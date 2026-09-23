👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

NFL Survivor Pool Picks: Week 3 Targets and Avoids

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Patrick Mahomes - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

The top NFL survivor pool picks for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. Kipp's weekly survivor league pool targets and avoids -- expert picks for survivor leagues.

In This Article hide
Survivor Pool Tools and Resources
Win Probabilities For Week 3
Top Survivor Pool Picks to Target for Week 3
Top Survivor Pool Picks to Avoid for Week 3
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Welcome back to our NFL Survivor Pool Picks for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season! For anyone who isn't familiar, each week we give you our recommended Survivor Pool picks to target and also avoid for 2026 Survivor leagues.

This week I'm pinch-hitting on this feature for our friend Kevin Tompkins -- kinda like the backup quarterback coming off the bench.

Our top pick last week was San Francisco, so thankfully we all survived if the 49ers were selected. We will look to go two-for-two on targets this week!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Survivor Pool Tools and Resources

Love Survivor pools as much as we do? Of course you do. Be sure to check these out:

Survivor Picks Tool
Optimize your weekly picks and plan your future picks with our free new Survivor Pool Picks Tool!

Survivor League Guide
For detailed Survivor pool strategy and tips to help you win, check out our "How To Win Your Survivor League" guide!

 

Win Probabilities For Week 3

Before jumping into the picks for Week 3, it's helpful to get an overview of the slate with the Vegas data for each NFL matchup this week.

TEAM ML ODDS Implied Prob De-Vig Prob
KC -650 86.67% 83.16%
SF -455 81.98% 78.67%
GB -345 77.53% 74.41%
BUF -325 76.47% 73.35%
DET -285 74.03% 70.95%
SEA -278 73.54% 70.50%
NYG -265 72.60% 69.58%
PHI -198 66.44% 63.69%
CIN -185 64.91% 62.25%
NO -180 64.29% 61.64%
CAR -162 61.83% 59.34%
JAX -148 59.68% 57.21%
BAL -148 59.68% 57.21%
MIN -142 58.68% 56.35%
HOU -135 57.45% 55.14%
LAR -135 57.45% 55.14%
IND 114 46.73% 44.86%
DEN 114 46.73% 44.86%
TB 120 45.45% 43.65%
NE 124 44.64% 42.79%
DAL 124 44.64% 42.79%
CLE 136 42.37% 40.66%
LV 150 40.00% 38.36%
PIT 154 39.37% 37.75%
CHI 164 37.88% 36.31%
TEN 215 31.75% 30.42%
WAS 225 30.77% 29.50%
NYJ 230 30.30% 29.05%
LAC 260 27.78% 26.65%
ATL 275 26.67% 25.59%
ARI 350 22.22% 21.33%
MIA 470 17.54% 16.84%

We can extrapolate the implied winning percentage from Vegas odds, and then remove the vig (or the upcharge that is built into the price by the books) to get a true implied win probability. You can de-vig any line using our new No-Vig Calculator right here! Check it out; it's super cool and useful.

Now, let's look at the Survivor pool pick recommendations to target and avoid for Week 3.

 

Top Survivor Pool Picks to Target for Week 3

Kansas City Chiefs at Miami Dolphins

It does not get more clear-cut than selecting the Kansas City Chiefs to take down the Miami Dolphins this week. This will be a chalky pick, but there is plenty to like about this selection, with the only real concern being the fact that the Chiefs have to travel.

The Chiefs have started the season 2-0 against formidable opponents in the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts. They have done this with a strong rushing attack, averaging 186 rushing yards per game and ranking second-best in the NFL.

Their rushing attack is a big reason I am willing to back them on the road against a Miami Dolphins squad that could struggle to win a game this season. Miami has been suspect against the run, allowing 112 rushing yards per game and ranking in the bottom half of the league.

The Chiefs likely will not struggle to move the ball through the air, either. Overall, Miami is allowing nearly 224 passing yards per game, which also ranks in the bottom half of the league. The Chiefs also rank best in the league, averaging over 457 yards of total offense per game.

This is almost as good a spot as you will find to take a favorite, and I think picking against the Dolphins each week will obviously become a recurring theme.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals

The 49ers were mentioned here last week, so I understand if you do not have them available, but they are in a ripe spot to collect a win against the 1-1 Arizona Cardinals. The 49ers are 8.5-point home favorites and have every right to be.

The 49ers have started 2-0 by beating the Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins by combined scores of 62-20. Their defense has been lights out, allowing just 10 points per game and ranking third-best in the league in this category.

Their offense has also been clicking, racking up nearly 381 total yards per game and ranking eighth-best in the league. They will be up against the Arizona Cardinals, who just got lit up by the Drew Lock-led Seahawks, 31-7.

Arizona has not shown much on offense in their two games against the Chargers and Seahawks, despite beating the Chargers in Week 1. Overall, they are averaging just 16.5 points per game, which ranks ninth-worst in the league.

I usually would not recommend making a Survivor pick in a divisional matchup, but the 49ers have looked very good thus far and are getting the matchup at home. They are also 6-2 against the Cardinals since 2022.

 

Also Consider Using

  • New York Giants (vs. TEN)
  • Green Bay (vs. ATL)

 

Top Survivor Pool Picks to Avoid for Week 3

Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders

There is talk that the Seahawks' starting quarterback, Sam Darnold, could be back as early as this week against the Commanders, but I am out on taking the Seahawks here regardless. While I do think they will ultimately win, I would not risk my entry on a road game across three time zones.

While Washington lost starting quarterback Jayden Daniels due to an elbow injury last week, Marcus Mariota is a savvy veteran quarterback who could pull a rabbit out of his hat at any point. I think this game could be a lot closer than the 6.5-point spread might indicate.

 

Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets

Yes, Detroit has a high-powered offense that can drop 30 points in any given game, but are you ready to trust them to win a game with your Survivor pool on the line? I am personally not. I think the Lions will have some better opportunities later in the season once they get warmed up.

Thus far, they won a nail-biter at home against the New Orleans Saints, and followed that up with a loss at the Buffalo Bills. The loss at the Bills was brutal, as their defense could not stop the pass or the run. Now, they have the scrappy Jets coming to town.

New York opened Week 1 by defeating the Titans on the road and then proceeded to take the Green Bay Packers to overtime, albeit in a losing effort, in Week 2. The Jets honestly should have beaten Green Bay, so I am not quick to take the Lions here.

While the Lions will probably win this game, I do not want to be sweating out another fourth quarter with them this week. Plus, I would not be surprised to see a heavy chunk of the pool be in on the Lions here.

 

Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears

This is an easy fade this week for me, given what we have seen from the Eagles this season. Yes, they handled the Washington Commanders in Week 1 with pretty much no issue, but their Week 2 game against the Tennessee Titans was a nightmare.

I was on the Eagles in Survivor last week and thought I was toast before the Eagles miraculously pulled out the win. I know the Bears are likely to be without Caleb Williams for a bit with the hamstring injury, but I cannot trust the Eagles right now after that game against Tennessee.

Tyson Bagent and the Bears defense are not scary; to be clear, this is more of a fade of Philadelphia and their offense, which gave me plenty of pause last week.

 

Also Consider Fading

  • New Orleans Saints (vs. LV)
  • Cincinnati Bengals (at PIT)

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Survivor Pool Picks: Week 3 Targets, Avoids
Week 3 Fantasy Football Projections
Fact or Fiction: Week 2's Biggest Surprises
Smash Spots and Avoids: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Jayden Reed

Officially Ruled Out for Thursday Night Football
Jonathon Brooks

Could Miss Eight Weeks After Core-Muscle Surgery
Aaron Jones Sr.

Not a Sure Thing for Week 3
Justin Thomas

is Back to Lead Team USA in This Year's Cup Matches
Ceddanne Rafaela

Activated and Starting on Wednesday
Sam Burns

Set to Make Third President's Cup Appearance at Medinah
Jonah Coleman

Dealing With Sprained Ankle
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

a Late Addition to Game 1 Lineup
CFB

Stephen Daley, Kellan Wyatt Regain Eligibility After Injunction
Jayden Daniels

Ruled Out for Week 3
Jaxson Dart

Expected to Have Season-Ending Knee Surgery
CFB

Koby Howard Out For Extended Period
CFB

Houston D/ST Has Elite Upside In Week 4
Alec Pierce

Placed on Injured Reserve
CFB

Kentucky D/ST a Must-Start In Week 4
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Suffers Wrist Injury on Tuesday
Alec Pierce

Hoping to Return in 4-6 Weeks
CFB

Clemson QB Christopher Vizzina Probable For Week 4
Olen Zellweger

Suffers Concussion in Preseason Game
Dan Vladar

Sustains Upper-Body Injury
Drew Helleson

Out for One Week
Klay Thompson

Emerges as Front-Runner to Start for Miami
Matt Duchene

Expected to Skate Wednesday
Denver Nuggets

Boopie Miller Set to Sign Exhibit 10 Deal with Denver
Alex Ovechkin

May Skip Preseason
Cale Makar

Returns to Full Practice
San Antonio Spurs

Miles Barnstable Joins Spurs on Training Camp Deal
James Johnson

Returns to Pacers on Exhibit 9 Deal
Sam Steel

Stars Sign Sam Steel to Four-Year Extension
Fred VanVleet

to Skip Back-to-Backs Early in Season
Austin Ekeler

Working Out for the Panthers
Jonathon Brooks

to Undergo Core Surgery, to Miss at Least Six Weeks
Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Russell Henley

Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Collin Morikawa

Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
Sam Darnold

Seahawks Leaving the Door Open for Sam Darnold to Play in Week 3
Ceddanne Rafaela

Set to Return From Injured List on Wednesday
Blake Snell

Set to Start for the Dodgers on Saturday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits Early on Tuesday with Shin Contusion
Bez Mbeng

Heat Claim Bez Mbeng Off Waivers for Training Camp
Kawhi Leonard

Agrees to Two-Year Extension with Raptors
Dorian Finney-Smith

Heads to Atlanta
Ryan Nembhard

Traded to Hornets, Expected to be Waived
Buddy Hield

Traded to Hornets
Brock Bowers

Expected to Make Season Debut in Week 3
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Return on Wednesday
Mason Taylor

Likely to Miss Week 3 With Thumb Injury
CFB

Junior Sherrill Could Have Another Big Day
CFB

Kamario Taylor is a QB2 Against Missouri
CFB

LJ Martin Coming Off Breakout Effort
CFB

Tyrell Henry Looks to Repeat Productive Effort
CFB

KJ Duff Projected to Feast
CFB

Collin Dixon Faces Toughest Task Yet in Week 4
CFB

Trinidad Chambliss Riding High
CFB

Drew Mestermaker With Another Chance to Explode
Rico Dowdle

Considered Day-to-Day With Toe Injury
CFB

Arch Manning Has Tough Matchup in Week 4
CFB

Kenny Minchey Coming Off Strong Performance
CFB

Darian Mensah Faces Stingy Pass Defense in Week 4
CFB

Jeremiah Smith Hopes to Get Back on Track
CFB

Malachi Toney Looks to Keep it Rolling
New York Mets

Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
Cade Cavalli

Done for the Year
MLB

Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
Jaxson Dart

Could Miss the Rest of the Season
CFB

Benji Blackburn's Volume Keeps Him in the Week 4 Mix
Tyson Bagent

in the Concussion Protocol
CFB

Rocky Beers Faces His Toughest Test at Georgia
Caleb Williams

Unlikely to Play Monday, Could Face 2-4 Week Recovery
CFB

Benjamin Brahmer Faces Lower Floor Against Wisconsin
Alec Pierce

"No Guarantee" Alec Pierce is Able to Return by Midseason
Aaron Judge

Likely to Miss Wild-Card Series
Boston Red Sox

Chad Tracy Becomes Full-Time Manager, Lands Three-Year Contract
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Returning for Second Game of Doubleheader Tuesday
Puka Nacua

Rams "Hopeful" Puka Nacua Can Play in Week 3
Isaac McKneely

Signs Training Camp Deal with Hawks
New Orleans Pelicans

Solomon Washington Joins Pelicans on Training Camp Deal
Detroit Pistons

Drake Allen Lands Training Camp Deal with Pistons
Denver Nuggets

Keonte Jones Signs Training Camp Deal with Nuggets
Denver Nuggets

Reese Dixon-Waters Signs Training Camp Deal with Nuggets
Matthew Stafford

Gets Right in Big Win Over Giants
Davante Adams

Puts Up an Elite Performance on Monday Night Football
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Sign DJ Armstrong
Malachi Smith

Lands Two-Way Deal with Raptors
Jaden Bradley

Lands Four-Year Deal with Raptors
Jalen Duren

Weighs Pistons' $200 Million Offer
Henri Veesaar

Expected to Miss 2026-27 Season with Torn ACL
Dylan Cease

Will Not Need Shoulder Surgery
Alex Bregman

has Multiple Facial Fractures, Hopes to Return in Playoffs
Justin Verlander

Scheduled to Make One More Start on Saturday
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return During Regular Season
Joel Farabee

Set For Larger Role in Calgary
Morgan Frost

Working as Top-Line Center at Camp
Ivan Demidov

Impressing in Preseason
Houston Rockets

Montrezl Harrell Works Out for Rockets' G-League Affiliate
Matvei Michkov

Looking "Lighter and Stronger" at Camp
Evgeni Malkin

Not Ruling Out Returning for 22nd NHL Campaign
Gabriel Landeskog

Expecting to Take "Another Step"
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Headed for Imaging on Right Knee
Alex Bregman

Taken to Hospital After Being Hit in the Face by Foul Ball
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Exits Early on Sunday with Lower-Back Tightness
Dylan Cease

to Miss Next Start Due to Shoulder Injury
Denny Hamlin

is One of the Top Anchor Picks for Bristol DFS Lineups
Christopher Bell

Is One of the Top Favorites to Win at Bristol
Chase Briscoe

is A Top DFS Option for All Formats at Bristol
Joey Logano

May be A Top Contrarian Option for Bristol DFS Lineups
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Bristol?
Chase Elliott

Carries Plenty of Upside for Bristol DFS Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Top-10 Contender for Bristol?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Compete for A Top-10 Finish at Bristol
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Bristol?
Kyle Larson

Could Absolutely Dominate the Bristol Night Race
Ryan Blaney

Starts Deep in the Field at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

is an Elite DFS Option at Bristol
Tyler Reddick

Has a Shaky History at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Can Carson Hocevar Contend at Bristol?
Alexandre Pantoja

Returns At UFC 331
Joshua Van

Set For His Second Title Defense
Mauricio Ruffy

Set For UFC 331 Co-Main Event
Arman Tsarukyan

A Favorite At UFC 311
Dooho Choi

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Patricio Pitbull

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Mats Zuccarello

Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
Seth Jones

Looking "Great" in Camp
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
Power your platform with our news
View All News

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Survivor Pool Picks: Week 3 Targets, Avoids
Week 3 Fantasy Football Projections
Fact or Fiction: Week 2's Biggest Surprises
Smash Spots and Avoids: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em