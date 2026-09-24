👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

2026 Fantasy Football QB Rankings - Week 3 Start, Sit Quarterbacks

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Trevor Lawrence - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

2026 fantasy football QB rankings - Week 3 start, sit quarterback rankings. Win more with our updated QB fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 3.

In This Article hide
Week 3 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
Week 3 Fantasy Football Quarterback Outlooks
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

After a long offseason wait for fantasy football, the season has already reached Week 3, and you must be sure to maximize every change you have to stack up wins ahead of the fantasy football playoffs, especially before byes start taking players out of your lineups. We're here to help your QB start-sit calls with our Week 3 fantasy football quarterback rankings. Where do key start-sit options such as Bryce Young, Jordan Love, Tyler Shough, Kyler Murray, Drake Maye, and Justin Herbert stand for Week 3? Navigate the table below to find out.

Our QB fantasy football rankings for Week 3 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 3 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

QB
Tier		 QB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos.
1 1 Josh Allen QB
1 2 Lamar Jackson QB
1 3 Jalen Hurts QB
2 4 Brock Purdy QB
2 5 Patrick Mahomes II QB
2 6 Jared Goff QB
2 7 Dak Prescott QB
3 8 Trevor Lawrence QB
3 9 Joe Burrow QB
3 10 Tyler Shough QB
3 11 Kyler Murray QB
3 12 Jordan Love QB
4 13 Drake Maye QB
4 14 Bryce Young QB
4 15 Matthew Stafford QB
4 16 Justin Herbert QB
4 17 Kirk Cousins QB
5 18 Geno Smith QB
5 19 Bo Nix QB
5 20 Drew Lock QB
5 21 Malik Willis QB
5 22 Jacoby Brissett QB
5 23 Baker Mayfield QB
5 24 Marcus Mariota QB
6 25 C.J. Stroud QB
6 26 Daniel Jones QB
6 27 Deshaun Watson QB
6 28 Tyson Bagent QB
6 29 Cam Ward QB
6 30 Jameis Winston QB
6 31 Aaron Rodgers QB
6 32 Michael Penix Jr. QB
6 33 Case Keenum QB

 

Week 3 Fantasy Football Quarterback Outlooks

Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (hip) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice, according to the team's official website. The veteran quarterback appears to have picked up a hip injury during the Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

It doesn't seem to be making too much of an impact, with him being able to practice in full on Wednesday. Fantasy managers should check back on Thursday for another update on his status. Barring any setbacks, Brissett should be in the QB2 conversation for the Week 3 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

After an underwhelming performance in Week 1, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff bounced back by completing 26 of 38 pass attempts for 327 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions in his team's 41-31 Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Two weeks into the 2026 season, Goff is tied for the NFL lead with six touchdown passes and is averaging 38.5 pass attempts per game.

While Goff has led productive Lions offenses for the last several seasons, Detroit's struggling defense looks like it could force the team into pass-happy shootouts in 2026. As long as Goff and the Lions' deep contingent of talented skill position players remain healthy, the veteran signal-caller could work his way into consistent top-12 quarterback production for fantasy managers. Goff also has a fairly favorable string of matchups coming up on paper, as Detroit will play the New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, and Arizona Cardinals before its Week 6 bye. Heading into Week 3, Goff's redraft value is trending up.

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has thrown two touchdowns in each of his first two games and remains a viable QB1 option for Thursday's Week 3 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. His production dipped against the Jets, finishing with 145 passing yards on 29 attempts, but another two-touchdown performance helped Green Bay escape with an overtime win.

Protection is the bigger concern, as Love has already taken seven sacks. Green Bay also lost starting right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele (knee) for the season to a torn patellar tendon. Anthony Belton (elbow), who replaced him against New York, is expected to play Thursday, while left guard Aaron Banks (knee/toe) remains uncertain.

Atlanta can generate pressure, but its secondary is vulnerable without top cornerback A.J. Terrell (groin). Bryce Young threw for 287 yards and three touchdowns against the Falcons last week despite facing pressure on 53.6% of his dropbacks. Christian Watson, Matthew Golden, and Tucker Kraft give Love multiple ways to attack that secondary, so the upside remains intact. RotoBaller ranks Love QB12 for Week 3, making him a reasonable low-end QB1 with top-10 upside if Green Bay's protection holds.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 3?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Start?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Bryce Young, Jordan Love, Tyler Shough, Kyler Murray, Drake Maye, and Justin Herbert. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 3 for Bryce Young, Jordan Love, Tyler Shough, Kyler Murray, Drake Maye, Justin Herbert:

Bryce Young
vs
Drake Maye
Bryce Young
vs
Matthew Stafford
Bryce Young
vs
Jordan Love
Bryce Young
vs
Justin Herbert
Bryce Young
vs
Kyler Murray
Bryce Young
vs
Kirk Cousins
Bryce Young
vs
Tyler Shough
Bryce Young
vs
Geno Smith
Bryce Young
vs
Joe Burrow
Bryce Young
vs
Bo Nix
Bryce Young
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Bryce Young
vs
Drew Lock
Bryce Young
vs
Dak Prescott
Bryce Young
vs
Malik Willis
Bryce Young
vs
Jared Goff
Bryce Young
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Bryce Young
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Bryce Young
vs
Baker Mayfield
Bryce Young
vs
Brock Purdy
Bryce Young
vs
Marcus Mariota
Bryce Young
vs
Jalen Hurts
Bryce Young
vs
C.J. Stroud
Bryce Young
vs
Lamar Jackson
Bryce Young
vs
Daniel Jones
Bryce Young
vs
Josh Allen
Bryce Young
vs
Deshaun Watson
Bryce Young
vs
Tyson Bagent
Bryce Young
vs
Cam Ward
Bryce Young
vs
Jameis Winston
Bryce Young
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Bryce Young
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Bryce Young
vs
Case Keenum
Jordan Love
vs
Kyler Murray
Jordan Love
vs
Drake Maye
Jordan Love
vs
Tyler Shough
Jordan Love
vs
Bryce Young
Jordan Love
vs
Joe Burrow
Jordan Love
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jordan Love
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jordan Love
vs
Justin Herbert
Jordan Love
vs
Dak Prescott
Jordan Love
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jordan Love
vs
Jared Goff
Jordan Love
vs
Geno Smith
Jordan Love
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jordan Love
vs
Bo Nix
Jordan Love
vs
Brock Purdy
Jordan Love
vs
Drew Lock
Jordan Love
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jordan Love
vs
Malik Willis
Jordan Love
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jordan Love
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Jordan Love
vs
Josh Allen
Jordan Love
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jordan Love
vs
Marcus Mariota
Jordan Love
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jordan Love
vs
Daniel Jones
Jordan Love
vs
Deshaun Watson
Jordan Love
vs
Tyson Bagent
Jordan Love
vs
Cam Ward
Jordan Love
vs
Jameis Winston
Jordan Love
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jordan Love
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Jordan Love
vs
Case Keenum
Tyler Shough
vs
Joe Burrow
Tyler Shough
vs
Kyler Murray
Tyler Shough
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Tyler Shough
vs
Jordan Love
Tyler Shough
vs
Dak Prescott
Tyler Shough
vs
Drake Maye
Tyler Shough
vs
Jared Goff
Tyler Shough
vs
Bryce Young
Tyler Shough
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Tyler Shough
vs
Matthew Stafford
Tyler Shough
vs
Brock Purdy
Tyler Shough
vs
Justin Herbert
Tyler Shough
vs
Jalen Hurts
Tyler Shough
vs
Kirk Cousins
Tyler Shough
vs
Lamar Jackson
Tyler Shough
vs
Geno Smith
Tyler Shough
vs
Josh Allen
Tyler Shough
vs
Bo Nix
Tyler Shough
vs
Drew Lock
Tyler Shough
vs
Malik Willis
Tyler Shough
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Tyler Shough
vs
Baker Mayfield
Tyler Shough
vs
Marcus Mariota
Tyler Shough
vs
C.J. Stroud
Tyler Shough
vs
Daniel Jones
Tyler Shough
vs
Deshaun Watson
Tyler Shough
vs
Tyson Bagent
Tyler Shough
vs
Cam Ward
Tyler Shough
vs
Jameis Winston
Tyler Shough
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Tyler Shough
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Tyler Shough
vs
Case Keenum
Kyler Murray
vs
Tyler Shough
Kyler Murray
vs
Jordan Love
Kyler Murray
vs
Joe Burrow
Kyler Murray
vs
Drake Maye
Kyler Murray
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Kyler Murray
vs
Bryce Young
Kyler Murray
vs
Dak Prescott
Kyler Murray
vs
Matthew Stafford
Kyler Murray
vs
Jared Goff
Kyler Murray
vs
Justin Herbert
Kyler Murray
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Kyler Murray
vs
Kirk Cousins
Kyler Murray
vs
Brock Purdy
Kyler Murray
vs
Geno Smith
Kyler Murray
vs
Jalen Hurts
Kyler Murray
vs
Bo Nix
Kyler Murray
vs
Lamar Jackson
Kyler Murray
vs
Drew Lock
Kyler Murray
vs
Josh Allen
Kyler Murray
vs
Malik Willis
Kyler Murray
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Kyler Murray
vs
Baker Mayfield
Kyler Murray
vs
Marcus Mariota
Kyler Murray
vs
C.J. Stroud
Kyler Murray
vs
Daniel Jones
Kyler Murray
vs
Deshaun Watson
Kyler Murray
vs
Tyson Bagent
Kyler Murray
vs
Cam Ward
Kyler Murray
vs
Jameis Winston
Kyler Murray
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Kyler Murray
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Kyler Murray
vs
Case Keenum
Drake Maye
vs
Jordan Love
Drake Maye
vs
Bryce Young
Drake Maye
vs
Kyler Murray
Drake Maye
vs
Matthew Stafford
Drake Maye
vs
Tyler Shough
Drake Maye
vs
Justin Herbert
Drake Maye
vs
Joe Burrow
Drake Maye
vs
Kirk Cousins
Drake Maye
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Drake Maye
vs
Geno Smith
Drake Maye
vs
Dak Prescott
Drake Maye
vs
Bo Nix
Drake Maye
vs
Jared Goff
Drake Maye
vs
Drew Lock
Drake Maye
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Drake Maye
vs
Malik Willis
Drake Maye
vs
Brock Purdy
Drake Maye
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Drake Maye
vs
Jalen Hurts
Drake Maye
vs
Baker Mayfield
Drake Maye
vs
Lamar Jackson
Drake Maye
vs
Marcus Mariota
Drake Maye
vs
Josh Allen
Drake Maye
vs
C.J. Stroud
Drake Maye
vs
Daniel Jones
Drake Maye
vs
Deshaun Watson
Drake Maye
vs
Tyson Bagent
Drake Maye
vs
Cam Ward
Drake Maye
vs
Jameis Winston
Drake Maye
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Drake Maye
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Drake Maye
vs
Case Keenum
Justin Herbert
vs
Matthew Stafford
Justin Herbert
vs
Kirk Cousins
Justin Herbert
vs
Bryce Young
Justin Herbert
vs
Geno Smith
Justin Herbert
vs
Drake Maye
Justin Herbert
vs
Bo Nix
Justin Herbert
vs
Jordan Love
Justin Herbert
vs
Drew Lock
Justin Herbert
vs
Kyler Murray
Justin Herbert
vs
Malik Willis
Justin Herbert
vs
Tyler Shough
Justin Herbert
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Justin Herbert
vs
Joe Burrow
Justin Herbert
vs
Baker Mayfield
Justin Herbert
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Justin Herbert
vs
Marcus Mariota
Justin Herbert
vs
Dak Prescott
Justin Herbert
vs
C.J. Stroud
Justin Herbert
vs
Jared Goff
Justin Herbert
vs
Daniel Jones
Justin Herbert
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Justin Herbert
vs
Deshaun Watson
Justin Herbert
vs
Brock Purdy
Justin Herbert
vs
Tyson Bagent
Justin Herbert
vs
Jalen Hurts
Justin Herbert
vs
Cam Ward
Justin Herbert
vs
Lamar Jackson
Justin Herbert
vs
Jameis Winston
Justin Herbert
vs
Josh Allen
Justin Herbert
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Justin Herbert
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Justin Herbert
vs
Case Keenum
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Dak Prescott
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Joe Burrow
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jared Goff
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Tyler Shough
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Kyler Murray
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Brock Purdy
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jordan Love
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jalen Hurts
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Drake Maye
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Lamar Jackson
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Bryce Young
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Josh Allen
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Matthew Stafford
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Justin Herbert
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Kirk Cousins
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Geno Smith
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Bo Nix
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Drew Lock
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Malik Willis
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Baker Mayfield
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Marcus Mariota
Trevor Lawrence
vs
C.J. Stroud
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Daniel Jones
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Deshaun Watson
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Tyson Bagent
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Cam Ward
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jameis Winston
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Case Keenum

