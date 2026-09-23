Hayden's fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for Week 3 of 2026. He looks at surprising performances from Jared Goff, Jonah Coleman, Tre Tucker, Rashod Bateman, Jake Ferguson
After a high-octane first week of NFL action, scoring declined significantly in Week 2. According to ESPN, the 4.5-point plunge in points per team tied for the third-largest dip from Week 1 to Week 2 since 1970. This was visible across fantasy leagues, as even a mediocre performance from your squad may have been enough for you to win.
Nevertheless, some players outperformed expectations this past week, as always. These strong showings naturally have fantasy managers wondering if they can trust these players moving forward.
Each week, I will break down five of the most surprising outings from the previous week. Should we treat these players' stat lines as fact, portending further success over the rest of the season? Are they fiction, leading fantasy managers astray? We will begin this week's analysis by checking out a quarterback who came up big in the scoresheet but short on the scoreboard.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions
Week 2 stats: 26-of-38 for 327 yards and four touchdowns, three carries for seven yards -- overall QB2
Detroit got off to a rough start on Thursday night. Their first drive was a three-and-out, and their second netted just four yards after a sack and a bad snap. Buffalo took advantage, racing out to a 21-0 lead that they would never relinquish. The Lions and quarterback Jared Goff never stopped fighting, though, and Goff compiled an excellent stat line despite the loss.
A dart from Goff to St. Brown 🙌 pic.twitter.com/f6mM6MG9KJ
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 18, 2026
Through two games, Goff ranks seventh in passing yards with 533 and is tied for first in passing touchdowns with six. He accumulated at least 200 passing yards and two passing touchdowns in both of the first two weeks. Goff has posted at least eight such starts in each of the past four seasons as well, so he has a real track record of productive passing in Detroit.
The Lions also boast one of the NFL's best supporting casts. Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back Jahmyr Gibbs have already shown their stardom this season. These two, as well as Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta, allow Goff to maintain solid fantasy numbers despite being a non-factor on the ground. Goff has just five carries for nine yards in two games this year.
The game script was favorable for Goff on Thursday, as the Lions passed on about 71 percent of their snaps to try to overcome their deficit. While he will not achieve an overall QB2 finish every week, Goff has been top-six in passing yards and top-five in passing touchdowns every year since 2022. His losing effort in Buffalo shows he is on a similar path again.
Goff should be viewed as a low-end QB1 moving forward. He should be started in Week 3 against the Jets, despite New York getting off to a strong start against QBs this season.
Verdict: Fact
Jonah Coleman, RB, Denver Broncos
Week 2 stats: 10 carries for 39 yards and one touchdown, three catches for 19 yards -- overall RB11
Rookie Jonah Coleman played just three offensive snaps in Denver's Week 1 loss at Kansas City, but he received a much more substantial workload on Sunday. Coleman had a snap share of 40 percent, tied J.K. Dobbins for the team lead with 10 carries, caught all three of his targets, and scored a go-ahead three-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
The problem is that Denver's hands were forced here. RJ Harvey was inactive for the contest against Jacksonville due to a hamstring injury, and Dobbins exited with leg cramps in the second half. Nine of Coleman's 13 touches came in the fourth quarter after Dobbins had left the game.
Coleman thus took over the backfield essentially by default, although Tyler Badie got some playing time as well. The rookie did make an impact when he got his opportunity. After his aforementioned touchdown gave the Broncos their first lead, Coleman turned in a pair of 12-yard runs to run out the clock and clinch the victory.
Jonah Coleman with a heads up play to stay in bounds and go down after picking up the first. pic.twitter.com/b3rjBgmChq
— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 20, 2026
However, not everything was rosy. Coleman averaged an underwhelming 3.9 yards per carry, averaged a poor 1.1 yards after contact, and forced no missed tackles. He also received a mere 9.8 PFF Grade for Pass Blocking, though the blame for the blundered assignment that fueled that rating is arguable.
While Coleman had his moments, he did little to usurp Harvey or Dobbins. He shouldn't be expected to repeat his performance unless one or both of those two cannot suit up against the Rams.
Verdict: Fiction, unless Harvey or Dobbins miss further time
Tre Tucker, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
Week 2 stats: five catches for 119 yards and one touchdown -- overall WR7
Tre Tucker began the season with a lackluster two-catch, 27-yard showing versus the Dolphins. Against the Chargers in Week 2, though, Tucker stood out. His 40-yard touchdown to open the scoring set the tone for the game, and he ultimately amassed 20 half-PPR points for the first time since Week 3 of last season.
Kirk Cousins with a rocket to Tre Tucker for a Raiders TD 🚀
LVvsLAC on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/YztxEx5znr
— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026
Tucker is the top wide receiver in Las Vegas. His 146 receiving yards lead the Raiders, and his seven catches and 11 targets outpace all of his teammates except running back Ashton Jeanty and tight end Michael Mayer. Tucker is also tied with Mayer for the team lead in routes run with 51, per PFF.
However, Tucker was the Raiders' WR1 in 2025 too, especially after Jakobi Meyers was traded to Jacksonville. He had a 95-percent snap share for the season and at least a 90-percent route participation rate in all 17 games. Still, he managed only three games with double-digit half-PPR points, and none in the final seven weeks of the season.
There is also a major elephant in the room, or, rather, not in the room. That is tight end Brock Bowers. Bowers missed the first two games while recovering from a meniscus issue, but he is expected to return for Week 3. Bowers had 112 catches and 153 targets in 2024, and he also led the team in receptions in 2025 despite missing five games.
Tucker will probably have a few games this season like the one he had this past Sunday, but he will be dependent on big plays to return value for fantasy managers. With Bowers on the cusp of returning, we can expect Tucker's Week 1 performance to be closer to his baseline than his Week 2 showing.
Verdict: Fiction
Rashod Bateman, WR, Baltimore Ravens
Week 2 stats: seven catches for 88 yards and one touchdown -- overall WR10
Rashod Bateman turned in a quality performance for Baltimore on Sunday. The sixth-year wideout led the Ravens in catches, targets, and receiving yards. He also caught quarterback Lamar Jackson's lone touchdown of the contest. This marked Bateman's best fantasy performance since December 2024.
RASHOD BATEMAN TOUCHDOWN!!!
Tune in on @NFLonCBS and @ParamountPlus. pic.twitter.com/7oacALSIKj
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 20, 2026
Notably, Bateman also ran 36 routes, 13 more than the next-highest Baltimore WR, LaJohntay Wester. Bateman's 93-percent snap share further solidifies that he was the team's top receiving option along with tight end Mark Andrews. Andrews finished with six catches on seven targets for 49 yards, having run 28 routes.
Like with Tre Tucker, though, Bateman's stat line was deceptive. The team's best receiver, Zay Flowers, was out with a hamstring injury that he suffered in Week 1 versus the Colts. Flowers dominated the first half of that game with five grabs, 150 yards, and a TD before exiting. Flowers will return to his post as Baltimore's WR1 when he is healthy, which could be this week.
Moreover, in Week 1, Bateman saw just one target and zero catches. This was despite Flowers leaving in the second quarter, and despite Bateman leading the team with 27 routes run. The Ravens did not need to push the ball downfield much that game, as they led by at least 15 for the entire second half, but it is still notable.
Finally, the Ravens have a great running back in Derrick Henry as well as the most dynamic rushing QB in the NFL in Jackson. In 2025, the Ravens ran the ball 55 percent of the time due to their personnel, the highest rate in the NFL. The WR2 role in Baltimore is not that lucrative, and Bateman may not even retain that role when rookie Ja'Kobi Lane returns from IR.
Verdict: Fiction, unless Flowers remains out
Jake Ferguson, TE, Dallas Cowboys
Week 2 stats: four catches for 43 yards and two touchdowns -- overall TE4
Jake Ferguson was quiet in Week 1, catching his only two targets for just six yards in a key divisional loss to the Giants. In a big bounceback win for the Cowboys, though, Ferguson had a bounceback of his own. His two touchdowns spurred Dallas to a 37-20 victory over NFC East rival Washington.
That's TWO TDs for Jake Ferguson ‼️
WASvsDAL on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Ov9egFxIa0
— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026
The Commanders have struggled against tight ends to begin the year. When Washington faced Philadelphia in Week 1, they allowed Dallas Goedert to rumble for 77 yards and two touchdowns on four catches. Ferguson took advantage of the favorable matchup to get back on track, showing he remains an asset in fantasy football.
That, of course, refers to Ferguson being a real asset last season. He caught 82 passes and scored eight times in 2025, finishing as the TE8 in half-PPR. Dallas does have two superior receiving talents in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. WR Ryan Flournoy and RB Javonte Williams also see targets. Still, Ferguson is a reliable pass-catcher, especially in the red zone.
His role is also secure. Ferguson's 60-percent snap share exceeded those of fellow tight ends Brevyn Spann-Ford (38%) and Luke Schoonmaker (29%), and neither Spann-Ford nor Schoonmaker saw a target. Ferguson is the clear TE1 in Dallas, and he can be a TE1 for your fantasy team against the right opponent.
Verdict: Fact, but matchup-dependent
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