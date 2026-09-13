Maxx Crosby Wanted to Stay with Raiders After Failed Ravens Trade

Sep 13, 2026, 8:59 AM ET
Las Vegas Raiders star edge rusher Maxx Crosby was nearly traded to the Baltimore Ravens this past offseason, but the deal fell through due to medical concerns with Crosby's knee. After that deal fell apart, Crosby "let it be known to anyone interested that he did not want to be traded," according to Ian Rapoport of ESPN.com. "Specifically, the 29-year-old's request to stay in Vegas shut down trade talks that had been heating up with the Los Angeles Rams. If he had been open to a trade, the Rams were pushing very heavily to get a deal finalized, which would have presumably taken them out of the sweepstakes for Myles Garrett. Instead, they missed out on Crosby and swung a deal to get Garrett from the Cleveland Browns for defensive end Jared Verse and multiple picks. As a result, Crosby stays in Vegas, where he'll be tasked with containing Miami Dolphins mobile quarterback Malik Willis
on Sunday.--Andersen PickardSource: Ian Rapoport