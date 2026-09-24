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Week 3 Fantasy Football Preview: Depth Charts, Risers, Fallers, Breakouts (2026)

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Michael Penix Jr. - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Nathan Harvey's 10 fantasy football situations to watch in Week 3, including depth charts, role changes, risers, fallers, breakouts, and busts for 2026.

Week 2 brought clarity to some unique situations after a puzzling opening week. Last week’s list had positives, with the Broncos, Rams, and Jets offenses all looking good. Meanwhile, Jalen Coker and TreVeyon Henderson looked like potential breakout candidates.

The list also had negatives, with the Giants and Cardinals falling back to earth and Carson Wentz not producing enough to contend for the starting job in Minnesota.

With plenty of questions around the NFL still unanswered, here are the 10 Situations Fantasy Managers Should Watch Closely in Week 3:

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Can Michael Penix Jr. Rejuvenate the Falcons Offense?

Over the past two weeks, the Atlanta Falcons have been outright incompetent on offense, totaling 16 points and 288 passing yards in two games. Now, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is set to return from injury in Week 3 and will hope to resurrect this passing attack.

In 12 starts, Penix has completed 59.6% of his passes for 2,719 yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions. While they’re not elite numbers, they should be enough to help Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts Sr. play closer to their expected production.

However, this new offense under Kevin Stefanski might not be good enough to overcome if Penix struggles. London and Pitts have played with quarterbacks on the same level, if not worse, than Cooper Rush, but they have never posted production as bad as they had in the first two weeks.

This will be something to watch on Thursday night, as they travel to take on the Green Bay Packers. Penix’s return will be a fascinating storyline in Week 3, as fantasy managers of London, Pitts, and Robinson will be hoping for the best.

 

How Will Green Bay’s Backfield Work Out?

With Josh Jacobs on the commissioner's exempt list, the Packers' backfield has officially entered full chaos mode. After MarShawn Lloyd led the backfield in Week 1 and scored an early touchdown against the Jets, Chris Brooks and Kaleb Johnson became contributors.

Brooks played 27 of 59 snaps, while Lloyd and Johnson each played 16. After Lloyd coughed up a costly fumble, Johnson made an impact in overtime and earned praise from head coach Matt LaFleur.

“You start off in overtime, and he rips off a 12-yard run or something like that off the left side. I thought he was a very good outside zone runner and just a natural runner.” Obviously, there are some things we can clean up, but I think he’s getting more comfortable with our offense. So he’ll probably earn more opportunities.”

They face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3, and any of the three backs could lead the backfield on Thursday Night. Eyes will be on Johnson as he looks to take over the backfield until Jacobs returns.

 

Can Jameis Winston Supply the Giants Receivers in Nagy’s Offense?

The New York Giants had an ugly Week 2, losing several key players to injury, including starting quarterback Jaxson Dart. Dart suffered a knee injury that will keep him out for a while, forcing Jameis Winston into the lineup.

In his first reps in the new offense under Matt Nagy and Greg Roman, Winston struggled, completing just 40% of his passes for 111 yards and no touchdowns. He had a 33% off-target rate and had the second-worst passer rating in his NFL career (37.7).

It was unlike Winston to produce weak passing numbers, as he has thrown for over 250 yards and two touchdowns in over 52% of his starts. He’s been a fantastic facilitator for many receivers, including Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Jerry Jeudy, all of whom had plenty of success when Winston started in Tampa Bay and Cleveland.

Now, can Winston get back to his old ways against the Tennessee Titans, or will Nagy’s run-first offense be too difficult to overcome? Malik Nabers and Isaiah Likely's managers will need to watch closely in Week 3.

 

Are the Los Angeles Chargers in Serious Trouble?

Many speculated that Mike McDaniel’s offense, with an elite arm talent like Justin Herbert, would be a match made in heaven. So far, it’s been an atrocity.

In two games against the Cardinals and Raiders, the Chargers' offense has averaged 14 points and 200 passing yards per game. Herbert has the third-worst passer rating in the NFL, ahead of only Rush and Drake Maye, and is averaging just 10.5 fantasy points per game.

It doesn’t get easier in Week 3, as they travel across the country to take on the Buffalo Bills. While they don’t have the strongest defensive unit in the NFL, it’s better than the Cardinals and Raiders.

As the Dolphins head coach, McDaniel lost seven of his last eight games against Buffalo, and with their issues in the first two weeks, fantasy managers should hit the panic button if things go wrong again in Week 3.

 

How Will Alec Pierce’s Injury Affect the Other Receivers?

After signing a massive four-year, $114 million extension in the offseason, Pierce underwent surgery and is still dealing with its effects. In Week 2, Pierce went down with a heel injury that will cost him multiple weeks.

Now, the other playmakers for the Colts need to step up. The team signed Darius Slayton on Monday, who should replace Pierce at a lower level, but all eyes should be on wide receiver Josh Downs.

After a sloppy Week 1 against the Ravens, Daniel Jones and the Colts offense bounced back, scoring 30 points and matching the Kansas City Chiefs' high-flying offense. Downs caught seven passes for 72 yards, tight end Tyler Warren found the end zone, and running back Jonathan Taylor had a monster game.

They face the Houston Texans in Week 3, who have surprisingly struggled to start the 2026 season. Downs, Warren, and Taylor should be must-starts while Keenan Allen, Laquon Treadwell, and Slayton should remain out of starting lineups.

 

Can De'Von Achane Turn Things Around?

While many of the top running backs have started the 2026 season strong, De'Von Achane has not lived up to expectations. Through two games, Achane has totaled 159 scrimmage yards and no touchdowns, averaging 9.7 half-PPR fantasy points per game.

Things have gone south in Miami as Malik Willis has struggled to produce in two starts. The Dolphins have averaged 13 points per game and have suffered blowout losses in both games against the Las Vegas Raiders and the San Francisco 49ers.

The struggling offense isn't giving Achane enough red-zone opportunities, and Willis hasn't looked his way often enough in the passing game. Achane has caught just seven passes for 49 yards, which is concerning given his proven receiving ability and his average of 4.4 receptions per game in the last two seasons.

Achane faces the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3. The Chiefs were among the NFL's best run defenses in 2025 and are double-digit favorites over the Dolphins this week. If this game gets out of hand, Achane could see fewer red-zone opportunities and less involvement in the passing game again, which could lead to another disappointing outing.

 

Did TreVeyon Henderson Actually Take Over the Pats Backfield?

Henderson made his season debut and dominated the backfield touches in Week 2. After Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled early in the first quarter, Henderson had 16 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown, while Stevenson had just six carries.

The second-year back clearly has elite explosiveness, as shown by a 39-yard touchdown against the Steelers last week. Henderson played 60% of the snaps, while Stevenson played just 36%.

This trend began late in the 2025 season, before Stevenson took over in the postseason. Was this “takeover” due to Stevenson’s fumble, or is it real? They face a tough Jacksonville run defense in Week 3, and both backs are risky fantasy starts.

 

What Does Brock Bowers' Role Look Like?

After knee surgery the week before the opening game, Brock Bowers is set to return in Week 3. Over his first two seasons, Bowers has hauled in 176 of 239 targets for 1,874 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging over 12 fantasy points per game.

In 2026, the Raiders offense looks promising. Under head coach Klint Kubiak and veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, they are 2-0, averaging 26.5 points per game, without their top weapon.

Bowers was expected to be their lead receiver, and he’s posted elite numbers for a tight end on historically bad offenses in 2024 and 2025. Kubiak said Bowers is a “football robot made in heaven” and that they won’t treat him like a traditional tight end.

If Bowers sees the high target share he’s been accustomed to in his short NFL career and produces more efficiently with Kubiak and Cousins at the helm, he could be a mega-hit in 2026.

 

Is it Time to Panic on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Over the last three seasons, Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers offense have been formidable, averaging 24.1 points per game and 344.3 total yards. To start the 2026 season, they’ve been underwhelming, to say the least.

In two games against the Bengals and the Browns, the Bucs have scored three touchdowns, committed five turnovers, and are 0-2, the first time since 2014, when they went on to finish 2-14 that year.

They have the talent, with Mayfield at quarterback, a solid running back tandem with Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell, a good receiver room, and a usually solid offensive line. But it’s been ugly, and it was against the Browns, who are expected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL this season.

It gets much harder in Week 3, as they face Brian Flores and the Minnesota Vikings, who have been a problem for opposing offenses in 2025 and to start this season. It may be time to panic on the Buccaneers after this week, but a bounce-back would be amazing for Mayfield, Irving, Egbuka, and the others.

 

Can Chicago’s Offense Produce Without Caleb Williams?

After what appeared to be a serious injury, superstar quarterback Caleb Williams is listed as week-to-week with a hamstring injury. While the news was encouraging, he is still expected to miss some time, so we'll see either Tyson Bagent (concussion) or Case Keenum under center in Week 3.

Neither Bagent nor Keenum offers the same upside as Williams, which could affect the fantasy value of Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, and Colston Loveland this week. The three pass catchers have combined for just 14 receptions and 193 yards through the first two games and have now lost their starting quarterback.

They face a tough Philadelphia defense that has allowed the fewest passing yards in the NFL this season. Until we see how the Bears' offense performs without Williams, all three pass catchers carry more risk than usual in Week 3.

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