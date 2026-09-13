Pelicans Sign Christian Shumate to a Training Camp Contract
Christian Shumate to a training camp contract, according to Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot. Shumate went undrafted in 2025 after four seasons at McNeese State, where he earned All-Southland honors each year and won Southland Defensive Player of the Year in 2024 and 2025. He also signed an Exhibit 10 deal with New Orleans last fall, was waived before opening night, and spent the season with the organization's G-League affiliate, averaging 11.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 26.8 minutes across 40 appearances on .516/.340/.405 shooting. The rebounding and defensive activity give him a path to camp interest, but the free-throw number and limited offensive polish keep him well off the fantasy radar unless New Orleans converts him to its open two-way slot.
Source: The Spot Up Shot
Source: The Spot Up Shot