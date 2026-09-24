Michael Florio's fantasy football sneaky starts, pivot plays, and post-waiver waiver pickups for Week 3 of 2026. Start 'em as under-the-radar fantasy sleepers.
Week 2 was a bloodbath. If you came out unscathed, consider yourself lucky. Many other fantasy managers did not have that fortune.
A whole lot of fantasy managers out there are in need of replacement options. There are also disappointing players who need to hit the bench. We are still early in the season, but you do not want to let losses compile.
Luckily for those in need, there are a lot of options this week!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 3 Sneaky Starts and Pivot Options
Quarterbacks
Kyler Murray was someone I believed in during draft season, and the same logic applies now. It is the best system he has played in, paired with a great cast of weapons around him. Add in his rushing ability that elevates his floor and ceiling, and I think he is someone you can trust against a Bucs defense that I think is more vulnerable than we have seen so far.
Tyler Shough leads the NFL in passing yards and is second in pass attempts. Saints Head Coach Kellen Moore has always had his offenses throw at a high rate, and this year is no different. What I really love is that they are using the tush push now, which only elevates Shough’s fantasy value.
He should be viewed as a fantasy QB1, but is not just yet. Take advantage of that and try to get him on your roster and in your starting lineup.
C.J. Stroud is a QB I am high on this week. He leads the NFL in pass attempts and has a fantastic matchup against the Colts. Indianapolis has allowed 337.5 passing yards per game; only one other team is over 275. They have allowed explosive passes at the second-highest rate in football.
The key thing here is the Colts have generated pressure at the fourth-lowest rate in football. If Stroud has time to throw, he should be able to produce even without Nico Collins.
Bryce Young has been awesome to start the season. He has thrown for three touchdowns in each game and also has one rushing. He has thrown for 361 and 287 yards in those games. While you cannot count three touchdowns a week, the Panthers are allowing Young to throw at a high rate.
Bryce Young is playing at a level we haven’t seen since his days at ALABAMA.
Young currently has 648 passing yards (2nd), 6 TD’s (1st), and a 81.4 QBR (6th).
The Panthers former first overall pick is fully BREAKING OUT in front of our eyes 😳🍿 pic.twitter.com/jbjYsPhNK6
— Rookie Watch (@RookieWatxh) September 23, 2026
Superflex options: Jameis Winston, Marcus Mariota, Case Keenum
Running Backs
Jonah Coleman is dealing with an ankle injury and has to deal with the other Broncos backs likely returning. While I think both J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey will still have a role, what Coleman did last week hopefully will not be ignored. He has an explosive run rate of 20 percent, showing he can produce even on limited touches.
The floor is low due to uncertain usage, but we saw what he could do if volume goes his way.
Stats you need to know after Week 2! pic.twitter.com/IPSM8VwXiW
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) September 21, 2026
Emanuel Wilson is in play as an RB2 or flex option if Jadarian Price sits. If he suits up, Wilson would be more of a boom-or-bust option. He would likely split work with the rookie after turning 21 carries into 92 yards last week.
Alvin Kamara out-touched Travis Etienne Jr. last week. He carried the ball nine times and saw six targets. Sure, he turned all those opportunities into all of 22 yards, but the usage keeps him in play as a flex option. It is not exciting, and the floor is low, but there are no clear-cut pivot options at running back right now, and Kamara is seeing volume.
Tyjae Spears is handling passing downs for the Titans. In Week 1, he played the same amount of snaps as Tony Pollard. In Week 2, he outproduced Pollard. The Giants struggled against the run last week, and with Jaxson Dart out, the game script might not be against the Titans like it normally is.
Spears is getting used consistently, and that is what you are looking for if you are diving deep at running back.
Wide Receivers
Josh Downs is the Colts' top receiver now with Alec Pierce on the IR. With Pierce leaving very early last week, Downs saw nine targets and turned that volume into seven catches for 72 yards.
The Colts have a tough matchup against Houston, but Downs should serve as the safety blanket at times for Daniel Jones. Plus, if they are trailing, the Colts will have to air it out more often.
Devaughn Vele has been a big beneficiary of the Saints throwing the ball at one of the highest rates in football. He has topped 11 fantasy points in each game and went for nearly 20 PPR points. It is too early to definitely say that is the floor and ceiling, but so far, it is hard not to like what we’ve seen from Vele.
Denzel Boston had a nice Week 1, turning four targets into 59 yards and a touchdown. That seemed to help win over Deshaun Watson, as Boston led the Browns receivers in routes, targets, yards, and once again scored a touchdown last week.
His usage and production have put him in the flex radar. There is still volatility due to who his QB is, but Boston is certainly in play in deeper leagues or as an injury replacement.
Denzel Boston Week 2
- 29 routes
- 7 targets, 5 catches, 95 yds, TD
- 23% target share
- 58% air yd share
- 20.5 fantasy pts
He led the Browns in routes, targets and yards
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) September 20, 2026
Rashod Bateman is looking like the WR1 again this week for Lamar Jackson. Last week, with Zay Flowers out, Bateman was targeted nine times, turning that into 88 yards and a touchdown. The top option for Jackson is always in play for fantasy purposes.
Especially this week in Rio, Brazil, against the Cowboys. This has the potential to be a scorefest with two high-powered offenses on the field. The Cowboys are also fresh off a season where they allowed the most yards, touchdowns, and fantasy points to receivers. Bateman is very much so in play as a high-upside option this week.
Adonai Mitchell saw a team-high 12 targets last week, turning them into six catches for 63 yards. He is also the receiver the Jets like to take deep shots with, so he always has big-play upside. What I really love is the matchup.
The Lions have allowed the most yards to receivers this season. They should be able to put points on the board, meaning the Jets either have to stay ahead of them or throw in catch-up mode. Either way is good for fantasy purposes. Plus, it's an indoor game, which always helps.
Romeo Doubs only saw four targets last week, but he caught three of them for 96 yards. He certainly is a boom-or-bust option, but he is a good field-stretching receiver paired with the QB who statistically was the best deep ball thrower last season. There is upside here, especially if they are chasing points against the Jaguars.
Why these 3 big name players are struggling pic.twitter.com/RDvc8nqbqU
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) September 23, 2026
Others: Dontayvion Wicks, Kalif Raymond, Keenan Allen, Xavier Hutchinson, Tre Tucker
Tight Ends
Terrance Ferguson saw nine targets in Week 2 with Puka Nacua out. He looks like he will once again sit. Not only did Ferguson finish with six catches, 54 yards, and a touchdown, but he could have had a monstrous day. There were a couple of big play opportunities that went off his fingertips.
Given that Davante Adams will see a whole lot of Patrick Surtain II, we likely see a lot of volume go Ferguson’s way. I am playing him in several leagues, including over Colston Loveland in a league.
Dalton Schultz was awesome last week with Nico Collins out. After seeing eight targets in Week 1, he saw 14 last week with the star wide receiver out. He is second among tight ends with 175 yards. Stroud leads the NFL in pass attempts, which means volume for his favorite target.
It is also a favorable matchup as the Colts have allowed the fourth-most yards to tight ends. Schultz topped 11 fantasy points in both games against them last year. He brings his usual safe floor, paired with a much higher ceiling than usual with Collins out.
Juwan Johnson has brought a safe floor with double-digit fantasy points each game this season. The Saints airing the ball out as much as they have means that the offense can support multiple pass game options. I do like the above options more as I do not love the Raiders matchup this week.
Darren Waller caught two touchdowns last week after having one taken away due to a penalty in Week 1. Waller will never bring a safe floor due to the limited snaps he plays. If you are diving deep at tight end, though, you are often just hoping for a touchdown. Waller is mostly used in the red zone and has shown to be a reliable option there.
Make sure to follow Michael on X, @MichaelFFlorio.
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