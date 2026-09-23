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Rest-of-Season Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 3 Updates for Top 200 (2026)

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Parker Washington - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

Nick Mariano's rest-of-season fantasy football rankings for Week 3 in half-PPR and full-PPR leagues. Set winning lineups with our updated Week 3 fantasy football ranks for 2026.

In This Article hide
Notable Fantasy Football Questions Going into Week 3
Week 3 Rest-of-Season Half-PPR Rankings
Week 3 Rest-of-Season PPR Rankings
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Let's look forward to Week 3 and beyond with an updated rest-of-season rankings sheet. There were myriad injuries and role changes across the NFL last weekend, which means we've got plenty of adjustments to make and reactions to fire off. Let me help out with these Week 3 fantasy football half-PPR and full-PPR rankings for the rest of 2026 as of September 23.

Be sure to inspect the ranks of key players, such as Dalton Kincaid, Parker Washington, Josh Downs, Denzel Boston, Jonah Coleman, Tyler Shough, Bryce Young, and others. Allow this to fuel your trade offers and waiver plans going forward. We recognize that two games make you feel as though key patterns are emerging, but we are still so early in the game.

Don't forget to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. In addition to these rankings, you should also read our fantasy football articles and analysis -- our NFL team discusses lineup sleepers, busts, NFL players to start and sit, waiver-wire pickups, and so much more.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Notable Fantasy Football Questions Going into Week 3

  • How do the Falcons look with Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback?
  • Will the Packers' offensive line create running lanes, and will it be Kaleb Johnson getting the first looks?
  • Do the Steelers feed Jaylen Warren with Rico Dowdle's toe injury, or are we sunk there until Aaron Rodgers comes alive?
  • How much TreVeyon Henderson do we get against the Jags?
  • Can a prepared Jameis Winston hang in there and enable the offense with Jeffrey Simmons doing his best Aaron Donald impersonation?
  • How do the Commanders have Marcus Mariota try to attack the Seahawks?
  • Can the Lions defense be officially dubbed the 2026 Kingmaker Defense by allowing an elite Geno Smith day?
  • Do the Panthers keep their foot on the gas pedal against the Browns, who may be capable of putting up resistance? Sneaky shootout?
  • Will Kenneth Walker III and Emmett Johnson combine for 400, 500, or 600 yards against Miami?
  • Even if the Chargers can't beat Buffalo, can they at least put up an offensive fight?
  • What does a healthy Kyler Murray-led Vikes offense look like against a reeling Tampa Bay unit?
  • How many routes do we get if Brock Bowers returns?
  • Lots of late-game injury sweats: Puka Nacua and J.K. Dobbins/RJ Harvey on SNF, with Saquon Barkley and Caleb Williams on MNF.

These half-PPR and full-PPR fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano and aim to assist fantasy football managers in reorienting expectations as each week goes by.

Most importantly, our brand new free mobile app is a must-have -- download it and configure your notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24/7 with our free push notification alerts!

 

Week 3 Rest-of-Season Half-PPR Rankings

These are for Half PPR, scroll down for full PPR. Last updated on Wednesday, 9/23:

Tier Rank Player Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
2 2 Bijan Robinson RB
2 3 Kenneth Walker III RB
2 4 Ja'Marr Chase WR
2 5 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 6 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 7 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
3 8 Puka Nacua WR
3 9 Christian McCaffrey RB
3 10 Derrick Henry RB
3 11 James Cook III RB
3 12 Justin Jefferson WR
3 13 CeeDee Lamb WR
3 14 Chase Brown RB
3 15 Ashton Jeanty RB
3 16 Chris Olave WR
3 17 Trey McBride TE
3 18 Josh Allen QB
4 19 Drake London WR
4 20 Saquon Barkley RB
4 21 Zay Flowers WR
4 22 Javonte Williams RB
4 23 Parker Washington WR
4 24 Omarion Hampton RB
4 25 Brock Bowers TE
4 26 Kyren Williams RB
4 27 George Pickens WR
4 28 Nico Collins WR
5 29 D'Andre Swift RB
5 30 Bucky Irving RB
5 31 Jeremiyah Love RB
5 32 DeVonta Smith WR
5 33 Ladd McConkey WR
5 34 Breece Hall RB
5 35 Garrett Wilson WR
5 36 Lamar Jackson QB
5 37 De'Von Achane RB
5 38 Tee Higgins WR
5 39 Christian Watson WR
5 40 Malik Nabers WR
5 41 DJ Moore WR
5 42 Davante Adams WR
5 43 Mike Evans WR
5 44 Dalton Kincaid TE
5 45 Jameson Williams WR
5 46 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 47 Bhayshul Tuten RB
5 48 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 49 Chuba Hubbard RB
5 50 Tyler Warren TE
5 51 Emeka Egbuka WR
5 52 Matthew Golden WR
5 53 Colston Loveland TE
6 54 Rashee Rice WR
6 55 Jalen Hurts QB
6 56 Luther Burden III WR
6 57 David Montgomery RB
6 58 Josh Downs WR
6 59 Sam LaPorta TE
6 60 TreVeyon Henderson RB
6 61 Jaylen Warren RB
6 62 Jalen Coker WR
6 63 Joe Burrow QB
7 64 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
7 65 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
7 66 Tucker Kraft TE
7 67 Trevor Lawrence QB
7 68 Cam Skattebo RB
7 69 DK Metcalf WR
7 70 Jadarian Price RB
7 71 A.J. Brown WR
7 72 Rome Odunze WR
7 73 Drake Maye QB
7 74 Terry McLaurin WR
7 75 Brock Purdy QB
7 76 George Kittle TE
7 77 Quinshon Judkins RB
7 78 Caleb Williams QB
7 79 Blake Corum RB
7 80 Dak Prescott QB
7 81 Jordan Addison WR
7 82 Travis Kelce TE
7 83 Rico Dowdle RB
7 84 Josh Jacobs RB
7 85 Carnell Tate WR
7 86 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
7 87 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
8 88 Patrick Mahomes II QB
8 89 Kyle Monangai RB
8 90 Jared Goff QB
8 91 Michael Wilson WR
8 92 Stefon Diggs WR
8 93 Justin Herbert QB
8 94 Emmett Johnson RB
8 95 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
8 96 Jordan Love QB
8 97 Matthew Stafford QB
8 98 RJ Harvey RB
8 99 Tony Pollard RB
8 100 Quentin Johnston WR
8 101 KC Concepcion WR
8 102 Jordyn Tyson WR
9 103 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
9 104 Romeo Doubs WR
9 105 J.K. Dobbins RB
9 106 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
9 107 Kyler Murray QB
9 108 Khalil Shakir WR
9 109 Xavier Worthy WR
9 110 Denzel Boston WR
9 111 Mark Andrews TE
9 112 Dontayvion Wicks WR
9 113 Kaelon Black RB
9 114 Tyler Shough QB
9 115 Courtland Sutton WR
9 116 Juwan Johnson TE
9 117 Makai Lemon WR
9 118 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
9 119 Devaughn Vele WR
9 120 Jordan Mason RB
10 121 Bo Nix QB
10 122 Jakobi Meyers WR
10 123 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
10 124 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
10 125 Isaiah Likely TE
10 126 Oronde Gadsden II TE
10 127 Woody Marks RB
10 128 Braelon Allen RB
10 129 Dalton Schultz TE
10 130 Terrance Ferguson TE
10 131 Kenneth Gainwell RB
10 132 Hunter Henry TE
10 133 Tank Bigsby RB
10 134 Adonai Mitchell WR
10 135 Jonah Coleman RB
10 136 Bryce Young QB
10 137 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
10 138 Ryan Flournoy WR
10 139 Tre Tucker WR
10 140 Rachaad White RB
10 141 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
10 142 Keenan Allen WR
11 143 Kaleb Johnson RB
11 144 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
11 145 Pat Bryant WR
11 146 Brenton Strange TE
11 147 Tyler Allgeier RB
11 148 Caleb Douglas WR
11 149 Dallas Goedert TE
11 150 Jayden Daniels QB
11 151 Kenyon Sadiq TE
11 152 Jonathon Brooks RB
11 153 Rashid Shaheed WR
11 154 Keaton Mitchell RB
11 155 Pat Freiermuth TE
11 156 Malik Washington WR
11 157 Jake Ferguson TE
11 158 Malik Willis QB
11 159 Rashod Bateman WR
11 160 Tyjae Spears RB
11 161 Tre Harris WR
11 162 Jalen McMillan WR
11 163 Mike Washington Jr. RB
11 164 Keon Coleman WR
11 165 Chig Okonkwo TE
11 166 T.J. Hockenson TE
11 167 Baker Mayfield QB
11 168 C.J. Stroud QB
12 169 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
12 170 Emanuel Wilson RB
12 171 Antonio Williams WR
12 172 Samaje Perine RB
12 173 Daniel Jones QB
12 174 Darren Waller TE
12 175 Kendrick Bourne WR
12 176 Cade Otton TE
12 177 Seth McGowan RB
12 178 Zach Charbonnet RB
12 179 Mack Hollins WR
12 180 Ted Hurst WR
12 181 Ray Davis RB
12 182 Jacoby Brissett QB
12 183 Kalif Raymond WR
12 184 Kirk Cousins QB
12 185 MarShawn Lloyd RB
12 186 Michael Mayer TE
12 187 Justice Hill RB
12 188 Sam Darnold QB
12 189 Chris Bell WR
12 190 Alec Pierce WR
12 191 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
12 192 AJ Barner TE
12 193 Kayshon Boutte WR
12 194 Devin Singletary RB
12 195 Colby Parkinson TE
12 196 Geno Smith QB
12 197 Marcus Mariota QB
12 198 Sione Vaki RB
12 199 Tyquan Thornton WR
12 200 Deshaun Watson QB

