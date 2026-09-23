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Fantasy Football Matchups We Love - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Week 3 (2026)

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Bryce Young - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Quincy's top fantasy football matchups for Week 3 of 2026. His favorite start 'em, sit 'em picks and predictions -- strong start/sit matchups that he loves.

In This Article hide
Quarterback Matchups We Love
Quarterback Matchup to Temper Expectations
Running Back Matchups We Love
Running Back Matchup to Temper Expectations
Wide Receiver Matchups We Love
Wide Receiver Matchup to Temper Expectations
Tight End Matchup We Love
Tight End Matchup to Temper Expectations
More Fantasy Football Analysis

We are already entering Week 3 of the NFL season. Injuries are upon us in a big way, which makes weekly lineup decisions that much more difficult. Fantasy managers are already digging into the bench and waivers to fill a lineup.

With important players such as Caleb Williams, J.K. Dobbins, and Malik Nabers dealing with their own respective injuries, fantasy managers need to be adaptable. The waiver wire is shaping up to be a more reliable place to find solid fantasy starters.

Let's jump into the Week 3 matchups we love and hate. There are several solid matchups to exploit this week in what should be another fun week of football.

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Quarterback Matchups We Love

Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers
Opponent: at CLE
Opponent Rank vs. QB: 22nd

In case you haven't noticed, Bryce Young has been lighting up the league. He has never put together multiple great games like this in his career, and he is playing his way into the streaming conversation with potential for more. Through two games, Young has thrown for 648 yards and six touchdowns with just one interception.

In Week 3, Young will get the Cleveland Browns, who are nowhere near the same caliber of defense without Myles Garrett. Additionally, the Browns offense leaves some to be desired, suggesting that the Panthers could boatrace their way through this game. If you lost a player like Caleb Williams or Jaxson Dart in Week 2, Young is a confident plug-and-play.

Jordan Love - Green Bay Packers
Opponent: ATL
Opponent Rank vs. QB: 19th

Jordan Love's fantasy outing on Sunday was not as bad as the box score may suggest. He managed 13.8 fantasy points, but it could have been a lot worse. Love's multiple touchdown passes in each game are working in his favor. That should not slow down in Week 3.

Atlanta has been rolling out a sorry offense each week, but it should get Michael Penix Jr. back in Week 3. As such, this game should be more competitive. The Packers defense is struggling as well, resulting in more throwing opportunities for Love. The Falcons just allowed a massive 24.08-point fantasy day to Young. Start Love with confidence.

 

Quarterback Matchup to Temper Expectations

Bo Nix - Denver Broncos
Opponent: LAR
Opponent Rank vs. QB: 7th

Nix has been a fantasy disappointment to begin the season, largely due to the fact that the Broncos offense is experiencing growing pains. That does not stand to get better in Week 3 against the Rams. Los Angeles struggled in Week 1 against the 49ers, but made Jameis Winston look silly on Monday night.

With a healthier secondary, the Rams should have success curtailing the Broncos' passing attack. Additionally, as Aaron Donald continues to ramp up, he should enjoy more success. This could be a week in which Donald is able to wreak some havoc. As a result, we are fading Nix in Week 3.

 

Running Back Matchups We Love

Cam Skattebo - New York Giants
Opponent: TEN
Opponent Rank vs. RB: 20th

Skattebo made this list last week, but an early injury to Jaxson Dart derailed New York's offense. This team will receive a much softer matchup in Week 3. Tennessee's defense leaves much to be desired, and Winston should be much more ready to go in Week 3. Additionally, the Giants seem poised to ride Skattebo rather than rely on Winston to put the ball in the air.

If the Titans play as they did in Week 2, this will be a competitive game. The Giants' best bet will be to control the game and let their defense force a mistake. Don't be afraid of the backup quarterback this week because Skattebo could simply volume his way to fantasy relevance.

Aaron Jones Sr. - Minnesota Vikings
Opponent: at TB
Opponent Rank vs. RB: 15th

It would appear that Jones is going to receive a lion's share of work in the absence of Jordan Mason. That will bode well against a Buccaneers defense that is currently ranked No. 25 in tackling. This offense will also receive a boost with Kyler Murray returning this week. A running quarterback always opens up lanes for running backs.

Jones may be an elder statesman, but he is still running pretty well. He is absolutely a flex play in Week 3, with upside for RB2 numbers. You can start him with the utmost confidence against a Buccaneers defense that has some soul-searching to do.

 

Running Back Matchup to Temper Expectations

Jacory Croskey-Merritt - Washington Commanders
Opponent: SEA
Opponent Rank vs. RB: 7th

The JCM experience seems to get scarier with each passing week. Croskey-Merritt is not finding room to run in a Washington offense that has not exactly been an elite unit. Additionally, his snap share dipped from 49% in Week 1 to 37% in Week 2. He is ceding work to Rachaad White, who is the preferred pass-catcher.

The Commanders project to be behind for most of Sunday's matchup against Seattle. Not to mention, Seattle's rush defense is about as tough as it gets. Croskey-Merritt is fading to the bench. If the snap percentages do not improve, he will be a cut candidate for fantasy.

 

Wide Receiver Matchups We Love

Josh Downs - Indianapolis Colts
Opponent: HOU
Opponent Rank vs. WR: 32nd

The Texans defense was supposed to be one of the league's elite units this year. Instead, they have allowed 56 points through two games, and opposing wide receivers have run wild on them. I expect things to improve for this unit as the season wears on, but Josh Downs finds himself with a golden opportunity in Week 3.

Alec Pierce is going to miss time, and Keenan Allen is facing a suspension, nor has he been effective. Given that Downs often operates out of the slot, he should be somewhat immune to the Texans' swarming corners even if they do play better in Week 3. He should receive plenty of volume this week and is a candidate to score a touchdown.

Dontayvion Wicks - Philadelphia Eagles
Opponent: at CHI
Opponent Rank vs. WR: 13th

Wicks has already emerged as a reliable pass-catcher in this Eagles offense. He has done especially well as a deep threat. He should continue his hot start to the year against a Chicago defense that leaves much to be desired.

The Bears just held the Vikings receivers in check, but that was largely due to the rainy conditions. Make no mistake, this unit currently ranks No. 20 in coverage and was absolutely lit up by the Panthers in Week 1. Wicks is a solid flex option on Monday night.

 

Wide Receiver Matchup to Temper Expectations

Luther Burden III - Chicago Bears
Opponent: PHI
Opponent Rank vs. WR: 18th

The Bears pass-catchers have been MIA to begin the season, but Burden has done enough through two games to give fantasy managers hope. However, that hope may be misplaced in Week 3. Right now, it is unclear if Caleb Williams will play this week. Even if he does, the Eagles boast a high-quality passing defense.

The Eagles rank No. 8 in defensive coverage against wide receivers through two games. That should continue to be the trend throughout the season with so much talent in that secondary. Burden is also ceding snaps to Kalif Raymond in this offense. He is simply not on the field enough to return high-end fantasy output.

 

Tight End Matchup We Love

Juwan Johnson - New Orleans Saints
Opponent: LV
Opponent Rank vs. TE: 13th

Johnson is quietly flourishing as the No. 2 pass-catcher in New Orleans. That should continue in Week 3 against a Raiders defense that remains unproven despite a couple of solid outings to start the year.

As long as Jordyn Tyson is out, Johnson should continue to be a primary target for Tyler Shough. Johnson has scored double-digit fantasy points in both of his outings this year. He scored a touchdown in Week 1, and nearly scored in Week 2. The upside for a score will continue in Week 3.

 

Tight End Matchup to Temper Expectations

Colston Loveland - Chicago Bears
Opponent: PHI
Opponent Rank vs. TE: 2nd

Loveland is a must-bench until further notice, especially if Tyson Bagent is under center for the Bears in Week 3. Loveland has caught one of five targets for three yards to start the year. He is a complete non-factor in the offense despite playing at least 86% of the snaps in both games.

At this point, you would be better served watching Loveland break out on your bench than having him destroy your fantasy week in your lineup. Perhaps Bagent may be able to support some relevance from Loveland, but the Bears figure to rely much more heavily on their running game instead.

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