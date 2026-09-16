Wyatt Young Has WR1 Upside In Week 3

Sep 16, 2026, 2:16 PM ET

Missouri tight end Brett Norfleet has had a dreadful start to his senior season. He is currently TE32 and is averaging 6.05 fantasy points per game. Through two games, Norfleet has 5 receptions on six targets for 36 yards and one touchdown, despite his team averaging 46 points per game and 324.5 passing yards per game. Even more concerning for Norfleet is his lack of snaps on pass plays. In Week 2 against Kansas, he played on only 13 pass plays, and in Week 1 he played on only 12 passing plays, per PFF. Missouri seems to be shifting to a more spread offense that doesn't utilize a tight end. Missouri faces Troy in Week 3, which has a subpar pass defense; however, until Norfleet runs more routes, he remains an iffy start at best. Norfleet is currently ranked as RotoBaller's TE16 for Week 3.