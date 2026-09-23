RotoBaller's updated fantasy football projections (RB, WR, QB, TE) for Week 3 (2026). Set winning lineups with our fantasy football projections.
Fantasy football rankings are always great, but our Week 3 fantasy football projections can be used as an extra resource to help you set your lineups. Below, see where key players on the start-sit bubble like Denzel Boston, Adonai Mitchell, Devaughn Vele, Josh Downs, Tre Tucker, Emanuel Wilson, and more are expected to perform in Week 3.
Our overall fantasy football projections for Week 3 are put together by Nick Mariano. Along with these projections, you will also see some relevant fantasy football injury news for this week.
Make sure you also bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal to make winning lineup decisions. Our free mobile app is a must-have for player news - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 3 Fantasy Football Projections
Be sure to check our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|Player Name
|Team
|Pos
|Fan Points
|Comp
|Pass Yards
|PASS TDs
|INTs
|Rush
|Ru. Yards
|Ru. TDs
|Rec
|Rec. Yards
|Rec. TDs
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|QB
|23.6
|21.5
|253.0
|1.8
|0.8
|7.6
|37.4
|0.7
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|QB
|21.7
|20.8
|258.5
|1.7
|0.6
|6.6
|36.0
|0.3
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|DET
|RB
|21.0
|18.9
|91.4
|0.8
|4.3
|35.1
|0.3
|Patrick Mahomes II
|KC
|QB
|20.0
|21.3
|243.0
|2.0
|0.6
|4.0
|20.2
|0.2
|Brock Purdy
|SF
|QB
|19.9
|22.0
|254.8
|2.0
|0.8
|4.3
|18.9
|0.2
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|QB
|19.2
|24.8
|284.6
|1.8
|0.6
|2.9
|11.4
|0.1
|Tyler Shough
|NO
|QB
|18.9
|23.4
|259.5
|1.5
|0.6
|4.9
|16.5
|0.3
|Jared Goff
|DET
|QB
|18.8
|22.9
|272.4
|1.9
|0.4
|2.2
|4.9
|0.1
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|QB
|18.6
|19.3
|216.5
|1.4
|0.7
|7.2
|29.6
|0.4
|Bijan Robinson
|ATL
|RB
|18.4
|18.7
|88.2
|0.5
|4.3
|35.1
|0.2
|Christian McCaffrey
|SF
|RB
|18.3
|15.2
|67.5
|0.6
|4.5
|39.6
|0.3
|Kenneth Walker III
|KC
|RB
|18.1
|17.0
|81.7
|0.7
|3.5
|28.4
|0.2
|Jordan Love
|GB
|QB
|17.8
|22.1
|258.6
|1.8
|0.8
|2.9
|11.1
|0.1
|Bo Nix
|DEN
|QB
|17.8
|24.0
|261.7
|1.6
|0.8
|4.1
|17.1
|0.2
|Derrick Henry
|BAL
|RB
|17.7
|18.0
|92.4
|0.9
|1.6
|14.1
|0.1
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAX
|QB
|17.7
|20.6
|239.5
|1.6
|0.6
|4.3
|16.7
|0.2
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|QB
|17.5
|26.0
|282.8
|1.7
|0.9
|2.7
|6.9
|0.1
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|RB
|17.4
|20.7
|92.5
|0.6
|3.0
|22.3
|0.1
|Kyler Murray
|MIN
|QB
|17.3
|19.7
|210.0
|1.4
|0.5
|6.3
|29.9
|0.3
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|WR
|17.2
|0.2
|0.9
|0.0
|7.2
|92.9
|0.7
|Drake Maye
|NE
|QB
|17.0
|20.8
|230.9
|1.4
|0.8
|5.0
|25.1
|0.2
|Geno Smith
|NYJ
|QB
|16.8
|22.6
|255.0
|1.5
|0.7
|3.4
|12.8
|0.1
|C.J. Stroud
|HOU
|QB
|16.6
|21.9
|242.3
|1.5
|0.6
|3.2
|13.2
|0.2
|Baker Mayfield
|TB
|QB
|16.4
|21.4
|229.4
|1.5
|0.7
|3.6
|18.5
|0.2
|Bryce Young
|CAR
|QB
|16.2
|20.2
|224.1
|1.5
|0.8
|3.6
|16.0
|0.2
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|QB
|16.1
|19.7
|217.8
|1.4
|0.7
|4.2
|21.9
|0.2
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|QB
|16.0
|20.9
|244.2
|1.7
|0.6
|2.0
|3.2
|0.1
|De'Von Achane
|MIA
|RB
|16.0
|16.4
|79.4
|0.4
|4.1
|29.8
|0.1
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|WR
|15.7
|6.1
|89.5
|0.6
|Ashton Jeanty
|LV
|RB
|15.7
|17.0
|65.9
|0.4
|4.4
|28.3
|0.2
|James Cook III
|BUF
|RB
|15.5
|16.6
|81.1
|0.6
|2.5
|20.2
|0.1
|Deshaun Watson
|CLE
|QB
|15.4
|20.5
|219.3
|1.2
|0.8
|6.3
|25.6
|0.2
|Puka Nacua
|LAR
|WR
|15.3
|6.7
|87.4
|0.5
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|WR
|15.3
|0.1
|0.6
|0.0
|6.6
|84.8
|0.6
|Jacoby Brissett
|ARI
|QB
|15.0
|21.4
|228.6
|1.3
|0.5
|3.0
|12.0
|0.1
|Aaron Rodgers
|PIT
|QB
|15.0
|22.8
|243.2
|1.4
|0.8
|2.0
|7.3
|0.1
|Chase Brown
|CIN
|RB
|14.9
|14.8
|61.0
|0.5
|4.0
|26.8
|0.2
|Drew Lock
|SEA
|QB
|14.8
|18.3
|216.1
|1.4
|0.7
|3.0
|12.0
|0.1
|Kirk Cousins
|LV
|QB
|14.8
|22.3
|234.7
|1.4
|0.7
|2.1
|4.9
|0.1
|Chris Olave
|NO
|WR
|14.7
|6.1
|82.7
|0.6
|Zay Flowers
|BAL
|WR
|14.7
|5.9
|85.3
|0.5
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|WR
|14.7
|6.9
|84.4
|0.5
|Daniel Jones
|IND
|QB
|14.6
|21.1
|221.2
|1.2
|0.8
|3.5
|13.2
|0.2
|Malik Willis
|MIA
|QB
|14.4
|18.4
|190.9
|0.9
|0.5
|5.7
|29.2
|0.2
|Saquon Barkley
|PHI
|RB
|14.3
|18.0
|79.5
|0.5
|2.0
|15.6
|0.1
|Christian Watson
|GB
|WR
|14.2
|5.0
|77.8
|0.7
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|WR
|14.2
|6.0
|83.2
|0.5
|Jameis Winston
|NYG
|QB
|14.1
|19.2
|222.9
|1.3
|0.7
|3.5
|9.7
|0.1
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|WR
|14.0
|6.4
|80.4
|0.5
|Omarion Hampton
|LAC
|RB
|13.9
|16.4
|75.2
|0.5
|2.3
|14.9
|0.1
|Michael Penix Jr.
|ATL
|QB
|13.8
|19.1
|207.5
|1.2
|0.6
|2.8
|10.2
|0.1
|Cam Ward
|TEN
|QB
|13.7
|18.7
|197.0
|1.1
|0.4
|3.2
|12.8
|0.2
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|RB
|13.6
|14.6
|64.6
|0.4
|2.8
|22.6
|0.1
|Cam Skattebo
|NYG
|RB
|13.4
|14.5
|63.7
|0.5
|2.4
|20.9
|0.1
|Javonte Williams
|DAL
|RB
|13.4
|13.8
|57.3
|0.6
|2.6
|16.2
|0.2
|Bucky Irving
|TB
|RB
|13.2
|15.5
|61.8
|0.3
|3.3
|27.5
|0.2
|Marcus Mariota
|WAS
|QB
|13.2
|18.2
|198.1
|1.0
|0.9
|5.6
|26.1
|0.1
|D'Andre Swift
|CHI
|RB
|13.0
|15.1
|65.9
|0.5
|2.5
|17.9
|0.1
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|MIN
|RB
|13.0
|16.1
|65.5
|0.4
|2.5
|18.9
|0.1
|George Pickens
|DAL
|WR
|12.8
|5.1
|75.3
|0.5
|Case Keenum
|CHI
|QB
|12.7
|19.3
|214.8
|1.2
|0.9
|2.2
|8.0
|0.1
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|WR
|12.6
|5.4
|71.9
|0.4
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|TE
|12.5
|6.7
|65.5
|0.4
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|RB
|12.3
|14.9
|61.8
|0.4
|2.5
|15.7
|0.2
|Kyren Williams
|LAR
|RB
|12.3
|13.9
|63.6
|0.5
|1.9
|12.5
|0.1
|Jaylen Warren
|PIT
|RB
|12.3
|11.9
|57.3
|0.2
|3.5
|26.2
|0.1
|Parker Washington
|JAX
|WR
|12.3
|5.0
|71.1
|0.4
|Jeremiyah Love
|ARI
|RB
|12.1
|13.2
|55.6
|0.4
|3.0
|21.2
|0.1
|Quinshon Judkins
|CLE
|RB
|12.1
|15.8
|61.5
|0.4
|2.5
|17.3
|0.1
|David Montgomery
|HOU
|RB
|11.9
|13.0
|51.3
|0.6
|2.0
|16.4
|0.1
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|WR
|11.8
|4.7
|68.5
|0.4
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|TE
|11.8
|6.1
|64.5
|0.4
|Tetairoa McMillan
|CAR
|WR
|11.5
|4.7
|68.5
|0.4
|Jaylen Waddle
|DEN
|WR
|11.4
|5.1
|67.7
|0.4
|Matthew Golden
|GB
|WR
|11.2
|0.6
|3.2
|0.0
|4.8
|60.4
|0.4
|Josh Downs
|IND
|WR
|11.2
|0.2
|0.8
|0.0
|5.5
|62.5
|0.4
|Jalen Coker
|CAR
|WR
|11.1
|4.7
|61.5
|0.4
|Adonai Mitchell
|NYJ
|WR
|11.1
|4.7
|68.0
|0.3
|Rashee Rice
|KC
|WR
|11.1
|0.5
|2.7
|0.0
|4.4
|54.4
|0.5
|Drake London
|ATL
|WR
|11.0
|4.8
|63.3
|0.4
|Mike Evans
|SF
|WR
|11.0
|4.1
|58.8
|0.5
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|TE
|11.0
|5.8
|60.3
|0.3
|TreVeyon Henderson
|NE
|RB
|10.9
|12.8
|58.3
|0.4
|2.0
|14.4
|0.1
|Malik Nabers
|NYG
|WR
|10.8
|4.7
|62.5
|0.4
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|TE
|10.8
|4.8
|61.6
|0.4
|DK Metcalf
|PIT
|WR
|10.7
|4.7
|61.0
|0.4
|Tony Pollard
|TEN
|RB
|10.6
|13.9
|63.4
|0.4
|1.6
|10.2
|0.1
|Davante Adams
|LAR
|WR
|10.4
|4.3
|56.4
|0.4
|George Kittle
|SF
|TE
|10.3
|4.5
|53.8
|0.4
|Bhayshul Tuten
|JAX
|RB
|10.3
|12.6
|51.9
|0.4
|1.8
|13.2
|0.1
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|SF
|WR
|10.2
|1.4
|5.9
|0.1
|4.0
|48.0
|0.4
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|WR
|10.2
|0.5
|3.0
|0.0
|3.7
|58.9
|0.4
|Tyler Warren
|IND
|TE
|10.2
|0.4
|1.2
|0.0
|5.1
|52.7
|0.4
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|TE
|10.1
|4.6
|52.3
|0.4
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|TE
|9.9
|4.6
|50.5
|0.4
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|TE
|9.8
|4.8
|52.0
|0.4
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|NO
|RB
|9.7
|10.8
|44.6
|0.2
|2.4
|17.1
|0.2
|Denzel Boston
|CLE
|WR
|9.6
|4.0
|55.7
|0.3
|Jadarian Price
|SEA
|RB
|9.4
|11.1
|49.3
|0.3
|1.6
|12.6
|0.1
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|WR
|9.3
|4.0
|52.2
|0.4
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|TE
|9.2
|0.3
|1.6
|0.0
|4.4
|45.6
|0.4
|Rico Dowdle
|PIT
|RB
|9.2
|9.9
|44.9
|0.3
|2.0
|15.4
|0.1
|Ladd McConkey
|LAC
|WR
|9.1
|4.0
|51.2
|0.3
|Emeka Egbuka
|TB
|WR
|9.0
|3.9
|51.0
|0.3
|Jordan Addison
|MIN
|WR
|9.0
|0.2
|1.5
|0.0
|3.9
|50.3
|0.3
|Isaiah Likely
|NYG
|TE
|9.0
|4.8
|48.6
|0.3
|Xavier Worthy
|KC
|WR
|9.0
|0.9
|5.5
|0.1
|3.5
|42.7
|0.4
|Michael Wilson
|ARI
|WR
|8.8
|3.8
|51.4
|0.3
|Luther Burden III
|CHI
|WR
|8.8
|0.6
|3.1
|0.0
|4.0
|52.2
|0.2
|DJ Moore
|BUF
|WR
|8.7
|3.3
|47.8
|0.4
|KC Concepcion
|CLE
|WR
|8.7
|1.3
|6.5
|0.0
|3.9
|42.3
|0.3
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|CLE
|TE
|8.7
|4.7
|48.8
|0.2
|RJ Harvey
|DEN
|RB
|8.7
|7.2
|28.8
|0.2
|2.7
|20.2
|0.2
|Devaughn Vele
|NO
|WR
|8.6
|4.0
|49.4
|0.3
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|WAS
|RB
|8.6
|13.0
|53.5
|0.4
|1.0
|6.3
|0.0
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|TE
|8.6
|3.9
|44.5
|0.4
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|WR
|8.5
|3.7
|50.0
|0.3
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|RB
|8.3
|8.1
|35.5
|0.2
|2.2
|16.9
|0.1
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|RB
|8.2
|8.5
|33.6
|0.3
|2.4
|15.9
|0.1
|Malik Washington
|MIA
|WR
|8.2
|0.9
|4.2
|0.0
|3.9
|42.7
|0.2
|Romeo Doubs
|NE
|WR
|8.2
|3.6
|47.7
|0.3
|Tre Tucker
|LV
|WR
|8.2
|3.5
|46.8
|0.3
|Dontayvion Wicks
|PHI
|WR
|8.1
|3.6
|45.3
|0.3
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|TE
|8.0
|3.8
|45.2
|0.3
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|TB
|WR
|8.0
|3.9
|43.7
|0.3
|Khalil Shakir
|BUF
|WR
|8.0
|4.0
|44.9
|0.3
|Kayshon Boutte
|HOU
|WR
|8.0
|3.4
|46.5
|0.3
|Oronde Gadsden II
|LAC
|TE
|8.0
|3.6
|43.4
|0.3
|Stefon Diggs
|WAS
|WR
|7.9
|3.8
|44.6
|0.3
|Brenton Strange
|JAX
|TE
|7.9
|3.8
|40.1
|0.3
|Carnell Tate
|TEN
|WR
|7.8
|3.7
|45.0
|0.2
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|TE
|7.7
|3.9
|41.1
|0.3
|Blake Corum
|LAR
|RB
|7.6
|10.3
|46.8
|0.3
|0.8
|5.4
|0.0
|Kaleb Johnson
|GB
|RB
|7.6
|10.7
|44.8
|0.3
|0.8
|5.4
|0.0
|Ryan Flournoy
|DAL
|WR
|7.5
|3.6
|40.9
|0.3
|Tyjae Spears
|TEN
|RB
|7.5
|6.9
|29.6
|0.2
|2.2
|15.7
|0.1
|Quentin Johnston
|LAC
|WR
|7.5
|3.2
|41.7
|0.3
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|TE
|7.4
|4.0
|35.1
|0.3
|Jakobi Meyers
|JAX
|WR
|7.4
|3.4
|40.9
|0.3
|Woody Marks
|HOU
|RB
|7.3
|9.1
|35.2
|0.2
|1.7
|12.7
|0.1
|Keenan Allen
|IND
|WR
|7.3
|3.7
|41.1
|0.2
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|JAX
|WR
|7.3
|3.2
|42.6
|0.2
|Colston Loveland
|CHI
|TE
|7.2
|3.4
|38.9
|0.3
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|WR
|7.1
|2.7
|40.1
|0.3
|Kenneth Gainwell
|TB
|RB
|7.0
|5.1
|21.9
|0.2
|2.4
|18.1
|0.1
|MarShawn Lloyd
|GB
|RB
|7.0
|7.4
|30.5
|0.2
|1.6
|11.4
|0.1
|Rome Odunze
|CHI
|WR
|7.0
|3.0
|41.5
|0.2
|Mack Hollins
|NE
|WR
|7.0
|3.2
|40.1
|0.2
|Germie Bernard
|PIT
|WR
|6.9
|3.3
|39.2
|0.2
|Pat Bryant
|DEN
|WR
|6.9
|3.1
|39.9
|0.2
|Kyle Monangai
|CHI
|RB
|6.7
|9.1
|40.0
|0.2
|1.1
|8.3
|0.0
|Xavier Hutchinson
|HOU
|WR
|6.7
|3.2
|38.1
|0.2
|DeMario Douglas
|NE
|WR
|6.6
|3.2
|37.5
|0.2
|J.K. Dobbins
|DEN
|RB
|6.6
|8.4
|38.9
|0.2
|1.1
|6.7
|0.0
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|TE
|6.5
|3.4
|33.2
|0.2
|Caleb Douglas
|MIA
|WR
|6.5
|3.0
|38.1
|0.2
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|ATL
|TE
|6.3
|3.2
|34.2
|0.2
|Rashid Shaheed
|SEA
|WR
|6.3
|2.7
|36.5
|0.2
|Keon Coleman
|BUF
|WR
|6.3
|2.6
|33.8
|0.3
|Isaiah Williams
|NYJ
|WR
|6.2
|0.3
|1.6
|0.0
|3.1
|33.9
|0.2
|Roman Wilson
|PIT
|WR
|6.2
|3.1
|35.6
|0.2
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|TEN
|WR
|6.2
|3.3
|36.0
|0.2
|Keaton Mitchell
|LAC
|RB
|6.2
|5.4
|27.1
|0.2
|1.6
|12.2
|0.1
|Tyler Allgeier
|ARI
|RB
|6.1
|7.4
|29.5
|0.2
|1.4
|9.8
|0.1
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|ARI
|WR
|6.1
|2.6
|36.7
|0.2
|Justice Hill
|BAL
|RB
|6.1
|3.5
|16.0
|0.1
|2.2
|18.9
|0.1
|Terrance Ferguson
|LAR
|TE
|6.0
|2.5
|33.2
|0.2
|Kalif Raymond
|CHI
|WR
|6.0
|3.2
|33.3
|0.2
|Tre Harris
|LAC
|WR
|5.9
|2.9
|34.4
|0.2
|AJ Barner
|SEA
|TE
|5.8
|0.6
|2.2
|0.0
|2.7
|27.0
|0.2
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|JAX
|RB
|5.8
|7.0
|31.1
|0.3
|0.7
|5.6
|0.0
|Evan Engram
|DEN
|TE
|5.8
|3.3
|30.5
|0.2
|Cade Otton
|TB
|TE
|5.7
|3.3
|30.9
|0.2
|Emanuel Wilson
|SEA
|RB
|5.7
|9.2
|38.9
|0.2
|0.3
|1.9
|0.0
|Rachaad White
|WAS
|RB
|5.7
|5.9
|24.8
|0.1
|1.9
|12.1
|0.1
|Mike Gesicki
|CIN
|TE
|5.7
|2.8
|30.6
|0.2
|Jonah Coleman
|DEN
|RB
|5.7
|7.2
|30.1
|0.2
|1.1
|7.6
|0.0
|Kenyon Sadiq
|NYJ
|TE
|5.5
|2.8
|29.3
|0.2
|Gunnar Helm
|TEN
|TE
|5.5
|3.1
|27.4
|0.2
|Jalen Nailor
|LV
|WR
|5.5
|2.4
|32.0
|0.2
|Darren Waller
|CAR
|TE
|5.3
|2.4
|25.7
|0.3
|Kendrick Bourne
|ARI
|WR
|5.3
|2.6
|31.9
|0.1
|Kaelon Black
|SF
|RB
|5.3
|7.1
|30.6
|0.2
|0.9
|6.7
|0.0
|Devin Singletary
|NYG
|RB
|5.3
|5.6
|23.6
|0.2
|1.1
|8.8
|0.1
|Chig Okonkwo
|WAS
|TE
|5.3
|2.9
|30.2
|0.1
|Braelon Allen
|NYJ
|RB
|5.3
|5.7
|24.1
|0.2
|1.0
|7.0
|0.1
|Jerry Jeudy
|CLE
|WR
|5.3
|2.7
|31.7
|0.1
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|ATL
|RB
|5.2
|7.3
|30.2
|0.2
|0.8
|5.9
|0.0
|Malachi Fields
|NYG
|WR
|5.2
|2.3
|31.6
|0.2
|Tyquan Thornton
|KC
|WR
|5.1
|1.7
|29.4
|0.2
|Samaje Perine
|CIN
|RB
|5.0
|5.0
|20.1
|0.2
|1.4
|11.2
|0.0
|Jaylin Noel
|HOU
|WR
|5.0
|2.1
|28.9
|0.2
|Michael Mayer
|LV
|TE
|4.8
|2.6
|23.2
|0.2
|Cooper Kupp
|SEA
|WR
|4.7
|2.0
|27.1
|0.2
|Ted Hurst
|TB
|WR
|4.6
|1.9
|25.1
|0.2
|Greg Dulcich
|MIA
|TE
|4.6
|2.6
|26.3
|0.1
|Makai Lemon
|PHI
|WR
|4.5
|2.3
|24.1
|0.2
|Calvin Ridley
|TEN
|WR
|4.4
|1.9
|27.4
|0.1
|Chris Brooks
|GB
|RB
|4.2
|3.6
|16.1
|0.1
|1.3
|8.6
|0.1
|Jack Bech
|LV
|WR
|4.2
|2.0
|24.3
|0.1
|Colby Parkinson
|LAR
|TE
|4.1
|2.0
|19.5
|0.2
|Darnell Mooney
|NYG
|WR
|4.1
|1.7
|24.6
|0.1
|Emmett Johnson
|KC
|RB
|4.1
|3.7
|15.2
|0.1
|1.2
|9.7
|0.1
|Laquon Treadwell
|IND
|WR
|4.0
|1.8
|24.1
|0.1
|Xavier Legette
|CAR
|WR
|3.8
|1.8
|20.5
|0.1
|Zach Ertz
|PHI
|TE
|3.8
|1.8
|19.1
|0.2
|Darnell Washington
|PIT
|TE
|3.8
|1.9
|21.2
|0.1
|George Holani
|SEA
|RB
|3.7
|3.1
|12.5
|0.1
|1.1
|9.0
|0.1
|Isaac TeSlaa
|DET
|WR
|3.7
|1.4
|20.7
|0.2
|Andrei Iosivas
|CIN
|WR
|3.7
|1.9
|20.2
|0.1
|DeeJay Dallas
|MIN
|RB
|3.6
|3.4
|14.4
|0.1
|1.0
|7.6
|0.0
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|TE
|3.6
|1.7
|17.7
|0.2
|Bryce Lance
|NO
|WR
|3.5
|1.6
|20.1
|0.1
|Tank Bigsby
|PHI
|RB
|3.5
|3.6
|16.4
|0.2
|0.7
|5.1
|0.0
|Jahan Dotson
|ATL
|WR
|3.4
|1.4
|17.8
|0.2
|Antonio Williams
|WAS
|WR
|3.4
|1.7
|20.3
|0.1
|Raheim Sanders
|CLE
|RB
|3.4
|3.2
|12.9
|0.1
|1.1
|7.6
|0.0
|Elic Ayomanor
|TEN
|WR
|3.4
|1.4
|19.6
|0.1
|Noah Fant
|NO
|TE
|3.3
|1.8
|17.2
|0.1
|Sione Vaki
|DET
|RB
|3.3
|4.3
|17.0
|0.2
|0.4
|3.6
|0.0
|Chris Bell
|MIA
|WR
|3.3
|1.5
|19.9
|0.1
|AJ Dillon
|CAR
|RB
|3.2
|3.6
|15.1
|0.2
|0.6
|4.8
|Jalen McMillan
|TB
|WR
|3.2
|1.4
|19.3
|0.1
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|ATL
|WR
|3.2
|1.8
|17.5
|0.1
|Joshua Palmer
|BUF
|WR
|3.2
|1.3
|18.9
|0.1
|Devontez Walker
|BAL
|WR
|3.2
|1.1
|19.0
|0.1
|Jacob Cowing
|SF
|WR
|3.1
|1.3
|16.5
|0.1
|Najee Harris
|NYG
|RB
|3.1
|4.2
|17.8
|0.2
|0.3
|2.5
|0.0
|Brenen Thompson
|LAC
|WR
|3.1
|1.4
|18.8
|0.1
|Mike Washington Jr.
|LV
|RB
|3.1
|4.8
|19.4
|0.1
|0.4
|3.1
|0.0
|Skyy Moore
|GB
|WR
|3.0
|0.2
|0.9
|0.0
|1.5
|16.6
|0.1
|Kyle Juszczyk
|SF
|RB
|2.9
|0.1
|0.5
|0.0
|1.4
|14.6
|0.1
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|TE
|2.9
|1.5
|15.9
|0.1
|Erick All Jr.
|CIN
|TE
|2.9
|1.6
|15.1
|0.1
|Tommy Tremble
|CAR
|TE
|2.8
|1.6
|14.0
|0.1
|Jared Wayne
|HOU
|WR
|2.8
|1.2
|15.1
|0.1
|Theo Johnson
|NYG
|TE
|2.6
|1.2
|14.5
|0.1
|Dyami Brown
|WAS
|WR
|2.6
|1.4
|14.9
|0.1
|Emari Demercado
|DAL
|RB
|2.6
|2.9
|14.3
|0.1
|0.4
|3.1
|0.0
|Ray Davis
|BUF
|RB
|2.6
|2.4
|10.7
|0.1
|0.5
|4.7
|0.1
|Foster Moreau
|HOU
|TE
|2.6
|1.3
|13.9
|0.1
|Austin Hooper
|ATL
|TE
|2.5
|1.3
|13.0
|0.1
|Josh Oliver
|MIN
|TE
|2.5
|1.3
|13.3
|0.1
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|MIA
|WR
|2.5
|1.2
|13.7
|0.1
|Troy Franklin
|DEN
|WR
|2.5
|1.1
|14.0
|0.1
|Johnny Mundt
|PHI
|TE
|2.4
|1.4
|13.1
|0.1
|Noah Gray
|KC
|TE
|2.3
|1.1
|11.7
|0.1
|Elijah Arroyo
|SEA
|TE
|2.2
|1.0
|11.4
|0.1
|Jaylen Wright
|MIA
|RB
|2.2
|2.4
|10.0
|0.1
|0.4
|2.9
|0.0
|Kyle Williams
|NE
|WR
|2.1
|0.8
|11.0
|0.1
|Mitchell Evans
|CAR
|TE
|2.0
|1.1
|10.0
|0.1
|Zachariah Branch
|ATL
|WR
|2.0
|1.0
|10.7
|0.1
|Tory Horton
|SEA
|WR
|2.0
|0.8
|11.4
|0.1
|Luke Farrell
|SF
|TE
|2.0
|1.1
|9.7
|0.1
|Jonnu Smith
|GB
|TE
|2.0
|1.2
|10.4
|0.1
|Darius Cooper
|PHI
|WR
|2.0
|0.8
|10.0
|0.1
|Jeremy Ruckert
|NYJ
|TE
|2.0
|1.1
|9.5
|0.1
|LaJohntay Wester
|BAL
|WR
|2.0
|0.9
|11.9
|0.1
|Drew Sample
|CIN
|TE
|2.0
|1.2
|10.4
|0.1
|Daniel Bellinger
|TEN
|TE
|2.0
|1.0
|10.0
|0.1
|Adam Trautman
|DEN
|TE
|1.9
|1.1
|10.3
|0.1
|Tez Johnson
|TB
|WR
|1.8
|0.7
|8.8
|0.1
|Demond Claiborne
|MIN
|RB
|1.8
|2.3
|8.9
|0.1
|0.4
|3.1
|0.0
|Blake Whiteheart
|CLE
|TE
|1.8
|1.0
|9.1
|0.1
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|TE
|1.7
|0.9
|9.0
|0.1
|KaVontae Turpin
|DAL
|WR
|1.7
|0.7
|4.5
|0.0
|0.6
|7.8
|0.0
|Will Kacmarek
|MIA
|TE
|1.7
|1.2
|10.2
|0.0
|Nate Adkins
|DEN
|TE
|1.7
|0.9
|7.7
|0.1
|Bo Melton
|GB
|WR
|1.6
|0.2
|1.2
|0.0
|0.9
|9.4
|0.0
|Will Shipley
|PHI
|RB
|1.6
|1.1
|3.9
|0.0
|0.7
|5.4
|0.1
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|DAL
|TE
|1.6
|0.9
|8.9
|0.0
|Jackson Hawes
|BUF
|TE
|1.6
|0.7
|7.7
|0.1
|Durham Smythe
|BAL
|TE
|1.6
|0.8
|7.8
|0.1
|Eli Raridon
|NE
|TE
|1.5
|0.8
|8.4
|0.1
|Elijah Higgins
|ARI
|TE
|1.4
|0.8
|7.2
|0.0
|Marquise Brown
|PHI
|WR
|1.4
|0.5
|6.9
|0.1
|Hunter Luepke
|DAL
|RB
|1.4
|1.3
|5.0
|0.0
|0.7
|5.2
|0.0
|Marlin Klein
|HOU
|TE
|1.4
|0.7
|7.3
|0.1
|Nate Boerkircher
|JAX
|TE
|1.4
|0.8
|7.1
|0.1
|Brashard Smith
|KC
|RB
|1.4
|1.2
|4.9
|0.0
|0.4
|2.8
|0.0
|Jalen Royals
|KC
|WR
|1.4
|0.6
|7.1
|0.1
|CJ Donaldson
|NO
|RB
|1.3
|1.3
|5.4
|0.1
|0.3
|2.4
|0.0
|Konata Mumpfield
|LAR
|WR
|1.3
|0.7
|7.1
|0.1
|Jahdae Walker
|CHI
|WR
|1.3
|0.5
|6.6
|0.1
|Dohnte Meyers
|CIN
|WR
|1.3
|0.6
|7.5
|0.0
|Seth McGowan
|IND
|RB
|1.3
|1.8
|6.8
|0.0
|0.5
|2.8
|0.0
|Xavier Smith
|LAR
|WR
|1.2
|0.5
|7.3
|0.0
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|NYG
|RB
|1.2
|1.5
|7.0
|0.0
|0.2
|1.5
|0.0
|Luke Schoonmaker
|DAL
|TE
|1.2
|0.8
|7.8
|0.0
|Ollie Gordon II
|MIA
|RB
|1.2
|1.7
|5.1
|0.1
|0.2
|1.8
|0.0
|Chris Moore
|BAL
|WR
|1.2
|0.5
|8.7
|0.0
|Josh Cameron
|JAX
|WR
|1.2
|0.5
|6.2
|0.1
|Brock Wright
|DET
|TE
|1.1
|0.7
|6.2
|0.0
|John Bates
|WAS
|TE
|1.1
|0.7
|6.1
|0.0
|Matt Hibner
|BAL
|TE
|1.1
|0.6
|6.7
|0.0
|Travis Hunter
|JAX
|WR
|1.1
|0.6
|6.5
|0.0
|Barion Brown
|NO
|WR
|1.0
|0.5
|2.6
|0.0
|0.3
|3.1
|0.0
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|NYG
|WR
|1.0
|0.5
|6.3
|0.0
|Isaiah Bond
|CLE
|WR
|1.0
|0.5
|6.8
|0.0
|Colbie Young
|CIN
|WR
|1.0
|0.6
|6.7
|0.0
Week 3 Fantasy Football Outlooks
Nico Collins, Houston Texans
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (hamstring) was not seen at the portion of practice open to the media on Wednesday, according to DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN. Collins injured his hamstring at practice last Wednesday and did not play in the Week 2 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Texans are hopeful that the 27-year-old is not out long-term, but there is no guarantee that he will play this weekend on the road against the division-rival Indianapolis Colts.
Fantasy managers who have Collins rostered should be prepared for a potential second straight missed game. Receiver Kayshon Boutte had a bigger role in his second game with Houston last week with Collins out, and Xavier Hutchinson was also targeted frequently by quarterback C.J. Stroud. Second-year wideout Jaylin Noel will remain in starting three-wide sets if Collins misses another game. But perhaps the safest fantasy floor will belong to tight end Dalton Schultz, who exploded for 12 catches and 140 yards on 14 targets last week with Collins sidelined.
Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) and Tyson Bagent (concussion) will not practice on Wednesday, according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN. Head coach Ben Johnson said the Bears have confidence in any of their three QBs to start on Monday against the Philadelphia Eagles, and he praised general manager Ryan Poles for how the QB room is constructed. Johnson does not know who will start under center on Monday, but he knows that Case Keenum will practice on Wednesday.
Williams strained his right hamstring late in the Week 2 loss to the division-rival Minnesota Vikings. The 24-year-old avoided a significant hamstring injury, but at the same time, he is viewed as unlikely to be ready to suit up again on Monday night. With Bagent suffering a concussion after replacing Williams on Sunday, the Bears could be down to third-stringer Keenum against the Eagles. Fantasy managers should have Williams on their bench this week while also downgrading all of the offensive skill players.
Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) is not practicing Wednesday after exiting the team's Week 1 win over the Colts with a hamstring injury and missing Week 2's loss to the Saints. Despite playing only two quarters of football, Flowers still sits as the WR18 on the season, a testament to his red-hot start, recording a career-high 150 yards and a touchdown in the first half of the season opener.
Ravens head coach Jesse Minter told the media on Monday that Flowers has a "good shot" to play in Week 3 against the Cowboys, but he will likely need to log at least a limited practice first, so his status bears monitoring throughout the week. The Cowboys have allowed nearly 400 yards per game through the first two weeks, making Flowers a must-start if he can suit up for a game to be played in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Michael Pittman Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy said that wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) will practice on Wednesday, according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN. McCarthy did not say how much Pittman will practice, but it sounds like he will be limited after he was inactive for the team's Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots.
Pittman started last week with a limited practice before missing the final two days of the week. After sitting out last week, the 28-year-old wideout will probably need to upgrade to a full practice on Thursday or Friday. In his debut with the Steelers in the Week 1 win over the Atlanta Falcons, Pittman caught all three of his targets for 58 yards. Pittsburgh's offense has not looked great under McCarthy through two weeks, so even if Pittman is cleared to return for a Week 3 divisional tilt against the Cincinnati Bengals, he will be a WR4/flex, at best, in most fantasy football starting lineups this weekend.
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