Ashton Jeanty a High-End RB2 Option in Favorable Week 1 Matchup
Ashton Jeanty gave fantasy managers a scare when he suffered an ankle injury in a training camp practice late in the summer. However, the 22-year-old is off the injury report and will be active in the Raiders' season opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Jeanty operated as a three-down workhorse in 2025, recording 975 rushing yards, 346 receiving yards, and 10 touchdowns on 321 touches across 17 games. He's expected to play a similar role in 2026 and should have a better offensive ecosystem around him under the Raiders' new head coach and play-caller, Klint Kubiak. Jeanty also has a favorable matchup on paper in Week 1 against Miami, which allowed the seventh-most rushing yards (2,251) in the NFL in 2025. The Raiders may take a touch or two off of Jeanty's plate given the time he missed with the ankle injury, but he still profiles as a high-end RB2 option for fantasy managers in Week 1.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller