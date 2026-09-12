KC Concepcion Has Upside Flex Appeal in Week 1
KC Concepcion has a little more Week 1 appeal than the usual rookie making his NFL debut. Concepcion is already listed as a starter, and the Browns have spent much of the summer finding ways to get the ball in his hands. He only played once in the preseason, catching three passes for 27 yards while adding a 14-yard rushing touchdown and a 31-yard punt return. Head coach Todd Monken said Friday that Concepcion will handle all of Cleveland's punt returns against Jacksonville and made it clear the rookie has earned the coaching staff's trust. Cleveland took Concepcion 24th overall after he caught 61 passes for 919 yards and nine touchdowns at Texas A&M last season. There is still risk with Deshaun Watson under center and Jerry Jeudy, Denzel Boston and Harold Fannin Jr. also competing for touches. RotoBaller has Concepcion at WR61 for Week 1. He is not a must-start yet, but managers in deeper leagues can use him as an upside WR4 or flex.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller