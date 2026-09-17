👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

NFL DFS Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings - Bills vs. Lions Thursday Night Showdown

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
DJ Moore - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Koby's top NFL DFS lineup picks for the Lions vs. Bills Thursday Night Football game on FanDuel, DraftKings. His NFL daily fantasy sleeper picks for Thursday, September 17, 2026.

In This Article hide
MVP/Captain - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
Flex Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
Value Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
Sample NFL DFS Lineup
More DFS Analysis and Lineup Picks

Welcome back, RotoBallers! Monday night did not go down as I had foreseen; Kenneth Walker III was an absolute menace to the Broncos' defense, which looked nothing like its former self. And Bo Nix was playing with wet hands or something because he couldn't hold onto the ball whatsoever. Let's bounce back here on Thursday night, shall we?

On this wonderful Thursday, we have a banger matchup between two elite offenses, as the Detroit Lions travel to Buffalo to take on Josh Allen and the Bills! I'll be your NFL Showdown guy this season, so make sure to catch my articles for Thursday and Monday Night Football. If you have any questions about other showdown slates, feel free to hit me up on X @DFSKoby, where I'm more than happy to help y'all out!

I will provide you with daily fantasy football picks on DraftKings and FanDuel for Thursday Night Football in Week 2 -- Bills vs. Lions on September 17, 2026. These NFL DFS lineup picks can vary from higher-priced players and elite options to lower-priced players and value picks. 

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

MVP/Captain - NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Jahmyr Gibbs - RB, $18K (DK), $18.6K (FD)

I don't know how you go anyone else at the captain spot; sure, that makes it chalky, but we just saw what David Montgomery did to this Bills defense last week. Montgomery gouged them for three touchdowns. He wasn't very efficient on the ground, but that didn't stop him in the red zone. Gibbs went for 34 fantasy points, just tearing up the Saints' offense on the ground and in the air.

Goff loves to get him the ball as much as possible; he had 29 carries and caught all five targets against the Saints. He doesn't have anyone threatening him for touches either, so the Lions will keep feeding him. The Bills gave up the third-most TDs and seventh-most rushing yards to opposing RBs last year. This is going to be the most obvious play on the slate, but it has to be said that he might end up being the highest-scoring once again.

DJ Moore - WR, $11.7K (DK), $12.9K (FD)

Now to switch it up, Josh Allen is another obvious play, but putting up both Gibbs and Allen here is no fun. DJ Moore looks like a great pivot; we just saw what Chris Olave did to this Lions secondary last week, and Moore looks like Allen's clear favorite target. Moore had eight targets and caught five of those for 100 yards and a touchdown. Moore is a solid, cheaper captain option, as he is the seventh-highest-priced player on FD and sixth on DK.

Last season, the Lions gave up the third-most receiving touchdowns to WRs and the eighth-most receiving yards! Josh Allen only threw the ball 29 times against the Texans, and eight of those were to Moore. Allen finally has a WR1 that he can look forward to every week, and I think he continues to eat in this offense.

Other Captains/MVPs: Josh Allen, Amon-Ra St. Brown

 

Win more with expert tools and advice from proven winners. A valued RotoBaller Premium subscriber won half a MILLION dollars recently! Join in on the winning and get your edge with our NFL Premium Pass, which includes our exclusive DFS Cheat Sheets, the #1 Lineup Optimizer, and access to our VIP Chatrooms. RotoBaller's Premium Pass comes with a 100% money-back guarantee. Gain access now!

 

Flex Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Amon-Ra St. Brown - WR, $10.4K (DK), $11.6K (FD)

I contemplated putting ARSB in the captain spot, but ultimately decided it was a better route to go with Gibbs; that being said, I love ARSB in this matchup. He should line up against Dee Alford in the slot, which makes for a great matchup, as he is giving up .30 fantasy points per route run. As long as we avoid the matchup against Christian Benford as much as possible, we should be in a good spot, but I think Benford will have his hands full with Jameson Williams.

ARSB was targeted 14 times! He caught 10 of those passes for only 67 yards, but that didn't stop him from getting two touchdowns. In 2025, ARSB had a 41.5% red zone target share, and the Lions didn't really change much in the offseason. If they aren't going to Gibbs, they have been going with ARSB. Getting both of them together could make for a pricey but elite play.

Dalton Kincaid, $6.8K (DK), $7.6K (FD)

Other than DJ Moore, only Dalton Kincaid and Khalil Shakir saw reasonable targets in this receiving core. Kincaid looked phenomenal, catching five of his six targets for 130 yards! He definitely seems to be a bigger part of this offense this season compared to last. He played in 72% of offensive snaps last week, and it seems his only competition is Dawson Knox, but Allen has shown much more favoritism toward Kincaid.

The Lions gave up two touchdowns to opposing TEs last week, and were top 10 in most TDs given up last year. This could be another solid opportunity for Kincaid and company. I expect this game to feature a lot of scoring, which should give Kincaid plenty of opportunities to score and make for a great flex option.

Other Flex Options: Khalil Shakir, Jared Goff

 

Value Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Isaac TeSlaa - WR, $3.8K (DK), $2.8K (FD)

Now for the hardest part of the day: nailing down what will make the best value on the slate. On Monday, Emmett Johnson didn't get as much run as I had hoped, and this time I'm not going with a backup RB as value. I am, however, going to go with the WR3 in Detroit! Isaac TeSlaa saw a lot of run in their win over the Saints. He played in 68% of snaps, but was only targeted once.

Williams has a tough matchup, which should allow TeSlaa to get open a bit more. At his price, it won't take much to be considered value. Last season, TeSlaa was third on the team in Red Zone Target Share. He had six touchdowns last season, and if he gets the chance to score in this one, it could make for some of the best value on the slate.

Tyler Bass, $5K (DK), $6.8K (FD)

I can't bring myself to roll out Ty Johnson or Keon Coleman, so I'm going to chicken out and go with the kicker Tyler Bass. Bass had last season off to recover from injury, and when he returned this year, he took full advantage. He hit all three field-goal attempts and all three PATs. Bass has a career 85% field goal percentage and has a long of 61 yards! We haven't seen quite how long he can hit at the moment, but I still think the leg is there.

The weather looks solid, so there shouldn't be any issues, and if the Lions can hold up this potent Bills offense, Bass should get a few shots at those golden uprights.

Other Value Options: Jake Bates, Joshua Palmer, Brock Wright(Punt)

 

Sample NFL DFS Lineup

Here is a lineup option I like for the Thursday Night Football slate on FanDuel. Note that sample lineups are not intended to be used in contests by readers, but instead to show the type of roster construction that I am considering when building my lineups.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More DFS Analysis and Lineup Picks

NFL Betting and Prop Picks for Novig: Week 2
DFS Lineup Picks: Monday Night Showdown
Juicy Wide Receiver Matchups to Target
Week 1 RB Matchups To Target


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Blake Snell

"Should be Good" to Make Another Regular-Season Start
Chris Sale

Being Pushed Back, Will Not Start This Weekend
CFB

Mikey Matthews Out for Week 3
Kyle Bradish

Battling Sports Hernia, Surgery on the Table?
CFB

Makhi Frazier Questionable vs. LSU
Blake Snell

Exits Early on Wednesday with Groin Tightness
CFB

Ashton Bethel-Roman Questionable Against Kentucky
CFB

Isaac Brown Probable vs. SMU
Jeremiyah Love

Not Included on Injury Report
Trey McBride

Listed as DNP for Rest, Back Injury
CFB

Sam Leavitt Doubtful Against Ole Miss
CFB

Melkart Abou Jaoude Questionable for North Carolina
CFB

Antwan Raymond Questionable in Week 3
CFB

Trent Mosley Out Against Rutgers
CFB

Eric Singleton Jr. Up in the Air for Week 3
Alvin Kamara

Will Play in Week 2
Aaron Judge

Leaves Wednesday's Game With Leg Tightness
CFB

Kewan Lacy Faces Familiar Foe In Week 3
CFB

Cam Cook Has Flex Appeal In Week 3
CFB

Aneyas Williams Has High Upside In Week 3
De'Zhaun Stribling

Out Around 10 Weeks After Ankle Surgery
Joe Burrow

has Back Tightness, Expects to Play in Week 2
CFB

Jadan Baugh Faces First Real Test
Colson Montgomery

Leaves Early With Wrist Contusion
Sam Darnold

Officially Ruled Out for Week 2
CFB

Wyatt Young Has WR1 Upside In Week 3
Ladd McConkey

Misses Wednesday's Practice
Jordan Mason

Heading to Short-Term Injured Reserve With Thumb Fracture
CFB

Charlie Becker Set Up To Continue Breakout Season
CFB

Will Brett Norfleet Turn His Season Around?
Brock Bowers

No Practice for Brock Bowers on Wednesday
Zay Flowers

Not Practicing on Wednesday
CFB

TJ Moore a Risky Play
CFB

Dakorien Moore Ready to Explode
CFB

Ryan Coleman-Williams a Must-Start in Week 3
CFB

Lawson Luckie Hoping to Break Out
De'Zhaun Stribling

Being Placed on Injured Reserve
CFB

Mason Mini Looks to Rebound
Billy Horschel

Fighting to Keep His Tour Card
JJ Wetherholt

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
Emiliano Grillo

a Solid Value Play at Biltmore Championship
Eric Cole

a Volatile Option at Biltmore Championship
Brock Bowers

Could Play in Week 2 Against Chargers
Ben James

a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
Alex Newhook

Re-Ups With Canadiens on Four-Year-Deal
Justin Sourdif

Capitals Agree to Eight-Year Extension With Justin Sourdif
Rasheer Fleming

Could See Bigger Role in Year 2
Ryan Leonard

Signs Eight-Year Extension With Capitals
Jordan Staal

Signs New One-Year Deal With Hurricanes
Atlanta Hawks

William Baker Joins Hawks on Camp Deal
Luke Evangelista

Inks Five-Year Contract With Devils
Cleveland Cavaliers

Sean McNeil Signs Camp Deal with Cavaliers
Cutter Gauthier

Agrees to Six-Year Deal With Ducks
Golden State Warriors

Deivon Smith Joins Warriors on Camp Deal
Golden State Warriors

Chance McMillian Returns to Warriors on Training Camp Deal
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Tuesday with Neck Tightness
Igor Milicic

Knicks Waive Igor Milicic
New York Knicks

Liam Robbins Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Knicks
Drew Eubanks

Set to Join Knicks on Camp Deal
Anthony Gill

Returns to Wizards on One-Year Deal
John Konchar

Agrees to One-Year Deal with Knicks
Aaron Donald

Could Make his 2026 Debut on Monday Night
Carlos Correa

Won't Return This Season
Ja'Kobi Lane

Expected to Have Wrist Surgery
Jesús Luzardo

Phillies Putting Jesus Luzardo on Injured List With Shoulder Inflammation
Dylan Sampson

Placed on Injured Reserve With Knee Injury
Josh Jacobs

Attorneys File Motion to Seal Evidence in Josh Jacobs' Criminal Case
Jackson Koivun

Preparing for Presidents Cup at Biltmore Championship
Jeremiyah Love

Cardinals Plan to be "Judicious" With Jeremiyah Love's Workload
Rasmus Hojgaard

Hoping to Solidify Place on PGA Tour This Fall
Chris Kirk

Needs Decent Run This Fall to Solidify his 2027 Standing
Kyler Murray

To Remain the Vikings' QB1 When Healthy
Luke Clanton

Hopes to Build Fall Series Momentum Early in Asheville
Zay Flowers

Could Potentially Miss A Game or Two
Kevin Bahl

Good to Go for Camp
Nikita Zadorov

Declares Himself Ready for Season
CBJ

Cam Talbot Links Up With Blue Jackets on One-Year Deal
Peyton Watson

Poised for Ample Minutes in Cleveland
Sam Darnold

Expected to Return to Play In the Near Future
John Konchar

Draws Interest From Four East Teams
Kaiden Guhle

to Miss Start of Season
Denver Nuggets

Cam Whitmore Draws Interest From Nuggets
Drake Batherson

Signs Largest Contract in Senators History
Gradey Dick

Officially Joins Clippers
Noah Ostlund

Sabres Re-Sign Noah Ostlund for Eight Years
Brandon Ingram

Officially Heads to the Clippers
Jaylen Waddle

a Bust in Broncos Debut, Catches Just One Pass
Christoph Tilly

Thunder Sign Christoph Tilly to an Exhibit 10 Deal
Boston Celtics

Celtics Sign Caleb Grill to a Training Camp Contract
Kawhi Leonard

Returns to Toronto as Trade Becomes Official
Chicago Bulls

Taj Gibson Retires and Joins the Bulls as an Assistant Coach
Devin Carter

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Celtics
Rafael Devers

to Have Season-Ending Core-Muscle Surgery on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

to Hit Off a Tee on Tuesday
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Mason McTavish

Eager to Prove Himself After Anaheim Exit
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Elias Pettersson

Teammate Backs Elias Pettersson to Return to Elite Form
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Seth Jarvis

Progressing as Planned in Shoulder Surgery Recovery
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
CBJ

Carson Soucy Signs Tryout Deal With Blue Jackets
Nick Blankenburg

Maple Leafs Invite Nick Blankenburg to Camp
Zachary Bolduc

Signs Contract Extension With Canadiens
Haywood Highsmith

Faces Roster Battle in Phoenix
Logan Webb

Giants Considering Shutting Logan Webb Down for the Year
Willson Contreras

Activated from Injured List on Sunday
Xavier Edwards

Makes Return to Marlins Lineup on Sunday
Kyle Bradish

Placed on 15-Day Injured List with Abdominal Issue
Rafael Devers

Placed on 60-Day Injured List with Core-Muscle Injury
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
ARI

Connor Ingram Announces Retirement at 29
DAL

John Klingberg Retires From NHL
Max Domi

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Oneil Cruz

Involved in Crash Six Years Ago That Killed Three People
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Hopes to Pitch Next Week
Shea Langeliers

Activated and Starting on Saturday
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Scratched From Saturday's Start With Shoulder Stiffness
MMA

Jose Delgado Set To Headline Noche UFC 4 Card
Jean Silva

Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event
Joseph Morales

Set For Noche UFC 4 Co-Main Event
Brandon Moreno

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Tommy McMillen

Returns At Noche UFC 4
Marwan Rahiki

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Alexa Grasso

An Underdog At Noche UFC 4
Manon Fiorot

A Favorite At Noche UFC 4
Power your platform with our news
View All News

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Pick'em Pool Picks: Week 2 Targets and Avoids
WR/CB Matchups to Target and Avoid
Thursday Night Football Betting Picks
Start/Sit Chart - Week 2 TNF Matchup Ratings