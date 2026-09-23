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Fantasy Genius Week 2 Not-So-Serious Recap: Back To Earth

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Fantasy Genius brings you stats, stories, and rivalries every week of the season. Check out this hilarious, not-so-serious recap from Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season.

In This Article hide
Injuries, Injuries, and More Injuries
League Awards
Mini-Games Recap
More Fantasy Football Analysis

During the dog days of summer, as we've crept up to six months since the Super Bowl, it's easy to forget about the negatives that come with football (reality and fantasy). Week 1 was a whirlwind -- a massive amount of points scored, an electric NFL RedZone Sunday, and the Cowboys losing in primetime. In short, it was everything we dreamed of during the offseason.

If we were flying high in Week 1, Week 2 turned the nose of our proverbial plane directly towards the ground and accelerated. Oh, right...injuries. I forgot that the sport designed around the biggest, strongest, scariest men you've ever seen sprinting at each other at full speed can result in some boo-boos.

The TLDR version? This data is real. This "analysis" is fun. If you get a smile out of this info - or just like having tons of fun with your buddies throughout fantasy football season - think about syncing your league to Fantasy Genius in 2026...you can save 20% (and get three FREE months of RotoBaller's Big 4 Premium) when you use code BALLER at checkout!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Injuries, Injuries, and More Injuries

Here is a non-exhaustive list of injuries from the Week 2 slate of games:

Injuries are unavoidable in this sport. What should be avoidable right out of the gate is looking like a poorly coached, pathetic excuse for a football team. I am of course referring to both the Los Angeles Chargers and, perhaps more importantly, the fantasy team of Hingle McCringleberry. These teams had all offseason to prepare, analyze data, and motivate their players. They've failed across the board so far. But hey, it's a long season! Use this paragraph as bulletin board material for your organization for the rest of the season. Take a screenshot and send it back to me after you've completed your championship run.

Keep your head up, though. It's possible that you have a Sam Darnold-esque ass recovery in store for the coming days. How powerful is your ass? Only you can answer that question.

What Majestic Mapp did to Hingle McCringleberry this week should not be tolerated in polite society. Hit them as hard as possible from the blind side and then made them chase Looney-Tunes-style after the ball backwards for 40 yards.

Hingle McCringleberry's season is now at 4th and 43.

Bob Loblaw lost a close one to Jerry Jones this week, with just 8.60 points separating them from a week 2 victory. However, it could be worse! In the NFL developmental league this weekend, NC State was leading Vanderbilt by 3 points with 6 seconds remaining with the ball on the 4 yard line. Basically anything NC State did on this play would have resulted in a victory, including an Orlovsky. And yet...

I hope that Bob Loblaw can take solace in the fact that their loss was not the most painful of the weekend. You're welcome, happy to help.

I've done a lot of hating in this recap and that's not the kind of person I want to be. Let's talk a bit about D'Brickshaw Ferguson. They made the best start/sit decisions of anyone this week, capitalizing on 91.7% of their possible points.

It wasn't enough to get them the W this week. Frankly, I'm not sure if anything they do start/sit wise will make a difference in that department. But they still deserve praise for making some smart decisions on Sunday. Well done. Sorta.

 

League Awards

Let's take a look at this week's league awards. I know that Bob Loblaw is big on moral victories after being the week's best losing team, so shout out to them...maybe they'll find another thing to hang their hat on in here.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba managers were treated to an 82-yard touchdown two minutes into the Seahawks game. Zero anxiety about whether he would have another big fantasy performance. Shoutout to JSN for protecting the mental health of fantasy football players everywhere.*

*Does not apply if you were facing JSN this week.

While he wasn't the fantasy MVP this week, Cam Skattebo earns my personal MVP award this week after executing the most ill-advised hurdle of all time. This young man is a delight to watch.

Here are this week's top players. In the WR category, a really nice week for my theory that Guys With Cool Names Are Better Fantasy Assets: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, CeeDee Lamb, and Amon-Ra St. Brown all had monster weeks. Please ignore this theory for QBs and RBs this week, as Josh Allen and Jonathan Taylor led the way.

The only thing I can say about leaving the following players on the bench is that I am "angrily optimistic" that you'll get these mistakes cleaned up moving forward.

Let's take a look at the actual NFL stats for each fantasy team. I believe Hingle McCringleberry might be able to find a category here where they aren't in last, unlike the current league standings.

 

Mini-Games Recap

This is the first week of including our new mini-games in the recap! Have you seen these yet? I'll provide a quick synopsis of each so you know what we're looking at here moving forward this season.

First up is survivor. The lowest scoring team each week is eliminated. The last team standing wins. Here's how we stand after two weeks:

The next one is a little more complex but I have faith in you, you'll get it! The "hammer" game works as follows: in week 1, the highest scoring team in the league receives the hammer. The only way to obtain the hammer after that is to defeat the current hammer holder. Whoever holds the hammer at the end of the season wins.

Hot potato is the reverse of the hammer game -- the lowest scoring team gets the hot potato in week 1. From there, the only way you get stuck with the hot potato is losing to the current hot potato holder.

Hopefully plopping these here directly in the recap spices things up a bit for your league!

Crack a smile while reading this article from Fantasy Genius co-founder, Mike Barton? Sync your fantasy football league with Fantasy Genius to receive hilarious weekly recaps (written by humans, not AI overlords) after every matchup! The perks don't end, as your entire league gets access to all the bells and whistles with one premium subscription. Use code BALLER to save 20% for the whole 2026 season!

 

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Fact or Fiction: Week 2's Biggest Surprises
Start/Sit Chart - Week 3 TNF Matchup Ratings
Matchups We Love - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
Rest-of-Season Fantasy Football Rankings


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

a Late Addition to Game 1 Lineup
CFB

Stephen Daley, Kellan Wyatt Regain Eligibility After Injunction
Jayden Daniels

Ruled Out for Week 3
Jaxson Dart

Expected to Have Season-Ending Knee Surgery
CFB

Koby Howard Out For Extended Period
CFB

Houston D/ST Has Elite Upside In Week 4
Alec Pierce

Placed on Injured Reserve
CFB

Kentucky D/ST a Must-Start In Week 4
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Suffers Wrist Injury on Tuesday
Alec Pierce

Hoping to Return in 4-6 Weeks
CFB

Clemson QB Christopher Vizzina Probable For Week 4
Olen Zellweger

Suffers Concussion in Preseason Game
Dan Vladar

Sustains Upper-Body Injury
Drew Helleson

Out for One Week
Klay Thompson

Emerges as Front-Runner to Start for Miami
Matt Duchene

Expected to Skate Wednesday
Denver Nuggets

Boopie Miller Set to Sign Exhibit 10 Deal with Denver
Alex Ovechkin

May Skip Preseason
Cale Makar

Returns to Full Practice
San Antonio Spurs

Miles Barnstable Joins Spurs on Training Camp Deal
James Johnson

Returns to Pacers on Exhibit 9 Deal
Sam Steel

Stars Sign Sam Steel to Four-Year Extension
Fred VanVleet

to Skip Back-to-Backs Early in Season
Austin Ekeler

Working Out for the Panthers
Jonathon Brooks

to Undergo Core Surgery, to Miss at Least Six Weeks
Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Russell Henley

Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Collin Morikawa

Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
Sam Darnold

Seahawks Leaving the Door Open for Sam Darnold to Play in Week 3
Ceddanne Rafaela

Set to Return From Injured List on Wednesday
Blake Snell

Set to Start for the Dodgers on Saturday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits Early on Tuesday with Shin Contusion
Bez Mbeng

Heat Claim Bez Mbeng Off Waivers for Training Camp
Kawhi Leonard

Agrees to Two-Year Extension with Raptors
Dorian Finney-Smith

Heads to Atlanta
Ryan Nembhard

Traded to Hornets, Expected to be Waived
Buddy Hield

Traded to Hornets
Brock Bowers

Expected to Make Season Debut in Week 3
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Return on Wednesday
Mason Taylor

Likely to Miss Week 3 With Thumb Injury
CFB

Junior Sherrill Could Have Another Big Day
CFB

Kamario Taylor is a QB2 Against Missouri
CFB

LJ Martin Coming Off Breakout Effort
CFB

Tyrell Henry Looks to Repeat Productive Effort
CFB

KJ Duff Projected to Feast
CFB

Collin Dixon Faces Toughest Task Yet in Week 4
CFB

Trinidad Chambliss Riding High
CFB

Drew Mestermaker With Another Chance to Explode
Rico Dowdle

Considered Day-to-Day With Toe Injury
CFB

Arch Manning Has Tough Matchup in Week 4
CFB

Kenny Minchey Coming Off Strong Performance
CFB

Darian Mensah Faces Stingy Pass Defense in Week 4
CFB

Jeremiah Smith Hopes to Get Back on Track
CFB

Malachi Toney Looks to Keep it Rolling
New York Mets

Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
Cade Cavalli

Done for the Year
MLB

Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
Jaxson Dart

Could Miss the Rest of the Season
CFB

Benji Blackburn's Volume Keeps Him in the Week 4 Mix
Tyson Bagent

in the Concussion Protocol
CFB

Rocky Beers Faces His Toughest Test at Georgia
Caleb Williams

Unlikely to Play Monday, Could Face 2-4 Week Recovery
CFB

Benjamin Brahmer Faces Lower Floor Against Wisconsin
Alec Pierce

"No Guarantee" Alec Pierce is Able to Return by Midseason
Aaron Judge

Likely to Miss Wild-Card Series
Boston Red Sox

Chad Tracy Becomes Full-Time Manager, Lands Three-Year Contract
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Returning for Second Game of Doubleheader Tuesday
Puka Nacua

Rams "Hopeful" Puka Nacua Can Play in Week 3
Isaac McKneely

Signs Training Camp Deal with Hawks
New Orleans Pelicans

Solomon Washington Joins Pelicans on Training Camp Deal
Detroit Pistons

Drake Allen Lands Training Camp Deal with Pistons
Denver Nuggets

Keonte Jones Signs Training Camp Deal with Nuggets
Denver Nuggets

Reese Dixon-Waters Signs Training Camp Deal with Nuggets
Matthew Stafford

Gets Right in Big Win Over Giants
Davante Adams

Puts Up an Elite Performance on Monday Night Football
Isaiah Likely

Leads Team in Targets Against Rams
Malik Nabers

Popped His Shoulder in Place on the Sideline
Jaxson Dart

Diagnosed with a Sprained MCL in Week 2
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Sign DJ Armstrong
Malachi Smith

Lands Two-Way Deal with Raptors
Alec Pierce

Set to Miss "Several Weeks," Could Return Midseason
Jaden Bradley

Lands Four-Year Deal with Raptors
Jalen Duren

Weighs Pistons' $200 Million Offer
Henri Veesaar

Expected to Miss 2026-27 Season with Torn ACL
Dylan Cease

Will Not Need Shoulder Surgery
Alex Bregman

has Multiple Facial Fractures, Hopes to Return in Playoffs
Justin Verlander

Scheduled to Make One More Start on Saturday
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return During Regular Season
Joel Farabee

Set For Larger Role in Calgary
Morgan Frost

Working as Top-Line Center at Camp
Ivan Demidov

Impressing in Preseason
Houston Rockets

Montrezl Harrell Works Out for Rockets' G-League Affiliate
Matvei Michkov

Looking "Lighter and Stronger" at Camp
Evgeni Malkin

Not Ruling Out Returning for 22nd NHL Campaign
Gabriel Landeskog

Expecting to Take "Another Step"
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Headed for Imaging on Right Knee
Alex Bregman

Taken to Hospital After Being Hit in the Face by Foul Ball
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Exits Early on Sunday with Lower-Back Tightness
Dylan Cease

to Miss Next Start Due to Shoulder Injury
Kyle Tucker

Leaves Early With Knee Injury on Saturday
Denny Hamlin

is One of the Top Anchor Picks for Bristol DFS Lineups
Christopher Bell

Is One of the Top Favorites to Win at Bristol
Chase Briscoe

is A Top DFS Option for All Formats at Bristol
Joey Logano

May be A Top Contrarian Option for Bristol DFS Lineups
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Bristol?
Chase Elliott

Carries Plenty of Upside for Bristol DFS Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Top-10 Contender for Bristol?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Compete for A Top-10 Finish at Bristol
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Bristol?
Kyle Larson

Could Absolutely Dominate the Bristol Night Race
Ryan Blaney

Starts Deep in the Field at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

is an Elite DFS Option at Bristol
Tyler Reddick

Has a Shaky History at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Can Carson Hocevar Contend at Bristol?
Alexandre Pantoja

Returns At UFC 331
Joshua Van

Set For His Second Title Defense
Mauricio Ruffy

Set For UFC 331 Co-Main Event
Arman Tsarukyan

A Favorite At UFC 311
Dooho Choi

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Patricio Pitbull

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Mats Zuccarello

Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
Seth Jones

Looking "Great" in Camp
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
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