The top NFL Pick'em pool picks for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. Andersen's weekly NFL Pick'em pool targets, avoids, and predictions to help win pick'em contests.
Welcome back to our NFL Pick'em Pool Picks for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. We were able to learn a lot from the first week of the season, giving us even more data to inform our picks for Week 2! For example, the Cardinals might be a legitimate football team, and it would be unwise to pick against them unless they're facing a top-tier team.
Meanwhile, we also have to sort through some unexpected losses to figure out what's real and what was a product of Week 1 randomness. Are we hitting the panic button on the Chargers and Patriots? Has the Rams' magic worn off, or are they going to play better now that they don't have to travel halfway across the globe on gameday?
Every week of the 2026 NFL season, I'll lock in picks for each game and tier them based on my confidence level for the selection. The games will be grouped into locks, semi-confident picks, and toss-ups. The number listed next to the game shows my confidence level, counting down to my least confident pick. The winner picks are italicized. Let's get to the picks for Week 2.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 2 NFL Pick'em Pool Locks
The number listed next to the game shows my confidence level, counting down to my least-confident pick. The higher the number, the better. The winner picks are italicized.
- 16 - Dolphins at 49ers
The Dolphins weren't able to get much going against the Raiders, who are still undergoing a full rebuild. Meanwhile, the 49ers absolutely embarrassed the Rams, who were a Super Bowl favorite. We don't anticipate Miami having any sort of answer for San Francisco on either side of the ball.
- 15 - Eagles at Titans
The Titans were gifted a relatively softer Week 1 matchup against the Jets, and they still lost by two touchdowns. The Eagles certainly had some blemishes in the season opener, but these two teams are on completely different levels. Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley will cruise to victory.
- 14 - Browns at Buccaneers
The Browns scored a garbage-time touchdown against the Jaguars in Week 1 and still weren't able to make the final score look moderately respectable. The Bucs have a lot to fix after losing to the Bengals, but this should be a get-right game for Baker Mayfield and company.
- 13 - Panthers at Falcons
The Panthers played a competitive game against the Bears from wire to wire, with the difference being a few costly plays that Bryce Young and the offense would like to have back. The Falcons could maybe put up a fight if they had Michael Penix Jr. (knee) back, but it's looking increasingly likely that Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) or Cooper Rush will start at quarterback for Atlanta.
I am very concerned about this Atlanta offense. This might just be the worst quarterback room in the NFL.
Their HC was fired by the Cleveland Browns.
Their defense is without their two best edge rushers.
This team has full blown implosion in store for 2026.
— Rob (@RobLorge) September 11, 2026
Semi-Confident Picks For Week 2 Pick 'Em Pools
- 12 - Colts at Chiefs
The Colts played a tough Ravens team in Week 1, but that's still no excuse for falling behind 28-6 less than 25 minutes into the game. If they wanted a get-right game, they're going to have to wait another week. They travel to Kansas City this Sunday to take on a Chiefs squad that just obliterated the Broncos. The Colts are a good team on paper, but the Chiefs are on a completely different level.
#Colts Shane Steichen told me their loss to the #Ravens was a “wake up call.”
His team will channel that motivation on Sunday vs. Chiefs.@WISHNews8 | @wrtv pic.twitter.com/jI5JuhnA7B
— Anthony Calhoun 📺 (@ACwishtv) September 16, 2026
- 11 - Packers at Jets
This game would fall in the "locks" category if the Packers didn't blow a 12-point lead to the Carson Wentz-led Vikings in the second half. An expertly coached Vikings defense stifled the Packers, and they likely won't see a similar fight from the Jets' defense. Still, the Packers showed that they are susceptible to losing against inferior teams that simply game plan better.
- 10 - Raiders at Chargers
Much like the Packers, a Week 1 win could have vaulted the Chargers to the "locks" tier for Week 2. Instead, the Bolts lost to the Cardinals, and it wasn't a particularly close fight. It's hard to judge the Raiders' true talent level after one game against Miami, but on paper, Los Angeles looks like a much better football team despite their season-opening blemish.
- 9 - Giants at Rams
Week 1 was embarrassing for the Rams and Matthew Stafford, who threw for 155 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception. On the other hand, the Giants have their heads held high after dismantling the Cowboys on national television. Still, we think the Rams will bounce back now that the Australian travel fiasco is behind them. The G-Men won't be able to keep pace with Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, and Kyren Williams.
NFL Pick 'Em Toss-Ups Of Week 2
- 8 - Vikings at Bears
Of all the toss-ups, we'd feel best about picking the Bears in this divisional battle. It looks like Wentz will get another start, and things will be tougher now that the Bears have 2026 film on him. The Vikings' defense is capable of stopping just about any unit, but we just can't envision their offense replicating Week 1. Meanwhile, how can you pick against the Bears after they dropped 59 points?
- 7 - Saints at Ravens
The Saints' admirable comeback effort against the Lions fell short, largely due to Tyler Shough's two interceptions digging an early hole. There's absolutely no room for mistakes like that against a Ravens team that scored on seven of its 12 full drives last week. We can't feel any sort of confidence picking against Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, and Zay Flowers (hamstring) right now.
If you're wondering why Derrick Henry ran all over the Colts, it had a lot to do with rookie RG Vega Ioane out of PSU.
He was mauling dudes all game; I love how he finishes blocks.
Next up: New Orleans - just gashed by Jahmyr Gibbs for 156 yards rushing and 5.4 YPC in Wk 1 https://t.co/aWniiP6heQ
— "Thunder Dan" Palyo (@ThunderDanDFS) September 16, 2026
- 6 - Jaguars at Broncos
Plenty of people circled this game on the schedule before the season, but the excitement has worn off a bit after the Broncos scored 10 points and had two turnovers against the Chiefs. The Jaguars' defense was highly touted coming into this season, and Patrick Surtain II can't cover Parker Washington, Brian Thomas Jr., and Jakobi Meyers all at the same time.
- 5 - Lions at Bills
Although it came down to the final second, the Bills looked pretty impressive in their Week 1 win over the Texans. Buffalo controlled all aspects of the game, putting them in good shape for Week 2 and beyond. We could envision Jahmyr Gibbs running circles around this Bills defense, but Josh Allen and James Cook could do the same against Detroit.
Josh Allen is going to absolutely destroy this defense https://t.co/asQuRvvUCC
— Frank Ammirante (@FAmmiranteTFJ) September 16, 2026
- 4 - Steelers at Patriots
We're taking the reigning Super Bowl champions, but there's definitely some reluctance here. We saw what happened when the Seahawks sent heavy pressure into the offensive backfield, and we could see the Steelers do the same with T.J. Watt. Plus, if the Patriots couldn't beat a team led by Drew Lock, it's not crazy to question how their defense will fare against a seasoned veteran like Aaron Rodgers.
- 3 - Seahawks at Cardinals
The reigning champions and consensus NFC West fourth-place finishers go head-to-head this week. The playing field has shifted much closer to level after the Seahawks lost quarterback Sam Darnold and the Cardinals pulled off a stunning upset over the Chargers. Still, we wouldn't bet against Seattle's elite defense and a superstar receiver in Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
- 2 - Commanders at Cowboys
The Commanders put up an admirable fight against the Eagles, and they probably could have won if Philadelphia's offense hadn't played nearly as well. That's bad news for Week 2, though, as the Commanders face off another high-scoring offense led by Dak Prescott, Javonte Williams, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens. If Washington digs itself into an early hole, they may never come back.
- 1 - Bengals at Texans
These two teams both played at a high level in Week 1. The Bengals are 1-0 and the Texans are 0-1, but they seem like very balanced squads on paper. We're giving the edge to the Texans because pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. can disrupt the Cincinnati offense and make Joe Burrow start to panic.
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!