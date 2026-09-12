Ryan Flournoy A Bench Stash For Week 1
Ryan Flournoy flashed serious potential last season, especially when his teammate, WR CeeDee Lamb, was out with an ankle injury. Aside from a few big games, though, he didn't produce much, as the target competition was simply too fierce. Lamb shares the field with wide receiver George Pickens, one of the best in the NFL, and tight end Jake Ferguson, who's capable of playing well in any given week. Flournoy is more likely the odd man out, though he could see a few games here and there with nice production. It's simply impossible to predict when these might happen, even in good schematic matchups on paper. The New York Giants will face Dallas in Week 1, and their soft pass defense should allow Dallas' receivers plenty of space to get open and make catches. But it will likely be Lamb and Pickens absorbing most of the productive targets for fantasy football. Flournoy is an intriguing start in very deep dynasty leagues, but in typical redraft leagues, it's tough to trust him in starting lineups. He's a bench stash for now.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller