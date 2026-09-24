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2026 Fantasy Football RB Rankings - Week 3 Start, Sit Running Backs

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Bhayshul Tuten - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

2026 fantasy football RB rankings - Week 3 start, sit running back rankings. Win more with our updated RB fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 3.

In This Article hide
Week 3 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
Week 3 Fantasy Football Running Back Outlooks
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Whether you're 2-0, 1-1, or 0-2, there is a lot of football left, so things can change in a hurry, especially at the running back spot. Jonah Coleman, Emanuel Wilson, Rhamondre Stevenson, Jaylen Warren, Tony Pollard, Bhayshul Tuten, Jadarian Price, and Jacory Croskey-Merritt are trending names on the start-sit bubble in Week 3 for various reasons, and we're here to help you make those close calls with our Week 3 fantasy football running back rankings.

Our RB fantasy football rankings for Week 3 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 3 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

RB
Tier		 RB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB 1
1 2 Kenneth Walker III RB 2
1 3 Christian McCaffrey RB 3
1 4 Bijan Robinson RB 5
1 5 Derrick Henry RB 6
1 6 Jonathan Taylor RB 9
2 7 James Cook III RB 10
2 8 Ashton Jeanty RB 13
2 9 Saquon Barkley RB 14
3 10 Javonte Williams RB 18
3 11 Chase Brown RB 19
3 12 Kyren Williams RB 20
3 13 Breece Hall RB 21
3 14 Chuba Hubbard RB 22
3 15 De'Von Achane RB 25
3 16 Jaylen Warren RB 27
3 17 David Montgomery RB 31
4 18 Omarion Hampton RB 33
4 19 Bucky Irving RB 35
4 20 Aaron Jones Sr. RB 36
4 21 D'Andre Swift RB 37
4 22 Bhayshul Tuten RB 39
5 23 Cam Skattebo RB 41
5 24 TreVeyon Henderson RB 43
5 25 Jeremiyah Love RB 47
5 26 Quinshon Judkins RB 55
5 27 Jadarian Price RB 56
5 28 Emanuel Wilson RB 58
5 29 Rhamondre Stevenson RB 59
5 30 Travis Etienne Jr. RB 60
5 31 Tony Pollard RB 64
5 32 Blake Corum RB 80
5 33 J.K. Dobbins RB 81
5 34 Rico Dowdle RB 97
5 35 Kaleb Johnson RB 100
6 36 Tyjae Spears RB 101
6 37 Kyle Monangai RB 102
6 38 Kaelon Black RB 110
6 39 Emmett Johnson RB 113
6 40 Woody Marks RB 115
6 41 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB 125
6 42 Braelon Allen RB 129
6 43 Jonah Coleman RB 130
6 44 Kenneth Gainwell RB 136
6 45 Rachaad White RB 140
7 46 Tank Bigsby RB 141
7 47 RJ Harvey RB 142
7 48 Alvin Kamara RB 150
7 49 Keaton Mitchell RB 151
7 50 Chris Brooks RB 153
7 51 Tyler Allgeier RB 156
7 52 Justice Hill RB 158
7 53 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 164
7 54 MarShawn Lloyd RB 165
7 55 Mike Washington Jr. RB 166
7 56 George Holani RB 167
7 57 DeeJay Dallas RB 180
7 58 Ty Johnson RB 182
7 59 Raheim Sanders RB 184
7 60 Devin Singletary RB 186
8 61 Brian Robinson Jr. RB 190
8 62 Samaje Perine RB 193
8 63 Kyle Juszczyk RB 195
8 64 Will Shipley RB 202
8 65 Najee Harris RB 206
8 66 Kimani Vidal RB 214
8 67 Ray Davis RB 218
8 68 Sione Vaki RB 227
8 69 Emari Demercado RB 238
8 70 A.J. Dillon RB 240
8 71 Demond Claiborne RB 241
8 72 Travis Homer RB 242
8 73 Jaylen Wright RB 251
8 74 Nicholas Singleton RB 256
8 75 Isaiah Davis RB 259
9 76 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB 260
9 77 Tyler Badie RB 270
9 78 Kaytron Allen RB 271
9 79 Hunter Luepke RB 273
9 80 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB 279
9 81 Ollie Gordon II RB 281
9 82 Seth McGowan RB 285
9 83 Jordan James RB 286
9 84 Ameer Abdullah RB 288
9 85 Jacob Saylors RB 293
9 86 Sean Tucker RB 304
9 87 Brashard Smith RB 307
9 88 Corey Kiner RB 309
9 89 Roschon Johnson RB 312
9 90 Alec Ingold RB 313

 

Week 3 Fantasy Football Running Back Outlooks

Breece Hall, New York Jets

New York Jets running back Breece Hall has gotten off to a strong start as the focus of the Jets' offense, which has looked much better with Geno Smith at quarterback this season. Hall took 22 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 against the Titans. In Week 2, he didn't have nearly as much success on the ground, managing just 29 yards and 16 carries and losing a touchdown carry to Braelon Allen. He still saved his fantasy day, though, with five catches on five targets for 63 yards against Green Bay.

Hall's snap share went up in Week 2, when he logged 65% of snaps, and he remains the clear No. 1 RB ahead of Allen, even though Allen does work in at times. In a much-improved offense, Hall looks like he can rise to the point of being a reliable weekly fantasy starter again this season.

TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson wasted no time solidifying himself in the lead-back role upon his return from injury. After Rhamondre Stevenson had 23 touches on an 85% snap share in Week 1, there was some speculation that he and Henderson would split the backfield snaps in Week 2.

While they did have a relatively even 60/40 split in terms of snaps, Henderson out-touched Stevenson 16 to 7. Additionally, Stevenson had a fumble while Henderson had a touchdown, further widening the gap between the two backs. Henderson finished his season debut with 16 carries, 76 rushing yards, and one touchdown, resulting in a solid 14.6-point outing in most fantasy leagues. Assuming he continues to handle the bulk of the volume out of the backfield, the 23-year-old will be a high-end RB2 with RB1 upside going forward.

Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard was already atop the depth chart, but he could evolve into an every-down back now that one of his teammates is injured. Jonathan Brooks (core) was placed on injured reserve, which means he'll miss at least four games. The latest reporting, however, indicates that his injury will likely keep him sidelined for six to eight weeks. That leaves Hubbard in line to operate as the primary running back with minimal competition through mid-November.

Hubbard has been impressive so far this season, scoring three touchdowns and contributing at least 14.4 PPR points in each of his two games. He ranks as the overall RB8 in PPR leagues so far, and he should continue to produce as a high-end RB2 with top-12 upside going forward. He's in must-start territory for a very favorable Week 2 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, who just surrendered 89 rushing yards (5.24 YPC) to Bucky Irving.

Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving was once again excellent on the ground for the second straight week. On Sunday, Irving carried the ball 17 times for 89 yards, while hauling in four receptions for one yard in the loss to the Cleveland Browns. Irving is clearly the workhorse back after seeing 17 carries in the backfield.

He has been averaging over five yards per carry, so the Bucs are going to continue riding with Irving. As long as he continues to succeed, Irving should see his role continue to grow in this offense. He'll get a tough matchup against the Minnesota Vikings defense in Week 3. Fantasy managers should still plug him in as a RB2.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 3?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jonah Coleman, Emanuel Wilson, Rhamondre Stevenson, Jaylen Warren, Tony Pollard, Bhayshul Tuten, Jadarian Price, Jacory Croskey-Merritt. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 3 for Jonah Coleman, Emanuel Wilson, Rhamondre Stevenson, Jaylen Warren, Tony Pollard, Bhayshul Tuten, Jadarian Price, Jacory Croskey-Merritt:

Jonah Coleman
vs
Braelon Allen
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Jonah Coleman
vs
Keon Coleman
Jonah Coleman
vs
Pat Bryant
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kalif Raymond
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jonah Coleman
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Darren Waller
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tre Harris
Jonah Coleman
vs
Demario Douglas
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jonah Coleman
vs
Brenton Strange
Jonah Coleman
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jonah Coleman
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Jonah Coleman
vs
AJ Barner
Jonah Coleman
vs
Keenan Allen
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jalen Nailor
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rachaad White
Jonah Coleman
vs
Mack Hollins
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jonah Coleman
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jonah Coleman
vs
RJ Harvey
Jonah Coleman
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jonah Coleman
vs
Malachi Fields
Jonah Coleman
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Gunnar Helm
Jonah Coleman
vs
Woody Marks
Jonah Coleman
vs
Germie Bernard
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jake Ferguson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Cade Otton
Jonah Coleman
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Evan Engram
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Mike Gesicki
Jonah Coleman
vs
Makai Lemon
Jonah Coleman
vs
Cooper Kupp
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kaelon Black
Jonah Coleman
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Jonah Coleman
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jonah Coleman
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Derrick Henry
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jonah Coleman
vs
James Cook III
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jonah Coleman
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jonah Coleman
vs
Javonte Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chase Brown
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kyren Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Breece Hall
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jonah Coleman
vs
De'Von Achane
Jonah Coleman
vs
David Montgomery
Jonah Coleman
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bucky Irving
Jonah Coleman
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jameson Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jadarian Price
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Emanuel Wilson
vs
George Kittle
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Brock Bowers
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jalen Coker
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Josh Downs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Travis Kelce
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tony Pollard
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rashee Rice
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Sam Laporta
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Mark Andrews
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Matthew Golden
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Emanuel Wilson
vs
DK Metcalf
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Malik Nabers
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Michael Wilson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tee Higgins
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Emanuel Wilson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jordan Addison
Emanuel Wilson
vs
DJ Moore
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyler Warren
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Mike Evans
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Luther Burden III
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Emanuel Wilson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Derrick Henry
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Emanuel Wilson
vs
James Cook III
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Javonte Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chase Brown
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kyren Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Breece Hall
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Emanuel Wilson
vs
De'Von Achane
Emanuel Wilson
vs
David Montgomery
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bucky Irving
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Blake Corum
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jameson Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
George Kittle
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jadarian Price
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Josh Downs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Brock Bowers
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tony Pollard
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jalen Coker
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Travis Kelce
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rashee Rice
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Mark Andrews
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Sam Laporta
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
DK Metcalf
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Matthew Golden
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Michael Wilson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Malik Nabers
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jordan Addison
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tee Higgins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyler Warren
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
DJ Moore
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Luther Burden III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Mike Evans
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Blake Corum
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Derrick Henry
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
James Cook III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Javonte Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chase Brown
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kyren Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Breece Hall
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
De'Von Achane
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
David Montgomery
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bucky Irving
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Parker Washington
Jaylen Warren
vs
Christian Watson
Jaylen Warren
vs
De'Von Achane
Jaylen Warren
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Trey McBride
Jaylen Warren
vs
George Pickens
Jaylen Warren
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Devonta Smith
Jaylen Warren
vs
David Montgomery
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jaylen Warren
vs
Davante Adams
Jaylen Warren
vs
Breece Hall
Jaylen Warren
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kyren Williams
Jaylen Warren
vs
Drake London
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chase Brown
Jaylen Warren
vs
Bucky Irving
Jaylen Warren
vs
Javonte Williams
Jaylen Warren
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Puka Nacua
Jaylen Warren
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jaylen Warren
vs
Zay Flowers
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jaylen Warren
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jaylen Warren
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jaylen Warren
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jaylen Warren
vs
Mike Evans
Jaylen Warren
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jaylen Warren
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chris Olave
Jaylen Warren
vs
DJ Moore
Jaylen Warren
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jaylen Warren
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jaylen Warren
vs
James Cook III
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tee Higgins
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jaylen Warren
vs
Malik Nabers
Jaylen Warren
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jaylen Warren
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jaylen Warren
vs
Derrick Henry
Jaylen Warren
vs
Matthew Golden
Jaylen Warren
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jaylen Warren
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jaylen Warren
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jaylen Warren
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Blake Corum
Jaylen Warren
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kaelon Black
Jaylen Warren
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Woody Marks
Jaylen Warren
vs
Braelon Allen
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rachaad White
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jaylen Warren
vs
RJ Harvey
Tony Pollard
vs
Josh Downs
Tony Pollard
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tony Pollard
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tony Pollard
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tony Pollard
vs
George Kittle
Tony Pollard
vs
Mark Andrews
Tony Pollard
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tony Pollard
vs
DK Metcalf
Tony Pollard
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Tony Pollard
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tony Pollard
vs
Jameson Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Michael Wilson
Tony Pollard
vs
Jadarian Price
Tony Pollard
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Tony Pollard
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tony Pollard
vs
Jordan Addison
Tony Pollard
vs
Brock Bowers
Tony Pollard
vs
Romeo Doubs
Tony Pollard
vs
Jalen Coker
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyler Warren
Tony Pollard
vs
Travis Kelce
Tony Pollard
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tony Pollard
vs
Rashee Rice
Tony Pollard
vs
Luther Burden III
Tony Pollard
vs
Sam Laporta
Tony Pollard
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Tony Pollard
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tony Pollard
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Tony Pollard
vs
Matthew Golden
Tony Pollard
vs
Blake Corum
Tony Pollard
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Tony Pollard
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tony Pollard
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Tony Pollard
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tony Pollard
vs
Malik Nabers
Tony Pollard
vs
Stefon Diggs
Tony Pollard
vs
Tee Higgins
Tony Pollard
vs
Colston Loveland
Tony Pollard
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Tony Pollard
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
DJ Moore
Tony Pollard
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Tony Pollard
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tony Pollard
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tony Pollard
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tony Pollard
vs
Derrick Henry
Tony Pollard
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tony Pollard
vs
James Cook III
Tony Pollard
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tony Pollard
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tony Pollard
vs
Javonte Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Chase Brown
Tony Pollard
vs
Kyren Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Breece Hall
Tony Pollard
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Tony Pollard
vs
De'Von Achane
Tony Pollard
vs
David Montgomery
Tony Pollard
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tony Pollard
vs
Bucky Irving
Tony Pollard
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Mike Evans
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
D'Andre Swift
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Cam Skattebo
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
DJ Moore
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Bucky Irving
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Drake London
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tee Higgins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Omarion Hampton
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Malik Nabers
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Davante Adams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
David Montgomery
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
George Pickens
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Matthew Golden
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Garrett Wilson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Christian Watson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Sam Laporta
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jaylen Warren
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rashee Rice
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Parker Washington
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Travis Kelce
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
De'Von Achane
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jalen Coker
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Trey McBride
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Brock Bowers
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Devonta Smith
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jadarian Price
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Breece Hall
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jameson Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kyren Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chase Brown
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Javonte Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Puka Nacua
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Bijan Robinson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Derrick Henry
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
James Cook III
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Saquon Barkley
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Blake Corum
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rico Dowdle
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tyjae Spears
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kyle Monangai
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kaelon Black
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Emmett Johnson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Woody Marks
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Braelon Allen
Jadarian Price
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jadarian Price
vs
Jameson Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Brock Bowers
Jadarian Price
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jadarian Price
vs
Jalen Coker
Jadarian Price
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jadarian Price
vs
Travis Kelce
Jadarian Price
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Rashee Rice
Jadarian Price
vs
George Kittle
Jadarian Price
vs
Sam Laporta
Jadarian Price
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jadarian Price
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jadarian Price
vs
Josh Downs
Jadarian Price
vs
Matthew Golden
Jadarian Price
vs
Tony Pollard
Jadarian Price
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jadarian Price
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jadarian Price
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jadarian Price
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jadarian Price
vs
Malik Nabers
Jadarian Price
vs
Mark Andrews
Jadarian Price
vs
Tee Higgins
Jadarian Price
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jadarian Price
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jadarian Price
vs
DK Metcalf
Jadarian Price
vs
DJ Moore
Jadarian Price
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jadarian Price
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jadarian Price
vs
Michael Wilson
Jadarian Price
vs
Mike Evans
Jadarian Price
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jadarian Price
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jadarian Price
vs
Jordan Addison
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jadarian Price
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jadarian Price
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyler Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jadarian Price
vs
Bucky Irving
Jadarian Price
vs
Luther Burden III
Jadarian Price
vs
Drake London
Jadarian Price
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jadarian Price
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jadarian Price
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jadarian Price
vs
Derrick Henry
Jadarian Price
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jadarian Price
vs
James Cook III
Jadarian Price
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jadarian Price
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jadarian Price
vs
Javonte Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Chase Brown
Jadarian Price
vs
Kyren Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Breece Hall
Jadarian Price
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jadarian Price
vs
De'Von Achane
Jadarian Price
vs
David Montgomery
Jadarian Price
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jadarian Price
vs
Blake Corum
Jadarian Price
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Demario Douglas
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Brenton Strange
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kalif Raymond
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Keon Coleman
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Keenan Allen
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Braelon Allen
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Mack Hollins
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Pat Bryant
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Darren Waller
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Woody Marks
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Tre Harris
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jake Ferguson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
AJ Barner
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Makai Lemon
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jalen Nailor
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kaelon Black
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Rachaad White
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
RJ Harvey
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Malachi Fields
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Gunnar Helm
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Germie Bernard
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Cade Otton
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Derrick Henry
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
James Cook III
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Javonte Williams
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Chase Brown
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kyren Williams
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Breece Hall
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
De'Von Achane
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
David Montgomery
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Bucky Irving
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Josh Jacobs

Judge Denies Request to Seal Records in Josh Jacobs Case
Nico Collins

Not at Practice on Thursday, Slated to Miss Week 3
A.J. Brown

Could Miss 6-8 Weeks
CFB

Jordan Dwyer Listed As Questionable
CFB

Danny Scudero Ruled Out For Week 4
Zay Flowers

Looks Doubtful For Week 3 With Hamstring Injury
Mike Evans

Looks Like He Could Play In Week 3
Mattias Samuelsson

Out Week-to-Week
Puka Nacua

"Not Making Great Progress" for Week 3
Dante Fabbro

Could Miss Opening Night
Damon Severson

Questionable for Season Opener
Steven Adams

Still Working Back From Ankle Surgery
Jake Oettinger

Dealing With Lower-Body Issue
Clint Capela

Trims Down Ahead of Rockets Camp
Dylan Larkin

Joins Red Wings for Practice
Kevin Durant

Pushes Back on Rockets' Plan to Trim His Minutes
Dan Vladar

Avoids Major Injury
Anfernee Simons

Expected to Anchor Sixers' Second Unit
Brady Tkachuk

Considered Day-to-Day
Cade Cunningham

Aims to Build on MVP-Caliber Season
Sam Darnold

is "On a Good Track" To Return in Week 3
Kevin Gausman

Comes out of Wednesday's Start With Shoulder Soreness
Shane McClanahan

Will Not Pitch in ALDS
Aaron Judge

Plans to Play in AL Wild-Card Series
Jalen Suggs

Could Play More Off the Ball
Domantas Sabonis

Remains a Kings Trade Candidate
Dereck Lively II

Not Cleared for Mavericks Training Camp
Jadarian Price

is Limited to Begin the Week
CFB

David Stone an Unknown vs. Georgia
Brandon Ingram

Heel Status Unclear Ahead of Media Day
CFB

 Nate Frazier Questionable vs. Oklahoma
Karl-Anthony Towns

' Extension Talks with Knicks Stall Before Camp
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Hamstring Tightness
CFB

Hollywood Smothers' Status Up in the Air
Dylan Cease

Ends his Season on the Injured List
CFB

Eric Singleton Questionable Against Ole Miss
CFB

Kewan Lacy's Status Uncertain vs. Florida
Ryan Fox

to Compete in First Career President's Cup
CFB

Jamari Johnson "Likely to Play" Despite Questionable Tag
CFB

Trent Mosley Doubtful
CFB

Giovanni Lopez Questionable
Si Woo Kim

Looks to Lead International Team at Medinah
Ladd McConkey

Practicing in Full
J.K. Dobbins

Limited in First Practice of the Week
Malik Nabers

Limited With Shoulder Injury on Wednesday
Puka Nacua

Rams Unsure if Puka Nacua Will Play in Week 3
Mike Evans

Won't Practice on Wednesday
Jayden Reed

Officially Ruled Out for Thursday Night Football
Jonathon Brooks

Could Miss Eight Weeks After Core-Muscle Surgery
Aaron Jones Sr.

Not a Sure Thing for Week 3
Justin Thomas

is Back to Lead Team USA in This Year's Cup Matches
Ceddanne Rafaela

Activated and Starting on Wednesday
Sam Burns

Set to Make Third President's Cup Appearance at Medinah
Jonah Coleman

Dealing With Sprained Ankle
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

a Late Addition to Game 1 Lineup
CFB

Stephen Daley, Kellan Wyatt Regain Eligibility After Injunction
Jayden Daniels

Ruled Out for Week 3
Jaxson Dart

Expected to Have Season-Ending Knee Surgery
CFB

Koby Howard Out For Extended Period
CFB

Houston D/ST Has Elite Upside In Week 4
Alec Pierce

Placed on Injured Reserve
CFB

Kentucky D/ST a Must-Start In Week 4
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Suffers Wrist Injury on Tuesday
Alec Pierce

Hoping to Return in 4-6 Weeks
CFB

Clemson QB Christopher Vizzina Probable For Week 4
Olen Zellweger

Suffers Concussion in Preseason Game
Dan Vladar

Sustains Upper-Body Injury
Drew Helleson

Out for One Week
Klay Thompson

Emerges as Front-Runner to Start for Miami
Matt Duchene

Expected to Skate Wednesday
Denver Nuggets

Boopie Miller Set to Sign Exhibit 10 Deal with Denver
Alex Ovechkin

May Skip Preseason
Cale Makar

Returns to Full Practice
San Antonio Spurs

Miles Barnstable Joins Spurs on Training Camp Deal
James Johnson

Returns to Pacers on Exhibit 9 Deal
Sam Steel

Stars Sign Sam Steel to Four-Year Extension
Fred VanVleet

to Skip Back-to-Backs Early in Season
Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Russell Henley

Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Collin Morikawa

Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
Ceddanne Rafaela

Set to Return From Injured List on Wednesday
Blake Snell

Set to Start for the Dodgers on Saturday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits Early on Tuesday with Shin Contusion
Bez Mbeng

Heat Claim Bez Mbeng Off Waivers for Training Camp
Kawhi Leonard

Agrees to Two-Year Extension with Raptors
Dorian Finney-Smith

Heads to Atlanta
Ryan Nembhard

Traded to Hornets, Expected to be Waived
Buddy Hield

Traded to Hornets
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Return on Wednesday
CFB

Junior Sherrill Could Have Another Big Day
CFB

Kamario Taylor is a QB2 Against Missouri
CFB

LJ Martin Coming Off Breakout Effort
CFB

Tyrell Henry Looks to Repeat Productive Effort
CFB

KJ Duff Projected to Feast
CFB

Collin Dixon Faces Toughest Task Yet in Week 4
New York Mets

Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
Cade Cavalli

Done for the Year
MLB

Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
Aaron Judge

Likely to Miss Wild-Card Series
Boston Red Sox

Chad Tracy Becomes Full-Time Manager, Lands Three-Year Contract
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Returning for Second Game of Doubleheader Tuesday
Isaac McKneely

Signs Training Camp Deal with Hawks
Dylan Cease

Will Not Need Shoulder Surgery
Alex Bregman

has Multiple Facial Fractures, Hopes to Return in Playoffs
Justin Verlander

Scheduled to Make One More Start on Saturday
Joel Farabee

Set For Larger Role in Calgary
Morgan Frost

Working as Top-Line Center at Camp
Ivan Demidov

Impressing in Preseason
Matvei Michkov

Looking "Lighter and Stronger" at Camp
Evgeni Malkin

Not Ruling Out Returning for 22nd NHL Campaign
Gabriel Landeskog

Expecting to Take "Another Step"
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
Denny Hamlin

is One of the Top Anchor Picks for Bristol DFS Lineups
Christopher Bell

Is One of the Top Favorites to Win at Bristol
Chase Briscoe

is A Top DFS Option for All Formats at Bristol
Joey Logano

May be A Top Contrarian Option for Bristol DFS Lineups
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Bristol?
Chase Elliott

Carries Plenty of Upside for Bristol DFS Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Top-10 Contender for Bristol?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Compete for A Top-10 Finish at Bristol
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Bristol?
Kyle Larson

Could Absolutely Dominate the Bristol Night Race
Ryan Blaney

Starts Deep in the Field at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

is an Elite DFS Option at Bristol
Tyler Reddick

Has a Shaky History at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Can Carson Hocevar Contend at Bristol?
Alexandre Pantoja

Returns At UFC 331
Joshua Van

Set For His Second Title Defense
Mauricio Ruffy

Set For UFC 331 Co-Main Event
Arman Tsarukyan

A Favorite At UFC 311
Dooho Choi

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Patricio Pitbull

Looks For His Second UFC Win
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