in Practice on Thursday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Back in Braves' Lineup on Thursday
Caleb Williams

a Non-Participant in Practice on Thursday
Saquon Barkley

Expects to Play Monday
Jalen Coker

Downgraded to DNP Thursday
Sam Darnold

Says He's Pushing to Play Sunday
Brock Bowers

Practices Again Thursday
Malik Nabers

Gets Encouraging News on Shoulder
Kyle Juszczyk

Fined by NFL for "Chugging Beer"
Sandy Alcantara

Will Not Start This Weekend
Josh Jacobs

Judge Denies Request to Seal Records in Josh Jacobs Case
CFB

Jordan Dwyer Listed As Questionable
CFB

Danny Scudero Ruled Out For Week 4
Mattias Samuelsson

Out Week-to-Week
Dante Fabbro

Could Miss Opening Night
Damon Severson

Questionable for Season Opener
Steven Adams

Still Working Back From Ankle Surgery
Jake Oettinger

Dealing With Lower-Body Issue
Clint Capela

Trims Down Ahead of Rockets Camp
Dylan Larkin

Joins Red Wings for Practice
Kevin Durant

Pushes Back on Rockets' Plan to Trim His Minutes
Dan Vladar

Avoids Major Injury
Anfernee Simons

Expected to Anchor Sixers' Second Unit
Brady Tkachuk

Considered Day-to-Day
Cade Cunningham

Aims to Build on MVP-Caliber Season
Kevin Gausman

Comes out of Wednesday's Start With Shoulder Soreness
Shane McClanahan

Will Not Pitch in ALDS
Aaron Judge

Plans to Play in AL Wild-Card Series
Jalen Suggs

Could Play More Off the Ball
Domantas Sabonis

Remains a Kings Trade Candidate
Dereck Lively II

Not Cleared for Mavericks Training Camp
CFB

David Stone an Unknown vs. Georgia
Brandon Ingram

Heel Status Unclear Ahead of Media Day
CFB

 Nate Frazier Questionable vs. Oklahoma
Karl-Anthony Towns

' Extension Talks with Knicks Stall Before Camp
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Hamstring Tightness
CFB

Hollywood Smothers' Status Up in the Air
Dylan Cease

Ends his Season on the Injured List
CFB

Eric Singleton Questionable Against Ole Miss
CFB

Kewan Lacy's Status Uncertain vs. Florida
Ryan Fox

to Compete in First Career President's Cup
CFB

Jamari Johnson "Likely to Play" Despite Questionable Tag
CFB

Trent Mosley Doubtful
CFB

Giovanni Lopez Questionable
Si Woo Kim

Looks to Lead International Team at Medinah
Justin Thomas

is Back to Lead Team USA in This Year's Cup Matches
Ceddanne Rafaela

Activated and Starting on Wednesday
Sam Burns

Set to Make Third President's Cup Appearance at Medinah
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

a Late Addition to Game 1 Lineup
CFB

Stephen Daley, Kellan Wyatt Regain Eligibility After Injunction
CFB

Koby Howard Out For Extended Period
CFB

Houston D/ST Has Elite Upside In Week 4
CFB

Kentucky D/ST a Must-Start In Week 4
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Suffers Wrist Injury on Tuesday
CFB

Clemson QB Christopher Vizzina Probable For Week 4
Olen Zellweger

Suffers Concussion in Preseason Game
Dan Vladar

Sustains Upper-Body Injury
Drew Helleson

Out for One Week
Klay Thompson

Emerges as Front-Runner to Start for Miami
Matt Duchene

Expected to Skate Wednesday
Denver Nuggets

Boopie Miller Set to Sign Exhibit 10 Deal with Denver
Alex Ovechkin

May Skip Preseason
Cale Makar

Returns to Full Practice
San Antonio Spurs

Miles Barnstable Joins Spurs on Training Camp Deal
James Johnson

Returns to Pacers on Exhibit 9 Deal
Sam Steel

Stars Sign Sam Steel to Four-Year Extension
Fred VanVleet

to Skip Back-to-Backs Early in Season
Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Russell Henley

Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Collin Morikawa

Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
Ceddanne Rafaela

Set to Return From Injured List on Wednesday
Blake Snell

Set to Start for the Dodgers on Saturday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits Early on Tuesday with Shin Contusion
Bez Mbeng

Heat Claim Bez Mbeng Off Waivers for Training Camp
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Return on Wednesday
New York Mets

Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
Cade Cavalli

Done for the Year
MLB

Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
Aaron Judge

Likely to Miss Wild-Card Series
Boston Red Sox

Chad Tracy Becomes Full-Time Manager, Lands Three-Year Contract
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Returning for Second Game of Doubleheader Tuesday
Joel Farabee

Set For Larger Role in Calgary
Morgan Frost

Working as Top-Line Center at Camp
Ivan Demidov

Impressing in Preseason
Matvei Michkov

Looking "Lighter and Stronger" at Camp
Evgeni Malkin

Not Ruling Out Returning for 22nd NHL Campaign
Gabriel Landeskog

Expecting to Take "Another Step"
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
Denny Hamlin

is One of the Top Anchor Picks for Bristol DFS Lineups
Christopher Bell

Is One of the Top Favorites to Win at Bristol
Chase Briscoe

is A Top DFS Option for All Formats at Bristol
Joey Logano

May be A Top Contrarian Option for Bristol DFS Lineups
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Bristol?
Chase Elliott

Carries Plenty of Upside for Bristol DFS Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Top-10 Contender for Bristol?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Compete for A Top-10 Finish at Bristol
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Bristol?
Kyle Larson

Could Absolutely Dominate the Bristol Night Race
Ryan Blaney

Starts Deep in the Field at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

is an Elite DFS Option at Bristol
Tyler Reddick

Has a Shaky History at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Can Carson Hocevar Contend at Bristol?
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

10 Potential Busts - Fantasy Football Week 3
Sneaky Bench Stashes: Pre-Week 3
QB Power Rankings: All Starting QBs (2026)
Week 3 Matchups: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em