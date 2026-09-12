Eli Stowers Placed on Injured Reserve
Eli Stowers (quad, hamstring) has been placed on Injured Reserve. A second-round pick out of Vanderbilt, Stowers is expected to play a complementary role in his team's tight end room behind Eagles TE1 Dallas Goedert. While Stowers may still eventually carve out a role in the Philadelphia passing game, his NFL debut will now be delayed by at least four weeks. With Stowers on IR, Goedert's fantasy outlook for the Eagles' season opener against the Washington Commanders on Sunday looks a little bit safer. Stowers remains a worthy stash in dynasty formats, but he should be off the radar of redraft managers for the time being.
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
Source: Philadelphia Eagles