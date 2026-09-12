Jahan Dotson Atlanta's No. 2, but Not On Flex Radar in Week 1
Jahan Dotson will be Atlanta's No. 2 receiver on Sunday for the team's Week 1 road matchup against the Steelers. While that can be a potentially fantasy-friendly role on many teams, the former first-rounder could realistically be the fourth option, likely behind Drake London, Kyle Pitts Sr., and Bijan Robinson in the receiving hierarchy. Additionally, with third-string quarterback Cooper Rush under center in Week 1 for Atlanta, that could mean that a very quiet game could be in store for the Penn State product. The 26-year-old projects as the No. 90 wide receiver overall this week at RotoBaller, and with the Falcons having one of the lowest implied point totals in Week 1 (17.5), he's off of the Flex radar altogether.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller