Chris Brooks in the Mix for a Week 1 Role in Green Bay
Josh Jacobs on the commissioner's exempt list for the foreseeable future due to legal issues. That will give Chris Brooks a bigger opportunity than usual to begin the regular season, but as the likely RB3 behind MarShawn Lloyd and Kaleb Johnson, fantasy managers in deeper leagues probably should not be too excited about using him as a flex to begin the year. The 26-year-old former undrafted free agent from BYU has not seen more than 36 carries in any of his first three seasons in the NFL, combining for 82 rushing attempts for 395 yards and only one rushing touchdown in his 41 games played (zero starts) for the Packers and Miami Dolphins (2023). The best thing going for Brooks is that he has more NFL experience than Lloyd and Johnson combined, but that will not guarantee him a fantasy-relevant role with the Packers in the absence of Jacobs. For now, he remains merely a deep-league bench stash, especially if you have Jacobs rostered as well.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference