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Week 3 Lineup Busts? Fantasy Football Players to Consider Sitting

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Trevor Lawrence - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Andy's potential Week 3 busts, fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for players who may disappoint. You should consider benching these players in Week 3.

In This Article hide
Potential Fantasy Football Lineup Busts
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers! Week 2 of the NFL season is in the books, which means it's already time to look ahead to Week 3. Even though we may only be two weeks into the season, managers now have access to more data and can begin to identify lineup landmines much earlier than before.

Below, we will look at four potential lineup busts that managers should consider benching in Week 3, including a running back who just needs a breakout game and a quarterback who has been a near "lineup lock" since the halfway point of the 2025 season.

Who should fantasy managers bench in Week 3? Let's dive in!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Potential Fantasy Football Lineup Busts

QB Trevor Lawrence (JAX) vs. NE 

Lawrence picked up right where he left off in Week 1 as he tossed four passing scores while going 18-for-23 in their victory over the Cleveland Browns. However, his dominant stretch that was extended from the second half of 2025 came to a screeching halt in Week 2. Facing the Broncos, Lawrence threw for a modest 189 yards with no passing scores and an interception.

While Lawrence still remains a firm QB1 for the 2026 season, managers should think twice before turning to him again in Week 3. On Sunday, he will face the Patriots, who just limited the Pittsburgh Steelers to three points. While the Steelers' offense is far from as potent as Jacksonville's, the Patriots have allowed the sixth-fewest passing yards per game this season and forced six sacks.

Lawrence's best view is as a low-end QB1 with high bust risk.

RB TreVeyon Henderson (NE) at JAC

After sitting out in Week 1, TreVeyon Henderson recalibrated his fantasy value in Week 2. Despite concerns about sharing the backfield with Rhamondre Stevenson, the second-year back from Ohio State totaled 76 yards and scored on 16 carries on Sunday. While much of this came on a 39-yard touchdown, Henderson has continued to show elite breakaway ability in his young career.

As a rookie, Henderson averaged 5.1 YPC and posted six runs of greater than 20 yards and four greater than 40. However, managers should pump the brakes on the potential sophomore break in Week 2, as he will face a tough Jaguars defense.

So far, the Jaguars have shut down opposing rushing attacks, allowing the fewest 95.0 rushing yards per game, which comes after allowing the fewest in the 2025 season. With the risk of still splitting carries, Henderson's profile is a boom/bust FLEX option rather than a viable RB2.

WR Michael Wilson (ARI) at SF

Michael Wilson was a league winner in 2025. Since emerging as a top option for Jacoby Brissett, Wilson averaged an elite 21.2 PPR points per game from Weeks 11 through 18. However, his 2026 season has not gotten off to the best start. In Week 1, he caught five of his seven targets for a modest 56 yards but failed to contribute in Week 2.

On Sunday, Wilson drew seven targets again, but only caught two for 18 yards. While he remains the de facto "No. 2" in the offense behind Trey McBride, Wilson could be in store for another quiet day in Week 3. He will face the tough 49ers defense, which has allowed just 21.8 points per game this season.

In Week 1, they held Puka Nacua and Davante Adams to just 100 total yards, and then in Week 2, limited QB Malik Willis to only 197 passing yards. Additionally, the 49ers are coming off a four-sack game against the Dolphins and could put high pressure on Brissett, who was sacked twice last Sunday.

He could see a positive game script, but the matchup against one of the sport's top units is best to avoid, especially when looking for upside options in your FLEX position.

TE Juwan Johnson (NO) vs. LV

Rounding out our Week 3 bust list will be a tight end. Juwan Johnson has emerged as a solid streamer this season, catching seven passes for 120 yards and a score over the first two weeks. Johnson has benefited greatly from a pass-happy New Orleans offense, as he has drawn at least four targets in each game.

However, after logging 75 snaps back in Week 1, Johnson's usage took a slight dip in Week 2, as he saw only 34 offensive snaps. He ran just 22 routes, which was only 11 more than the team's No. 2 tight end, Noah Fant. While Johnson remained at the top of the depth chart, managers should temper expectations, especially if Fant continues to remain involved in the offense.

On Sunday, he will face an emerging Raiders defense that has allowed the 11th-fewest PPR points to opposing tight ends this season. While they have not faced the elite class of the position yet (Greg Dulcich in Week 1 and Oronde Gadsden in Week 2), Johnson's modest snap share (and target share) last week and the emergence of Devaughn Vele make him a touchdown-dependent option.

Managers should pivot to other streaming options such as the previously mentioned Gadsden, who will now operate as the clear TE1 in Los Angeles with Charlie Kolar and David Njoku both on injured reserve.

Read more player news and updates for Week 3

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 3 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Trevor Lawrence, TreVeyon Henderson, Michael Wilson, Juwan Johnson. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 3. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help you make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we'll tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Trevor Lawrence, TreVeyon Henderson, Michael Wilson, Juwan Johnson. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 3 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Trevor Lawrence, TreVeyon Henderson, Michael Wilson, Juwan Johnson compared to others:

Trevor Lawrence
vs
Dak Prescott
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Joe Burrow
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jared Goff
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Tyler Shough
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Kyler Murray
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Brock Purdy
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jordan Love
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jalen Hurts
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Drake Maye
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Lamar Jackson
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Matthew Stafford
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Josh Allen
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Bryce Young
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jeremy Ruckert
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Justin Herbert
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jacob Saylors
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Kirk Cousins
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Ameer Abdullah
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Geno Smith
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jackson Hawes
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Bo Nix
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Tanner Koziol
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Drew Lock
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Mo Alie-Cox
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Malik Willis
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Seth McGowan
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Malik Benson
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Baker Mayfield
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Brycen Tremayne
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Marcus Mariota
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Davis Allen
Trevor Lawrence
vs
C.J. Stroud
Trevor Lawrence
vs
CJ Donaldson
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Daniel Jones
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Deshaun Watson
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Cade Stover
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Cam Ward
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Luke Schoonmaker
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Tyson Bagent
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jalen Royals
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jameis Winston
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Case Keenum
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
DJ Moore
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Matthew Golden
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Cam Skattebo
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Malik Nabers
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Sam Laporta
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tee Higgins
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Rashee Rice
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
D'Andre Swift
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Travis Kelce
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Mike Evans
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jalen Coker
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Brock Bowers
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jameson Williams
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jadarian Price
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Bucky Irving
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Omarion Hampton
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Dalton Schultz
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
David Montgomery
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Drake London
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Josh Downs
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Davante Adams
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Emanuel Wilson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
George Pickens
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Christian Watson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
George Kittle
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Garrett Wilson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Ladd McConkey
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jaylen Warren
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Mark Andrews
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Parker Washington
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Trey McBride
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Bijan Robinson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
James Cook III
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Derrick Henry
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Saquon Barkley
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Chase Brown
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Javonte Williams
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Breece Hall
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
De'Von Achane
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kyren Williams
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tony Pollard
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Blake Corum
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tyjae Spears
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Michael Wilson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Michael Wilson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Michael Wilson
vs
DK Metcalf
Michael Wilson
vs
Jordan Addison
Michael Wilson
vs
Tony Pollard
Michael Wilson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Michael Wilson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Michael Wilson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Michael Wilson
vs
Mark Andrews
Michael Wilson
vs
Tyler Warren
Michael Wilson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Michael Wilson
vs
Luther Burden III
Michael Wilson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Michael Wilson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Michael Wilson
vs
George Kittle
Michael Wilson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Michael Wilson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Michael Wilson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Michael Wilson
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Michael Wilson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Michael Wilson
vs
Josh Downs
Michael Wilson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Michael Wilson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Michael Wilson
vs
Colston Loveland
Michael Wilson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Michael Wilson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Michael Wilson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Michael Wilson
vs
Blake Corum
Michael Wilson
vs
Jadarian Price
Michael Wilson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Michael Wilson
vs
Jameson Williams
Michael Wilson
vs
Hunter Henry
Michael Wilson
vs
Brock Bowers
Michael Wilson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Michael Wilson
vs
Jalen Coker
Michael Wilson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Michael Wilson
vs
Travis Kelce
Michael Wilson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Michael Wilson
vs
Rashee Rice
Michael Wilson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Michael Wilson
vs
Sam Laporta
Michael Wilson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Michael Wilson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Michael Wilson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Michael Wilson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Michael Wilson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Michael Wilson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Michael Wilson
vs
Chris Olave
Michael Wilson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Michael Wilson
vs
Zay Flowers
Michael Wilson
vs
Puka Nacua
Michael Wilson
vs
Devonta Smith
Michael Wilson
vs
Parker Washington
Michael Wilson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Michael Wilson
vs
Christian Watson
Michael Wilson
vs
George Pickens
Michael Wilson
vs
Davante Adams
Michael Wilson
vs
Drake London
Michael Wilson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Michael Wilson
vs
Mike Evans
Michael Wilson
vs
Tee Higgins
Michael Wilson
vs
Malik Nabers
Juwan Johnson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyler Warren
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jordan Addison
Juwan Johnson
vs
Luther Burden III
Juwan Johnson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Juwan Johnson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Juwan Johnson
vs
Michael Wilson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Juwan Johnson
vs
DK Metcalf
Juwan Johnson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tony Pollard
Juwan Johnson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Colston Loveland
Juwan Johnson
vs
Mark Andrews
Juwan Johnson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Juwan Johnson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Juwan Johnson
vs
Blake Corum
Juwan Johnson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Juwan Johnson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Juwan Johnson
vs
George Kittle
Juwan Johnson
vs
Hunter Henry
Juwan Johnson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Juwan Johnson
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Juwan Johnson
vs
Josh Downs
Juwan Johnson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Juwan Johnson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Juwan Johnson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Juwan Johnson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Juwan Johnson
vs
Denzel Boston
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jadarian Price
Juwan Johnson
vs
Carnell Tate
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jameson Williams
Juwan Johnson
vs
Malik Washington
Juwan Johnson
vs
Brock Bowers
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tre Tucker
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jalen Coker
Juwan Johnson
vs
Trey McBride
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Juwan Johnson
vs
Sam Laporta
Juwan Johnson
vs
Travis Kelce
Juwan Johnson
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Juwan Johnson
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jake Ferguson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Juwan Johnson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Juwan Johnson
vs
Darren Waller
Juwan Johnson
vs
Brenton Strange
Juwan Johnson
vs
AJ Barner
Juwan Johnson
vs
Evan Engram
Juwan Johnson
vs
Gunnar Helm
Juwan Johnson
vs
Cade Otton
Juwan Johnson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Juwan Johnson
vs
Michael Mayer

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

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RotoBaller Staff Picks: Week 3 Waiver Wire
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Junior Sherrill Could Have Another Big Day
CFB

Kamario Taylor is QB2 Against Missouri
CFB

LJ Martin Coming Off Breakout Effort
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Tyrell Henry Looks to Repeat Productive Effort
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KJ Duff Projected to Feast
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Collin Dixon Faces Toughest Task Yet in Week 4
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Trinidad Chambliss Riding High
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Drew Mestermaker With Another Chance to Explode
Rico Dowdle

Considered Day-to-Day With Toe Injury
CFB

Arch Manning Has Tough Matchup in Week 4
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Kenny Minchey Coming Off Strong Performance
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Darian Mensah Faces Stingy Pass Defense in Week 4
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Jeremiah Smith Hopes to Get Back on Track
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Malachi Toney Looks to Keep it Rolling
New York Mets

Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
Cade Cavalli

Done for the Year
MLB

Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
Jaxson Dart

Could Miss the Rest of the Season
CFB

Benji Blackburn's Volume Keeps Him in the Week 4 Mix
Tyson Bagent

in the Concussion Protocol
CFB

Rocky Beers Faces His Toughest Test at Georgia
Caleb Williams

Unlikely to Play Monday, Could Face 2-4 Week Recovery
CFB

Benjamin Brahmer Faces Lower Floor Against Wisconsin
Alec Pierce

"No Guarantee" Alec Pierce is Able to Return by Midseason
CFB

Jeremiah Hasley Draws Favorable Week 4 Spot
CFB

Luke Reynolds Carries Must-Start Status Into Boston College
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Jadan Baugh Remains a Must-Start Against Ole Miss
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Savion Hiter Is a Risky Play Against Iowa
CFB

Wayne Knight Faces His Toughest Test Yet
Aaron Judge

Likely to Miss Wild-Card Series
Boston Red Sox

Chad Tracy Becomes Full-Time Manager, Lands Three-Year Contract
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Returning for Second Game of Doubleheader Tuesday
Puka Nacua

Rams "Hopeful" Puka Nacua Can Play in Week 3
Isaac McKneely

Signs Training Camp Deal with Hawks
New Orleans Pelicans

Solomon Washington Joins Pelicans on Training Camp Deal
Drake Allen

Lands Training Camp Deal with Pistons
Denver Nuggets

Keonte Jones Signs Training Camp Deal with Nuggets
Denver Nuggets

Reese Dixon-Waters Signs Training Camp Deal with Nuggets
Matthew Stafford

Gets Right in Big Win Over Giants
Davante Adams

Puts Up an Elite Performance on Monday Night Football
Isaiah Likely

Leads Team in Targets Against Rams
Malik Nabers

Popped His Shoulder in Place on the Sideline
Jaxson Dart

Diagnosed with a Sprained MCL in Week 2
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Sign DJ Armstrong
Malachi Smith

Lands Two-Way Deal with Raptors
Alec Pierce

Set to Miss "Several Weeks," Could Return Midseason
Jaden Bradley

Lands Four-Year Deal with Raptors
Jalen Duren

Weighs Pistons' $200 Million Offer
Henri Veesaar

Expected to Miss 2026-27 Season with Torn ACL
Puka Nacua

Ruled Out for Monday Night Football
Mike Evans

Will "Have to be Managed This Week"
Dylan Cease

Will Not Need Shoulder Surgery
Alex Bregman

has Multiple Facial Fractures, Hopes to Return in Playoffs
David Njoku

Headed to Injured Reserve With Fibula Injury
Jonathon Brooks

Considered Week-to-Week
Dallas Goedert

to Miss a Few Weeks With Sprained MCL
Michael Penix Jr.

Set to Start for Falcons in Week 3
Caleb Williams

Bears Don't Think Caleb Williams Will Practice This Week
Brock Bowers

to Practice This Week
Zay Flowers

has "Good Shot" to Play in Week 3
Justin Verlander

Scheduled to Make One More Start on Saturday
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return During Regular Season
Joel Farabee

Set For Larger Role in Calgary
Morgan Frost

Working as Top-Line Center at Camp
Ivan Demidov

Impressing in Preseason
Houston Rockets

Montrezl Harrell Works Out for Rockets' G-League Affiliate
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Looking "Lighter and Stronger" at Camp
Mike Conley

Settles Into Veteran Mentor Role
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Hornets Waive Bez Mbeng
Evgeni Malkin

Not Ruling Out Returning for 22nd NHL Campaign
Graham Ike

Lands Two-Way Deal with Warriors
Gabriel Landeskog

Expecting to Take "Another Step"
Zach LaVine

Eyes Bounce-Back Season with Kings
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Joan Beringer

Steps Into Bigger Backup Role
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Headed for Imaging on Right Knee
Vít Krejčí

Vit Krejci in the Mix for Portland's Backup Wing Spot
Dallas Mavericks

Dwight Powell Expected to Join Mavericks Camp
Alex Bregman

Taken to Hospital After Being Hit in the Face by Foul Ball
Dorian Finney-Smith

Could be Headed to Atlanta
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Exits Early on Sunday with Lower-Back Tightness
Buddy Hield

Surfaces in Hawks-Hornets Trade Talks
Dylan Cease

to Miss Next Start Due to Shoulder Injury
Kyle Tucker

Leaves Early With Knee Injury on Saturday
Chase Burns

Reds Place Chase Burns on Injured List With Groin Strain
Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavaliers Promote Jose Calderon to Assistant General Manager
Shohei Ohtani

has "Good Chance" to Play Next Week
Xavier Edwards

Leaves Early on Saturday With Thumb Discomfort
Aaron Judge

Hopes to be Back for Postseason, No Timetable Given
Shohei Ohtani

Takes Simulated At-Bats
Denny Hamlin

is One of the Top Anchor Picks for Bristol DFS Lineups
Christopher Bell

Is One of the Top Favorites to Win at Bristol
Chase Briscoe

is A Top DFS Option for All Formats at Bristol
Joey Logano

May be A Top Contrarian Option for Bristol DFS Lineups
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Bristol?
Chase Elliott

Carries Plenty of Upside for Bristol DFS Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Top-10 Contender for Bristol?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Compete for A Top-10 Finish at Bristol
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Bristol?
Kyle Larson

Could Absolutely Dominate the Bristol Night Race
Ryan Blaney

Starts Deep in the Field at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

is an Elite DFS Option at Bristol
Tyler Reddick

Has a Shaky History at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Can Carson Hocevar Contend at Bristol?
Aroldis Chapman

Won't Pitch This Weekend
Alexandre Pantoja

Returns At UFC 331
Joshua Van

Set For His Second Title Defense
Mauricio Ruffy

Set For UFC 331 Co-Main Event
Arman Tsarukyan

A Favorite At UFC 311
Dooho Choi

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Patricio Pitbull

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Mats Zuccarello

Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
Seth Jones

Looking "Great" in Camp
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
Dominic James

Nursing Broken Hand, Out for Start of Season
Yanni Gourde

Out Until December Due to Hip Surgery
Tyler Seguin

Questionable for Start of Season
Kaiden Guhle

Ruled Out for 4-5 Weeks
Jason Zucker

Unavailable for Start of Season
Alexander Nikishin

Sits Out Start of Training Camp
Adam Fantilli

Absent From Camp While Awaiting New Deal
Mathew Barzal

Could Miss Season Opener
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