Malik Nabers Active for Week 1 Against Cowboys
Malik Nabers (knee) is officially active for Sunday's Week 1 contest against the Dallas Cowboys, according to Connor Hughes of SNY. Nabers had been listed as questionable, and although the Giants' medical and coaching staffs cleared him to play, the former first-round pick made it clear that he would be the one to decide whether he could suit up. In the end, he'll play in this primetime showing against the Cowboys, and he presumably won't have any limitations. Nabers averaged a whopping 10.7 targets per game before tearing his ACL last year, so we'd expect him to have a similarly large role in his return to action. Assuming he isn't playing on a snap count, Nabers ranks as a low-end WR1 against the Cowboys, who allowed the most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers in 2025.
Source: Connor Hughes
Source: Connor Hughes