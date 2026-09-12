Cameron Dicker Has Favorable Week 1 Matchup vs. the Cardinals
Cameron Dicker will be a strong fantasy asset on Sunday in a favorable matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. The 26-year-old was the K4 overall and averaged 10 points per game last season. Dicker will now be tied to an explosive offense with a new offensive coordinator, Mike McDaniel. McDaniel has orchestrated some of the league's best offenses in recent years that have translated to big numbers on scoreboards at times. With a revamped offense, Dicker could see an uptick in production this season. He rolls into Week 1 as RotoBaller's K2 with a favorable matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Dicker could find himself trotting on the field often if the offense gets in a rhythm early.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller