Lamar Jackson Won't Receive New Contract Before Season Begins
Lamar Jackson won't be receiving a new contract before the beginning of the 2026-2027 season. There was speculation that Jackson would get a deal done, but the two sides aren't expected to agree on a deal before 2027. His current contract runs through 2027, so they could agree on an extension during the summer. Jackson has spent the first eight years of his career in Baltimore. He has won multiple MVP awards with the team and is expected to sign a new deal with the organization at some point.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter