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Week 3 Fantasy Football Projections (Half PPR): RB, WR, TE, QB

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RotoBaller's updated fantasy football projections (RB, WR, QB, TE) for Week 3 (2026). Set winning lineups with our fantasy football projections.

In This Article hide
Week 3 Fantasy Football Projections
Week 3 Fantasy Football Outlooks
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Fantasy football rankings are always great, but our Week 3 fantasy football projections can be used as an extra resource to help you set your lineups. Below, see where key players on the start-sit bubble like Denzel Boston, Adonai Mitchell, Devaughn Vele, Josh Downs, Tre Tucker, Emanuel Wilson, and more are expected to perform in Week 3.

Our overall fantasy football projections for Week 3 are put together by Nick Mariano. Along with these projections, you will also see some relevant fantasy football injury news for this week.

Make sure you also bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal to make winning lineup decisions. Our free mobile app is a must-have for player news - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 3 Fantasy Football Projections

Be sure to check our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

Player Name Team Pos Fan Points Comp Pass Yards PASS TDs INTs Rush Ru. Yards Ru. TDs Rec Rec. Yards Rec. TDs
Josh Allen BUF QB 23.6 21.5 253.0 1.8 0.8 7.6 37.4 0.7
Lamar Jackson BAL QB 21.7 20.8 258.5 1.7 0.6 6.6 36.0 0.3
Jahmyr Gibbs DET RB 21.0 18.9 91.4 0.8 4.3 35.1 0.3
Patrick Mahomes II KC QB 20.0 21.3 243.0 2.0 0.6 4.0 20.2 0.2
Brock Purdy SF QB 19.9 22.0 254.8 2.0 0.8 4.3 18.9 0.2
Dak Prescott DAL QB 19.2 24.8 284.6 1.8 0.6 2.9 11.4 0.1
Tyler Shough NO QB 18.9 23.4 259.5 1.5 0.6 4.9 16.5 0.3
Jared Goff DET QB 18.8 22.9 272.4 1.9 0.4 2.2 4.9 0.1
Jalen Hurts PHI QB 18.6 19.3 216.5 1.4 0.7 7.2 29.6 0.4
Bijan Robinson ATL RB 18.4 18.7 88.2 0.5 4.3 35.1 0.2
Christian McCaffrey SF RB 18.3 15.2 67.5 0.6 4.5 39.6 0.3
Kenneth Walker III KC RB 18.1 17.0 81.7 0.7 3.5 28.4 0.2
Jordan Love GB QB 17.8 22.1 258.6 1.8 0.8 2.9 11.1 0.1
Bo Nix DEN QB 17.8 24.0 261.7 1.6 0.8 4.1 17.1 0.2
Derrick Henry BAL RB 17.7 18.0 92.4 0.9 1.6 14.1 0.1
Trevor Lawrence JAX QB 17.7 20.6 239.5 1.6 0.6 4.3 16.7 0.2
Joe Burrow CIN QB 17.5 26.0 282.8 1.7 0.9 2.7 6.9 0.1
Jonathan Taylor IND RB 17.4 20.7 92.5 0.6 3.0 22.3 0.1
Kyler Murray MIN QB 17.3 19.7 210.0 1.4 0.5 6.3 29.9 0.3
