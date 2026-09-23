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TNF Start/Sit Chart - Week 3 Fantasy Football Matchups for Thursday Night Football

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Michael Penix Jr. - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy football starts/sits for TNF, expert advice for all Falcons, Packers. Week 3 matchups on Thursday Night Football. Our start em, sit em picks for Drake London, Christian Watson, Matthew Golden, and more.

Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off on Thursday night as the Green Bay Packers will host the Atlanta Falcons at the historic Lambeau Field. The Falcons will get a major boost at QB as Michael Penix Jr. is set to make his season debut, which changes the outlook for their offense.

In addition to our start/sit recommendation and matchup ratings for each player, you can also read the fantasy football outlooks for key players like Drake London, Bijan Robinson, Matthew Golden, Christian Watson, Tucker Kraft, Kyle Pitts Sr., Michael Penix Jr., Jordan Love, and more. Which Falcons and Packers players should you start or sit in Week 3?

Make sure to set your winning lineups for Week 3, whether you're setting season-long or DFS lineups. We will have our fantasy football start/sit matchup charts available all season long -- focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench -- so be sure to check back. Good luck in Week 3, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Atlanta Falcons Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Bijan Robinson Start 119.8 RB ATL @ GB
Drake London Start 108.9 WR ATL @ GB
Kyle Pitts Sr. Risky Start 102.3 TE ATL @ GB
Michael Penix Jr. Sit 101.9 QB ATL @ GB
Olamide Zaccheaus Sit 101.9 WR ATL @ GB
Atlanta Falcons Sit 100.7 DEF ATL @ GB
Brian Robinson Sit 99.8 RB ATL @ GB
Nick Folk Sit 99.7 K ATL @ GB
Jahan Dotson Sit 98.3 WR ATL @ GB
Austin Hooper Sit 96.7 TE ATL @ GB
Tua Tagovailoa Sit 95 QB ATL @ GB

Michael Penix Jr., QB, Falcons

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (knee) has been named the team's starting quarterback for their Week 3 matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football, per Tori McElhaney of atlantafalcons.com. Penix Jr. has missed the first two games of the 2026 season while working his way back from the torn ACL that ended his 2025 campaign in Week 11.

Across nine games before getting injured last year, the 26-year-old completed 60.1% of his pass attempts for 1,982 yards, nine touchdowns, and three interceptions. Penix Jr.'s return should provide a massive upgrade in quarterback play for Falcons wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts Sr., both of whom have gotten off to slow starts to the year while catching passes from Cooper Rush and Jack Strand.

Penix Jr.'s own production outlook is uncertain, as he's now suffered three major knee injuries and two major shoulder injuries since the start of his college career in 2018. Still, Penix Jr. profiles as a worthy waiver-wire target in two-quarterback formats now that he will be back on the field in Week 3 and holds mid-end QB2 upside facing the Packers.

Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson failed to find the end zone in a relatively tame output in the Falcons' blowout loss to the Carolina Panthers. Robinson rushed 16 times for 72 yards and caught two passes for 16 receiving yards but did not score a touchdown as he and the team struggled in a 34-3 loss to Carolina. The effort for Robinson was disappointing given that he was one of the top two picks in fantasy drafts.

The 72 rushing yards are not a terrible output, but the fact that he and the team failed to score a touchdown is a huge letdown, especially against a Panthers defense that allowed 50-plus points in Week 1 to the Chicago Bears.

The Falcons are currently playing their third-string quarterback in Cooper Rush, so that definitely hampers the offense. However, with Penix set to return to the starting lineup on Thursday, Robinson's floor and ceiling rise quite significantly as the entire offense should see a boost in production.

He remains a must-start high-end RB1 across all formats.

 

Green Bay Packers Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Christian Watson Start 108.4 WR GB vs ATL
Tucker Kraft Start 108 TE GB vs ATL
Trey Smack Start 107 K GB vs ATL
Jordan Love Start 106.3 QB GB vs ATL
Matthew Golden Risky Start 103.8 WR GB vs ATL
MarShawn Lloyd Risky Start 103.2 RB GB vs ATL
Green Bay Packers Risky Start 102.6 DEF GB vs ATL
Kaleb Johnson Risky Start 102.3 RB GB vs ATL
Jonnu Smith Sit 100.5 TE GB vs ATL
Bo Melton Sit 98.6 WR GB vs ATL
Chris Brooks Sit 95.8 RB GB vs ATL
Skyy Moore Sit 95.8 WR GB vs ATL
Jayden Reed Sit 95 WR GB vs ATL
Tyrod Taylor Sit 95 QB GB vs ATL
Josh Whyle Sit 94.8 TE GB vs ATL

Kaleb Johnson, RB, Packers

Green Bay Packers running back Kaleb Johnson drew praise from quarterback Jordan Love after getting his first offensive work with the team in Sunday's overtime win over the Jets. Love said Johnson has done some good things when he's had space, according to Ryan Wood.

Johnson led Green Bay with eight carries for 32 yards after playing no offensive snaps in Week 1. He also helped start the game-winning overtime drive with runs of 11 and three yards on the first two plays. Johnson did put the ball on the ground once, though Green Bay recovered it. The Packers are still rotating Johnson, MarShawn Lloyd, and Chris Brooks, so his role remains unsettled despite the encouraging showing.

Johnson carries risky FLEX upside in deeper leagues given his inconsistent usage in Thursday night tilt.

Chris Brooks, RB, Packers

Across the first two weeks of the 2026 season, Green Bay Packers running back Chris Brooks has recorded 55 yards from scrimmage on 12 touches. While Brooks' numbers are underwhelming, he's led the Green Bay backfield in snaps in both of the team's games so far and appears to be locked in as the preferred option on passing downs.

The Packers haven't exactly gotten inspired production from fellow running backs Kaleb Johnson and MarShawn Lloyd, which could lead to Brooks seeing a few more opportunities on the ground. Green Bay also has a favorable matchup on paper in Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football.

For as long as Packers running back Josh Jacobs remains on the NFL Commissioner's Exempt list, Brooks could be worth stashing off the waiver wire. However, while he remains a viable stash option, managers in standard leagues should avoid putting Brooks into their starting lineup.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 3?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 3 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Drake London, Bijan Robinson, Matthew Golden, Christian Watson, Tucker Kraft, Kyle Pitts Sr., Michael Penix Jr., Jordan Love. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 3.

Week 3 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 3 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:

Drake London
vs
Davante Adams
Drake London
vs
David Montgomery
Drake London
vs
George Pickens
Drake London
vs
Omarion Hampton
Drake London
vs
Christian Watson
Drake London
vs
Bucky Irving
Drake London
vs
Garrett Wilson
Drake London
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Drake London
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Drake London
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Drake London
vs
Jaylen Warren
Drake London
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Drake London
vs
Parker Washington
Drake London
vs
Mike Evans
Drake London
vs
Trey McBride
Drake London
vs
D'Andre Swift
Drake London
vs
Devonta Smith
Drake London
vs
Tee Higgins
Drake London
vs
Kyren Williams
Drake London
vs
Malik Nabers
Drake London
vs
De'Von Achane
Drake London
vs
Cam Skattebo
Drake London
vs
Breece Hall
Drake London
vs
DJ Moore
Drake London
vs
Javonte Williams
Drake London
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Drake London
vs
Chase Brown
Drake London
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Drake London
vs
Saquon Barkley
Drake London
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Drake London
vs
Puka Nacua
Drake London
vs
Matthew Golden
Drake London
vs
Zay Flowers
Drake London
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Drake London
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Drake London
vs
Sam Laporta
Drake London
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Drake London
vs
Rashee Rice
Drake London
vs
Derrick Henry
Drake London
vs
Travis Kelce
Drake London
vs
Chris Olave
Drake London
vs
Jalen Coker
Drake London
vs
James Cook III
Drake London
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Drake London
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Drake London
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Drake London
vs
Justin Jefferson
Drake London
vs
Jameson Williams
Drake London
vs
Josh Downs
Drake London
vs
Ladd McConkey
Drake London
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Drake London
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Drake London
vs
DK Metcalf
Drake London
vs
Michael Wilson
Drake London
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Drake London
vs
Jordan Addison
Drake London
vs
Romeo Doubs
Drake London
vs
Luther Burden III
Drake London
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Drake London
vs
Devaughn Vele
Drake London
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Drake London
vs
Stefon Diggs
Bijan Robinson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Bijan Robinson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Bijan Robinson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Bijan Robinson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Bijan Robinson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Bijan Robinson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Bijan Robinson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Bijan Robinson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Bijan Robinson
vs
James Cook III
Bijan Robinson
vs
Chris Olave
Bijan Robinson
vs
Derrick Henry
Bijan Robinson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Bijan Robinson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Bijan Robinson
vs
Zay Flowers
Bijan Robinson
vs
Puka Nacua
Bijan Robinson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Bijan Robinson
vs
Chase Brown
Bijan Robinson
vs
Javonte Williams
Bijan Robinson
vs
Breece Hall
Bijan Robinson
vs
De'Von Achane
Bijan Robinson
vs
Kyren Williams
Bijan Robinson
vs
Devonta Smith
Bijan Robinson
vs
Trey McBride
Bijan Robinson
vs
Parker Washington
Bijan Robinson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Bijan Robinson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Bijan Robinson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Bijan Robinson
vs
Christian Watson
Bijan Robinson
vs
George Pickens
Bijan Robinson
vs
Davante Adams
Bijan Robinson
vs
Drake London
Bijan Robinson
vs
David Montgomery
Bijan Robinson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Bijan Robinson
vs
Bucky Irving
Bijan Robinson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Bijan Robinson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Bijan Robinson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Bijan Robinson
vs
Mike Evans
Bijan Robinson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Bijan Robinson
vs
Tee Higgins
Bijan Robinson
vs
Malik Nabers
Bijan Robinson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Bijan Robinson
vs
DJ Moore
Bijan Robinson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Bijan Robinson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Bijan Robinson
vs
Jadarian Price
Bijan Robinson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Bijan Robinson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Bijan Robinson
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Bijan Robinson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Bijan Robinson
vs
Tony Pollard
Bijan Robinson
vs
Blake Corum
Bijan Robinson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Bijan Robinson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Bijan Robinson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Bijan Robinson
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Bijan Robinson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Bijan Robinson
vs
Woody Marks
Bijan Robinson
vs
Kaelon Black
Bijan Robinson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Bijan Robinson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Bijan Robinson
vs
Jonah Coleman
Matthew Golden
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Matthew Golden
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Matthew Golden
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Matthew Golden
vs
Sam Laporta
Matthew Golden
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Matthew Golden
vs
Rashee Rice
Matthew Golden
vs
DJ Moore
Matthew Golden
vs
Travis Kelce
Matthew Golden
vs
Cam Skattebo
Matthew Golden
vs
Jalen Coker
Matthew Golden
vs
Malik Nabers
Matthew Golden
vs
Brock Bowers
Matthew Golden
vs
Tee Higgins
Matthew Golden
vs
Jameson Williams
Matthew Golden
vs
D'Andre Swift
Matthew Golden
vs
Jadarian Price
Matthew Golden
vs
Mike Evans
Matthew Golden
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Matthew Golden
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Matthew Golden
vs
Dalton Schultz
Matthew Golden
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Matthew Golden
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Matthew Golden
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Matthew Golden
vs
Josh Downs
Matthew Golden
vs
Bucky Irving
Matthew Golden
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Matthew Golden
vs
Omarion Hampton
Matthew Golden
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Matthew Golden
vs
David Montgomery
Matthew Golden
vs
George Kittle
Matthew Golden
vs
Drake London
Matthew Golden
vs
Ladd McConkey
Matthew Golden
vs
Davante Adams
Matthew Golden
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Matthew Golden
vs
George Pickens
Matthew Golden
vs
Mark Andrews
Matthew Golden
vs
Christian Watson
Matthew Golden
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Matthew Golden
vs
Garrett Wilson
Matthew Golden
vs
Tony Pollard
Matthew Golden
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Matthew Golden
vs
DK Metcalf
Matthew Golden
vs
Jaylen Warren
Matthew Golden
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Matthew Golden
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Matthew Golden
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Matthew Golden
vs
Justin Jefferson
Matthew Golden
vs
Chris Olave
Matthew Golden
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Matthew Golden
vs
Zay Flowers
Matthew Golden
vs
Puka Nacua
Matthew Golden
vs
Devonta Smith
Matthew Golden
vs
Parker Washington
Matthew Golden
vs
Michael Wilson
Matthew Golden
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Matthew Golden
vs
Jordan Addison
Matthew Golden
vs
Romeo Doubs
Matthew Golden
vs
Luther Burden III
Matthew Golden
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Matthew Golden
vs
Devaughn Vele
Matthew Golden
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Matthew Golden
vs
Stefon Diggs
Christian Watson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Christian Watson
vs
George Pickens
Christian Watson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Christian Watson
vs
Davante Adams
Christian Watson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Christian Watson
vs
Drake London
Christian Watson
vs
Parker Washington
Christian Watson
vs
David Montgomery
Christian Watson
vs
Trey McBride
Christian Watson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Christian Watson
vs
Devonta Smith
Christian Watson
vs
Bucky Irving
Christian Watson
vs
Kyren Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Christian Watson
vs
De'Von Achane
Christian Watson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Christian Watson
vs
Breece Hall
Christian Watson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Christian Watson
vs
Javonte Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Mike Evans
Christian Watson
vs
Chase Brown
Christian Watson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Christian Watson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Christian Watson
vs
Tee Higgins
Christian Watson
vs
Puka Nacua
Christian Watson
vs
Malik Nabers
Christian Watson
vs
Zay Flowers
Christian Watson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Christian Watson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Christian Watson
vs
DJ Moore
Christian Watson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Christian Watson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Christian Watson
vs
Derrick Henry
Christian Watson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Christian Watson
vs
Chris Olave
Christian Watson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Christian Watson
vs
James Cook III
Christian Watson
vs
Matthew Golden
Christian Watson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Christian Watson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Christian Watson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Christian Watson
vs
Sam Laporta
Christian Watson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Christian Watson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Christian Watson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Christian Watson
vs
Rashee Rice
Christian Watson
vs
Jalen Coker
Christian Watson
vs
Jameson Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Josh Downs
Christian Watson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Christian Watson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Christian Watson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Christian Watson
vs
DK Metcalf
Christian Watson
vs
Michael Wilson
Christian Watson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Christian Watson
vs
Jordan Addison
Christian Watson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Christian Watson
vs
Luther Burden III
Christian Watson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Christian Watson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Christian Watson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Christian Watson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Tucker Kraft
vs
DK Metcalf
Tucker Kraft
vs
Michael Wilson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Tony Pollard
Tucker Kraft
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Tucker Kraft
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jordan Addison
Tucker Kraft
vs
Mark Andrews
Tucker Kraft
vs
Romeo Doubs
Tucker Kraft
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tucker Kraft
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tucker Kraft
vs
Tyler Warren
Tucker Kraft
vs
George Kittle
Tucker Kraft
vs
Luther Burden III
Tucker Kraft
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Tucker Kraft
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Tucker Kraft
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tucker Kraft
vs
Josh Downs
Tucker Kraft
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Tucker Kraft
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Stefon Diggs
Tucker Kraft
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tucker Kraft
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tucker Kraft
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tucker Kraft
vs
Colston Loveland
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jadarian Price
Tucker Kraft
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jameson Williams
Tucker Kraft
vs
Blake Corum
Tucker Kraft
vs
Brock Bowers
Tucker Kraft
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jalen Coker
Tucker Kraft
vs
Hunter Henry
Tucker Kraft
vs
Travis Kelce
Tucker Kraft
vs
Rashod Bateman
Tucker Kraft
vs
Rashee Rice
Tucker Kraft
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tucker Kraft
vs
Sam Laporta
Tucker Kraft
vs
Quentin Johnston
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Tucker Kraft
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tucker Kraft
vs
Matthew Golden
Tucker Kraft
vs
Trey McBride
Tucker Kraft
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tucker Kraft
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Tucker Kraft
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tucker Kraft
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tucker Kraft
vs
Darren Waller
Tucker Kraft
vs
Brenton Strange
Tucker Kraft
vs
AJ Barner
Tucker Kraft
vs
Evan Engram
Tucker Kraft
vs
Gunnar Helm
Tucker Kraft
vs
Cade Otton
Tucker Kraft
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tucker Kraft
vs
Michael Mayer
Tucker Kraft
vs
Colby Parkinson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Greg Dulcich
Tucker Kraft
vs
Dawson Knox
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Woody Marks
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Kaelon Black
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Kyle Monangai
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Mack Hollins
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Kalif Raymond
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Demario Douglas
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Darren Waller
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Keon Coleman
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Malik Washington
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Pat Bryant
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Quentin Johnston
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Jonah Coleman
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Tre Harris
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Rashod Bateman
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Trey McBride
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
George Kittle
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
AJ Barner
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Evan Engram
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Gunnar Helm
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Cade Otton
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Michael Mayer
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Case Keenum
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Jameis Winston
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Tyson Bagent
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Cam Ward
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Houston Texans
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Deshaun Watson
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Green Bay Packers
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Daniel Jones
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
C.J. Stroud
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Marcus Mariota
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Baker Mayfield
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Carolina Panthers
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Malik Willis
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Buffalo Bills
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Drew Lock
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Bo Nix
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
New England Patriots
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Geno Smith
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Kirk Cousins
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Tennessee Titans
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Justin Herbert
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Bryce Young
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Denver Broncos
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Matthew Stafford
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
New Orleans Saints
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Drake Maye
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
New York Giants
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Jordan Love
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Detroit Lions
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Kyler Murray
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Tyler Shough
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Josh Allen
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Lamar Jackson
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Jalen Hurts
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Brock Purdy
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Jared Goff
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Dak Prescott
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Joe Burrow
Jordan Love
vs
Kyler Murray
Jordan Love
vs
Drake Maye
Jordan Love
vs
Tyler Shough
Jordan Love
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jordan Love
vs
Joe Burrow
Jordan Love
vs
Bryce Young
Jordan Love
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jordan Love
vs
Justin Herbert
Jordan Love
vs
Dak Prescott
Jordan Love
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jordan Love
vs
Jared Goff
Jordan Love
vs
Geno Smith
Jordan Love
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jordan Love
vs
Bo Nix
Jordan Love
vs
Brock Purdy
Jordan Love
vs
Drew Lock
Jordan Love
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jordan Love
vs
Malik Willis
Jordan Love
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jordan Love
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Jordan Love
vs
Josh Allen
Jordan Love
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jordan Love
vs
Jeremy Ruckert
Jordan Love
vs
Marcus Mariota
Jordan Love
vs
Jacob Saylors
Jordan Love
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jordan Love
vs
Ameer Abdullah
Jordan Love
vs
Daniel Jones
Jordan Love
vs
Jackson Hawes
Jordan Love
vs
Deshaun Watson
Jordan Love
vs
Tanner Koziol
Jordan Love
vs
Cam Ward
Jordan Love
vs
Mo Alie-Cox
Jordan Love
vs
Tyson Bagent
Jordan Love
vs
Seth McGowan
Jordan Love
vs
Jameis Winston
Jordan Love
vs
Malik Benson
Jordan Love
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jordan Love
vs
Brycen Tremayne
Jordan Love
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Jordan Love
vs
Davis Allen
Jordan Love
vs
Case Keenum
Jordan Love
vs
CJ Donaldson

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Stephen Daley, Kellan Wyatt Regain Eligibility After Injunction
Jayden Daniels

Ruled Out for Week 3
Jaxson Dart

Expected to Have Season-Ending Knee Surgery
CFB

Koby Howard Out For Extended Period
CFB

Houston D/ST Has Elite Upside In Week 4
Alec Pierce

Placed on Injured Reserve
CFB

Kentucky D/ST a Must-Start In Week 4
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Suffers Wrist Injury on Tuesday
Alec Pierce

Hoping to Return in 4-6 Weeks
CFB

Clemson QB Christopher Vizzina Probable For Week 4
Olen Zellweger

Suffers Concussion in Preseason Game
Dan Vladar

Sustains Upper-Body Injury
Drew Helleson

Out for One Week
Klay Thompson

Emerges as Front-Runner to Start for Miami
Matt Duchene

Expected to Skate Wednesday
Denver Nuggets

Boopie Miller Set to Sign Exhibit 10 Deal with Denver
Alex Ovechkin

May Skip Preseason
Cale Makar

Returns to Full Practice
San Antonio Spurs

Miles Barnstable Joins Spurs on Training Camp Deal
James Johnson

Returns to Pacers on Exhibit 9 Deal
Sam Steel

Stars Sign Sam Steel to Four-Year Extension
Fred VanVleet

to Skip Back-to-Backs Early in Season
Austin Ekeler

Working Out for the Panthers
Jonathon Brooks

to Undergo Core Surgery, to Miss at Least Six Weeks
Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Russell Henley

Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Collin Morikawa

Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
Sam Darnold

Seahawks Leaving the Door Open for Sam Darnold to Play in Week 3
Ceddanne Rafaela

Set to Return From Injured List on Wednesday
Blake Snell

Set to Start for the Dodgers on Saturday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits Early on Tuesday with Shin Contusion
Bez Mbeng

Heat Claim Bez Mbeng Off Waivers for Training Camp
Kawhi Leonard

Agrees to Two-Year Extension with Raptors
Dorian Finney-Smith

Heads to Atlanta
Ryan Nembhard

Traded to Hornets, Expected to be Waived
Buddy Hield

Traded to Hornets
Brock Bowers

Expected to Make Season Debut in Week 3
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Return on Wednesday
Mason Taylor

Likely to Miss Week 3 With Thumb Injury
CFB

Junior Sherrill Could Have Another Big Day
CFB

Kamario Taylor is a QB2 Against Missouri
CFB

LJ Martin Coming Off Breakout Effort
CFB

Tyrell Henry Looks to Repeat Productive Effort
CFB

KJ Duff Projected to Feast
CFB

Collin Dixon Faces Toughest Task Yet in Week 4
CFB

Trinidad Chambliss Riding High
CFB

Drew Mestermaker With Another Chance to Explode
Rico Dowdle

Considered Day-to-Day With Toe Injury
CFB

Arch Manning Has Tough Matchup in Week 4
CFB

Kenny Minchey Coming Off Strong Performance
CFB

Darian Mensah Faces Stingy Pass Defense in Week 4
CFB

Jeremiah Smith Hopes to Get Back on Track
CFB

Malachi Toney Looks to Keep it Rolling
New York Mets

Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
Cade Cavalli

Done for the Year
MLB

Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
Jaxson Dart

Could Miss the Rest of the Season
CFB

Benji Blackburn's Volume Keeps Him in the Week 4 Mix
Tyson Bagent

in the Concussion Protocol
CFB

Rocky Beers Faces His Toughest Test at Georgia
Caleb Williams

Unlikely to Play Monday, Could Face 2-4 Week Recovery
CFB

Benjamin Brahmer Faces Lower Floor Against Wisconsin
Alec Pierce

"No Guarantee" Alec Pierce is Able to Return by Midseason
Aaron Judge

Likely to Miss Wild-Card Series
Boston Red Sox

Chad Tracy Becomes Full-Time Manager, Lands Three-Year Contract
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Returning for Second Game of Doubleheader Tuesday
Puka Nacua

Rams "Hopeful" Puka Nacua Can Play in Week 3
Isaac McKneely

Signs Training Camp Deal with Hawks
New Orleans Pelicans

Solomon Washington Joins Pelicans on Training Camp Deal
Detroit Pistons

Drake Allen Lands Training Camp Deal with Pistons
Denver Nuggets

Keonte Jones Signs Training Camp Deal with Nuggets
Denver Nuggets

Reese Dixon-Waters Signs Training Camp Deal with Nuggets
Matthew Stafford

Gets Right in Big Win Over Giants
Davante Adams

Puts Up an Elite Performance on Monday Night Football
Isaiah Likely

Leads Team in Targets Against Rams
Malik Nabers

Popped His Shoulder in Place on the Sideline
Jaxson Dart

Diagnosed with a Sprained MCL in Week 2
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Sign DJ Armstrong
Malachi Smith

Lands Two-Way Deal with Raptors
Alec Pierce

Set to Miss "Several Weeks," Could Return Midseason
Jaden Bradley

Lands Four-Year Deal with Raptors
Jalen Duren

Weighs Pistons' $200 Million Offer
Henri Veesaar

Expected to Miss 2026-27 Season with Torn ACL
Dylan Cease

Will Not Need Shoulder Surgery
Alex Bregman

has Multiple Facial Fractures, Hopes to Return in Playoffs
Justin Verlander

Scheduled to Make One More Start on Saturday
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return During Regular Season
Joel Farabee

Set For Larger Role in Calgary
Morgan Frost

Working as Top-Line Center at Camp
Ivan Demidov

Impressing in Preseason
Houston Rockets

Montrezl Harrell Works Out for Rockets' G-League Affiliate
Matvei Michkov

Looking "Lighter and Stronger" at Camp
Evgeni Malkin

Not Ruling Out Returning for 22nd NHL Campaign
Gabriel Landeskog

Expecting to Take "Another Step"
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Headed for Imaging on Right Knee
Alex Bregman

Taken to Hospital After Being Hit in the Face by Foul Ball
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Exits Early on Sunday with Lower-Back Tightness
Dylan Cease

to Miss Next Start Due to Shoulder Injury
Kyle Tucker

Leaves Early With Knee Injury on Saturday
Chase Burns

Reds Place Chase Burns on Injured List With Groin Strain
Denny Hamlin

is One of the Top Anchor Picks for Bristol DFS Lineups
Christopher Bell

Is One of the Top Favorites to Win at Bristol
Chase Briscoe

is A Top DFS Option for All Formats at Bristol
Joey Logano

May be A Top Contrarian Option for Bristol DFS Lineups
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Bristol?
Chase Elliott

Carries Plenty of Upside for Bristol DFS Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Top-10 Contender for Bristol?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Compete for A Top-10 Finish at Bristol
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Bristol?
Kyle Larson

Could Absolutely Dominate the Bristol Night Race
Ryan Blaney

Starts Deep in the Field at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

is an Elite DFS Option at Bristol
Tyler Reddick

Has a Shaky History at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Can Carson Hocevar Contend at Bristol?
Alexandre Pantoja

Returns At UFC 331
Joshua Van

Set For His Second Title Defense
Mauricio Ruffy

Set For UFC 331 Co-Main Event
Arman Tsarukyan

A Favorite At UFC 311
Dooho Choi

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Patricio Pitbull

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Mats Zuccarello

Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
Seth Jones

Looking "Great" in Camp
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
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