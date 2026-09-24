2026 Fantasy Football QB Rankings - Week 3 Start, Sit Quarterbacks

2026 fantasy football QB rankings - Week 3 start, sit quarterback rankings. Win more with our updated QB fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 3.
After a long offseason wait for fantasy football, the season has already reached Week 3, and you must be sure to maximize every change you have to stack up wins ahead of the fantasy football playoffs, especially before byes start taking players out of your lineups. We're here to help your QB start-sit calls with our Week 3 fantasy football quarterback rankings. Where do key start-sit options such as Bryce Young, Jordan Love, Tyler Shough, Kyler Murray, Drake Maye, and Justin Herbert stand for Week 3? Navigate the table below to find out.
Our QB fantasy football rankings for Week 3 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 3 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|QB
Tier
|QB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|1
|1
|Josh Allen
|QB
|1
|2
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|1
|3
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|2
|4
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|2
|5
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|2
|6
|Jared Goff
|QB
|2
|7
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|3
|8
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|3
|9
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|3
|10
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|3
|11
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|3
|12
|Jordan Love
|QB
|4
|13
|Drake Maye
|QB
|4
|14
|Bryce Young
|QB
|4
|15
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|4
|16
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|4
|17
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|5
|18
|Geno Smith
|QB
|5
|19
|Bo Nix
|QB
|5
|20
|Drew Lock
|QB
|5
|21
|Malik Willis
|QB
|5
|22
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|5
|23
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|5
|24
|Marcus Mariota
|QB
|6
|25
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|6
|26
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|6
|27
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|6
|28
|Tyson Bagent
|QB
|6
|29
|Cam Ward
|QB
|6
|30
|Jameis Winston
|QB
|6
|31
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|6
|32
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|6
|33
|Case Keenum
|QB
Week 3 Fantasy Football Quarterback Outlooks
Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (hip) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice, according to the team's official website. The veteran quarterback appears to have picked up a hip injury during the Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
It doesn't seem to be making too much of an impact, with him being able to practice in full on Wednesday. Fantasy managers should check back on Thursday for another update on his status. Barring any setbacks, Brissett should be in the QB2 conversation for the Week 3 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.
Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
After an underwhelming performance in Week 1, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff bounced back by completing 26 of 38 pass attempts for 327 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions in his team's 41-31 Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Two weeks into the 2026 season, Goff is tied for the NFL lead with six touchdown passes and is averaging 38.5 pass attempts per game.
While Goff has led productive Lions offenses for the last several seasons, Detroit's struggling defense looks like it could force the team into pass-happy shootouts in 2026. As long as Goff and the Lions' deep contingent of talented skill position players remain healthy, the veteran signal-caller could work his way into consistent top-12 quarterback production for fantasy managers. Goff also has a fairly favorable string of matchups coming up on paper, as Detroit will play the New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, and Arizona Cardinals before its Week 6 bye. Heading into Week 3, Goff's redraft value is trending up.
Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has thrown two touchdowns in each of his first two games and remains a viable QB1 option for Thursday's Week 3 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. His production dipped against the Jets, finishing with 145 passing yards on 29 attempts, but another two-touchdown performance helped Green Bay escape with an overtime win.
Protection is the bigger concern, as Love has already taken seven sacks. Green Bay also lost starting right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele (knee) for the season to a torn patellar tendon. Anthony Belton (elbow), who replaced him against New York, is expected to play Thursday, while left guard Aaron Banks (knee/toe) remains uncertain.
Atlanta can generate pressure, but its secondary is vulnerable without top cornerback A.J. Terrell (groin). Bryce Young threw for 287 yards and three touchdowns against the Falcons last week despite facing pressure on 53.6% of his dropbacks. Christian Watson, Matthew Golden, and Tucker Kraft give Love multiple ways to attack that secondary, so the upside remains intact. RotoBaller ranks Love QB12 for Week 3, making him a reasonable low-end QB1 with top-10 upside if Green Bay's protection holds.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Bryce Young, Jordan Love, Tyler Shough, Kyler Murray, Drake Maye, and Justin Herbert. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 3 for Bryce Young, Jordan Love, Tyler Shough, Kyler Murray, Drake Maye, Justin Herbert:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.