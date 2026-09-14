Teammate Backs Elias Pettersson to Return to Elite Form

Sep 14, 2026, 10:49 AM ET
Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson has gone through a couple of tough campaigns, but teammate Brock Boeser is confident he'll regain his superstar level in 2026-27. "Seems like he's in a great headspace," Canucks winger Boeser said about Pettersson at the NHL/NHLPA player media tour. "Way better than the last few years." Pettersson had a 102-point campaign in 2022-23 before signing an eight-year, $92.8 million extension in 2024, the largest contract in Canucks history. Since then, his performance level has dropped significantly, as Pettersson has averaged only 0.70 points per game. After posting three consecutive 30-goal years, he has scored 30 goals combined over the last two campaigns. A resurgence from Pettersson would greatly benefit the Canucks and help many fantasy teams.--Taavi PailkSource: Sportsnet