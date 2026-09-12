Dalen Cambre Added to Giants' 53-Man Roster
Dalen Cambre is being signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, according to Art Stapleton. Cambre was waived at final cuts before returning to the practice squad and now fills the spot opened by Darius Slayton's release. Whether he actually dresses Sunday against Dallas is still up in the air. Stapleton noted that the Giants are still working through their game-day combinations, with Malik Nabers' status part of that process. Nabers is officially questionable with a knee designation despite practicing in full all three days this week. Cambre appeared in seven games as an undrafted rookie last season, working almost entirely on special teams. He did not record an offensive touch and finished with three tackles. Even if Cambre is active Sunday, there isn't much fantasy value here. His promotion gives New York another receiver and special-teams option while the final Week 1 roster takes shape.
Source: Art Stapleton
Source: Art Stapleton