2026 Fantasy Football RB Rankings - Week 3 Start, Sit Running Backs

2026 fantasy football RB rankings - Week 3 start, sit running back rankings. Win more with our updated RB fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 3.
Whether you're 2-0, 1-1, or 0-2, there is a lot of football left, so things can change in a hurry, especially at the running back spot. Jonah Coleman, Emanuel Wilson, Rhamondre Stevenson, Jaylen Warren, Tony Pollard, Bhayshul Tuten, Jadarian Price, and Jacory Croskey-Merritt are trending names on the start-sit bubble in Week 3 for various reasons, and we're here to help you make those close calls with our Week 3 fantasy football running back rankings.
Our RB fantasy football rankings for Week 3 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 3 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|RB
Tier
|RB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|1
|2
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|2
|1
|3
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|3
|1
|4
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|5
|1
|5
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|6
|1
|6
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|9
|2
|7
|James Cook III
|RB
|10
|2
|8
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|13
|2
|9
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|14
|3
|10
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|18
|3
|11
|Chase Brown
|RB
|19
|3
|12
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|20
|3
|13
|Breece Hall
|RB
|21
|3
|14
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|22
|3
|15
|De'Von Achane
|RB
|25
|3
|16
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|27
|3
|17
|David Montgomery
|RB
|31
|4
|18
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|33
|4
|19
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|35
|4
|20
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|36
|4
|21
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|37
|4
|22
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|39
|5
|23
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|41
|5
|24
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|43
|5
|25
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|47
|5
|26
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|55
|5
|27
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|56
|5
|28
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|58
|5
|29
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|59
|5
|30
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|60
|5
|31
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|64
|5
|32
|Blake Corum
|RB
|80
|5
|33
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|81
|5
|34
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|97
|5
|35
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|100
|6
|36
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|101
|6
|37
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|102
|6
|38
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|110
|6
|39
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|113
|6
|40
|Woody Marks
|RB
|115
|6
|41
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|125
|6
|42
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|129
|6
|43
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|130
|6
|44
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|136
|6
|45
|Rachaad White
|RB
|140
|7
|46
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|141
|7
|47
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|142
|7
|48
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|150
|7
|49
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|151
|7
|50
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|153
|7
|51
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|156
|7
|52
|Justice Hill
|RB
|158
|7
|53
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|164
|7
|54
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|165
|7
|55
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|166
|7
|56
|George Holani
|RB
|167
|7
|57
|DeeJay Dallas
|RB
|180
|7
|58
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|182
|7
|59
|Raheim Sanders
|RB
|184
|7
|60
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|186
|8
|61
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|190
|8
|62
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|193
|8
|63
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|195
|8
|64
|Will Shipley
|RB
|202
|8
|65
|Najee Harris
|RB
|206
|8
|66
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|214
|8
|67
|Ray Davis
|RB
|218
|8
|68
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|227
|8
|69
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|238
|8
|70
|A.J. Dillon
|RB
|240
|8
|71
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|241
|8
|72
|Travis Homer
|RB
|242
|8
|73
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|251
|8
|74
|Nicholas Singleton
|RB
|256
|8
|75
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|259
|9
|76
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|260
|9
|77
|Tyler Badie
|RB
|270
|9
|78
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|271
|9
|79
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|273
|9
|80
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|279
|9
|81
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|281
|9
|82
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|285
|9
|83
|Jordan James
|RB
|286
|9
|84
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|288
|9
|85
|Jacob Saylors
|RB
|293
|9
|86
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|304
|9
|87
|Brashard Smith
|RB
|307
|9
|88
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|309
|9
|89
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|312
|9
|90
|Alec Ingold
|RB
|313
Week 3 Fantasy Football Running Back Outlooks
Breece Hall, New York Jets
New York Jets running back Breece Hall has gotten off to a strong start as the focus of the Jets' offense, which has looked much better with Geno Smith at quarterback this season. Hall took 22 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 against the Titans. In Week 2, he didn't have nearly as much success on the ground, managing just 29 yards and 16 carries and losing a touchdown carry to Braelon Allen. He still saved his fantasy day, though, with five catches on five targets for 63 yards against Green Bay.
Hall's snap share went up in Week 2, when he logged 65% of snaps, and he remains the clear No. 1 RB ahead of Allen, even though Allen does work in at times. In a much-improved offense, Hall looks like he can rise to the point of being a reliable weekly fantasy starter again this season.
TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots
New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson wasted no time solidifying himself in the lead-back role upon his return from injury. After Rhamondre Stevenson had 23 touches on an 85% snap share in Week 1, there was some speculation that he and Henderson would split the backfield snaps in Week 2.
While they did have a relatively even 60/40 split in terms of snaps, Henderson out-touched Stevenson 16 to 7. Additionally, Stevenson had a fumble while Henderson had a touchdown, further widening the gap between the two backs. Henderson finished his season debut with 16 carries, 76 rushing yards, and one touchdown, resulting in a solid 14.6-point outing in most fantasy leagues. Assuming he continues to handle the bulk of the volume out of the backfield, the 23-year-old will be a high-end RB2 with RB1 upside going forward.
Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard was already atop the depth chart, but he could evolve into an every-down back now that one of his teammates is injured. Jonathan Brooks (core) was placed on injured reserve, which means he'll miss at least four games. The latest reporting, however, indicates that his injury will likely keep him sidelined for six to eight weeks. That leaves Hubbard in line to operate as the primary running back with minimal competition through mid-November.
Hubbard has been impressive so far this season, scoring three touchdowns and contributing at least 14.4 PPR points in each of his two games. He ranks as the overall RB8 in PPR leagues so far, and he should continue to produce as a high-end RB2 with top-12 upside going forward. He's in must-start territory for a very favorable Week 2 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, who just surrendered 89 rushing yards (5.24 YPC) to Bucky Irving.
Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving was once again excellent on the ground for the second straight week. On Sunday, Irving carried the ball 17 times for 89 yards, while hauling in four receptions for one yard in the loss to the Cleveland Browns. Irving is clearly the workhorse back after seeing 17 carries in the backfield.
He has been averaging over five yards per carry, so the Bucs are going to continue riding with Irving. As long as he continues to succeed, Irving should see his role continue to grow in this offense. He'll get a tough matchup against the Minnesota Vikings defense in Week 3. Fantasy managers should still plug him in as a RB2.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jonah Coleman, Emanuel Wilson, Rhamondre Stevenson, Jaylen Warren, Tony Pollard, Bhayshul Tuten, Jadarian Price, Jacory Croskey-Merritt. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 3 for Jonah Coleman, Emanuel Wilson, Rhamondre Stevenson, Jaylen Warren, Tony Pollard, Bhayshul Tuten, Jadarian Price, Jacory Croskey-Merritt:
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