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5 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions - Frank Ammirante's Week 3 Picks (2026)

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Justin Herbert - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Frank Ammirante's five fantasy football bold predictions for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. Expert predictions for Justin Herbert, David Montgomery, Jameson Williams, Josh Downs, and Adonai Mitchell.

The 2026 NFL season rolls on to Week 3, so it's time to continue my weekly bold predictions column. This is where I'm trying to predict which players will hit their ceilings this week. I'll focus on players who you're likely on the fence with in start-and-sit decisions.

On this page, you're going to find five players who I'm ranking well above consensus for Week 3.

With that in mind, find out why my Week 3 bold predictions include Justin Herbert, David Montgomery, Jameson Williams, Josh Downs, and Adonai Mitchell.

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Justin Herbert Throws For 300+ Passing Yards

The Chargers enter Week 3 as seven-point underdogs against the Bills, which sets up a favorable game script for Justin Herbert. Los Angeles could find itself playing from behind early, forcing Herbert to air it out against a Buffalo defense that has struggled through the first two weeks of the season.

The Bills rank 28th in dropback EPA and 30th in dropback success rate, so this is a vulnerable group. If Buffalo's offense gets rolling, Herbert could be forced into a high-volume passing game where he has plenty of opportunities to pile up yards.

Another reason I'm optimistic about Herbert is that Ladd McConkey is getting healthier. The Chargers' top receiver gives Herbert a reliable target who can consistently get open and create yards after the catch. With McConkey closer to full strength, this passing attack should be much more dangerous.

Herbert has the arm talent to take advantage of Buffalo's struggling secondary. I expect the Chargers to lean heavily on him if they fall behind. This has the makings of a game where Herbert attempts 40-plus passes and puts the offense on his shoulders.

I'm boldly predicting Herbert to throw for 300+ yards against the Bills, with the Chargers playing catch-up for much of the game. I'm ranking him as a top-5 quarterback for Week 3.

David Montgomery Puts Up 2+ Touchdowns

Montgomery was highly productive in Week 1, scoring three touchdowns in his Texans debut. I think he's in a great spot to bounce back from a dud in Week 2. I like him to find the end zone multiple times against the Colts. Indianapolis has been getting gashed on the ground through the first two weeks.

The Colts rank 30th in rush EPA and 31st in rushing success rate, so this is a defense that opposing running backs have been able to exploit. We saw this with Kenneth Walker III and Derrick Henry. Montgomery should have plenty of opportunities to establish himself early, especially if the Texans can build a lead and lean on their running game.

I also like the projected game script here. Houston has a chance to control this matchup, which could lead to a heavy dose of Montgomery in the second half. He's the type of physical runner who can wear down a defense. The Texans should have no problem feeding him near the goal line.

The biggest appeal is Montgomery's touchdown upside. We already saw him score three times in the opener. This matchup gives him another opportunity to dominate in the red zone. With Indianapolis struggling to stop the run, I wouldn't be surprised if Montgomery gets multiple goal-line carries.

I'm boldly predicting Montgomery to score 2+ touchdowns against the Colts. With his favorable matchup and potential for positive game script, I'm ranking him as a top-15 running back for Week 3.

 

Jameson Williams Puts Up 100+ Receiving Yards

It's time for the Lions to get Jameson Williams more involved in the offense. After a pair of disappointing performances to open the season, fantasy managers are understandably frustrated with Jamo. But I'm not ready to give up on a player with his kind of explosive upside, especially in a matchup where Detroit could be forced to air it out.

The Lions return home in Week 3 for a projected shootout, with one of the highest totals on the slate. That's exactly the type of game environment we want for Williams. Playing indoors eliminates any weather concerns, giving Jared Goff ideal conditions to push the ball downfield and take advantage of Williams' speed.

I also think there's a good chance Detroit makes a concerted effort to get Jamo going after two quiet games. We know that Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs are going to command plenty of defensive attention, which should create opportunities for Williams to make plays downfield. He doesn't need double-digit targets to have a big game, either. A couple of explosive receptions could put him well on his way to 100 yards.

This feels like a spot where fantasy managers who have been patient with Williams could finally be rewarded. The combination of a high total, indoor game environment, and potential for increased involvement makes him one of my favorite breakout candidates this week.

I'm boldly predicting Williams to put up 100+ receiving yards in Week 3. I'm expecting Jamo to remind everyone why he's one of the most dangerous big-play receivers in the NFL.

 

Josh Downs Puts Up 8+ Receptions

Josh Downs is coming off a strong performance against the Chiefs, catching 7-of-9 targets for 72 yards in Sunday night's overtime loss. He led the Colts in targets, receptions, and receiving yards. There's a chance that we could see an even bigger workload against the Texans in Week 3.

The biggest reason for that is the injury to Alec Pierce, who left the Chiefs game with a heel injury. With Pierce sidelined, Indianapolis will need to lean more heavily on Downs, who has already established himself as a reliable option for Daniel Jones.

Houston presents a tough matchup, but that could actually work in Downs' favor. The Texans have the defensive talent to limit explosive plays, which may force Jones to settle for shorter, high-percentage throws. That's where Downs excels, as he's one of the best route runners in the league. He also ranks first in separation score, giving Jones a reliable target who can consistently get open underneath.

We also get a favorable indoor environment at Lucas Oil Stadium, so weather won't be a factor. With Pierce expected to miss multiple weeks, the Colts will look to emphasize their new WR1.

I'm boldly predicting Downs to catch 8+ passes against the Texans. Coming off a seven-catch performance and facing a defense that could force Indianapolis to take what it gives it underneath, look for Downs to be a PPR monster in Week 3.

 

Adonai Mitchell Puts Up 100+ Receiving Yards

Adonai Mitchell is one of my favorite breakout candidates for Week 3. He's an explosive receiver who can stretch the field and turn a couple of big plays into a huge fantasy performance. With an indoor matchup against the Lions on tap, this feels like a spot where Mitchell could put everything together.

Detroit has struggled against the pass through the first two weeks, ranking 24th in dropback EPA and 28th in dropback success rate. That's an appealing matchup for a receiver like Mitchell, who has the speed to take advantage of a defense that's been vulnerable through the air.

Mitchell has quietly put together a solid start to the season. In Week 1 against the Titans, he caught three passes for 60 yards, including a 40-yard reception. He followed that up with six catches for 63 yards against the Packers, drawing 12 targets in the process. That's encouraging usage for a player who has the ability to turn a few downfield opportunities into a huge game.

The Jets are also seven-point underdogs, so there's a realistic chance they spend much of this game playing from behind. If that happens, Geno Smith could be forced to air it out, giving Mitchell plenty of opportunities to make big plays against a struggling Detroit pass defense.

I'm boldly predicting Mitchell to put up 100+ receiving yards against the Lions. With his encouraging early season usage and favorable matchup, there's a chance we get a spike week here.

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