Amon-Ra St. Brown DET WR 17.2 0.2 0.9 0.0 7.2 92.9 0.7
Drake Maye NE QB 17.0 20.8 230.9 1.4 0.8 5.0 25.1 0.2
Geno Smith NYJ QB 16.8 22.6 255.0 1.5 0.7 3.4 12.8 0.1
C.J. Stroud HOU QB 16.6 21.9 242.3 1.5 0.6 3.2 13.2 0.2
Baker Mayfield TB QB 16.4 21.4 229.4 1.5 0.7 3.6 18.5 0.2
Bryce Young CAR QB 16.2 20.2 224.1 1.5 0.8 3.6 16.0 0.2
Justin Herbert LAC QB 16.1 19.7 217.8 1.4 0.7 4.2 21.9 0.2
Matthew Stafford LAR QB 16.0 20.9 244.2 1.7 0.6 2.0 3.2 0.1
De'Von Achane MIA RB 16.0 16.4 79.4 0.4 4.1 29.8 0.1
Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA WR 15.7 6.1 89.5 0.6
Ashton Jeanty LV RB 15.7 17.0 65.9 0.4 4.4 28.3 0.2
James Cook III BUF RB 15.5 16.6 81.1 0.6 2.5 20.2 0.1
Deshaun Watson CLE QB 15.4 20.5 219.3 1.2 0.8 6.3 25.6 0.2
Puka Nacua LAR WR 15.3 6.7 87.4 0.5
Justin Jefferson MIN WR 15.3 0.1 0.6 0.0 6.6 84.8 0.6
Jacoby Brissett ARI QB 15.0 21.4 228.6 1.3 0.5 3.0 12.0 0.1
Aaron Rodgers PIT QB 15.0 22.8 243.2 1.4 0.8 2.0 7.3 0.1
Chase Brown CIN RB 14.9 14.8 61.0 0.5 4.0 26.8 0.2
Drew Lock SEA QB 14.8 18.3 216.1 1.4 0.7 3.0 12.0 0.1
Kirk Cousins LV QB 14.8 22.3 234.7 1.4 0.7 2.1 4.9 0.1
Chris Olave NO WR 14.7 6.1 82.7 0.6
Zay Flowers BAL WR 14.7 5.9 85.3 0.5
Ja'Marr Chase CIN WR 14.7 6.9 84.4 0.5
Daniel Jones IND QB 14.6 21.1 221.2 1.2 0.8 3.5 13.2 0.2
Malik Willis MIA QB 14.4 18.4 190.9 0.9 0.5 5.7 29.2 0.2
Saquon Barkley PHI RB 14.3 18.0 79.5 0.5 2.0 15.6 0.1
Christian Watson GB WR 14.2 5.0 77.8 0.7
CeeDee Lamb DAL WR 14.2 6.0 83.2 0.5
Jameis Winston NYG QB 14.1 19.2 222.9 1.3 0.7 3.5 9.7 0.1
Garrett Wilson NYJ WR 14.0 6.4 80.4 0.5
Omarion Hampton LAC RB 13.9 16.4 75.2 0.5 2.3 14.9 0.1
Michael Penix Jr. ATL QB 13.8 19.1 207.5 1.2 0.6 2.8 10.2 0.1
Cam Ward TEN QB 13.7 18.7 197.0 1.1 0.4 3.2 12.8 0.2
Breece Hall NYJ RB 13.6 14.6 64.6 0.4 2.8 22.6 0.1
Cam Skattebo NYG RB 13.4 14.5 63.7 0.5 2.4 20.9 0.1
Javonte Williams DAL RB 13.4 13.8 57.3 0.6 2.6 16.2 0.2
Bucky Irving TB RB 13.2 15.5 61.8 0.3 3.3 27.5 0.2
Marcus Mariota WAS QB 13.2 18.2 198.1 1.0 0.9 5.6 26.1 0.1
D'Andre Swift CHI RB 13.0 15.1 65.9 0.5 2.5 17.9 0.1
Aaron Jones Sr. MIN RB 13.0 16.1 65.5 0.4 2.5 18.9 0.1
George Pickens DAL WR 12.8 5.1 75.3 0.5
Case Keenum CHI QB 12.7 19.3 214.8 1.2 0.9 2.2 8.0 0.1
DeVonta Smith PHI WR 12.6 5.4 71.9 0.4
Trey McBride ARI TE 12.5 6.7 65.5 0.4
Chuba Hubbard CAR RB 12.3 14.9 61.8 0.4 2.5 15.7 0.2
Kyren Williams LAR RB 12.3 13.9 63.6 0.5 1.9 12.5 0.1
Jaylen Warren PIT RB 12.3 11.9 57.3 0.2 3.5 26.2 0.1
Parker Washington JAX WR 12.3 5.0 71.1 0.4
Jeremiyah Love ARI RB 12.1 13.2 55.6 0.4 3.0 21.2 0.1
Quinshon Judkins CLE RB 12.1 15.8 61.5 0.4 2.5 17.3 0.1
David Montgomery HOU RB 11.9 13.0 51.3 0.6 2.0 16.4 0.1
Tee Higgins CIN WR 11.8 4.7 68.5 0.4
Brock Bowers LV TE 11.8 6.1 64.5 0.4
Tetairoa McMillan CAR WR 11.5 4.7 68.5 0.4
Jaylen Waddle DEN WR 11.4 5.1 67.7 0.4
Matthew Golden GB WR 11.2 0.6 3.2 0.0 4.8 60.4 0.4
Josh Downs IND WR 11.2 0.2 0.8 0.0 5.5 62.5 0.4
Jalen Coker CAR WR 11.1 4.7 61.5 0.4
Adonai Mitchell NYJ WR 11.1 4.7 68.0 0.3
Rashee Rice KC WR 11.1 0.5 2.7 0.0 4.4 54.4 0.5
Drake London ATL WR 11.0 4.8 63.3 0.4
Mike Evans SF WR 11.0 4.1 58.8 0.5
Dalton Schultz HOU TE 11.0 5.8 60.3 0.3
TreVeyon Henderson NE RB 10.9 12.8 58.3 0.4 2.0 14.4 0.1
Malik Nabers NYG WR 10.8 4.7 62.5 0.4
Dalton Kincaid BUF TE 10.8 4.8 61.6 0.4
DK Metcalf PIT WR 10.7 4.7 61.0 0.4
Tony Pollard TEN RB 10.6 13.9 63.4 0.4 1.6 10.2 0.1
Davante Adams LAR WR 10.4 4.3 56.4 0.4
George Kittle SF TE 10.3 4.5 53.8 0.4
Bhayshul Tuten JAX RB 10.3 12.6 51.9 0.4 1.8 13.2 0.1
Deebo Samuel Sr. SF WR 10.2 1.4 5.9 0.1 4.0 48.0 0.4
Jameson Williams DET WR 10.2 0.5 3.0 0.0 3.7 58.9 0.4
Tyler Warren IND TE 10.2 0.4 1.2 0.0 5.1 52.7 0.4
Tucker Kraft GB TE 10.1 4.6 52.3 0.4
Travis Kelce KC TE 9.9 4.6 50.5 0.4
Sam LaPorta DET TE 9.8 4.8 52.0 0.4
Travis Etienne Jr. NO RB 9.7 10.8 44.6 0.2 2.4 17.1 0.2
Denzel Boston CLE WR 9.6 4.0 55.7 0.3
Jadarian Price SEA RB 9.4 11.1 49.3 0.3 1.6 12.6 0.1
Courtland Sutton DEN WR 9.3 4.0 52.2 0.4
Mark Andrews BAL TE 9.2 0.3 1.6 0.0 4.4 45.6 0.4
Rico Dowdle PIT RB 9.2 9.9 44.9 0.3 2.0 15.4 0.1
Ladd McConkey LAC WR 9.1 4.0 51.2 0.3
Emeka Egbuka TB WR 9.0 3.9 51.0 0.3
Jordan Addison MIN WR 9.0 0.2 1.5 0.0 3.9 50.3 0.3
Isaiah Likely NYG TE 9.0 4.8 48.6 0.3
Xavier Worthy KC WR 9.0 0.9 5.5 0.1 3.5 42.7 0.4
Michael Wilson ARI WR 8.8 3.8 51.4 0.3
Luther Burden III CHI WR 8.8 0.6 3.1 0.0 4.0 52.2 0.2
DJ Moore BUF WR 8.7 3.3 47.8 0.4
KC Concepcion CLE WR 8.7 1.3 6.5 0.0 3.9 42.3 0.3
Harold Fannin Jr. CLE TE 8.7 4.7 48.8 0.2
RJ Harvey DEN RB 8.7 7.2 28.8 0.2 2.7 20.2 0.2
Devaughn Vele NO WR 8.6 4.0 49.4 0.3
Jacory Croskey-Merritt WAS RB 8.6 13.0 53.5 0.4 1.0 6.3 0.0
Hunter Henry NE TE 8.6 3.9 44.5 0.4
Terry McLaurin WAS WR 8.5 3.7 50.0 0.3
Rhamondre Stevenson NE RB 8.3 8.1 35.5 0.2 2.2 16.9 0.1
Alvin Kamara NO RB 8.2 8.5 33.6 0.3 2.4 15.9 0.1
Malik Washington MIA WR 8.2 0.9 4.2 0.0 3.9 42.7 0.2
Romeo Doubs NE WR 8.2 3.6 47.7 0.3
Tre Tucker LV WR 8.2 3.5 46.8 0.3
Dontayvion Wicks PHI WR 8.1 3.6 45.3 0.3
Juwan Johnson NO TE 8.0 3.8 45.2 0.3
Chris Godwin Jr. TB WR 8.0 3.9 43.7 0.3
Khalil Shakir BUF WR 8.0 4.0 44.9 0.3
Kayshon Boutte HOU WR 8.0 3.4 46.5 0.3
Oronde Gadsden II LAC TE 8.0 3.6 43.4 0.3
Stefon Diggs WAS WR 7.9 3.8 44.6 0.3
Brenton Strange JAX TE 7.9 3.8 40.1 0.3
Carnell Tate TEN WR 7.8 3.7 45.0 0.2
Pat Freiermuth PIT TE 7.7 3.9 41.1 0.3
Blake Corum LAR RB 7.6 10.3 46.8 0.3 0.8 5.4 0.0
Kaleb Johnson GB RB 7.6 10.7 44.8 0.3 0.8 5.4 0.0
Ryan Flournoy DAL WR 7.5 3.6 40.9 0.3
Tyjae Spears TEN RB 7.5 6.9 29.6 0.2 2.2 15.7 0.1
Quentin Johnston LAC WR 7.5 3.2 41.7 0.3
Jake Ferguson DAL TE 7.4 4.0 35.1 0.3
Jakobi Meyers JAX WR 7.4 3.4 40.9 0.3
Woody Marks HOU RB 7.3 9.1 35.2 0.2 1.7 12.7 0.1
Keenan Allen IND WR 7.3 3.7 41.1 0.2
Brian Thomas Jr. JAX WR 7.3 3.2 42.6 0.2
Colston Loveland CHI TE 7.2 3.4 38.9 0.3
Rashod Bateman BAL WR 7.1 2.7 40.1 0.3
Kenneth Gainwell TB RB 7.0 5.1 21.9 0.2 2.4 18.1 0.1
MarShawn Lloyd GB RB 7.0 7.4 30.5 0.2 1.6 11.4 0.1
Rome Odunze CHI WR 7.0 3.0 41.5 0.2
Mack Hollins NE WR 7.0 3.2 40.1 0.2
Germie Bernard PIT WR 6.9 3.3 39.2 0.2
Pat Bryant DEN WR 6.9 3.1 39.9 0.2
Kyle Monangai CHI RB 6.7 9.1 40.0 0.2 1.1 8.3 0.0
Xavier Hutchinson HOU WR 6.7 3.2 38.1 0.2
DeMario Douglas NE WR 6.6 3.2 37.5 0.2
J.K. Dobbins DEN RB 6.6 8.4 38.9 0.2 1.1 6.7 0.0
T.J. Hockenson MIN TE 6.5 3.4 33.2 0.2
Caleb Douglas MIA WR 6.5 3.0 38.1 0.2
Kyle Pitts Sr. ATL TE 6.3 3.2 34.2 0.2
Rashid Shaheed SEA WR 6.3 2.7 36.5 0.2
Keon Coleman BUF WR 6.3 2.6 33.8 0.3
Isaiah Williams NYJ WR 6.2 0.3 1.6 0.0 3.1 33.9 0.2
Roman Wilson PIT WR 6.2 3.1 35.6 0.2
Wan'Dale Robinson TEN WR 6.2 3.3 36.0 0.2
Keaton Mitchell LAC RB 6.2 5.4 27.1 0.2 1.6 12.2 0.1
Tyler Allgeier ARI RB 6.1 7.4 29.5 0.2 1.4 9.8 0.1
Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI WR 6.1 2.6 36.7 0.2
Justice Hill BAL RB 6.1 3.5 16.0 0.1 2.2 18.9 0.1
Terrance Ferguson LAR TE 6.0 2.5 33.2 0.2
Kalif Raymond CHI WR 6.0 3.2 33.3 0.2
Tre Harris LAC WR 5.9 2.9 34.4 0.2
AJ Barner SEA TE 5.8 0.6 2.2 0.0 2.7 27.0 0.2
Chris Rodriguez Jr. JAX RB 5.8 7.0 31.1 0.3 0.7 5.6 0.0
Evan Engram DEN TE 5.8 3.3 30.5 0.2
Cade Otton TB TE 5.7 3.3 30.9 0.2
Emanuel Wilson SEA RB 5.7 9.2 38.9 0.2 0.3 1.9 0.0
Rachaad White WAS RB 5.7 5.9 24.8 0.1 1.9 12.1 0.1
Mike Gesicki CIN TE 5.7 2.8 30.6 0.2
Jonah Coleman DEN RB 5.7 7.2 30.1 0.2 1.1 7.6 0.0
Kenyon Sadiq NYJ TE 5.5 2.8 29.3 0.2
Gunnar Helm TEN TE 5.5 3.1 27.4 0.2
Jalen Nailor LV WR 5.5 2.4 32.0 0.2
Darren Waller CAR TE 5.3 2.4 25.7 0.3
Kendrick Bourne ARI WR 5.3 2.6 31.9 0.1
Kaelon Black SF RB 5.3 7.1 30.6 0.2 0.9 6.7 0.0
Devin Singletary NYG RB 5.3 5.6 23.6 0.2 1.1 8.8 0.1
Chig Okonkwo WAS TE 5.3 2.9 30.2 0.1
Braelon Allen NYJ RB 5.3 5.7 24.1 0.2 1.0 7.0 0.1
Jerry Jeudy CLE WR 5.3 2.7 31.7 0.1
Brian Robinson Jr. ATL RB 5.2 7.3 30.2 0.2 0.8 5.9 0.0
Malachi Fields NYG WR 5.2 2.3 31.6 0.2
Tyquan Thornton KC WR 5.1 1.7 29.4 0.2
Samaje Perine CIN RB 5.0 5.0 20.1 0.2 1.4 11.2 0.0
Jaylin Noel HOU WR 5.0 2.1 28.9 0.2
Michael Mayer LV TE 4.8 2.6 23.2 0.2
Cooper Kupp SEA WR 4.7 2.0 27.1 0.2
Ted Hurst TB WR 4.6 1.9 25.1 0.2
Greg Dulcich MIA TE 4.6 2.6 26.3 0.1
Makai Lemon PHI WR 4.5 2.3 24.1 0.2
Calvin Ridley TEN WR 4.4 1.9 27.4 0.1
Chris Brooks GB RB 4.2 3.6 16.1 0.1 1.3 8.6 0.1
Jack Bech LV WR 4.2 2.0 24.3 0.1
Colby Parkinson LAR TE 4.1 2.0 19.5 0.2
Darnell Mooney NYG WR 4.1 1.7 24.6 0.1
Emmett Johnson KC RB 4.1 3.7 15.2 0.1 1.2 9.7 0.1
Laquon Treadwell IND WR 4.0 1.8 24.1 0.1
Xavier Legette CAR WR 3.8 1.8 20.5 0.1
Zach Ertz PHI TE 3.8 1.8 19.1 0.2
Darnell Washington PIT TE 3.8 1.9 21.2 0.1
George Holani SEA RB 3.7 3.1 12.5 0.1 1.1 9.0 0.1
Isaac TeSlaa DET WR 3.7 1.4 20.7 0.2
Andrei Iosivas CIN WR 3.7 1.9 20.2 0.1
DeeJay Dallas MIN RB 3.6 3.4 14.4 0.1 1.0 7.6 0.0
Dawson Knox BUF TE 3.6 1.7 17.7 0.2
Bryce Lance NO WR 3.5 1.6 20.1 0.1
Tank Bigsby PHI RB 3.5 3.6 16.4 0.2 0.7 5.1 0.0
Jahan Dotson ATL WR 3.4 1.4 17.8 0.2
Antonio Williams WAS WR 3.4 1.7 20.3 0.1
Raheim Sanders CLE RB 3.4 3.2 12.9 0.1 1.1 7.6 0.0
Elic Ayomanor TEN WR 3.4 1.4 19.6 0.1
Noah Fant NO TE 3.3 1.8 17.2 0.1
Sione Vaki DET RB 3.3 4.3 17.0 0.2 0.4 3.6 0.0
Chris Bell MIA WR 3.3 1.5 19.9 0.1
AJ Dillon CAR RB 3.2 3.6 15.1 0.2 0.6 4.8
Jalen McMillan TB WR 3.2 1.4 19.3 0.1
Olamide Zaccheaus ATL WR 3.2 1.8 17.5 0.1
Joshua Palmer BUF WR 3.2 1.3 18.9 0.1
Devontez Walker BAL WR 3.2 1.1 19.0 0.1
Jacob Cowing SF WR 3.1 1.3 16.5 0.1
Najee Harris NYG RB 3.1 4.2 17.8 0.2 0.3 2.5 0.0
Brenen Thompson LAC WR 3.1 1.4 18.8 0.1
Mike Washington Jr. LV RB 3.1 4.8 19.4 0.1 0.4 3.1 0.0
Skyy Moore GB WR 3.0 0.2 0.9 0.0 1.5 16.6 0.1
Kyle Juszczyk SF RB 2.9 0.1 0.5 0.0 1.4 14.6 0.1
Cole Kmet CHI TE 2.9 1.5 15.9 0.1
Erick All Jr. CIN TE 2.9 1.6 15.1 0.1
Tommy Tremble CAR TE 2.8 1.6 14.0 0.1
Jared Wayne HOU WR 2.8 1.2 15.1 0.1
Theo Johnson NYG TE 2.6 1.2 14.5 0.1
Dyami Brown WAS WR 2.6 1.4 14.9 0.1
Emari Demercado DAL RB 2.6 2.9 14.3 0.1 0.4 3.1 0.0
Ray Davis BUF RB 2.6 2.4 10.7 0.1 0.5 4.7 0.1
Foster Moreau HOU TE 2.6 1.3 13.9 0.1
Austin Hooper ATL TE 2.5 1.3 13.0 0.1
Josh Oliver MIN TE 2.5 1.3 13.3 0.1
Kevin Coleman Jr. MIA WR 2.5 1.2 13.7 0.1
Troy Franklin DEN WR 2.5 1.1 14.0 0.1
Johnny Mundt PHI TE 2.4 1.4 13.1 0.1
Noah Gray KC TE 2.3 1.1 11.7 0.1
Elijah Arroyo SEA TE 2.2 1.0 11.4 0.1
Jaylen Wright MIA RB 2.2 2.4 10.0 0.1 0.4 2.9 0.0
Kyle Williams NE WR 2.1 0.8 11.0 0.1
Mitchell Evans CAR TE 2.0 1.1 10.0 0.1
Zachariah Branch ATL WR 2.0 1.0 10.7 0.1
Tory Horton SEA WR 2.0 0.8 11.4 0.1
Luke Farrell SF TE 2.0 1.1 9.7 0.1
Jonnu Smith GB TE 2.0 1.2 10.4 0.1
Darius Cooper PHI WR 2.0 0.8 10.0 0.1
Jeremy Ruckert NYJ TE 2.0 1.1 9.5 0.1
LaJohntay Wester BAL WR 2.0 0.9 11.9 0.1
Drew Sample CIN TE 2.0 1.2 10.4 0.1
Daniel Bellinger TEN TE 2.0 1.0 10.0 0.1
Adam Trautman DEN TE 1.9 1.1 10.3 0.1
Tez Johnson TB WR 1.8 0.7 8.8 0.1
Demond Claiborne MIN RB 1.8 2.3 8.9 0.1 0.4 3.1 0.0
Blake Whiteheart CLE TE 1.8 1.0 9.1 0.1
Tyler Higbee LAR TE 1.7 0.9 9.0 0.1
KaVontae Turpin DAL WR 1.7 0.7 4.5 0.0 0.6 7.8 0.0
Will Kacmarek MIA TE 1.7 1.2 10.2 0.0
Nate Adkins DEN TE 1.7 0.9 7.7 0.1
Bo Melton GB WR 1.6 0.2 1.2 0.0 0.9 9.4 0.0
Will Shipley PHI RB 1.6 1.1 3.9 0.0 0.7 5.4 0.1
Brevyn Spann-Ford DAL TE 1.6 0.9 8.9 0.0
Jackson Hawes BUF TE 1.6 0.7 7.7 0.1
Durham Smythe BAL TE 1.6 0.8 7.8 0.1
Eli Raridon NE TE 1.5 0.8 8.4 0.1
Elijah Higgins ARI TE 1.4 0.8 7.2 0.0
Marquise Brown PHI WR 1.4 0.5 6.9 0.1
Hunter Luepke DAL RB 1.4 1.3 5.0 0.0 0.7 5.2 0.0
Marlin Klein HOU TE 1.4 0.7 7.3 0.1
Nate Boerkircher JAX TE 1.4 0.8 7.1 0.1
Brashard Smith KC RB 1.4 1.2 4.9 0.0 0.4 2.8 0.0
Jalen Royals KC WR 1.4 0.6 7.1 0.1
CJ Donaldson NO RB 1.3 1.3 5.4 0.1 0.3 2.4 0.0
Konata Mumpfield LAR WR 1.3 0.7 7.1 0.1
Jahdae Walker CHI WR 1.3 0.5 6.6 0.1
Dohnte Meyers CIN WR 1.3 0.6 7.5 0.0
Seth McGowan IND RB 1.3 1.8 6.8 0.0 0.5 2.8 0.0
Xavier Smith LAR WR 1.2 0.5 7.3 0.0
Tyrone Tracy Jr. NYG RB 1.2 1.5 7.0 0.0 0.2 1.5 0.0
Luke Schoonmaker DAL TE 1.2 0.8 7.8 0.0
Ollie Gordon II MIA RB 1.2 1.7 5.1 0.1 0.2 1.8 0.0
Chris Moore BAL WR 1.2 0.5 8.7 0.0
Josh Cameron JAX WR 1.2 0.5 6.2 0.1
Brock Wright DET TE 1.1 0.7 6.2 0.0
John Bates WAS TE 1.1 0.7 6.1 0.0
Matt Hibner BAL TE 1.1 0.6 6.7 0.0
Travis Hunter JAX WR 1.1 0.6 6.5 0.0
Barion Brown NO WR 1.0 0.5 2.6 0.0 0.3 3.1 0.0
Odell Beckham Jr. NYG WR 1.0 0.5 6.3 0.0
Isaiah Bond CLE WR 1.0 0.5 6.8 0.0
Colbie Young CIN WR 1.0 0.6 6.7 0.0

 

Week 3 Fantasy Football Outlooks

Nico Collins, Houston Texans

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (hamstring) was not seen at the portion of practice open to the media on Wednesday, according to DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN. Collins injured his hamstring at practice last Wednesday and did not play in the Week 2 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Texans are hopeful that the 27-year-old is not out long-term, but there is no guarantee that he will play this weekend on the road against the division-rival Indianapolis Colts.

Fantasy managers who have Collins rostered should be prepared for a potential second straight missed game. Receiver Kayshon Boutte had a bigger role in his second game with Houston last week with Collins out, and Xavier Hutchinson was also targeted frequently by quarterback C.J. Stroud. Second-year wideout Jaylin Noel will remain in starting three-wide sets if Collins misses another game. But perhaps the safest fantasy floor will belong to tight end Dalton Schultz, who exploded for 12 catches and 140 yards on 14 targets last week with Collins sidelined.

Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) and Tyson Bagent (concussion) will not practice on Wednesday, according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN. Head coach Ben Johnson said the Bears have confidence in any of their three QBs to start on Monday against the Philadelphia Eagles, and he praised general manager Ryan Poles for how the QB room is constructed. Johnson does not know who will start under center on Monday, but he knows that Case Keenum will practice on Wednesday.

Williams strained his right hamstring late in the Week 2 loss to the division-rival Minnesota Vikings. The 24-year-old avoided a significant hamstring injury, but at the same time, he is viewed as unlikely to be ready to suit up again on Monday night. With Bagent suffering a concussion after replacing Williams on Sunday, the Bears could be down to third-stringer Keenum against the Eagles. Fantasy managers should have Williams on their bench this week while also downgrading all of the offensive skill players.

Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) is not practicing Wednesday after exiting the team's Week 1 win over the Colts with a hamstring injury and missing Week 2's loss to the Saints. Despite playing only two quarters of football, Flowers still sits as the WR18 on the season, a testament to his red-hot start, recording a career-high 150 yards and a touchdown in the first half of the season opener.

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter told the media on Monday that Flowers has a "good shot" to play in Week 3 against the Cowboys, but he will likely need to log at least a limited practice first, so his status bears monitoring throughout the week. The Cowboys have allowed nearly 400 yards per game through the first two weeks, making Flowers a must-start if he can suit up for a game to be played in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Michael Pittman Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy said that wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) will practice on Wednesday, according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN. McCarthy did not say how much Pittman will practice, but it sounds like he will be limited after he was inactive for the team's Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots.

Pittman started last week with a limited practice before missing the final two days of the week. After sitting out last week, the 28-year-old wideout will probably need to upgrade to a full practice on Thursday or Friday. In his debut with the Steelers in the Week 1 win over the Atlanta Falcons, Pittman caught all three of his targets for 58 yards. Pittsburgh's offense has not looked great under McCarthy through two weeks, so even if Pittman is cleared to return for a Week 3 divisional tilt against the Cincinnati Bengals, he will be a WR4/flex, at best, in most fantasy football starting lineups this weekend.

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