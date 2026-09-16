Wyatt Young Has WR1 Upside In Week 3
Sep 16, 2026, 3:23 PM ETOklahoma State wide receiver Wyatt Young has a high floor in the Week 3 matchup against Murray State. The junior wide receiver transferred to Oklahoma State alongside quarterback Drew Mestemaker from North Texas in the 2026 transfer portal. Last season, Young finished as WR6, and so far this season he's averaged 16.6 fantasy points per game on 16 targets, 13 receptions, 205 yards, and one touchdown. Young proved he can put up big numbers against any defense in Week 2 when he had five receptions for 121 yards and one touchdown. In Week 3, Young faces a Murray State defense that allowed Valpo 249 passing yards in Week 2. As long as Young has a gunslinger like Mestemaker, he will remain a low-end WR1. Young is ranked as RotoBaller's WR7 in Week 3, and fantasy owners should feel confident in starting him.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN
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Charlie Becker Set Up To Continue Breakout Season
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 16, 2026, 2:37 PM ETIndiana wide receiver Charlie Becker looks poised to deliver WR1 production in Week 3. The junior pass-catcher is WR6 this season, averaging 24 fantasy points per game. Becker had a Randy Moss-esque game in Week 2, turning all three of his targets into touchdowns. For the year, he's totaled seven catches on nine targets for 145 receiving yards and five touchdowns. 30 of Becker's 48 fantasy points on the year have come from touchdowns, which will make his production more volatile once Indiana gets into their Big Ten schedule. Thankfully, in Week 3, they play Western Kentucky, which allowed Georgia 10.4 yards per completion in a 70-20 Week 2 blowout. Becker should remain a top-5 wide receiver in Week 3 against a defense prone to giving up big pass plays. Becker is ranked as RotoBaller's WR4 for Week 3, and he should be started in all leagues. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN
Will Brett Norfleet Turn His Season Around?
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 16, 2026, 2:16 PM ETMissouri tight end Brett Norfleet has had a dreadful start to his senior season. He is currently TE32 and is averaging 6.05 fantasy points per game. Through two games, Norfleet has 5 receptions on six targets for 36 yards and one touchdown, despite his team averaging 46 points per game and 324.5 passing yards per game. Even more concerning for Norfleet is his lack of snaps on pass plays. In Week 2 against Kansas, he played on only 13 pass plays, and in Week 1 he played on only 12 passing plays, per PFF. Missouri seems to be shifting to a more spread offense that doesn't utilize a tight end. Missouri faces Troy in Week 3, which has a subpar pass defense; however, until Norfleet runs more routes, he remains an iffy start at best. Norfleet is currently ranked as RotoBaller's TE16 for Week 3.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPPN
TJ Moore a Risky Play
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 16, 2026, 1:08 PM ETClemson wide receiver TJ Moore has been one of the few bright spots during an ugly start to the season for the Tigers. Moore has finished the first two weeks of the season with 11 receptions for 134 yards and a touchdown, including a seven-catch, 103-yard effort during a Week 2 win over Georgia Southern. This week, Moore and Clemson take on North Carolina, whose defense has been stingy through the first two games of the year, allowing its first couple of opponents to combine for just 13 points. Moore is projected to score 10.6 fantasy points as RotoBaller's WR52, but might be a risky play against the UNC resistance.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Dakorien Moore Ready to Explode
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 16, 2026, 1:01 PM ETOregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore has scored a touchdown in two straight weeks to start the season and has an opportunity for more this week against Portland State. The Ducks fell at the hands of Oklahoma State in Week 2 and will be looking to rebound with a much more sound performance against Portland State, whose defense has allowed an average of 43.6 points per game over the first three games of the year. Last week, Portland State allowed North Dakota wide receiver Korey Tai to record four receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown. Moore is RotoBaller's WR14 and is projected to score 15.3 fantasy points in Week 3.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Ryan Coleman-Williams a Must-Start in Week 3
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 16, 2026, 12:51 PM ETAlabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams has an exciting matchup in Week 3 as the Crimson Tide face off with Florida State at home. The Seminoles have allowed 351 yards passing per game through two weeks of the season, the third-worst mark in the country. Last week against SMU, they allowed Mustangs' wide receiver Yannick Smith to lead the way with five receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown during a 27-24 defeat. Coleman-Williams has recorded nine receptions for 173 yards while averaging 19.2 yards per reception entering Week 3, when he is projected to score 13 fantasy points as RotoBaller's 28th-ranked wide receiver.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Lawson Luckie Hoping to Break Out
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 16, 2026, 12:32 PM ETIt's been a slow start to the year for Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie, who has recorded just one reception for four yards through his team's first four games of the year. Georgia has yet to take on a formidable opponent, earning blowout wins over Tennessee State and Western Kentucky to start the year, which may have contributed to Luckie's limited involvement in the offense. But Luckie hopes to break out in Week 3 as the Bulldogs prepare for SEC opponent Arkansas. The Razorbacks allowed Utah tight end Noah Bennee to record four receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown last week.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Mason Mini Looks to Rebound
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 16, 2026, 12:20 PM ETCal tight end Mason Mini is expected to have a big week as RotoBaller's TE6 in the Week 3 rankings. Mini performed well in Week 1, recording four receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown during a season-opening win over UCLA. However, this past week against Syracuse, he managed just a couple of receptions for 38 yards. This week, going up against a lesser opponent in Wagner, Mini has a chance to rebound. Wagner fell to James Madison 87-3 in Week 2, allowing three different JMU pass catchers to find the end zone in a lopsided defeat. Mini is projected to score 9.5 fantasy points this week.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Austin Simmons Trying to Stay Hot
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 16, 2026, 12:02 PM ETMissouri quarterback Austin Simmons has recorded seven touchdown passes through the first two weeks of the 2026 season and is RotoBaller's QB20 entering Week 3, when he has quite a juicy matchup against Troy. The Trojans have allowed 220 yards passing per game through the first two weeks of the year, while Simmons is averaging 272 yards per contest. In a Week 2 rivalry win over Kansas, Simmons completed 65.5% of his passes for 292 yards passing and three touchdowns. He is hoping for more this week against a non-conference opponent and is projected to score 24.2 fantasy points in Week 3.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Darian Mensah Has Attractive Matchup
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 16, 2026, 11:53 AM ETTwo consecutive outstanding performances earned Miami quarterback Darian Mensah the ranking of QB4 in RotoBaller's Week 3 projections. The Miami quarterback put up 252 yards passing and three touchdowns while completing 93.3% of his passes in a blowout win over Florida A&M just a week after he threw for 401 yards passing and five touchdown passes on 90% completion against Stanford in the opener. On Friday night, Mensah and the Hurricanes will go up against Wake Forest, which has allowed 242.5 yards passing per game through two weeks. Mensah is projected to score 29.8 fantasy points against the Demon Deacons, who allowed Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne to record 329 yards passing and a touchdown last week.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Gio Lopez Probable for Friday Night
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Sep 15, 2026, 8:20 PM ETWake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez is listed as probable on the injury report ahead of Friday's ACC opener against Miami. It is unclear what Lopez's injury is, but Miami head coach Mario Cristobal stated "People who are saying he was banged up, he's not" on Monday in a press conference, regarding Lopez's status. Despite the opposing coach dismissing his status, Lopez is on the report, albeit listed as probable. The junior quarterback is coming off of a physical game against Purdue in which he carried the ball 13 times for 59 yards and two scores in a double-overtime victory. Wake Forest will look to upset Miami at home on Friday night, entering the game as 20.5-point underdogs.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Luke Reynolds Entering Must-Start Territory
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Sep 15, 2026, 7:32 PM ETVirginia Tech junior tight end Luke Reynolds has emerged as Ethan Grunkemeyer's top target, as he caught eight passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns in last week's win over Old Dominion. The Penn State transfer trails just Jelani Thurman and Trey'Dez Green in the FBS in terms of tight end receiving yards, and has entered must-start territory as one of few reliable options at such a thin position. The Hokies have their toughest test of the season this Saturday night as they travel to Maryland but nonetheless, Reynolds should be in starting lineups.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
John Mateer Can Be Started Against New Mexico
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Sep 15, 2026, 7:26 PM ETOklahoma quarterback John Mateer struggled mightily in the 17-10 loss to Michigan. Mateer completed 17-of-33 passes for 189 yards with a touchdown and an interception, while rushing 13 times for 45 yards. The senior is in a "great head space" after the showing according to head coach Brent Venables, and has a great opportunity to bounce back against New Mexico this week. The Lobos have only surrendered 14 points on the year, but have also only played Central Michigan and Mercyhurst. Mateer's rushing ability gives him a safe floor in this game, but the Sooners do have tough matchups against Georgia and Texas looming.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Jeremiah Smith Remains a No-Brainer Start
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Sep 15, 2026, 7:19 PM ETOhio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has continued his dominance through the first two games of the season. Despite Ohio State's offense going cold in the second half against Texas, Smith still mustered up eight catches for 164 yards and a score. The junior receiver is the Buckeyes' entire offense and despite an easy matchup with Kent State this week, they won't stray away from their star receiver. Smith has a very high ceiling against a Golden Flashes team that surrendered 57 points to South Carolina in Week 1.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Faizon Brandon Has Upside in Weak Matchup
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Sep 15, 2026, 7:15 PM ETTennessee freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon has played well so far through the first two starts of his career. He was nearly perfect in Week 1 against Furman, but only completed 10-of-21 pass attempts in Week 2 against Georgia Tech. With Tennessee set to face Kennesaw State in Week 3, the competition becomes softer again and Brandon should have an easier time throwing the ball around. He also was much more productive on the ground against Furman, rushing 10 times for 68 yards and two scores. Given how Josh Heupel historically loves to run the score up on lesser opponents, Brandon is a great start this week in fantasy.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Bryce Underwood Set to Make Impact on the Ground?
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Sep 15, 2026, 7:12 PM ETMichigan quarterback Bryce Underwood was a big part of the upset win over Oklahoma last weekend. He only completed 9-of-17 passes for 111 yards, but he also scrambled 18 times for 87 yards and a score. Head coach Kyle Whittingham stated that he wishes he'd run Underwood earlier, indicating that the sophomore quarterback may be due for a consistent dosage of running. The Wolverines play their final non-conference game against UTEP this week, and it should be a good opportunity for Whittingham to test out some more ground-and-pound football with his athletic quarterback. Underwood can be started in fantasy this week due to the soft matchup and high upside he possesses on the ground.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Drew Mestemaker Set for Another Big Game
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Sep 15, 2026, 7:09 PM ETOklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker had an incredible bounce-back in the shocking 39-31 upset win over Oregon after falling flat on his face in Week 1 against Tulsa. Mestemaker finished the game 26-for-43 for 317 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also ran for 109 yards and a touchdown. This week, the sophomore draws a 1-2 Murray State team. While he may be pulled by halftime if all goes according to plan, he should have an opportunity to put up some monster numbers. Mestemaker can be trusted in fantasy lineups once again.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Oregon Guard Trent Ferguson Out for Season
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Sep 15, 2026, 7:04 PM ETOregon starting guard Trent Ferguson (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. Ferguson made his first career start last weekend in the 39-31 loss to Oklahoma State, but suffered a knee injury in the game. The junior got into the Boise State game in Week 1, and showed enough to earn the start in Week 2, but will spend the rest of the season recovering from the injury. The Ducks could not afford a hit to the line, as Dante Moore was sacked four times in the loss.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: 247Sports
Jared Curtis to Make First Career Start
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Sep 15, 2026, 6:55 PM ETVanderbilt freshman quarterback Jared Curtis is set to take over at Vanderbilt this week against North Carolina State. Curtis has played in each of the Commodores' games thus far and took the reins from Blaze Berlowitz in last week's 35-26 win over Delaware. He finished the game 14-of-22 for 210 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for two scores, leading Vanderbilt to a comeback win over the Blue Hens. Curtis draws a tougher opponent this week in the Wolfpack, but the five-star recruit is ready for the opportunity.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Jordan Dwyer Doubtful to Play in Week 3
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Sep 15, 2026, 1:34 PM ETTCU wide receiver Jordan Dwyer (foot) is next expected to play in Week 3 against Arkansas State. Head coach Sonny Dykes said the wideout was doubtful to play. Dwyer is yet to play this season because of the injury. He has produced most of his 2,381 career yards and 25 touchdowns over the past two collegiate seasons. Last year with the Horned Frogs, Dwyer had 730 yards and seven scores across 54 receptions. With Dwyer out so far, it's been Ed Small and Kari Ashley leading the team's pass catchers. Small has 166 yards across 14 receptions, while Ashley has 136 yards, two touchdowns and 10 catches. Jeremy Scott, Ka'Morreun Pimpton and Jacobe Hayes will continue to help fill in until Dwyer is ready to play. --Morgan Rode
Source: Steven Johnson
Chris Barnes Should Be Able to Play in Week 3
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Sep 15, 2026, 1:22 PM ETOklahoma State wide receiver Chris Barnes (undisclosed) got injured in Week 2, but is expected to be able to play this week, according to head coach Eric Morris. He had 36 receiving yards on five receptions in Week 1, then tallied 51 yards on two catches in Week 2. His Week 3 matchup is a favorable one against Murray State. The Racers have played Eastern Illinois, Middle Tennessee and Valparaiso so far, so Oklahoma State is easily the most challenging opponent. If Barnes is limited, or ends up not playing, Wyatt Young and Justin Bowick are two receivers who could produce even more. Terrence Lewis and Miles Coleman would be other wideouts who could factor in if Barnes isn't a full go.--Morgan Rode
Source: Tyler Waldrep