 

Week 3 Rest-of-Season PPR Rankings

These are for full PPR, scroll up for Half PPR. Last updated on Wednesday, 9/23:

Tier Rank Player Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
2 2 Bijan Robinson RB
2 3 Kenneth Walker III RB
2 4 Ja'Marr Chase WR
2 5 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 6 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 7 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 8 Puka Nacua WR
3 9 Christian McCaffrey RB
3 10 Justin Jefferson WR
3 11 CeeDee Lamb WR
3 12 James Cook III RB
3 13 Chase Brown RB
3 14 Ashton Jeanty RB
3 15 Chris Olave WR
3 16 Trey McBride TE
3 17 Derrick Henry RB
3 18 Drake London WR
3 19 Josh Allen QB
4 20 Zay Flowers WR
4 21 Parker Washington WR
4 22 Saquon Barkley RB
4 23 Javonte Williams RB
4 24 Brock Bowers TE
4 25 Omarion Hampton RB
4 26 George Pickens WR
4 27 Nico Collins WR
4 28 Kyren Williams RB
5 29 D'Andre Swift RB
5 30 Ladd McConkey WR
5 31 Bucky Irving RB
5 32 Jeremiyah Love RB
5 33 DeVonta Smith WR
5 34 Garrett Wilson WR
5 35 Breece Hall RB
5 36 De'Von Achane RB
5 37 Tee Higgins WR
5 38 Lamar Jackson QB
5 39 Malik Nabers WR
5 40 Christian Watson WR
5 41 Davante Adams WR
5 42 Dalton Kincaid TE
5 43 Mike Evans WR
5 44 DJ Moore WR
5 45 Jameson Williams WR
5 46 Bhayshul Tuten RB
5 47 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 48 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 49 Tyler Warren TE
5 50 Emeka Egbuka WR
5 51 Matthew Golden WR
5 52 Colston Loveland TE
5 53 Rashee Rice WR
6 54 Chuba Hubbard RB
6 55 Luther Burden III WR
6 56 Josh Downs WR
6 57 Jalen Hurts QB
6 58 Sam LaPorta TE
6 59 David Montgomery RB
6 60 Jaylen Warren RB
6 61 TreVeyon Henderson RB
6 62 Jalen Coker WR
6 63 Joe Burrow QB
7 64 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
7 65 Tucker Kraft TE
7 66 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
7 67 Trevor Lawrence QB
7 68 DK Metcalf WR
7 69 Cam Skattebo RB
7 70 Jadarian Price RB
7 71 Terry McLaurin WR
7 72 Rome Odunze WR
7 73 Drake Maye QB
7 74 A.J. Brown WR
7 75 Brock Purdy QB
7 76 George Kittle TE
7 77 Caleb Williams QB
7 78 Quinshon Judkins RB
7 79 Dak Prescott QB
7 80 Jordan Addison WR
7 81 Travis Kelce TE
7 82 Blake Corum RB
7 83 Carnell Tate WR
7 84 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
7 85 Josh Jacobs RB
7 86 Rico Dowdle RB
8 87 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
8 88 Patrick Mahomes II QB
8 89 Michael Wilson WR
8 90 Stefon Diggs WR
8 91 Jared Goff QB
8 92 Kyle Monangai RB
8 93 Justin Herbert QB
8 94 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
8 95 Jordan Love QB
8 96 Matthew Stafford QB
8 97 Emmett Johnson RB
8 98 KC Concepcion WR
8 99 Quentin Johnston WR
8 100 RJ Harvey RB
8 101 Jordyn Tyson WR
8 102 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
9 103 Tony Pollard RB
9 104 Romeo Doubs WR
9 105 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
9 106 Khalil Shakir WR
9 107 Kyler Murray QB
9 108 Xavier Worthy WR
9 109 Denzel Boston WR
9 110 J.K. Dobbins RB
9 111 Mark Andrews TE
9 112 Dontayvion Wicks WR
9 113 Courtland Sutton WR
9 114 Juwan Johnson TE
9 115 Tyler Shough QB
9 116 Devaughn Vele WR
9 117 Makai Lemon WR
9 118 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
9 119 Kaelon Black RB
9 120 Jakobi Meyers WR
9 121 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
10 122 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
10 123 Bo Nix QB
10 124 Jordan Mason RB
10 125 Woody Marks RB
10 126 Dalton Schultz TE
10 127 Oronde Gadsden II TE
10 128 Kenneth Gainwell RB
10 129 Isaiah Likely TE
10 130 Braelon Allen RB
10 131 Terrance Ferguson TE
10 132 Adonai Mitchell WR
10 133 Hunter Henry TE
10 134 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
10 135 Jonah Coleman RB
10 136 Ryan Flournoy WR
10 137 Tank Bigsby RB
10 138 Bryce Young QB
10 139 Tre Tucker WR
10 140 Keenan Allen WR
10 141 Rachaad White RB
10 142 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
11 143 Pat Bryant WR
11 144 Brenton Strange TE
11 145 Caleb Douglas WR
11 146 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
11 147 Dallas Goedert TE
11 148 Kaleb Johnson RB
11 149 Jayden Daniels QB
11 150 Rashid Shaheed WR
11 151 Tyler Allgeier RB
11 152 Kenyon Sadiq TE
11 153 Keaton Mitchell RB
11 154 Jonathon Brooks RB
11 155 Pat Freiermuth TE
11 156 Jake Ferguson TE
11 157 Malik Washington WR
11 158 Tyjae Spears RB
11 159 Rashod Bateman WR
11 160 Malik Willis QB
11 161 Tre Harris WR
11 162 Jalen McMillan WR
11 163 Keon Coleman WR
11 164 T.J. Hockenson TE
11 165 Mike Washington Jr. RB
11 166 Chig Okonkwo TE
11 167 Baker Mayfield QB
11 168 C.J. Stroud QB
12 169 Antonio Williams WR
12 170 Samaje Perine RB
12 171 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
12 172 Emanuel Wilson RB
12 173 Darren Waller TE
12 174 Daniel Jones QB
12 175 Kendrick Bourne WR
12 176 Cade Otton TE
12 177 Ted Hurst WR
12 178 Mack Hollins WR
12 179 Zach Charbonnet RB
12 180 Kalif Raymond WR
12 181 Seth McGowan RB
12 182 Jacoby Brissett QB
12 183 Michael Mayer TE
12 184 Ray Davis RB
12 185 Kirk Cousins QB
12 186 Chris Bell WR
12 187 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
12 188 Justice Hill RB
12 189 Sam Darnold QB
12 190 MarShawn Lloyd RB
12 191 AJ Barner TE
12 192 Kayshon Boutte WR
12 193 Colby Parkinson TE
12 194 Alec Pierce WR
12 195 Devin Singletary RB
12 196 Tyquan Thornton WR
12 197 Geno Smith QB
12 198 Marcus Mariota QB
12 199 Sione Vaki RB
12 200 Deshaun Watson QB

 

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Rest-of-Season Fantasy Football Rankings
Matchups We Love - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
Fantasy Football Risers and Fallers: Week 3
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 3



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Traded to Hornets
Brock Bowers

Expected to Make Season Debut in Week 3
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Expected to Return on Wednesday
Mason Taylor

Likely to Miss Week 3 With Thumb Injury
CFB

Junior Sherrill Could Have Another Big Day
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Kamario Taylor is a QB2 Against Missouri
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LJ Martin Coming Off Breakout Effort
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KJ Duff Projected to Feast
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Collin Dixon Faces Toughest Task Yet in Week 4
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Trinidad Chambliss Riding High
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Drew Mestermaker With Another Chance to Explode
Rico Dowdle

Considered Day-to-Day With Toe Injury
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Arch Manning Has Tough Matchup in Week 4
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Kenny Minchey Coming Off Strong Performance
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Darian Mensah Faces Stingy Pass Defense in Week 4
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Jeremiah Smith Hopes to Get Back on Track
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Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
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Done for the Year
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in the Concussion Protocol
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Rocky Beers Faces His Toughest Test at Georgia
Caleb Williams

Unlikely to Play Monday, Could Face 2-4 Week Recovery
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Benjamin Brahmer Faces Lower Floor Against Wisconsin
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Jadan Baugh Remains a Must-Start Against Ole Miss
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Wayne Knight Faces His Toughest Test Yet
Aaron Judge

Likely to Miss Wild-Card Series
Boston Red Sox

Chad Tracy Becomes Full-Time Manager, Lands Three-Year Contract
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Returning for Second Game of Doubleheader Tuesday
Puka Nacua

Rams "Hopeful" Puka Nacua Can Play in Week 3
Isaac McKneely

Signs Training Camp Deal with Hawks
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Solomon Washington Joins Pelicans on Training Camp Deal
Drake Allen

Lands Training Camp Deal with Pistons
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Keonte Jones Signs Training Camp Deal with Nuggets
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Reese Dixon-Waters Signs Training Camp Deal with Nuggets
Matthew Stafford

Gets Right in Big Win Over Giants
Davante Adams

Puts Up an Elite Performance on Monday Night Football
Isaiah Likely

Leads Team in Targets Against Rams
Malik Nabers

Popped His Shoulder in Place on the Sideline
Jaxson Dart

Diagnosed with a Sprained MCL in Week 2
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Hornets Sign DJ Armstrong
Malachi Smith

Lands Two-Way Deal with Raptors
Alec Pierce

Set to Miss "Several Weeks," Could Return Midseason
Jaden Bradley

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Jalen Duren

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Henri Veesaar

Expected to Miss 2026-27 Season with Torn ACL
Puka Nacua

Ruled Out for Monday Night Football
Mike Evans

Will "Have to be Managed This Week"
Dylan Cease

Will Not Need Shoulder Surgery
Alex Bregman

has Multiple Facial Fractures, Hopes to Return in Playoffs
David Njoku

Headed to Injured Reserve With Fibula Injury
Jonathon Brooks

Considered Week-to-Week
Justin Verlander

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Shane McClanahan

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Joel Farabee

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Morgan Frost

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Ivan Demidov

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Matvei Michkov

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