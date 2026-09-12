Cam Little Among Top Fantasy Kickers Entering Week 1
Cam Little has a chance to pick up where he left off last season in a Week 1 matchup with the Cleveland Browns. Little finished as a top-five kicker last year and can easily do so again this season given the potential of the Jacksonville offense. While the Browns do have a solid defense even after losing Myles Garrett, the Jaguars should still have no problem scoring points and, at the very least, getting into field-goal range plenty of times. Little showed last season that field-goal range is a longer range than most after setting the record for the longest kick in NFL history. The combination of elite leg strength and a high-powered offense should make Little an elite fantasy kicker all season. He should start strong in Week 1 against the Browns.
Source: Cam Little RotoBaller
Source: Cam Little RotoBaller