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Fantasy Football Warning Signals for Week 3
Frank Ammirante's Bold Predictions for Week 3
Falcons vs. Packers TNF: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
WR/CB Matchups to Target and Avoid


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Clint Capela

Trims Down Ahead of Rockets Camp
Dylan Larkin

Joins Red Wings for Practice
Kevin Durant

Pushes Back on Rockets' Plan to Trim His Minutes
Dan Vladar

Avoids Major Injury
Anfernee Simons

Expected to Anchor Sixers' Second Unit
Brady Tkachuk

Considered Day-to-Day
Cade Cunningham

Aims to Build on MVP-Caliber Season
Sam Darnold

is "On a Good Track" To Return in Week 3
Kevin Gausman

Comes out of Wednesday's Start With Shoulder Soreness
Shane McClanahan

Will Not Pitch in ALDS
Aaron Judge

Plans to Play in AL Wild-Card Series
Jalen Suggs

Could Play More Off the Ball
Domantas Sabonis

Remains a Kings Trade Candidate
Dereck Lively II

Not Cleared for Mavericks Training Camp
Jadarian Price

is Limited to Begin the Week
CFB

David Stone an Unknown vs. Georgia
Brandon Ingram

Heel Status Unclear Ahead of Media Day
CFB

 Nate Frazier Questionable vs. Oklahoma
Karl-Anthony Towns

' Extension Talks with Knicks Stall Before Camp
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Hamstring Tightness
CFB

Hollywood Smothers' Status Up in the Air
Dylan Cease

Ends his Season on the Injured List
CFB

Eric Singleton Questionable Against Ole Miss
CFB

Kewan Lacy's Status Uncertain vs. Florida
Ryan Fox

to Compete in First Career President's Cup
CFB

Jamari Johnson "Likely to Play" Despite Questionable Tag
CFB

Trent Mosley Doubtful
CFB

Giovanni Lopez Questionable
Si Woo Kim

Looks to Lead International Team at Medinah
Ladd McConkey

Practicing in Full
J.K. Dobbins

Limited in First Practice of the Week
Malik Nabers

Limited With Shoulder Injury on Wednesday
Puka Nacua

Rams Unsure if Puka Nacua Will Play in Week 3
Mike Evans

Won't Practice on Wednesday
Jayden Reed

Officially Ruled Out for Thursday Night Football
Jonathon Brooks

Could Miss Eight Weeks After Core-Muscle Surgery
Aaron Jones Sr.

Not a Sure Thing for Week 3
Justin Thomas

is Back to Lead Team USA in This Year's Cup Matches
Ceddanne Rafaela

Activated and Starting on Wednesday
Sam Burns

Set to Make Third President's Cup Appearance at Medinah
Jonah Coleman

Dealing With Sprained Ankle
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

a Late Addition to Game 1 Lineup
CFB

Stephen Daley, Kellan Wyatt Regain Eligibility After Injunction
Jayden Daniels

Ruled Out for Week 3
Jaxson Dart

Expected to Have Season-Ending Knee Surgery
CFB

Koby Howard Out For Extended Period
CFB

Houston D/ST Has Elite Upside In Week 4
Alec Pierce

Placed on Injured Reserve
CFB

Kentucky D/ST a Must-Start In Week 4
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Suffers Wrist Injury on Tuesday
Alec Pierce

Hoping to Return in 4-6 Weeks
CFB

Clemson QB Christopher Vizzina Probable For Week 4
Olen Zellweger

Suffers Concussion in Preseason Game
Dan Vladar

Sustains Upper-Body Injury
Drew Helleson

Out for One Week
Klay Thompson

Emerges as Front-Runner to Start for Miami
Matt Duchene

Expected to Skate Wednesday
Denver Nuggets

Boopie Miller Set to Sign Exhibit 10 Deal with Denver
Alex Ovechkin

May Skip Preseason
Cale Makar

Returns to Full Practice
San Antonio Spurs

Miles Barnstable Joins Spurs on Training Camp Deal
James Johnson

Returns to Pacers on Exhibit 9 Deal
Sam Steel

Stars Sign Sam Steel to Four-Year Extension
Fred VanVleet

to Skip Back-to-Backs Early in Season
Austin Ekeler

Working Out for the Panthers
Jonathon Brooks

to Undergo Core Surgery, to Miss at Least Six Weeks
Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Russell Henley

Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Collin Morikawa

Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
Sam Darnold

Seahawks Leaving the Door Open for Sam Darnold to Play in Week 3
Ceddanne Rafaela

Set to Return From Injured List on Wednesday
Blake Snell

Set to Start for the Dodgers on Saturday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits Early on Tuesday with Shin Contusion
Bez Mbeng

Heat Claim Bez Mbeng Off Waivers for Training Camp
Kawhi Leonard

Agrees to Two-Year Extension with Raptors
Dorian Finney-Smith

Heads to Atlanta
Ryan Nembhard

Traded to Hornets, Expected to be Waived
Buddy Hield

Traded to Hornets
Brock Bowers

Expected to Make Season Debut in Week 3
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Return on Wednesday
Mason Taylor

Likely to Miss Week 3 With Thumb Injury
CFB

Junior Sherrill Could Have Another Big Day
CFB

Kamario Taylor is a QB2 Against Missouri
CFB

LJ Martin Coming Off Breakout Effort
CFB

Tyrell Henry Looks to Repeat Productive Effort
CFB

KJ Duff Projected to Feast
CFB

Collin Dixon Faces Toughest Task Yet in Week 4
CFB

Trinidad Chambliss Riding High
CFB

Drew Mestermaker With Another Chance to Explode
Rico Dowdle

Considered Day-to-Day With Toe Injury
New York Mets

Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
Cade Cavalli

Done for the Year
MLB

Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
Aaron Judge

Likely to Miss Wild-Card Series
Boston Red Sox

Chad Tracy Becomes Full-Time Manager, Lands Three-Year Contract
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Returning for Second Game of Doubleheader Tuesday
Isaac McKneely

Signs Training Camp Deal with Hawks
New Orleans Pelicans

Solomon Washington Joins Pelicans on Training Camp Deal
Dylan Cease

Will Not Need Shoulder Surgery
Alex Bregman

has Multiple Facial Fractures, Hopes to Return in Playoffs
Justin Verlander

Scheduled to Make One More Start on Saturday
Joel Farabee

Set For Larger Role in Calgary
Morgan Frost

Working as Top-Line Center at Camp
Ivan Demidov

Impressing in Preseason
Matvei Michkov

Looking "Lighter and Stronger" at Camp
Evgeni Malkin

Not Ruling Out Returning for 22nd NHL Campaign
Gabriel Landeskog

Expecting to Take "Another Step"
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
Denny Hamlin

is One of the Top Anchor Picks for Bristol DFS Lineups
Christopher Bell

Is One of the Top Favorites to Win at Bristol
Chase Briscoe

is A Top DFS Option for All Formats at Bristol
Joey Logano

May be A Top Contrarian Option for Bristol DFS Lineups
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Bristol?
Chase Elliott

Carries Plenty of Upside for Bristol DFS Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Top-10 Contender for Bristol?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Compete for A Top-10 Finish at Bristol
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Bristol?
Kyle Larson

Could Absolutely Dominate the Bristol Night Race
Ryan Blaney

Starts Deep in the Field at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

is an Elite DFS Option at Bristol
Tyler Reddick

Has a Shaky History at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Can Carson Hocevar Contend at Bristol?
Alexandre Pantoja

Returns At UFC 331
Joshua Van

Set For His Second Title Defense
Mauricio Ruffy

Set For UFC 331 Co-Main Event
Arman Tsarukyan

A Favorite At UFC 311
Dooho Choi

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Patricio Pitbull

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Mats Zuccarello

Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
Seth Jones

Looking "Great" in Camp
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Fantasy Football Warning Signals for Week 3
Falcons vs. Packers TNF: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Frank Ammirante's Bold Predictions for Week 3
WR/CB Matchups to Target and Avoid