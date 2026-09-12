Jalen Duren Weighs $9.6M Qualifying Offer
Jalen Duren has turned down a five-year offer in the $190 million range from the Detroit Pistons and is seriously considering his $9.6 million qualifying offer, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick and Hunter Patterson. Taking that route would put the 22-year-old on track for unrestricted free agency in 2027, with Sacramento reportedly among three serious suitors. Duren is still expected to open as Detroit's starting center if he returns, and the fantasy case remains strong after he averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.8 blocks on 65.0 percent shooting in 28.2 minutes last season. He earned All-Star and All-NBA Third Team honors, and Isaiah Stewart's move to Memphis leaves Paul Reed as the main backup center. A qualifying-offer season would add trade-deadline risk, but Duren's boards, efficiency, and expanded-minute upside remain strong.
Source: Sam Amick and Hunter Patterson
Source: Sam Amick and Hunter Patterson