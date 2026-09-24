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NFL DFS Cash Games: Core Pieces and Value Plays - Week 3

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Kenneth Walker - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Props Picks

Jamie Calandro breaks down his DFS cash game rankings and top game value picks at every position for DraftKings and FanDuel lineups in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season.

In This Article hide
DFS Cash Game Locks
DFS Cash Game Values

Whew, the injury bug bit hard and often last week, and the list of questionable players is long for Week 3. You'll need to dial into our team at RotoBaller to make sure you're on top of all the sit-start decisions, as well as any DFS values that may open up as the week progresses. Friday will be a huge day for who's practicing and who's not.

You'll also see my rankings article come out every Friday afternoon, which will feature highlights from my rankings that will be up on the site. This is on the heels of my No. 3 overall ranking last year on FantasyPros, so we'll try to keep that success going this year. I'll also be in our RotoBaller Discord channel all morning on Sundays.

This article will help you identify players to include in your cash game lineup, enabling you to save money and allocate it to premium options. Remember that cash lineups are all about safety and volume, not risk and reward. Please check our Discord for updates as practice reports come in throughout the week and a clearer picture emerges. Check out our other great NFL DFS articles and NFL DFS tools to help you win big!

 

DFS Cash Game Locks 

Jahmyr Gibbs, DET - RB ($8,800 DK/$9,200 FD)

Jahmyr Gibbs has been everything we wanted and then some, in both seasonal leagues and DFS. Through two games, he's rushed for 208 yards while adding 11 catches for 91 receiving yards and scoring three TDs. He's one of the focal points of the high-octane Detroit offense and should continue to be against the Jets in week three.

I'm not buying the Jets' early rush defensive metrics (they've allowed the third-fewest FPPG to RBs through the first two games). While I don't doubt they're improved, they've had two cookie matchups against the Titans and the Packers sans Josh Jacobs. Those running back rooms offer very little resistance, and Gibbs is in a talent tier all on his own. The Lions averaged 32.6 PPG at home last season, and now Gibbs is getting all the high-leverage carries as well.

For the third straight week, he should be the first name you click into cash contests.

Honorable mentions: Jaxon-Smith Njigba, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Kenneth Walker III

 

DFS Cash Game Values

Jameis Winston, NYG - QB ($4,000 DK/$6,400 FD)

The Giants fan in me still feels gut-punched after all the Jaxson Dart (and Brian Burns!) news that came out this week. It stinks to feel like hope may be abandoned again, but this is precisely the reason they retained Jameis Winston. He's one of the more capable backups in the NFL, and the Monday night game against the Rams should be chalked up as an anomaly.

With a full week of practice with the first team, expect Winston to be far more prepared to play at home in Week 3. The Titans' pass defense doesn't scare anyone, and Winston has three seasons of over 4,000 passing yards (and one over 5,000) in his career. The Giants should be a run-first team from here on out, but getting a starting QB in a capable offense for the minimum price is an invaluable asset. It's not about accessing Winston's ceiling; it's about the multitude of studs at skill positions that he helps you unlock.

One thing - be aware of the weather. If the Nor'easter effects continue, this play becomes a lot less enticing.

 


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