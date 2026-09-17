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NFL Best Bets, Player Props for ProphetX (Week 2)

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Bhayshul Tuten - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Thunder Dan Palyo's expert NFL Week 2 best bets and top player props for ProphetX. Take advantage of peer-to-peer odds with no vig and lock in your trades today!

In This Article hide
What is ProphetX?
NFL Picks Against the Spread
ProphetX Promo Code and Welcome Bonus
NFL Rushing Prop Bets
NFL Receiving Prop Bets
More DFS Analysis and Lineup Picks

We inch another day closer to the full slate of NFL action on Sunday! There's a potential barnburner tonight with the Lions and Bills squaring off in Buffalo, but I'll be focusing on the Sunday slate of Week 2 in this article.

If you're tired of getting juiced-up odds on traditional sportsbooks, then consider the sports prediction market! Our partners at ProphetX have constructed an excellent platform and are offering some of the best odds in the industry!

As always, make sure you're following RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app for all your fantasy football and betting needs.  Now here are some of my favorite NFL bets and player props for Week 2 on ProphetX!

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PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

What is ProphetX?

ProphetX is an exciting platform and one of the top peer-to-peer sports prediction markets. Since users are technically playing against each other, and not the house, there are consistently better positions to be taken on sporting events and outcomes, and therefore more potential profits for correct positions.

Users can also set their own price on markets and wait for other users to match them. ProphetX allows users a lot of flexibility in that regard and an opportunity to try and corner their own market.

ProphetX is legal in 48 states and is regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

 

NFL Picks Against the Spread

All odds listed are from ProphetX and are listed in percentages, not traditional American odds.

Atlanta Falcons (+3) vs. Carolina Panthers (54%)

A really great feature on ProphetX is the ability to buy a half point on these lines, when other books will only allow you to bet this spread at +2.5 or +3.5.

The "hook," aka the extra half point on a field goal or touchdown spread, is a brutal, brutal thing that has killed many a good bet.

We can ditch the hook and grab the safety of a push here if the Falcons keep this one to within a field goal margin. I think they can win outright at home this week as this Carolina Panthers defense (that just gave up 59 points to Chicago) might be just what the doctor ordered for this Atlanta offense to get on track.

Jacksonville Jaguars (+3) at Denver Broncos (52.5%)

The Jaguars absolutely demolished Cleveland in their opener, dominating the hapless Browns in every aspect of the game. Now, they'll have a much tougher test this week as they head to Denver to face a Broncos team that will be anxious to get the stench of their Week 1 loss in Kansas City off them.

I'm not trying to overreact to one week, but I actually had Jacksonville rated ahead of Denver when the season began, so the Week 1 results aren't the only thing I'm factoring in here. Jacksonville was firing on all cylinders on offense and moving the ball with ease against a Cleveland defense that was one of the better units in the league last year.

Meanwhile, the Broncos struggled on both sides of the ball in Week 1 and have more questions than answers as we head into Week 2. The NFL is not a forgiving league, and Jacksonville will be anxious to punish any mistakes by Denver this week, looking to get an edge on their quest for home-field advantage in the playoffs.

Let's also consider that the Jags went into Denver last year and beat this team pretty handily, 34-20. Jacksonville is a real Super Bowl contender in my book, and the Broncos will have to prove they can beat good teams before I'm ready to put them into that conversation.

I like Jacksonville to win outright, but I'll happily take the points here as well for some safety.

 

ProphetX Promo Code and Welcome Bonus

Use code BALLER, and you'll receive $20 in bonus cash once you deposit and play through $10.

You also get six free months of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL), which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS, and more!

You can claim your welcome offer to ProphetX right here!

 

NFL Rushing Prop Bets

All odds listed are from ProphetX and are listed in percentages, not traditional American odds.

Drake Maye OVER 25.5 Rushing Yards (52.6%)

Last week our QB rushing prop didn't go so well as Kyler Murray got knocked out of the game on the Vikings' second drive. I am pretty confident it would have hit, though, but Kyler got hit (hard) enough that he was concussed and had to sit out.

This week I am all over Drake Maye, who showcased his scrambling skills in Week 1 by running for 47 yards on seven attempts against the Seahawks. It was the fifth time in his last six games that Maye went over 40 yards rushing in a game!

Pittsburgh, like Seattle, is a defense that can bring a lot of pressure with its pass rush led by T.J. Watt. With the Patriots having some protection issues, I think Maye could be on the run again this week. And if we look back at the meeting between these two teams in September last season, we can see that Maye ran for 45 yards on seven totes in that one.

He's got sneaky speed, and he's not afraid to use it to keep the chains moving. This is one of my favorite bets on the board; smash the over!

Bhayshul Tuten OVER 49.5 Rushing Yards (51.9%)

I love a good low prop for a starting running back. The oddsmakers don't have as much faith in Tuten and the Jags' running game as I do, apparently.

Coming into the season, the Jacksonville offensive line and run game were a bit of a question mark, as they were not an efficient rushing offense in 2025.

But I came away impressed with both Tuten and the O-line's play in Week 1 against Cleveland, which was a top-5 rush defense last season. Tuten racked up 66 yards on 15 carries and looked explosive on more than a few runs.

Denver, meanwhile, was absolutely run over by Kenneth Walker III on Monday night. Their run defense was one of their strengths last season, but they were manhandled in the trenches by KC.

I am not saying Tuten is as elusive or dynamic as Walker, but I think he's shown that he's an upgrade from Travis Etienne Jr., who had 50 yards against Denver in this spot last year.

 

NFL Receiving Prop Bets

All odds listed are from ProphetX and are listed in percentages, not traditional American odds.

Chris Godwin OVER 3.5 receptions (65%)

This is about as high as I like to go on a prop bet, but I think it's a layup and a nice parlay piece if you wanna stack up some gimme props this week.

Godwin secured all four of his targets last week against the Bengals, and has a terrific matchup here against the Browns and their weakest corner, Myles Harden, in the slot.

Parker Washington abused the Browns over the middle last week, racking up five catches for 83 yards. With Cleveland having a respectable run defense the last few years, I think they'll force Tampa to throw this week and therefore Godwin should see a nice handful of targets from Baker Mayfield to keep the chains moving.

Jaylen Warren OVER 2.5 receptions (59.7%)

I was all over this bet last week, and I am going to keep betting it until it breaks. Warren predictably stepped into the Kenneth Gainwell role this season, catching five of six targets in Week 1. As long as Aaron Rodgers is the quarterback in Pittsburgh, the third-down back in this offense is going to have a ton of value, as he's more than content to check the ball down to his backs in the late stage of his career.

Warren caught five passes for 34 yards in this matchup last year, when the Steelers beat the Patriots in New England. His role in this offense is significant, and his ability as a receiver is going to be leaned on this year.

You can parlay these props together at 40%, which would return $50 on a $20 bet!

Good luck if you're tailing these bets, and thanks for reading.

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