👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Thursday Night Football Betting Picks: Week 3 Player Props and Parlays (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Bijan Robinson - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Expert NFL betting picks for Thursday, 9/24/26. Player props, same game parlays, and game picks for Thursday Night Football game between the Falcons and Packers.

Hello everybody, and welcome to the Week 3 edition of Thursday Night Football bets and props! The NFL season is well underway, and we at RotoBaller couldn't be more thrilled to bring you some of the best content on the market. We are excited to bring betting content to all those interested in every slate in any given week.

This weekly article will focus on the Thursday night slate, and I will provide several different betting angles for the games scheduled. I will typically provide at least one play on the game's total or spread, as well as at least three player or game props, and a fun single-game parlay. Although this article will be published each week on Thursday mornings, you can always feel free to check out our Discord Channel to see plays posted throughout the week.

This week's Thursday night slate features a matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. This matchup should provide plenty of goodies for us to try to take advantage of. Without further delay, let's get into tonight's picks for Week 3 of Thursday Night Football!

 

Thursday Night Football Odds and Spread

Atlanta Falcons (+5.5) at Green Bay Packers (-250 ML)

Over/Under (43.5)

 

Thursday Night Football Game Picks

All odds are courtesy of Hard Rock Sportsbook.

I am not going to sit here and pretend that we have an exhilarating matchup tonight like we did last week between the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills, because we certainly do not. That being said, there are some decent betting angles to take a look at with each of these teams.

The Atlanta Falcons enter this contest 0-2, having lost to both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers. They are struggling mightily on offense with starting quarterback Cooper Rush, as they have averaged just eight points per game, which ranks dead last in the NFL.

Green Bay enters this game 1-1, having lost to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1, and then barely escaped the New York Jets in overtime with a win. The Packers offense has also been a bit lackluster, averaging just 21 points per game, which ranks in the bottom half of the league.

The Packers defense, on the other hand, ranks sixth-best in the league by allowing an average of 262 total yards of offense per game. While they have allowed an average of 28 points per game, they improved last week by holding the Jets to just 17 points. They should be able to control this Falcons offense in a similar, if not better, manner.

The Falcons defense also ranks in the top half of the league thus far by allowing an average of just 302 total yards of offense per game; however, like the Packers, they are allowing 27 points per game. The turnovers have hurt these teams, allowing their opposition shorter fields, which has directly resulted in points being scored against them.

I think this game sets up well for an under, as we have two defenses that have done a decent job at limiting yards going up against two offenses that rank in the bottom half of the league in points scored.

While I also think Green Bay can cover the spread here, I am not willing to back it here with a 5.5-point spread at this point in the season when its offense has struggled as much as it has, but more on that in a bit.

The Pick: Game Total UNDER 43.5 (-110)

 

Thursday Night Football Player Props


Bijan Robinson UNDER 78.5 rushing yards (-112)

It is always risky betting an under with a back like Bijan Robinson, but I think this is going to be a tough spot for him, at least on the ground. The matchup against Green Bay is a difficult one, as it has allowed just 2.8 yards per carry to running backs through the first two weeks. It has also not allowed any running back to eclipse 60 rushing yards.

Just last week, Breece Hall managed to rush for only 29 yards on 16 carries. While Robinson has carried the ball 37 times for 155 rushing yards, he did fail to reach this total last week against a more suspect Carolina Panthers defense. The return of Michael Penix Jr. this week could also open up the passing attack a bit more.

Additionally, the game script could work against Robinson's rushing attempts here, as the Packers are currently sitting as 5.5-point favorites. That being said, there is definitely a case to be made for Robinson to go over his receiving prop, which is the path I would take if I were looking to bet on a Falcons pass-catcher.

Matthew Golden OVER 54.5 receiving yards (-115)

Matthew Golden is having a stellar start to his sophomore season, having seen 18 targets over the first two weeks, which he has turned into 10 receptions for 153 receiving yards. He has also eclipsed this total in each of the Packers' first two games and has a solid matchup against this Falcons defense on Thursday night.

Overall, the Falcons are allowing 177.5 receiving yards per game to wide receivers, which ranks eighth-worst in the NFL. Additionally, they will be without starting cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr., who was placed on IR this week after suffering a groin injury against Carolina in Week 2.

The Falcons have shown a strong run defense, allowing just 63 rushing yards per game, which ranks best in the league thus far. This is a clear case where the Packers should find more success through the air, and Golden has proved to be a reliable target.

Tucker Kraft OVER 46.5 receiving yards (-115)

Tucker Kraft is another Packers pass-catcher I like tonight, especially when you consider how weak their rushing offense has been in combination with how strong the Falcons' run defense has been. Kraft has seen nine targets over the first two weeks, resulting in five receptions for 80 receiving yards.

While Kraft only eclipsed this total in Week 1 with 65 receiving yards, he had 50 or more receiving yards in three of his final four full games in 2025. The matchup against Atlanta tonight is also a solid one for the tight end position.

Through the first two weeks, Atlanta has allowed an average of six receptions and 57 receiving yards per game to the position, both of which rank in the bottom half of the league. Through the first two weeks, the Falcons have allowed Pat Freiermuth and Darren Waller to combine for eight receptions and 79 receiving yards alone.

 

Thursday Night Football Same Game Parlay

This is a new wrinkle in the article compared to past seasons, where we will build a fun same-game parlay for you all to consider. As these are parlays, it is always recommended to scale down and make these bets a little more conservatively, as we will need multiple legs to go right in order to hit. The legs I like tonight include:

  • Packers ML
  • Game total UNDER 49.5 points
  • Bijan Robinson OVER 39.5 receiving yards
  • Total Odds: +263

The case for the under has been well-established above, so we are essentially just teasing the total here to get six points' worth of cushion. While I am not willing to lay the 5.5 with Green Bay, I do think it wins the game outright on the heels of its defense. It should be able to move the ball through the air on this Falcons defense efficiently and hold Atlanta's offense down, even with the return of Penix.

While I also like Bijan Robinson to go under his rushing prop, I think he will be able to find success through the air in this matchup. Yes, Green Bay has been strong against running backs in terms of rushing yards allowed, as mentioned above, but it has actually struggled a bit against pass-catching backs.

Through the first two weeks of the season, Green Bay has allowed an average of 3.5 receptions and 36 receiving yards per game to running backs, the latter of which ranks in the bottom half of the league. Just last week, the Packers allowed Breece Hall to snag five receptions on five targets for 63 receiving yards.

The 40+ yards is also a number Robinson has hit once this season (9/90 against Pittsburgh) and in eight total games last season. With the Falcons figured to be trailing in this one, this prop makes a ton of sense.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Picks and Analysis

Thursday Night Football Betting Picks
NFL Bets and Prop for ProphetX: Week 3
Survivor Pool Picks: Week 3 Targets, Avoids
Best NASCAR Bets (Premium)


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Kevin Gausman

Comes out of Wednesday's Start With Shoulder Soreness
Shane McClanahan

Will Not Pitch in ALDS
Aaron Judge

Plans to Play in AL Wild-Card Series
Jalen Suggs

Could Play More Off the Ball
Domantas Sabonis

Remains a Kings Trade Candidate
Dereck Lively II

Not Cleared for Mavericks Training Camp
CFB

David Stone an Unknown vs. Georgia
Brandon Ingram

Heel Status Unclear Ahead of Media Day
CFB

 Nate Frazier Questionable vs. Oklahoma
Karl-Anthony Towns

' Extension Talks with Knicks Stall Before Camp
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Hamstring Tightness
CFB

Hollywood Smothers' Status Up in the Air
Dylan Cease

Ends his Season on the Injured List
CFB

Eric Singleton Questionable Against Ole Miss
CFB

Kewan Lacy's Status Uncertain vs. Florida
Ryan Fox

to Compete in First Career President's Cup
CFB

Jamari Johnson "Likely to Play" Despite Questionable Tag
CFB

Trent Mosley Doubtful
CFB

Giovanni Lopez Questionable
Si Woo Kim

Looks to Lead International Team at Medinah
Puka Nacua

Rams Unsure if Puka Nacua Will Play in Week 3
Jayden Reed

Officially Ruled Out for Thursday Night Football
Jonathon Brooks

Could Miss Eight Weeks After Core-Muscle Surgery
Aaron Jones Sr.

Not a Sure Thing for Week 3
Justin Thomas

is Back to Lead Team USA in This Year's Cup Matches
Ceddanne Rafaela

Activated and Starting on Wednesday
Sam Burns

Set to Make Third President's Cup Appearance at Medinah
Jonah Coleman

Dealing With Sprained Ankle
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

a Late Addition to Game 1 Lineup
CFB

Stephen Daley, Kellan Wyatt Regain Eligibility After Injunction
Jayden Daniels

Ruled Out for Week 3
Jaxson Dart

Expected to Have Season-Ending Knee Surgery
CFB

Koby Howard Out For Extended Period
CFB

Houston D/ST Has Elite Upside In Week 4
Alec Pierce

Placed on Injured Reserve
CFB

Kentucky D/ST a Must-Start In Week 4
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Suffers Wrist Injury on Tuesday
Alec Pierce

Hoping to Return in 4-6 Weeks
CFB

Clemson QB Christopher Vizzina Probable For Week 4
Olen Zellweger

Suffers Concussion in Preseason Game
Dan Vladar

Sustains Upper-Body Injury
Drew Helleson

Out for One Week
Klay Thompson

Emerges as Front-Runner to Start for Miami
Matt Duchene

Expected to Skate Wednesday
Denver Nuggets

Boopie Miller Set to Sign Exhibit 10 Deal with Denver
Alex Ovechkin

May Skip Preseason
Cale Makar

Returns to Full Practice
San Antonio Spurs

Miles Barnstable Joins Spurs on Training Camp Deal
James Johnson

Returns to Pacers on Exhibit 9 Deal
Sam Steel

Stars Sign Sam Steel to Four-Year Extension
Fred VanVleet

to Skip Back-to-Backs Early in Season
Austin Ekeler

Working Out for the Panthers
Jonathon Brooks

to Undergo Core Surgery, to Miss at Least Six Weeks
Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Russell Henley

Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Collin Morikawa

Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
Sam Darnold

Seahawks Leaving the Door Open for Sam Darnold to Play in Week 3
Ceddanne Rafaela

Set to Return From Injured List on Wednesday
Blake Snell

Set to Start for the Dodgers on Saturday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits Early on Tuesday with Shin Contusion
Bez Mbeng

Heat Claim Bez Mbeng Off Waivers for Training Camp
Kawhi Leonard

Agrees to Two-Year Extension with Raptors
Dorian Finney-Smith

Heads to Atlanta
Ryan Nembhard

Traded to Hornets, Expected to be Waived
Buddy Hield

Traded to Hornets
Brock Bowers

Expected to Make Season Debut in Week 3
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Return on Wednesday
Mason Taylor

Likely to Miss Week 3 With Thumb Injury
CFB

Junior Sherrill Could Have Another Big Day
CFB

Kamario Taylor is a QB2 Against Missouri
CFB

LJ Martin Coming Off Breakout Effort
CFB

Tyrell Henry Looks to Repeat Productive Effort
CFB

KJ Duff Projected to Feast
CFB

Collin Dixon Faces Toughest Task Yet in Week 4
CFB

Trinidad Chambliss Riding High
CFB

Drew Mestermaker With Another Chance to Explode
Rico Dowdle

Considered Day-to-Day With Toe Injury
New York Mets

Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
Cade Cavalli

Done for the Year
MLB

Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
Jaxson Dart

Could Miss the Rest of the Season
Tyson Bagent

in the Concussion Protocol
Caleb Williams

Unlikely to Play Monday, Could Face 2-4 Week Recovery
Alec Pierce

"No Guarantee" Alec Pierce is Able to Return by Midseason
Aaron Judge

Likely to Miss Wild-Card Series
Boston Red Sox

Chad Tracy Becomes Full-Time Manager, Lands Three-Year Contract
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Returning for Second Game of Doubleheader Tuesday
Puka Nacua

Rams "Hopeful" Puka Nacua Can Play in Week 3
Isaac McKneely

Signs Training Camp Deal with Hawks
New Orleans Pelicans

Solomon Washington Joins Pelicans on Training Camp Deal
Detroit Pistons

Drake Allen Lands Training Camp Deal with Pistons
Denver Nuggets

Keonte Jones Signs Training Camp Deal with Nuggets
Denver Nuggets

Reese Dixon-Waters Signs Training Camp Deal with Nuggets
Matthew Stafford

Gets Right in Big Win Over Giants
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Sign DJ Armstrong
Dylan Cease

Will Not Need Shoulder Surgery
Alex Bregman

has Multiple Facial Fractures, Hopes to Return in Playoffs
Justin Verlander

Scheduled to Make One More Start on Saturday
Joel Farabee

Set For Larger Role in Calgary
Morgan Frost

Working as Top-Line Center at Camp
Ivan Demidov

Impressing in Preseason
Matvei Michkov

Looking "Lighter and Stronger" at Camp
Evgeni Malkin

Not Ruling Out Returning for 22nd NHL Campaign
Gabriel Landeskog

Expecting to Take "Another Step"
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
Denny Hamlin

is One of the Top Anchor Picks for Bristol DFS Lineups
Christopher Bell

Is One of the Top Favorites to Win at Bristol
Chase Briscoe

is A Top DFS Option for All Formats at Bristol
Joey Logano

May be A Top Contrarian Option for Bristol DFS Lineups
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Bristol?
Chase Elliott

Carries Plenty of Upside for Bristol DFS Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Top-10 Contender for Bristol?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Compete for A Top-10 Finish at Bristol
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Bristol?
Kyle Larson

Could Absolutely Dominate the Bristol Night Race
Ryan Blaney

Starts Deep in the Field at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

is an Elite DFS Option at Bristol
Tyler Reddick

Has a Shaky History at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Can Carson Hocevar Contend at Bristol?
Alexandre Pantoja

Returns At UFC 331
Joshua Van

Set For His Second Title Defense
Mauricio Ruffy

Set For UFC 331 Co-Main Event
Arman Tsarukyan

A Favorite At UFC 311
Dooho Choi

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Patricio Pitbull

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Mats Zuccarello

Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
Seth Jones

Looking "Great" in Camp
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
Power your platform with our news
View All News

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

DFS Lineup Picks: Thursday Night Showdown
WR/CB Matchups to Target and Avoid
Week 3 Lineup Busts to Consider Sitting
Falcons vs. Packers TNF: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em