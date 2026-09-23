Nick Mariano's rest-of-season fantasy football rankings for Week 3 in half-PPR and full-PPR leagues. Set winning lineups with our updated Week 3 fantasy football ranks for 2026.
Let's look forward to Week 3 and beyond with an updated rest-of-season rankings sheet. There were myriad injuries and role changes across the NFL last weekend, which means we've got plenty of adjustments to make and reactions to fire off. Let me help out with these Week 3 fantasy football half-PPR and full-PPR rankings for the rest of 2026 as of September 23.
Be sure to inspect the ranks of key players, such as Dalton Kincaid, Parker Washington, Josh Downs, Denzel Boston, Jonah Coleman, Tyler Shough, Bryce Young, and others. Allow this to fuel your trade offers and waiver plans going forward. We recognize that two games make you feel as though key patterns are emerging, but we are still so early in the game.
Don't forget to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. In addition to these rankings, you should also read our fantasy football articles and analysis -- our NFL team discusses lineup sleepers, busts, NFL players to start and sit, waiver-wire pickups, and so much more.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Notable Fantasy Football Questions Going into Week 3
- How do the Falcons look with Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback?
- Will the Packers' offensive line create running lanes, and will it be Kaleb Johnson getting the first looks?
- Do the Steelers feed Jaylen Warren with Rico Dowdle's toe injury, or are we sunk there until Aaron Rodgers comes alive?
- How much TreVeyon Henderson do we get against the Jags?
- Can a prepared Jameis Winston hang in there and enable the offense with Jeffrey Simmons doing his best Aaron Donald impersonation?
- How do the Commanders have Marcus Mariota try to attack the Seahawks?
- Can the Lions defense be officially dubbed the 2026 Kingmaker Defense by allowing an elite Geno Smith day?
- Do the Panthers keep their foot on the gas pedal against the Browns, who may be capable of putting up resistance? Sneaky shootout?
- Will Kenneth Walker III and Emmett Johnson combine for 400, 500, or 600 yards against Miami?
- Even if the Chargers can't beat Buffalo, can they at least put up an offensive fight?
- What does a healthy Kyler Murray-led Vikes offense look like against a reeling Tampa Bay unit?
- How many routes do we get if Brock Bowers returns?
- Lots of late-game injury sweats: Puka Nacua and J.K. Dobbins/RJ Harvey on SNF, with Saquon Barkley and Caleb Williams on MNF.
These half-PPR and full-PPR fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano and aim to assist fantasy football managers in reorienting expectations as each week goes by.
Most importantly, our brand new free mobile app is a must-have -- download it and configure your notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24/7 with our free push notification alerts!
Week 3 Rest-of-Season Half-PPR Rankings
These are for Half PPR, scroll down for full PPR. Last updated on Wednesday, 9/23:
Week 3 Rest-of-Season PPR Rankings
These are for full PPR, scroll up for Half PPR. Last updated on Wednesday, 9/23:
|Tier
|Rank
|Player
|Pos
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|2
|2
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|2
|3
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|2
|4
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|2
|5
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|2
|6
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|2
|7
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|2
|8
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|3
|9
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|3
|10
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|3
|11
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|3
|12
|James Cook III
|RB
|3
|13
|Chase Brown
|RB
|3
|14
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|3
|15
|Chris Olave
|WR
|3
|16
|Trey McBride
|TE
|3
|17
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|3
|18
|Drake London
|WR
|3
|19
|Josh Allen
|QB
|4
|20
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|4
|21
|Parker Washington
|WR
|4
|22
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|4
|23
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|4
|24
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|4
|25
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|4
|26
|George Pickens
|WR
|4
|27
|Nico Collins
|WR
|4
|28
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|5
|29
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|5
|30
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|5
|31
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|5
|32
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|5
|33
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|5
|34
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|5
|35
|Breece Hall
|RB
|5
|36
|De'Von Achane
|RB
|5
|37
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|5
|38
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|5
|39
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|5
|40
|Christian Watson
|WR
|5
|41
|Davante Adams
|WR
|5
|42
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|5
|43
|Mike Evans
|WR
|5
|44
|DJ Moore
|WR
|5
|45
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|5
|46
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|5
|47
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|5
|48
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|5
|49
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|5
|50
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|5
|51
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|5
|52
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|5
|53
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|6
|54
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|6
|55
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|6
|56
|Josh Downs
|WR
|6
|57
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|6
|58
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|6
|59
|David Montgomery
|RB
|6
|60
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|6
|61
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|6
|62
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|6
|63
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|7
|64
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|7
|65
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|7
|66
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|7
|67
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|7
|68
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|7
|69
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|7
|70
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|7
|71
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|7
|72
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|7
|73
|Drake Maye
|QB
|7
|74
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|7
|75
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|7
|76
|George Kittle
|TE
|7
|77
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|7
|78
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|7
|79
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|7
|80
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|7
|81
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|7
|82
|Blake Corum
|RB
|7
|83
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|7
|84
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|7
|85
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|7
|86
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|8
|87
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|8
|88
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|8
|89
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|8
|90
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|8
|91
|Jared Goff
|QB
|8
|92
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|8
|93
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|8
|94
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|8
|95
|Jordan Love
|QB
|8
|96
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|8
|97
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|8
|98
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|8
|99
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|8
|100
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|8
|101
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|8
|102
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|9
|103
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|9
|104
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|9
|105
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|9
|106
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|9
|107
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|9
|108
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|9
|109
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|9
|110
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|9
|111
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|9
|112
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|9
|113
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|9
|114
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|9
|115
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|9
|116
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|9
|117
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|9
|118
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|9
|119
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|9
|120
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|9
|121
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|10
|122
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|10
|123
|Bo Nix
|QB
|10
|124
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|10
|125
|Woody Marks
|RB
|10
|126
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|10
|127
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|10
|128
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|10
|129
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|10
|130
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|10
|131
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|10
|132
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|10
|133
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|10
|134
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|10
|135
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|10
|136
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|10
|137
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|10
|138
|Bryce Young
|QB
|10
|139
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|10
|140
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|10
|141
|Rachaad White
|RB
|10
|142
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|11
|143
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|11
|144
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|11
|145
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|11
|146
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|11
|147
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|11
|148
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|11
|149
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|11
|150
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|11
|151
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|11
|152
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|11
|153
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|11
|154
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|11
|155
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|11
|156
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|11
|157
|Malik Washington
|WR
|11
|158
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|11
|159
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|11
|160
|Malik Willis
|QB
|11
|161
|Tre Harris
|WR
|11
|162
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|11
|163
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|11
|164
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|11
|165
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|11
|166
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|11
|167
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|11
|168
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|12
|169
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|12
|170
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|12
|171
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|12
|172
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|12
|173
|Darren Waller
|TE
|12
|174
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|12
|175
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|12
|176
|Cade Otton
|TE
|12
|177
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|12
|178
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|12
|179
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|12
|180
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|12
|181
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|12
|182
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|12
|183
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|12
|184
|Ray Davis
|RB
|12
|185
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|12
|186
|Chris Bell
|WR
|12
|187
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|WR
|12
|188
|Justice Hill
|RB
|12
|189
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|12
|190
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|12
|191
|AJ Barner
|TE
|12
|192
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|12
|193
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|12
|194
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|12
|195
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|12
|196
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|12
|197
|Geno Smith
|QB
|12
|198
|Marcus Mariota
|QB
|12
|199
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|12
|200
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
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