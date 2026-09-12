Charlie Kolar Has Fantasy Appeal in Deeper Leagues in Week 1
Charlie Kolar is coming off a strong offseason filled with under-the-radar hype after signing a lucrative three-year, $24.3 million contract in free agency. The 27-year-old was named the TE1 on the team's first unofficial depth chart over David Njoku and Oronde Gadsden II and saw limited work during preseason games with the rest of the offensive starters. Kolar is RotoBaller's PPR TE32 heading into Week 1 and should remain out of lineups in standard 12-team leagues. However, he is a sneaky touchdown-dependent tight end option with upside in deep tight end premium leagues. Kolar will face a Cardinals defense that allowed the sixth-most passing touchdowns (31), ninth-most completions (375), 10th-most passing yards (4,128), and the 11th-highest completion percentage (65.6) last season. In a favorable matchup, he could have a productive fantasy outing and is a name to monitor on waivers to begin the year.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com