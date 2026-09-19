👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Running Back Matchups to Target in Week 2 (2026) - Derrick Henry, Bhayshul Tuten, and More

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Derrick Henry - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Thunder Dan's favorite RB matchups to exploit for Week 2 of 2026 - DFS running backs to target on DraftKings and FanDuel. These RB matchups are GPP and cash game opportunities.

The main slate of Week 2 NFL games is rapidly approaching, and it's time to start figuring out which running backs we are going to lean on this week. These might just be some of the most important decisions you make for your lineups this week! We had a nice hit last week with D'Andre Swift rolling over Carolina as one of our featured runners, and he did so at relatively low rostership in DFS contests. Bucky Irving had a nice game, too, with a score on the ground and did a lot of damage as a receiver.

I'm breaking down DVOA data, offensive line metrics, and attempting to validate some of those matchups that pop at first glance, while perhaps also unearthing some sneaky good spots at the same time. Spoiler alert - you won't find me recommending Christian McCaffrey or Bijan Robinson this week. Why? Well, because they are some of the best players in the NFL and somewhat matchup-proof at this point. It's also just lazy analysis, because you already know they are good plays. Robinson will be the chalkiest back on the slate, as we saw the Bears run over Carolina in Week 1, and McCaffrey has a good spot, but perhaps also some workload concerns as the Niners seemed content to let Kaelon Black work in early and often.

So let's dig a little deeper, shall we? My goal in this weekly article is to highlight the best matchups for running backs on Sunday's main DFS slate. But these are also running backs you should smash into your season-long lineups and great candidates for prop bets, too. Let's get to it! Here are my top four matchups for Week 2.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 2 Running Back Matchups

Back for Week 2, these are my "Thunder Dan Matchup Grades," which incorporate data from both Pro Football Focus and the DVOA ratings found at FTN.

Remember, we are not evaluating the backs' elusiveness, explosiveness, or ability to break tackles. We are looking at the quality of their blockers, their offensive schemes, projected role and usage, and then finally taking an educated guess on the projected game script for each back this week.

This data is fresh from Week 1 of this season only, so we have to also take it with a grain of salt. Ideally, in these first few weeks, we should look at both last year's data and this season's small sample size to see who pops when we blend the two.

 

Derrick Henry ($7,200 DK, $8,700 FD)

Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints

What else is there to say about Derrick Henry at this point? He looked like a 20-something out there last week, running around and over the Colts' defense on his way to 144 yards and two touchdowns (one of those was a receiving TD - a Henry rarity!)

The offensive line was a question mark coming into the season, as Baltimore lost their center, Tyler Linderbaum, to Las Vegas in free agency. But this unit looked fantastic in Week 1, highlighted by an impressive performance from rookie guard Vegaa Ioane.

Baltimore checks in with our second-best grade, with only the Kenneth Walker III-led KC rushing attack ahead of them (and the Chiefs don't play on the main DFS slate Sunday).

Baltimore ran the ball more often than any team last season, and they didn't appear to change their identity in Jesse Minter's first game at the helm either.

With Zay Flowers looking doubtful this week, the Ravens may run even more against a Saints team that allowed Jahmyr Gibbs to run for 150 yards in the opener.

I know he doesn't catch passes like CMC or Bijan, but Henry is my top play at the position on both sites (including DraftKings and their PPR scoring). Lock him into cash games and don't be afraid to eat the chalk in tournaments, too.

 

D'Andre Swift ($6,300 DK, $7,100 FD)

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings

The Bears check in at 10th in the matchup grades, but we don't have Kansas City, New York (Giants), Detroit, or Indianapolis on the main slate. They are also one of the few teams that have a green shaded box all the way across the page, which means they rate above average in all the various matchup sub-categories.

I am featuring Swift here, but it goes without saying that his backfield mate, Kyle Monangai, is also viable in this matchup. We saw the latter break off a huge run to put the Panthers away late in last week's game, and he's going to be a big part of this platoon this year.

But we have to give Swift his flowers; he ran wild for 124 yards and three touchdowns in the opener as the Chicago Bears' offensive line very quickly answered any questions about whether or not they'd be able to replace Drew Dalman and Ozzy Trapilo this season.

The Panthers were a smash matchup that we featured here last week, but the Vikings will surely be a bigger challenge. But Swift should get plenty of opportunities this week as the Bears offensive juggernaught sets their sites on their division rival at home.

Swift ran for 90 yards on 21 carries the last time he faced Minnesota, and he looked as dynamic in Week 1 as I've seen him at any point in his career thus far. The rumors out of camp were that he was in the best shape of his life, and it certainly appeared that way with how effective he was in their 59-point shellacking of Carolina.

One thing that Brian Flores defenses have done a lot during his time in Minnesota is play a ton of Cover 2 (more than any other team), so don't be surprised if we see Swift grab a few more receptions than usual as the primary pass-catching back for Chicago, as those zone looks often lead to a lot more dump-offs in the soft flats.

 

Win more with expert tools and advice from proven winners. A valued RotoBaller Premium subscriber won half a MILLION dollars in Week 3! Join in on the winning and get your edge with our NFL Premium Pass, which includes our exclusive DFS Cheat Sheets, the #1 Lineup Optimizer, and access to our VIP Chatrooms. RotoBaller's Premium Pass comes with a 100% money-back guarantee. Gain access now!

 

Bhayshul Tuten ($5,600 DK, $6,400 FD)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos

This one is arguably the sneakiest spot on the slate, as Tuten is projected for 5% rostership or less. I think he easily answered any questions about his workload in Week 1, as he out-touched Chris Rodriguez Jr. 16-6. His stat line doesn't leap off the page, but 66 yards rushing and another 22 yards receiving against a Browns defense that was a top-5 unit against the run last year has my attention.

Meanwhile, Denver got gashed by Kenneth Walker III for 173 yards in Week 1. And while Denver was a very good unit against the run last year, they certainly didn't look like it on Monday night as they were bullied by the Chiefs up front.

This is a bit of a litmus test for both sides. Are the Jags really that good, and is Denver really that bad (up front, that is, on the O-line)?

The PFF grades for the Jags' blockers were encouraging, and they have the third-best rating on the board this week (second-best on the main DFS slate).

If Tuten gets another 15-20 touches and finds the end zone this week, he's going to be a serious value in DFS. I already smashed his rushing yards prop at 49.5 yards; you should, too!

 

David Montgomery ($6,500 DK, $7,000 FD) 

Houston Texans vs. Cincinnati Bengals

We have to go pretty far down the list before we get to Monty, but Houston's matchup still grades out positively, despite a slightly below-average DVOA mark.

The Bengals defense benefitted a bit in Week 1 from a positive game script, as they got up early on the Bucs and then were able to create some turnovers with their pass rush. But Bucky Irving did average over five yards a carry when he did get a chance, and I am not really convinced that the Bengals, who ranked dead last against the run last year, have totally turned it around.

Meanwhile, Monty went off for three touchdowns against Buffalo in Week 1, as it's already very clear that Houston views him as a lead back and workhorse. He was not efficient with his touches (20-60 rushing, 3-19 receiving), but it's a positive sign that the Houston O-line came away with a run-blocking grade of 63 after they were one of the worst units in the NFL last year.

This is a volume play to an extent, with Montgomery likely set to be a huge part of the attack this week, especially if Nico Collins doesn't end up going for Houston. He's still far too cheap for a 20+ touch role and Woody Marks isn't about to steal more than maybe 25% of the touches from Monty this season.

 

Other Situations To Monitor

Javonte Williams is a strong back for cash contests this week, given his lack of competition for targets and touches. I think he'll be popular and I'm fine using him as a third back in cash games behind Robinson and Henry. Dallas wants to run the ball; they just fell behind to the Giants last week.

But Williams's ability as a receiver makes him fairly "game-script-proof," and we saw Barkley break off some big runs last week against Washington, even if they did hold him out of the end zone.

Breece Hall has a nice outing in Week 1 and gets a Packers team that gave up some big gains to both Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones Sr. I think he's a compelling option for tournaments, especially if he's featured as a receiver more this week.

Ashton Jeanty was the Las Vegas offense in Week 1. It's a much tougher matchup this week against the Chargers, but his floor is high with all the targets in the passing game, which should continue for as long as Brock Bowers is out of the lineup.

Last but not least, Aaron Jones Sr. may have to handle as many touches as he can for Minnesota with Jordan Mason on IR. He's super cheap on both sites and has upside as a receiver. I don't think he's safe for cash games, but if that game with Chicago goes off, he could easily find the end zone a few times and end up in the optimal lineup!

Be greedy when others are fearful! Good luck and thanks for reading.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More DFS Analysis and Lineup Picks

NFL Cash Games - Week 2
Week 1 NFL DFS Cheat Sheet
Week 2 DraftKings NFL DFS Lineup Picks
NFL Bets and Prop for ProphetX: Week 2


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Logan Webb

Lands on Injured List with Finger Injury
Pete Fairbanks

to Undergo Surgery
Aaron Donald

Set to Make 2026 Debut in Week 2
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

to Return During Homestand
Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavaliers Promote Brandon Weems to General Manager
Pelle Larsson

Agrees to Four-Year Extension with Heat
Zach Charbonnet

Getting Close to a Return to Practice?
Ausar Thompson

Agrees to Five-Year Extension with Pistons
TreVeyon Henderson

Officially Cleared for Week 2
Denver Nuggets

Cam Whitmore Lands Two-Way Deal with Nuggets
Keyonte George

Agrees to Five-Year Extension with Jazz
Aroldis Chapman

"Not Worried At All" About Lat Strain
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Lands on Injured List With Oblique Strain
Puka Nacua

Misses Practice Due to Hip Injury
Jac Caglianone

Out With Hand Injury
Aaron Judge

Going on the Injured List With Calf Strain
Alexandre Pantoja

Returns At UFC 331
Joshua Van

Set For His Second Title Defense
Mauricio Ruffy

Set For UFC 331 Co-Main Event
Arman Tsarukyan

A Favorite At UFC 311
Dansby Swanson

Activated And Starting on Friday
Dooho Choi

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Patricio Pitbull

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Joe Burrow

Listed as Questionable, Expected to Play in Week 2
Cade Cavalli

Agrees to Four-Year Extension With Nationals
Ladd McConkey

Officially Questionable to Play in Week 2
CFB

King Miller Has Elite Upside in Week 3
CFB

Amare Thomas Faces Tougher Matchup in Week 3
CFB

Trinidad Chambliss Faces Heisman-Defining Moment in Week 3
CFB

Deuce Alexander Holds High Ceiling in Week 3
CFB

Derrek Cooper Active for Week 3
Nico Collins

Ruled Out Against Bengals
CFB

AK Dear Questionable for Saturday
CFB

Sam Leavitt Upgraded to Questionable
CFB

Thomas Castellanos Set for Larger Role
Michael Pittman Jr.

Questionable for Week 2
Zay Flowers

Doubtful for Week 2
Carson Wentz

to Start Against Bears in Week 2
Brock Bowers

Doubtful to Play in Week 2
Kyler Murray

Ruled Out for Week 2
Chris Olave

Questionable to Play in Week 2
Cooper Rush

Confirmed as Week 2 Starter
Brock Bowers

Makes an Appearance During Friday's Practice
Joe Burrow

Good to Go Against Texans in Week 2
Jalen Coker

Officially Cleared to Play in Week 2
Nico Collins

Not Expected to Play in Week 2
Aaron Donald

"Hopeful" to Play on Monday Night
Joe Burrow

Expected to Play Sunday
Mats Zuccarello

Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
James Cook III

Bounces Back with Dominant Week 2 Performance
Minnesota Timberwolves

Jules Bernard Returns to Timberwolves on Camp Deal
Seth Jones

Looking "Great" in Camp
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Phoenix Suns

David Stockton Signs Training Camp Deal with Suns
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Adem Bona

Suffers Foot Sprain Ahead of Training Camp
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
Trevor Keels

Lands Exhibit 10 Deal with Wizards
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
Saddiq Bey

Agrees to Three-Year Extension with Pelicans
Aroldis Chapman

Unavailable Due to Lat Issue
Willson Contreras

Day-to-Day With Bruised Hand
Willson Contreras

Leaves After Being Hit By a Pitch
CFB

USC WR Trent Mosley Out Multiple Games With Knee Injury
CFB

Sam Leavitt Takes Part in Thursday's Walkthrough
CFB

DJ Lagway Doubtful to Play in Week 3
CFB

Still No Timetable for Ahmad Hardy's Return
Andy Pages

"Very Likely" to Return During Upcoming Homestand
Shohei Ohtani

Making Progress, Regular-Season Return Remains Possible
Dominic James

Nursing Broken Hand, Out for Start of Season
Yanni Gourde

Out Until December Due to Hip Surgery
Tyler Seguin

Questionable for Start of Season
CFB

Justice Haynes Has High Floor In Week 3
Kaiden Guhle

Ruled Out for 4-5 Weeks
Jason Zucker

Unavailable for Start of Season
Alexander Nikishin

Sits Out Start of Training Camp
Adam Fantilli

Absent From Camp While Awaiting New Deal
Mathew Barzal

Could Miss Season Opener
CFB

Will DeSean Bishop Continue Dominant Season?
CFB

Terrance Carter, Trey White Optimistic About Playing Friday
CFB

Steve Belichick Resigns from North Carolina
Dylan Larkin

Misses Start of Camp Due to Injury
Duop Reath

Lands One-Year Deal with Suns
Brad Marchand

to Miss Start of Season
CFB

Caleb Hawkins Has High Ceiling And Low Floor In Week 3
Elfrid Payton

Agrees to Deal with Kings
James Wiseman

Knicks Sign James Wiseman to Exhibit 9 Deal
Cale Makar

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
Ochai Agbaji

Joins Knicks on Exhibit 9 Deal
Connor Hellebuyck

Jets Suspend Connor Hellebuyck for Not Reporting to Camp
Bruce Brown

Lands Exhibit 9 Deal with Knicks
CFB

Tait Reynolds Gets Difficult Task In First Start
Blake Snell

"Should be Good" to Make Another Regular-Season Start
Chris Sale

Being Pushed Back, Will Not Start This Weekend
CFB

Mikey Matthews Out for Week 3
Kyle Bradish

Battling Sports Hernia, Surgery on the Table?
CFB

Makhi Frazier Questionable vs. LSU
Blake Snell

Exits Early on Wednesday with Groin Tightness
CFB

Ashton Bethel-Roman Questionable Against Kentucky
Aaron Judge

Leaves Wednesday's Game With Leg Tightness
Colson Montgomery

Leaves Early With Wrist Contusion
Billy Horschel

Fighting to Keep His Tour Card
JJ Wetherholt

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
Emiliano Grillo

a Solid Value Play at Biltmore Championship
Eric Cole

a Volatile Option at Biltmore Championship
Ben James

a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
Alex Newhook

Re-Ups With Canadiens on Four-Year-Deal
Justin Sourdif

Capitals Agree to Eight-Year Extension With Justin Sourdif
Rasheer Fleming

Could See Bigger Role in Year 2
Atlanta Hawks

William Baker Joins Hawks on Camp Deal
Cleveland Cavaliers

Sean McNeil Signs Camp Deal with Cavaliers
Golden State Warriors

Deivon Smith Joins Warriors on Camp Deal
Golden State Warriors

Chance McMillian Returns to Warriors on Training Camp Deal
Igor Milicic

Knicks Waive Igor Milicic
Jackson Koivun

Preparing for Presidents Cup at Biltmore Championship
Rasmus Hojgaard

Hoping to Solidify Place on PGA Tour This Fall
Chris Kirk

Needs Decent Run This Fall to Solidify his 2027 Standing
Luke Clanton

Hopes to Build Fall Series Momentum Early in Asheville
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
Power your platform with our news
View All News

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Week 2 Wide Receiver Rankings
Week 2 Overall Rankings
Week 2 Quarterback Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Rankings: All Formats