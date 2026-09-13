Jaylen Waddle Looks to Start New Chapter of Career as a WR2 in Fantasy
Jaylen Waddle kicks off the next chapter of his career on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. After five years with the Miami Dolphins, Waddle was traded to the Broncos this offseason. He'll immediately step in as the team's top receiver, and he should benefit from a quarterback upgrade, as he will now get to catch passes from Bo Nix instead of Tua Tagovailoa. Playing with Nix should boost Waddle's ceiling and floor in fantasy football. He was a top-13 fantasy receiver in each of his first two seasons, but he dropped to WR24 or lower in each of the last three years. Part of that was due to poor quarterback play, but Waddle's own injury issues can also be to blame. He'll now get a fresh start as he kicks off the 2026 season in an immediate statement matchup against the Chiefs. L'Jarius Sneed is the top cornerback in Kansas City's secondary, but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll cover Waddle all game. The Broncos also have a very physical receiver in Courtland Sutton, who Sneed may be better equipped to cover. We wouldn't be surprised to see the Chiefs rotate between Sneed, Mansoor Delane, and Nohl Williams covering Waddle. Delane is a rookie and Williams is a first-time starter, so there's an opportunity for Waddle to feast if he's indeed not going up against Sneed all game long. We're confident in Waddle as a WR2, especially in a game that is projected to be close, which means that both teams will be throwing the ball often.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller