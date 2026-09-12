Xavier Worthy Should Operate As WR2 In Week 1
Xavier Worthy was listed on the injury report with a shoulder injury but has since been removed after practicing fully all week. Worthy should operate as the WR2 for the Chiefs, behind Rashee Rice in the pecking order. Worthy could be in line for a sneaky good season if the Kansas City offense is able to bounce back. The addition of Kenneth Walker to the backfield could open up things downfield for Worthy to succeed. Defenses will not be able to focus solely on stopping the pass now that the Chiefs have a real threat at running back. Despite being set up to succeed, Worthy could have a hard time producing against the Broncos defense on Monday night. Injuries on the Kansas City offensive line could also make things difficult for Worthy. If Patrick Mahomes does not have time to let plays develop downfield, the passing game may have to focus on the short and intermediate parts of the field where Walker, Rice, and Travis Kelce operate. Worthy is ranked WR53 in our RotoBaller Week 1 PPR rankings, making him a dart throw option in deep leagues given the tough matchup and his shaky role in the offense. Fantasy managers may be better off taking a wait-and-see approach with Worthy in Week 1.
Source: Chiefs.com
Source: Chiefs.com