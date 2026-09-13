Josh Jacobs Not Facing More Than Six-Game Suspension?
Josh Jacobs (personal) remains on the commissioner's exempt list, but the NFL could count time spent there as time served for any potential suspension, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Some league sources expect this to be the case in the end. In the league's Collective Bargaining Agreement, there is a six-game minimum for any type of domestic violence, such as Jacobs' situation. Schefter writes that it could be more or less, depending on mitigating factors. The 28-year-old veteran needs to remain stashed in all fantasy leagues, but fantasy managers may need to be patient before being able to use him in starting fantasy lineups in 2026. Jacobs is the Packers' unquestioned lead back when healthy and with the team, but to begin the new season, MarShawn Lloyd is expected to get the first crack at RB1 duties for the Packers on Sunday against the division-rival Minnesota Vikings. Kaleb Johnson and Chris Brooks also figure to be involved with change-of-pace roles as Green Bay navigates life without Jacobs for potentially the first four to six weeks of the season.
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter