Andy's potential Week 3 busts, fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for players who may disappoint. You should consider benching these players in Week 3.
Hey RotoBallers! Week 2 of the NFL season is in the books, which means it's already time to look ahead to Week 3. Even though we may only be two weeks into the season, managers now have access to more data and can begin to identify lineup landmines much earlier than before.
Below, we will look at four potential lineup busts that managers should consider benching in Week 3, including a running back who just needs a breakout game and a quarterback who has been a near "lineup lock" since the halfway point of the 2025 season.
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Potential Fantasy Football Lineup Busts
QB Trevor Lawrence (JAX) vs. NE
Lawrence picked up right where he left off in Week 1 as he tossed four passing scores while going 18-for-23 in their victory over the Cleveland Browns. However, his dominant stretch that was extended from the second half of 2025 came to a screeching halt in Week 2. Facing the Broncos, Lawrence threw for a modest 189 yards with no passing scores and an interception.
Riley Moss picks it off!
JAXvsDEN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/tefsQpqaZO
— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026
While Lawrence still remains a firm QB1 for the 2026 season, managers should think twice before turning to him again in Week 3. On Sunday, he will face the Patriots, who just limited the Pittsburgh Steelers to three points. While the Steelers' offense is far from as potent as Jacksonville's, the Patriots have allowed the sixth-fewest passing yards per game this season and forced six sacks.
Lawrence's best view is as a low-end QB1 with high bust risk.
RB TreVeyon Henderson (NE) at JAC
After sitting out in Week 1, TreVeyon Henderson recalibrated his fantasy value in Week 2. Despite concerns about sharing the backfield with Rhamondre Stevenson, the second-year back from Ohio State totaled 76 yards and scored on 16 carries on Sunday. While much of this came on a 39-yard touchdown, Henderson has continued to show elite breakaway ability in his young career.
As a rookie, Henderson averaged 5.1 YPC and posted six runs of greater than 20 yards and four greater than 40. However, managers should pump the brakes on the potential sophomore break in Week 2, as he will face a tough Jaguars defense.
So far, the Jaguars have shut down opposing rushing attacks, allowing the fewest 95.0 rushing yards per game, which comes after allowing the fewest in the 2025 season. With the risk of still splitting carries, Henderson's profile is a boom/bust FLEX option rather than a viable RB2.
.@TreVeyonH4 took off.. WOW 🤯
📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/9kHGL49Bcv
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 20, 2026
WR Michael Wilson (ARI) at SF
Michael Wilson was a league winner in 2025. Since emerging as a top option for Jacoby Brissett, Wilson averaged an elite 21.2 PPR points per game from Weeks 11 through 18. However, his 2026 season has not gotten off to the best start. In Week 1, he caught five of his seven targets for a modest 56 yards but failed to contribute in Week 2.
On Sunday, Wilson drew seven targets again, but only caught two for 18 yards. While he remains the de facto "No. 2" in the offense behind Trey McBride, Wilson could be in store for another quiet day in Week 3. He will face the tough 49ers defense, which has allowed just 21.8 points per game this season.
In Week 1, they held Puka Nacua and Davante Adams to just 100 total yards, and then in Week 2, limited QB Malik Willis to only 197 passing yards. Additionally, the 49ers are coming off a four-sack game against the Dolphins and could put high pressure on Brissett, who was sacked twice last Sunday.
He could see a positive game script, but the matchup against one of the sport's top units is best to avoid, especially when looking for upside options in your FLEX position.
TE Juwan Johnson (NO) vs. LV
Rounding out our Week 3 bust list will be a tight end. Juwan Johnson has emerged as a solid streamer this season, catching seven passes for 120 yards and a score over the first two weeks. Johnson has benefited greatly from a pass-happy New Orleans offense, as he has drawn at least four targets in each game.
However, after logging 75 snaps back in Week 1, Johnson's usage took a slight dip in Week 2, as he saw only 34 offensive snaps. He ran just 22 routes, which was only 11 more than the team's No. 2 tight end, Noah Fant. While Johnson remained at the top of the depth chart, managers should temper expectations, especially if Fant continues to remain involved in the offense.
On Sunday, he will face an emerging Raiders defense that has allowed the 11th-fewest PPR points to opposing tight ends this season. While they have not faced the elite class of the position yet (Greg Dulcich in Week 1 and Oronde Gadsden in Week 2), Johnson's modest snap share (and target share) last week and the emergence of Devaughn Vele make him a touchdown-dependent option.
Managers should pivot to other streaming options such as the previously mentioned Gadsden, who will now operate as the clear TE1 in Los Angeles with Charlie Kolar and David Njoku both on injured reserve.
Read more player news and updates for Week 3
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 3 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Trevor Lawrence, TreVeyon Henderson, Michael Wilson, Juwan Johnson. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 3. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help you make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we'll tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Trevor Lawrence, TreVeyon Henderson, Michael Wilson, Juwan Johnson. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 3 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Trevor Lawrence, TreVeyon Henderson, Michael Wilson, Juwan Johnson compared to others:
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