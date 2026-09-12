Devaughn Vele an Intriguing Deep-League Flex Option in Week 1
Devaughn Vele recorded 25 catches for 293 yards and two touchdowns on 39 targets. The 28-year-old saw minimal usage early in the year, but his production picked up following the Saints' midseason trade of former wideout Rashid Shaheed to the Seattle Seahawks. With Saints rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) on Injured Reserve to begin the year, Vele could once again be the WR2 alongside Chris Olave in New Orleans. In Week 1, the Saints have a favorable matchup on paper against a Detroit Lions defense that will be without both starting safeties in Brian Branch (Achilles) and Kerby Joseph (knee). Across his final four games of 2025, Vele averaged over 12 PPR fantasy points per game. He profiles as an under-the-radar deep-league flex option in Week 1.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller