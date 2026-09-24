Expert NFL betting picks for Thursday, 9/24/26. Player props, same game parlays, and game picks for Thursday Night Football game between the Falcons and Packers.
Hello everybody, and welcome to the Week 3 edition of Thursday Night Football bets and props! The NFL season is well underway, and we at RotoBaller couldn't be more thrilled to bring you some of the best content on the market. We are excited to bring betting content to all those interested in every slate in any given week.
This weekly article will focus on the Thursday night slate, and I will provide several different betting angles for the games scheduled. I will typically provide at least one play on the game's total or spread, as well as at least three player or game props, and a fun single-game parlay. Although this article will be published each week on Thursday mornings, you can always feel free to check out our Discord Channel to see plays posted throughout the week.
This week's Thursday night slate features a matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. This matchup should provide plenty of goodies for us to try to take advantage of. Without further delay, let's get into tonight's picks for Week 3 of Thursday Night Football!
Thursday Night Football Odds and Spread
Atlanta Falcons (+5.5) at Green Bay Packers (-250 ML)
Over/Under (43.5)
Thursday Night Football Game Picks
All odds are courtesy of Hard Rock Sportsbook.
I am not going to sit here and pretend that we have an exhilarating matchup tonight like we did last week between the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills, because we certainly do not. That being said, there are some decent betting angles to take a look at with each of these teams.
The Atlanta Falcons enter this contest 0-2, having lost to both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers. They are struggling mightily on offense with starting quarterback Cooper Rush, as they have averaged just eight points per game, which ranks dead last in the NFL.
Green Bay enters this game 1-1, having lost to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1, and then barely escaped the New York Jets in overtime with a win. The Packers offense has also been a bit lackluster, averaging just 21 points per game, which ranks in the bottom half of the league.
The Packers defense, on the other hand, ranks sixth-best in the league by allowing an average of 262 total yards of offense per game. While they have allowed an average of 28 points per game, they improved last week by holding the Jets to just 17 points. They should be able to control this Falcons offense in a similar, if not better, manner.
The Falcons defense also ranks in the top half of the league thus far by allowing an average of just 302 total yards of offense per game; however, like the Packers, they are allowing 27 points per game. The turnovers have hurt these teams, allowing their opposition shorter fields, which has directly resulted in points being scored against them.
I think this game sets up well for an under, as we have two defenses that have done a decent job at limiting yards going up against two offenses that rank in the bottom half of the league in points scored.
While I also think Green Bay can cover the spread here, I am not willing to back it here with a 5.5-point spread at this point in the season when its offense has struggled as much as it has, but more on that in a bit.
The Pick: Game Total UNDER 43.5 (-110)
Thursday Night Football Player Props
Bijan Robinson UNDER 78.5 rushing yards (-112)
It is always risky betting an under with a back like Bijan Robinson, but I think this is going to be a tough spot for him, at least on the ground. The matchup against Green Bay is a difficult one, as it has allowed just 2.8 yards per carry to running backs through the first two weeks. It has also not allowed any running back to eclipse 60 rushing yards.
Just last week, Breece Hall managed to rush for only 29 yards on 16 carries. While Robinson has carried the ball 37 times for 155 rushing yards, he did fail to reach this total last week against a more suspect Carolina Panthers defense. The return of Michael Penix Jr. this week could also open up the passing attack a bit more.
Additionally, the game script could work against Robinson's rushing attempts here, as the Packers are currently sitting as 5.5-point favorites. That being said, there is definitely a case to be made for Robinson to go over his receiving prop, which is the path I would take if I were looking to bet on a Falcons pass-catcher.
Bijan Robinson secures the pass with one hand. 😯
ATLvsNE on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/pfHhFp9fA5
— NFL (@NFL) November 2, 2025
Matthew Golden OVER 54.5 receiving yards (-115)
Matthew Golden is having a stellar start to his sophomore season, having seen 18 targets over the first two weeks, which he has turned into 10 receptions for 153 receiving yards. He has also eclipsed this total in each of the Packers' first two games and has a solid matchup against this Falcons defense on Thursday night.
Overall, the Falcons are allowing 177.5 receiving yards per game to wide receivers, which ranks eighth-worst in the NFL. Additionally, they will be without starting cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr., who was placed on IR this week after suffering a groin injury against Carolina in Week 2.
The Falcons have shown a strong run defense, allowing just 63 rushing yards per game, which ranks best in the league thus far. This is a clear case where the Packers should find more success through the air, and Golden has proved to be a reliable target.
42 yards from Jordan Love to Matthew Golden
GBvsMIN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/ic6JLQe9Uy
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
Tucker Kraft OVER 46.5 receiving yards (-115)
Tucker Kraft is another Packers pass-catcher I like tonight, especially when you consider how weak their rushing offense has been in combination with how strong the Falcons' run defense has been. Kraft has seen nine targets over the first two weeks, resulting in five receptions for 80 receiving yards.
While Kraft only eclipsed this total in Week 1 with 65 receiving yards, he had 50 or more receiving yards in three of his final four full games in 2025. The matchup against Atlanta tonight is also a solid one for the tight end position.
Through the first two weeks, Atlanta has allowed an average of six receptions and 57 receiving yards per game to the position, both of which rank in the bottom half of the league. Through the first two weeks, the Falcons have allowed Pat Freiermuth and Darren Waller to combine for eight receptions and 79 receiving yards alone.
Thursday Night Football Same Game Parlay
This is a new wrinkle in the article compared to past seasons, where we will build a fun same-game parlay for you all to consider. As these are parlays, it is always recommended to scale down and make these bets a little more conservatively, as we will need multiple legs to go right in order to hit. The legs I like tonight include:
- Packers ML
- Game total UNDER 49.5 points
- Bijan Robinson OVER 39.5 receiving yards
- Total Odds: +263
The case for the under has been well-established above, so we are essentially just teasing the total here to get six points' worth of cushion. While I am not willing to lay the 5.5 with Green Bay, I do think it wins the game outright on the heels of its defense. It should be able to move the ball through the air on this Falcons defense efficiently and hold Atlanta's offense down, even with the return of Penix.
While I also like Bijan Robinson to go under his rushing prop, I think he will be able to find success through the air in this matchup. Yes, Green Bay has been strong against running backs in terms of rushing yards allowed, as mentioned above, but it has actually struggled a bit against pass-catching backs.
Through the first two weeks of the season, Green Bay has allowed an average of 3.5 receptions and 36 receiving yards per game to running backs, the latter of which ranks in the bottom half of the league. Just last week, the Packers allowed Breece Hall to snag five receptions on five targets for 63 receiving yards.
The 40+ yards is also a number Robinson has hit once this season (9/90 against Pittsburgh) and in eight total games last season. With the Falcons figured to be trailing in this one, this prop makes a ton of sense.
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