Brandon Aubrey An Elite Fantasy Football Kicker Option For Week 1
Brandon Aubrey is one of the best kickers in the NFL playing on one of the best offenses in the NFL. He was a top-3 ranked kicker in each of his three seasons in the NFL so far, and unless he severely drops off this season, he should remain as one of the best starting options at his position. He did miss a kick in the preseason, but his accuracy remains excellent in the regular season, as he boasts an 88 percent career field goal percentage. He's also made 35 field goals from 50 or more yards out, averaging over 58 fantasy points per season on those field goals alone. The kicker position isn't exactly high-scoring when compared to QB, RB, or WR, but Aubrey deserves a start in all leagues nonetheless. The Cowboys will take on the New York Giants in Week 1. Last season, when the Cowboys debuted against the Giants, Aubrey racked up 23 PPR fantasy points. The fourth-year pro is RotoBaller's No. 1 overall kicker in its half-PPR fantasy football rankings. He's set for a big day against a defense that Dallas has ran the score up on numerous times in recent years.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller