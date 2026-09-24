Thunder Dan Palyo's expert NFL Week 3 best bets and top player props for ProphetX. Take advantage of peer-to-peer odds with no vig and lock in your trades today!
The main slate of games in Week 3 is still several days away, but the best time to start taking market positions on game outcomes and player props is now! We want to beat the rest of the field to the best odds available, and I have a few spots already in my sites!
If you're tired of getting juiced-up odds on traditional sportsbooks, then consider the sports prediction market! Our partners at ProphetX have constructed an excellent platform and are offering some of the best odds in the industry!
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NFL Picks Against the Spread
All odds listed are from ProphetX and shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.
Las Vegas Raiders (+3.5) vs. New Orleans Saints (53.7%)
The Saints are a Week 1 failed two-point conversion away from being 2-0 after knocking off the Ravens last week. And the Raiders are...well, actually 2-0 after handling Miami in the opener and following that up with a strong performance against the Chargers last week.
It's hard to know who's "good" yet this year, but it's very clear that both of these teams are much improved in 2026.
I think this is one of the more compelling games on the slate, as the winner of this one is going to position themselves for a run at the playoffs in their conference.
The Saints' offense has been really solid thus far behind second-year QB Tyler Shough, but will face a Raiders defense that has allowed the ninth-fewest yards this season while forcing 2.5 turnovers per game - the second-best mark in the league.
Brock Bowers getting ready for Wednesday’s practice. All signs pointing towards a 2026 Week 3 debut in NOLA.#Raiders pic.twitter.com/MfRtVHLzTA
— Levi Edwards (@theleviedwards) September 23, 2026
What could tip this matchup in the Raiders' favor is the potential return of Brock Bowers, their best pass-catcher, to give Kirk Cousins and the passing game a boost. Ashton Jeanty and an improved offensive line have already upgraded the Raiders' run game, but a truly balanced attack from the Raiders on offense could make them a truly dangerous team.
I think the Raiders can win outright, but getting an extra half point on the spread gives us some extra insurance and we still win the bet if the Saints win by a field goal. My projections have the Raiders by 1.5 points, so this is one of my best-rated bets of the week.
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NFL Rushing Prop Bets
All odds listed are from ProphetX and shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.
Kyren Williams OVER 51.5 Rushing Yards (52.8%)
The Rams' running back duo of Williams and Blake Corum ran over the Giants last week as Williams finished with 85 yards on 12 carries and Corum added 79 yards on his 12 totes.
Some may look at this 50/50 split as a situation to avoid, but a lot of Corum's touches came in the fourth quarter when the Rams had this game already salted away. Corum isn't going away by any means, but I think this is still a 60-40 split most of the time, and that Williams is still the guy to trust in games that project to be very competitive.
The Rams definitely have a test this week as they are only 2.5-point favorites on the road in Denver. While the Broncos have a very good defense, they did allow Kenneth Walker to run for 173 yards in Week 1 and then Bhayshul Tuten to go for 65 yards on 13 carries last week.
This offensive scheme and run game for L.A. is so good, and Williams is the perfect style of runner for it. He's a patient runner who has the ability to make one cut and hit the hole at full speed. He rarely misses the hole or gets tackled for a loss, and while he's not breaking off 20-yard runs often, he's steadily piling up yardage.
This is just far too low a number for Williams and this running game. He went over this number in 17 of 20 games last season!
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NFL Receiving Prop Bets
All odds listed are from ProphetX and shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.
Dalton Kincaid OVER 59.5 receiving yards (48%)
This yardage prop is higher than you'll find it at other books, but Kincaid has been so good this year (112.5 receiving yards per game) that I want the higher prop line at better odds here!
How top TE are earning their yards: pic.twitter.com/cZV97GsjVv
— Stick to the Model (@StickToTheModel) September 21, 2026
The Bills have finally unleashed their secret weapon! Kincaid's emergence has been a huge reason why Buffalo has been unstoppable so far this season. He's been targeted down the field in the seam by Josh Allen and is racking up yards in bunches, as opposed to the short routes and "dink and dunk" role that other tight ends have in other offenses.
With D.J. Moore looking like he'll probably miss this week, Kincaid will surely have a big role in the passing game again along with Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, and Josh Palmer. Moore went down early in last week's game, and Kincaid ended up finishing with eight targets and a 29% target share. He should absolutely crush this number this week.
Jalen Coker OVER 5.5 receptions (41.6%)
Coker has eight catches on nine targets in each of his games this season, as it's looking like his role in this Carolina offense is quite secure.
This week, Carolina faces Cleveland - a defense that has typically been stout against the run and vulnerable against the pass. Carolina has already been pass-heavy this season, with Chuba Hubbard struggling to find much room to run as the offensive line has taken a step back in run-blocking since 2025 due to missing both starting tackles.
Coker has lined up in the slot 43% of the time this season, and Cleveland just happens to be allowing the most production to opposing slot receivers this year. Parker Washington absolutely roasted them in Week 1, and Coker could be the next receiver to do it this week.
He's an emerging player in this league and has clearly earned the trust of his quarterback and play-caller. Look for Coker to catch a bunch of balls again this week, and we just need him to secure six of them to cash this bet at the equivalent of +140 in standard American odds!
Good luck if you're tailing these bets, and thanks for reading.
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