Chargers D/ST Highly Ranked in Week 1 Matchup vs. the Cardinals

Sep 12, 2026, 1:54 PM ET
The Los Angeles Chargers' D/ST is a highly recommended fantasy option for managers in Week 1 due to a favorable matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The Chargers unit finished just outside the top 12 D/ST and averaged 6.5 points per game last year. The Cardinals offense had the fifth-most sacks and 13th-fewest offensive touchdowns last season. They switched to a pass-first offense when they let Jacoby Brissett
take over and often found themselves in pass-heavy situations because of trailing late in games. The Chargers D/ST is RotoBaller's D/ST2 ahead of a favorable outing and can be comfortably inserted into lineups in Week 1.--Wyatt McClintockSource: RotoBaller